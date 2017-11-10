Klondex Mines (KLDX) CEO Paul Huet on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call End:

Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSEMKT:KLDX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 10, 2017 10:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Paul Huet - President, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Doolin - Chief Operating Officer

Brian Morris - Senior Vice President, Exploration

Barry Dahl - Chief Financial Officer

John Antwi - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning

John Seaberg - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Jake Sekelsky - Roth Capital Partners

Matthew McPhail - Canaccord Genuity

Jeff Killeen - CIBC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Klondex Mines, Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Seaberg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Seaberg

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Klondex Mines, Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that a corresponding presentation, related press release, and detailed financial schedules are available on the Klondex Mines’ Investor Relations website.

With me today are the other members of our executive management team, including Paul Huet, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Doolin, Chief Operating Officer; Brian Morris, Senior Vice President – Exploration; Barry Dahl, Chief Financial Officer and John Antwi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Planning.

Turning to the cautionary language on slide two, I’d like to remind listeners that during this call we may make certain forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from our actual results. Please refer to the section on forward-looking information and our latest 2017 quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which includes our consolidated financial statements and related MD&A and other filings, which are available on our website on EDGAR and on SEDAR.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Paul Huet.

Paul Huet

Thanks John. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today as we discuss the third quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of 2017.

Please turn to slide four. The company took several steps forward during the third quarter. We ended Q3 with positive momentum that provides opportunities for the rest of the year as we work to deliver on our annual objectives.

Once again, we had another quarter with no loss time incidents at any of our mines. We never take for granted the fact that our employees and contractors go home safety to their families each and every day. We really want to take a moment and thank the entire Klondex team for their relentless focus and efforts on health and safety.

Operationally, mined ounces and consolidated production cash cost were in line with plan for the third quarter. However, once again we did not process all the mine tons during the quarter, similar to Q1. We are working through those tons now and expect to processes a majority during Q4, along with our planned forecast fourth quarter production. Again, similar to what we did in Q2 with the makeup plan.

During September, we began processing Hollister ore through the Midas mill for the third time, which was a huge accomplishment for our company and a significant step in the right direction. As expected, this has been a learning process and we’ve made positive progress to improve recovery rates on both gold and silver. Mike will provide more details in a few minutes.

Based on the results of the first three quarters and our forecast for the fourth quarter, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on the company’s overall guidance outlined for the year. Fire Creek and Midas continue to achieve strong operating results, while we are making significant progress at both True North and Hollister.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike Doolin, Chief Operating Officer, for an update on our operations.

Mike Doolin

Thanks Paul. Let’s move on to the third quarter operational highlights on slide six. We mined just over 54,000 gold equivalent ounces in Q3, and just over 165,000 gold equivalent ounces year-to-date. Our year-to-date cash cost for gold equivalent ounce sold is $727.

The third quarter mined ounces were consistent with our projections. We’ve produced approximately 41,000 gold equivalent ounces during the quarter. We ended the quarter with a stock pile in Nevada of approximately 43,000 tons, containing around 18,000 gold equivalent ounces.

At True North we ended with a stock pile of around 11,000 tons containing around 1,600 gold equivalent ounces. This is very similar to what Klondex experienced in the first half of the year, where the second quarters production was nearly double the first.

As we move forward into 2018, having the appropriate development in place at True North and Hollister, and having completed the modifications to the mill, we expect that production will level out quarter-to-quarter. We remain confident in our plans to achieve our 2017 annual consolidated production and cash cost targets.

Turning to slide seven. Our Nevada operations now consist of three mines, feeding one central mill. We are moving equipment, manpower and support services between the operations to optimize the output. Looking forward, our approach is to maximize our profitability to optimizing ore feed blends through the mill.

As Paul mentioned earlier, the company achieved a significant milestone during the quarter as modifications to the Midas mill were completed and we began processing Hollister ore through the mill.

Let’s turn to slide eight for an overview of the modifications that were made to the mill. During the third quarter, we completed the world at the Midas mill that will allow us to process the Hollister ore through a CIL circuit. This was done by retrofitting a number of our leach tanks to CIL. This included the installation of carbon screens. Our initial forecast was to have this completed by the end of July. Due to delays in fabrication and shipping of the screens, this work was not competed until September, delaying the commencement of processing of the Hollister ore by approximately six weeks.

For the first time in Midas’s history, the Midas mill now has a flexibility to switch between CIL and Merrill Crow. In fact in my 30 years of working in Nevada, I cannot remember another mill in Nevada or anywhere that has these capabilities.

Following the commissioning of the new CIL circuit, we initially processed Hollister ore through the mill at around 40 tons per hour. Subsequent to normal commissioning issues, we made modifications to the feed blend and began adding around 30% low grade Midas ore to dilute the organic carbon. Metallurgical test work is on-going as we try to optimize this feed blend for best recovery results.

Additionally, we continue to gain efficiencies in transitioning the mill between CIL and Merrill Crow. Those recoveries continue to improve and are expected to be 80% to 90%. Additionally, silver recoveries have improved and are expected to be approximately 70%, around 10% higher than predicted. The fluctuation in the recovery is due to the variances in both the throughput rate and the head grade.

Looking at our Canadian operations on slide nine, we produced over 8,000 gold ounces at True North in the third quarter. The third quarter was impacted as development and sealing were behind schedule; both are now in place to deliver the higher grade stopes expected in Q4. We ended the third quarter with positive momentum in many areas at True North and are well positioned to deliver the production for the remainder of the year.

Turning to slide 10, you can see that our actual tons mined and ounces produced for the first three quarters of the year and our expectations for the fourth quarter. We have increased our tons mined each quarter this year and we expect a significant improvement in Q4 as well. Much of the development work to access the higher grade 710 area has been completed. As a result, we also expect ore grades to improve significantly in Q4. This will drive down our overall production cost. As planned, we are also mining ounces from the Cohiba mine in November, December. This will provide additional ore feed to the mill in Q4.

