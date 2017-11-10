Disney: Looking Forward

In what is almost a hallmark of Disney (DIS) in recent years, the company has managed to announce several positive outlook items right after apparently disappointing quarterly results. The fourth quarter results released yesterday was no exception. Hence, after falling as much as 5% in after-hours trading, the stock price crawled back to end slightly higher (0.8% to $103.50) than the market closing price. Thus, like in the past quarters, the market eventually took the earnings miss in its stride and found solace in the guidance.

The Q4 2017 Results Discussion

Q4 2017 EPS at $1.07 was a miss of $0.08 but Christine, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said that earnings was "adversely affected" by three unfortunate events. These events were Hurricane Irma, canceling of the animated film Gigantic, and a valuation adjustment to the sports programming rights at BAMTech, which collectively reduced the fourth quarter segment operating income by about $275 million, shaving around $0.11 off the EPS.

Despite the 6 percent fall in operating income at the domestic operations of the Parks and Resorts segment, overall the division managed to grow 7 percent higher due to the strong international operations. Notably, Shanghai Disney Resort achieved a positive operating income ahead of plan. The resort was only expected to breakeven after the first year. In the U.S., things are also looking bright. Attendance at the domestic parks was higher by 2 percent in the quarter. Adding back the 3 percent unfavorable impact as a result of the hurricane, the growth would have been 5 percent. Not bad for a mature market. Next year, with more movies scheduled to be released compared to the current year, attendance should be further boosted due to enthusiasm flowing to the parks, baring natural disasters and macro upheaval. 2017 is on track to be the year with the least movie release since Disney transformed into a movie powerhouse (see the chart below).

(Source: The Wall Street Journal)

Media Networks remained lackluster with ESPN continuing to face challenges. Studio and Consumer Products & Interactive Media were also weak but largely due to a comparison with a high base contributed by strong sales of Star Wars, Frozen and Finding Dory merchandise last year. Here again, with relatively more movies screened next year, studio income would rise and associated merchandise would see a spike.

What To Expect For Q1 2018 And Beyond?

It pays to inform the market of the undesirable issues upfront. The CFO declared that almost half of a related impact from BAMTech amounting to around $130 million additionally would be recorded in Q1. The first quarter would also see around $70 million of a "more than $100 million" expected equity losses for its Hulu investment. On Capital Expenditure, she warned that the building of two Star Wars Lands would contribute to an increase of $1 billion in fiscal 2018 over the 2017 level. This sum is, however, only a fraction of the $6 billion allocated for share repurchase next year, which is likely to be higher anyway. The CFO indicated that the share buyback amount could increase depending on the situation, just as it did this year and last.

Robert Iger continued to gush over his optimism on BAMTech enabling Disney to launch "robust DTC offerings. It is essentially about the capability to stream videos directly to consumers, bypassing, for instance, Netflix (NFLX). This would provide Disney with more comprehensive consumer data to develop richer user experience which hopefully translate to higher revenue. Mr. Iger introduced an app-based ESPN-branded sports service touted as Disney's first DTC product. A Disney-branded DTC service featuring Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films is scheduled for release in late 2019. More original content development has been planned for the service.

Studio side, without going into the details which can be found from entertainment sites, more movies are to be expected from the various franchises. What had apparently caught the media attention was the revelation that a brand new Star Wars trilogy would be developed by Rian Johnson, the director of The Last Jedi. In the Parks and Resorts segment, by next summer, the focus would be on the opening of Toy Story Lands in Shanghai and Orlando. Two Star Wars Lands would likely open in 2019. Further down the road, three new cruise ships are expected to roll out between 2021 and 2023.

On the Consumer Products business, Disney is going to experience the usual tailwind from a series of strong performing movies on associated merchandise. In addition, with Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday on November 18 of 2018, Disney is expected to capitalize on the opportunity to sell related collectibles which would of course drive up sales contribution to the segment.

Finally, there's also potentially inorganic growth. Mr. Iger reiterated the constant look out on adding franchises to the studio business.

Conclusion

The drag by the ESPN business has been a great annoyance to investors not because it's deteriorating but the extensive media coverage harping on the cord-cutting like a broken record. The CFO guided for the Free Cash Flow to continue to be solid at an estimated $8 billion for fiscal 2018, similar to 2016 ($8.4B) and 2017 ($8.7B), and that's after the $1 billion increase in CapEx. Just as in the past quarters when there were disappointing results, the executives at Disney have no lack of positive developments as well as plans to announce. Thus, with the earnings miss now behind us and the ESPN issue on the back burner, the attention is likely to shift towards the slew of new movie releases, park openings, and more importantly the M&A moves that Disney are pursuing. The share price has been in the doldrums since mid-2015. With the commencement of the new fiscal year, perhaps it is time for Disney's stock to perform again.

