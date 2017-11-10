Goodrich Petroleum Corp. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesNov.10.17 | About: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) The following slide deck was published by Goodrich Petroleum Corp. in conjunction with their 2017 Q3 earnings call. 117 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Basic Materials, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here