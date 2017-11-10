Finally, An Aerospace And Defense Stock Near My Price Target

One area of the investing universe that has absolutely been on fire is the aerospace and defense sector. The countries of the world continue to arm themselves with the latest and most sophisticated technology in order to protect their citizens and deter would be aggressors. The Aerospace and Defense ETF (ITA) is up almost 30% in 2017, easily outpacing the market as a whole. I've recently written about several stocks in this sector and found both Northrup Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN) to be overvalued. While I don't find these two stocks to be especially appealing at the moment, I have found a stock in this sector that is actually very close to my price target. That company is General Dynamics (GD).

General Dynamics reported their third quarter earnings report on October, 25th. Earnings per share came in 8 cents ahead of analyst estimates and 16 pennies above last year's number. Revenues were $7.58 billion, which was down 1% from Q3 2016. Revenues missed estimate by $360 million. While revenues were down slightly from the previous year, operating income was up $37 million. Margins also improved slightly to 13.9%. These numbers tell me that GD’s core businesses were more profitable this quarter. Also noteworthy is that the company's back log is now more than $60 billion, more than 9% above the previous quarter's figure.

Aerospace, which accounts for about 27% of revenues, saw a 3.6% increase in revenue during the quarter compared to Q3 2016. Aerospace also saw a 2.1% increase in operating earnings. Morningstar says the General Dynamics controls approximately 30% of the market for private jets and that the company has more than 2,000 of its Gulfstream jets in the air. These jets need after-market services from time to time, giving the company a source of reoccurring revenue. When something needs to be replaced, customers are going to have GD service their jet.

Combat systems revenue was up 13% from last year. This is a healthy increase as combat systems are responsible for about 18% of sales. Operating earnings saw a healthy 18.2% increase year over year. This is a very strong performance. This segment of General Dynamics produces and provides repair services for wheeled and tracked armored vehicles and munitions. General Dynamics produces the Abrams tank and has 4,000 currently in use. General Dynamics and the United States government have a contract in place to continue to provide and support the Abrams tank through the year 2050. CFRA says that the U.S. Army is attempting to become a more agile force. This might slow the demand for tanks. The demand for wheeled vehicles, however, should continue to grow. Good thing for GD that half of sales for this division come from wheeled combat vehicles, such as the Stryker combat vehicle.

The Marine group, which contributes about a quarter of GD’s sales, is the second largest military shipbuilder for the Pentagon. This division saw its revenue for the quarter decrease almost 7% year over year. Operating earnings fell more than 9% from last year. GD blamed extended negotiations over some of its contracts for the slowdown in work and lower revenue. Even with these slowdowns, margins improved in the quarter. On a positive note, management said that the headwinds that caused lower sales figures for the year over year comparisons are now behind the company. As the demand for technologically advanced ships grows, General Dynamics is in a great position as they already have the capabilities to build these advanced ships. The enormous upfront costs it would take to be able to produce these ships help to keep competitors from entering this market. For example, General Dynamics owns one of only two shipyards capable of building nuclear submarines. This can almost guarantee the company that the U.S. government will continue to approach General Dynamics in order to produce new nuclear submarines.

Info systems and technology, or IS&T, contributes roughly 30% of General Dynamics revenue. IS&T supplies technologically advanced electronic devices for land, sea and air weapon systems and operations. Revenue for this segment fell 7.6% from last year’s quarter. Margins improved 140 basis points, which lead to a 6% increase in operating earnings.

Overall, while the quarter didn’t quite generate the sales that analysts were looking for, GD’s ability to improve its margins led to more profitability for the company. If you follow GD, you’ll recall that management raised its guidance for 2017 earnings during the Q2 conference call. During the Q3 conference call, management once again hiked its full year guidance, this time by a nickel. General Dynamics now expects to earn between $9.75 and $9.80 per share for full year 2017. Also in the quarter, the company purchased 1.2 million of its own shares. For the year, General Dynamics has repurchased just under 6 million shares for $1.1 billion. Between buybacks and dividends, GD has returned almost $2 billion to shareholders in 2017. Management said on the conference call that, outside of money used to make acquisitions, all free cash flow in 2017 will continue to go to shareholders. That is music to my ears.

Speaking of dividends, GD has raised theirs for more than a quarter of a century. In a previous article, I stated that I liked General Dynamics because of the consistency of its dividend growth. The company’s average dividend growth over the last 1, 3, 5 and 10-year time periods is 10.4%, 10.7%, 10.2% and 12.8%, respectively. Most recently, GD raised its dividend 10.5% back in March of this year. About right on the dot for its average. At 1.65%, the dividend yield is on the low side. While GD's stock hasn't performed to the level of NOC and RTN this year, it has still topped the S&P 500. Consider the following graphic from YCharts.

GD Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Let's take a look at General Dynamics current valuation to see if the stock is attractively priced.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.65% 26 10.20% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $235 $203.57 $190 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.7 14.2 Under $202

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the current PE multiple is 20.6. This is more than 31% above the company’s 5-year average PE of 14.2. CFRA says its 1-year price target of $235, offers a 18.17% discount to the stock's 11/9/2017 closing price of $198.87. CFRA finds fair value to be $203.57, meaning shares are a little more than 2% undervalued based on Wednesday's closing price. Morningstar is slightly less bullish, pegging fair value at $190, showing shares to be 4.5% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of GD to be 3.75% overvalued. General Dynamics is a Dividend Champion and has remarkably consistent dividend growth over short, medium and long time periods. As a dividend growth investor, I want to be as sure as possible that a company’s business model will allow them to continue pay shareholders a dividend and raise that dividend at an attractive rate. For me, GD checks all of these boxes. GD isn't necessarily a screaming buy at this level, but it is offers a better value than all of the aerospace and defense stocks that I follow. I am willing to pay 5% above what I feel is fair value for a quality stock, so any price under $202 qualifies General Dynamics for purchase.

What are your thoughts on General Dynamics? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.