TripAdvisor Continues To Stumble

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is a user focused community for travelers around the world. It provides a large aggregate of detailed reviews, photos and attractions making it a hub of social activity in regards to travel. However, TRIP has had extreme difficulties turning its large array of reviews and community into revenue growth. So while the website is an exceptional tool, the stock is not one to own going forward. Without growth its competitors like Expedia (EXPE) and Priceline (PCLN) are continuing to take market share from them. This is as the industry continues to evolve with services like AirBNB and Couchsurfing growing in popularity. As the industry evolves, those who fail to evolve with it and provide exceptional customer experience will be left behind. At this time TRIP is a stock to avoid, due to the failures of management to turn around the slow moving ship.

Following in the steps of Expedia, TRIP had a weaker Q3 showing than expected. Keep in mind that the several major US hurricanes did contribute to part of the decline in revenue for the entire sector, which was factored into expectations here. Q3 Hotel revenue was actually down year over year from $320m in 2016 to $312m this year. This led to a predictable decrease in adjusted EBITDA from $114m in Q3 2016 to $95m in 2017. The largest increase in expenses that led to this decline in profitability was marketing. The space continues to have advertising spend ramping up, with TRIP going from $210m in marketing spend to $247m in this Q3. Even with this increased spend on TV advertisements and online, they have not been able to turn the use of the website into hotel sales. While the attraction and restaurant revenue has been increasing for TRIP, hotels will always be the bulk of revenue from a website such as this. Without the growth from the hotel segment, the earnings will not be able to keep pace with its sector competition. As seen below the hotel revenue is still 71% of the company's sales, providing just 54% of the adjusted EBITDA. So they have a very large portion of sales that are not effective at generating a profit, even with additional marketing spend.

Being smaller than their larger competitors has really hurt them as the marketing spend for TRIP has not produced significant traction in sales. CEO Stephen Kaufer noted on the Q3 call that "the goal, to remind folks about the TV, was really to present TripAdvisor as a place where not only can you read reviews, but you can do your price-comparison research, and understand how TripAdvisor can save you money." It seems to me the company has been failing to do that. When I use TripAdvisor I find that it is a great tool to find reviews or information in specific resorts from real people. When it comes time to actually make a purchase however, they site feels more clunky. I often find myself googling anyway to find the best deals afterwards. Trivago (TRVG), spun off from Expedia less than a year ago, is a more effective tool for finding the best deals on hotels. It has recently come under pressure as well as competition in the space continues to ramp up and lower profit margins across the board. While TRVG has fallen recently as well I believe that they are better positioned in the sector in the longer term for revenue growth.

TRIP EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Above is a chart of my preferred metric for comparing peers valuations. I prefer this metric because it is a more capital structure-neutral metric than P/E rating. Despite its constant downtrend of late, TRIP is still quite expensive on EV/EBITDA. After the Q3 earnings drop to the low 30 range, the company still trades at a premium valuation of around 19 EV/EBITDA with revenue this year only slightly above last year. That is with the expenses increasing faster than revenues even with the website traffic and reviews continuing to increase. The average S&P 500 information technology company trades at EV/EBITDA around 13.3. Expedia trades at a very reasonable 14 EV/EBITDA. This is a fair price considering EXPE increased its revenues in Q3 15% y/y and Adjusted EBITDA by 6%. So when it comes to both value and growth, Expedia comes out on top. Priceline has the best growth of the bunch at 20%+, but it is also trading at a much higher valuation at EV/EBITDA of 27.23.

In conclusion, at these price levels, clearly Expedia is the stock of the 3 to buy. If you are bullish on the sector, you could own it alone or as part of a pair trade where you go short TRIP. If you are more bearish on the growth prospects of this area, a short position on TripAdvisor even at the mid-$30 range will likely be quite profitable over the next year. TRIP needs to make a large revenue growth turnaround, or its multiple will continue to compress. While I love the website itself, TRIP is struggling to turn those eyeballs into sales showing they may have an issue with the business model overall. This is very worrying as the competition from services like Homeaway from EXPE and AirBNB pick up steam. That should have the stock headed for the mid- to low $20 range to be more comparable to the much superior Expedia in valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.