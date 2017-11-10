Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Utilities is the second most overvalued sector in the US stock market, after Energy. All industries in the sector are overpriced relative to their historical averages in median Price/Earnings. Measured in Price/Sales, only the group of Independent Power Producers and Energy Traders looks good. All industries are close to their historical averages in Return on Equity, meaning that profitability doesn’t justify overpricing. Combining the 3 metrics P/E, P/S and ROE, the worst-looking group is Gas Utilities.



Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in Independent Power Producers, Multi-Utilities and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Gas, Water and deteriorated in Electric and Multi Utilities.

ROE has deteriorated a bit in Multi-Utilities and is stable elsewhere.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by a bit more than 1.5%.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are American Water Works Company Inc (AWK), Entergy Corp. (ETR), Exelon Corp (EXC), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), NRG Energy Inc (NRG).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings and Price/Sales. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 10.76% for a 17-year backtest. XLU has an annualized return of only 5.98% on the same period.

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) UTILELECTRIC Edison International (EIX) UTILELECTRIC Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) UTILELECTRIC PG&E Corp (PCG) UTILELECTRIC New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) UTILGAS UGI Corp (UGI) UTILGAS WGL Holdings Inc. (WGL) UTILGAS CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) UTILMULTI SCANA Corp (SCG) UTILMULTI American States Water Co (AWR) UTILWATER

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Utilities on 11/10/2017

I take 3 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Electric Utilities 21.62 15.94 -35.63% 2.46 1.22 -101.64% 8.66 10.43 -1.77 Gas Utilities 27.64 17.24 -60.32% 1.93 0.97 -98.97% 9.67 11.49 -1.82 Multi-Utilities 24.44 16.59 -47.32% 2.1 0.95 -121.05% 9.69 9.48 0.21 Water Utilities 32.01 23.68 -35.18% 5.49 3.94 -39.34% 8.37 7.96 0.41 Ind.Power Prod./Energy Traders* 59.23 34.9 -69.71% 2.87 4.16 31.01% -5.78 -5.15 -0.63

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:



Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with SPY in 1 month.

