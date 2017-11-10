Fabrinet Deserves A Higher Multiple

But what we find is a company with solid growth and earnings instead.

It is perceived as a low margin contract manufacturer exposed to the vagaries of the optical communications market.

The company's shares sell for very low multiples, and we think this is at least in part unwarranted.

Fabrinet (FN) is an optical networker with a twist, as they're mostly a contract manufacturer for other companies in the sector, so the company offers a fairly good view into industry dynamics. Here is what they do - most of the revenues come from optical communications (77%):

The Q1 figures were actually pretty good, and would have been better but for some headwinds from a strong Thay bath, and an unfavorable comp as the Q1 2017 quarter was a week longer.

Without that 14 week, revenue would have been 16% higher, as it turned out it was only 8%, with EPS (non-GAAP) at $0.75 with a 5 cent currency headwind.

Considerable growth in the quarter came from the 100G QSFP28 transceiver, counting for $48M of revenue and up 12% sequentially (and more than fivefold from a years ago). This is a familiar story to those of other companies in the sector.

Their silicon photonics solutions were up 24% from a year ago, despite a considerable decline from one customer due to a product transition this quarter.

Q2 guidance

Guidance for the second quarter was weak though on declining telecom revenues and stable datacom revenues. Whilst growth is strong in the other sectors, like industrial lasers and automotive market, it's not enough to offset a decline in overall revenues to $328M-$332M, with EPS at $0.69-$0.71.

The company is taking fairly immediate measures by reducing non-essential personnel.

Here is one thing followers of optical networking companies will be happy to hear, from management at the Q1CC:

So on the telecom, obviously, we see that data in front of us. Obviously, our hope that China will come back. That will really contribute to the telecom. And also, one of my customers is saying that they are pretty optimistic about the ROADM ramp.

We can do with optimism from the China front, especially after Oclaro (OCLR) pulled cold water over that at its recent CC.

Datacom

Since this part has relevance beyond just Fabrinet, we're looking more closely to the outlook for datacom. Here is management during the Q1CC:

So the one customer or two customers you heard about datacom's weakness may not necessarily reflect on our entire portfolio. So we are still looking at datacom year-on-year, we'll continue to deliver stable result... The QSFP28, we have almost half a dozen customers. And some of them are – hit the curve. They are doing very well in the CWDM. Some of them having some challenge transition from LR4 to CWDM. But in aggregate, we see – overall in QSFP28 is doing okay of us... most of the legacy customer, you heard their earnings calls, they are actually guided down on the datacom. They are a little bit pessimistic on datacom, as you can hear from their earnings call. But again, we – most of our offsets is from a new customer

So this confirms signs from others like Lumentum (LITE), Applied Opto (AAOI) and Oclaro (OCLR) that the growth in datacom, more especially the 100G QSFP28 has reached a plateau and is stalling, at least for now.

It also confirms the shift away from LR$ to CWDM4, a shift that has hit Oclaro in particular.

Of other interest is what happened with Fabrinet's plan to sell directly to a hyperscale customer, which could be Amazon (AMZN). Fabrinet was supposed to be a seller with MACOM (MTSI) to Amazon in the 100G DCI space, and since this coincided with a sharp downdraft in demand from Amazon for Applied Opto's products. Investors in the latter were worried Applied Opto could lose part of its 100G business to Fabrinet/MACOM.

Here is management responding to a question about that (without Amazon being named specifically):

Yes in general we don't comment on specific customer programs. But I can tell you that we are actually progressing, on plan, on the initiative.

The questioner (Patric Newton from Stifel) also mentioned a $10M revenue contribution from this which management didn't deny.

MACOM wasn't mentioned in this context, and neither was Amazon so we can't be sure it was about them. In any case $10M a quarter is considerable, but not life threatening to Applied Opto.

It does look like the one datacenter customer which is buying more is that new hyperscale customer.

Other sectors

The company does actually have a growth business besides optical communication, consisting mainly of lasers, sensors. That business is actually growing nicely:

This is already nearly 23% of revenues and warrants more appreciation.

Margins

GAAP margins have come down a bit recently but the variation is minimal:

Keep in mind this is a contract manufacturer; margins are lower here as compared with many other optical networking companies.

Valuation

Their balance sheet is pretty healthy with $266.7M in cash and investments (decreasing $22M in the quarter because of seasonality and loan repayment of $4.4M). Total (current and long-term) debt is $66.8M.

The shares are really pretty cheap.

Even on an earnings basis these shares are cheap. Analysts expect an EPS of $3.46 this (fiscal) year rising to $3.97 the next, which give the shares a multiple well under 10.

Earnings multiples are not very useful for cyclical stocks, but how cyclical has the stock been, actually?

One could argue that 2014 was a bit of a cyclical downturn with little revenue growth, but earnings did actually pretty well that year, and there isn't a quarter with a loss, as far as we can make out.

Let's compare it with other optical networkers, and this delivers something of a surprise:

Losses, even quarterly ones are actually pretty rare events in optical networking land. And these are GAAP figures. Revenue declines are a little less rare:

It becomes a little clearer by removing MACOM with the big spike in 2014:

And here is Fabrinet's revenue growth the passed five years:

And its EPS history of the same period:

Conclusion

Fabrinet's shares are cheap, we think they are actually too cheap. Some discount is warranted because of the relatively low margins and the perceived cyclical nature of the business.

However, while there is some cyclicality and margins are indeed fairly low, the company has a solid history of revenue growth and profitability and it is venturing beyond contracting manufacturing serving end customers directly. It also has a growing non optical communications business.

We think a company of this profile deserves a higher multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.