Now let’s turn to slide eleven. This side illustrates our consolidated quarterly historical production ounces and our forecast for the fourth quarter. As previously communicated, 2017 is the second half story. We have a detailed plan and are confident in our ability to deliver on our targets. Fire Creek is performing ahead of plan, Midas performance is on track. Our focus is on executing at Hollister and True North where both operations ended Q3 with strong momentum.

At Hollister our Q3 ore advance rates are over 30% higher than the year-to-date average. Our ore tons mined per day in Q3 are more than double the year-to-date average and our Q3 ore advance is providing access to the higher grade stoping areas.

At True North, September ore advance rates were more than double the year-to-date average. Waste advance rates in September were more than 30% more than the year-to-date average and approximately 70% of our stoping fronts for Q4 are developed and are in the process of being mined. The momentum exiting Q3 is carrying into Q4 and we are confident in our plans for the rest of the year.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Brian Morris.

Brian Morris

Thanks Mike. Turning to slide 13, this slide shows our Hollister Mine where 425,000 gold equivalent ounces have been mined historically, and further west or to your left is a location of the Gloria Vein System. And 2,500 feet to the right or east of the Hollister underground development if the location of Hatter Graben, showing the permit of drill pads, completed holes and drilling in progress.

Next we’ll look at a long section A to A Prime. Turning to Slide 14, this is a long section looking north, and like the previous slide it illustrates the Hollister mine, including Gloria to the left, Hatter Graben to the right.

The slide also shows the economic vertical extent of approximately 600 feet at Hollister compared to the currently known vertical extent of 1,200 feet in the Hatter Graben vein system. Our infield drilling in the Hatter Graben vein system has completed seven holes to-date of an 11 hole drill program. You can see the pierce points in the vein system; green are completed holes and grey are holes in progress.

The drilling hole will be completed in early December and a resource will be released the first quarter of 2018. We are pleased with the visual core results so far, as they are consistent with our expectations and what we saw from the 2008 drill program.

I will now turn the call over to Barry.

Barry Dahl

Thank you, Brian. Turning to slide 16, revenue for Q3 was $48.9 million resulting from sales of just over 38,000 gold equivalent ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,285. Reduction costs for Q3 was $26.1 million, 53% of revenue. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $10.7 million and as a reminder, under U.S. GAAP our depletion only utilized 2P reserves.

The write down of production inventory for Q3 was $6.4 million. The write down is to reduce the carrying volume of the inventory to its net revisable value and was comprised of $1.6 million from Midas and $4.8 million for True North.

G&A expense for Q3 was $5.1 million. G&A expense increased from 2016 due to cost associated with our growth. For example, we increased staffing levels with the integration of our two new mining operations and we incurred additional costs in 2017 related to our first year as an SEC domestic filer for items such as legal, audit and consulting fees. So our new full year guidance for G&A is $20 million to $22 million and is expected to be approximately 80% of revenue.

Exploration costs for Q3 were $3.4 million for district and near mine activities at our Fire Creek, Hollister and True North mines. Development and project costs for Q3 were $2.3 million. The majority of these costs are related to our Hollister project. The foreign currency loss in Q3 was $4.7 million. This is principally related to unrealized foreign currency losses resulting from a change in the currency exchange rates upon intercompany balances. Net loss for Q3 was $13.4 million or $0.08 per share.

Our net cash used in operating activities for Q3 was $0.6 million. It includes $2 million attributable to the Gold purchase agreement with Franco-Nevada, under which we delivered 2,000 gold ounces and includes an $11.1 million inventory increase, primarily due to an increase in stockpiled ore.

Our capital expenditures for Q3 were $20.9 million and in line with expectations. Our CapEx guidance for the year has not changed. I will talk more about capital in a minute.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold for Q3 were $999 for Nevada. Consolidated including True North and Corporate, all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold were $1,315 for the quarter. All-in cost for gold ounce sold were $1,450 for Nevada. Consolidated all in cost for gold ounce sold were $1,704.

Our all-in sustaining and all-in costs continue our reinvestment interpreted project and includes the ramp up of our Hollister and True North mines during the year. Our all-in sustaining cost guidance for the year has not changed with our Q2 update and is $950 to $1,000. Our new all-in cost guidance is $1,150 to $1,200.

Onto slide 17, we ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $20.6 million. This combined with our metal inventory at market price of $43 million and an undrawn credit facility of $23 million results in approximately $87 million of liquidity to service our obligations. From the table at the right we can see that cash from June 30 transitioned to metal inventory in Q3. Our working capital was $17.4 million and our working capital ratio was 1.3 at quarter end.

Turning to slide 18, this slide detects our spending by quarter for each of our capital development and exploration categories we have included in our annual guidance. As planned, our capital spending for these categories is expected to decrease significantly in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous three quarters run rate. The expected annual totals are towards the low end of our current guidance target. We expect to increase our cash balance by year end based on the projected increase in GEO’s sold, the reduction in metal inventory, reduced capital spending among other items.

I will now turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Huet

Thanks Barry. In closing, turning to slide 19, we have positive momentum heading into Q4 and are confident in our ability to execute on our overall consolidated guidance. I realized this has been mentioned two times here before on the call, however it is really worth just pointing out one more time that in Q3 we achieved such a huge milestone by retrofitting the Midas mill to process the Hollister ore.

Finally after almost two decades of trying, one company now feeds the Midas Mill from three different sources. It’s been a historical event for us in Q3 that sometimes we overlook or forget to take advantage of. From this point on, we will continue to become more efficient, take advantage of the phenomenal opportunities with the synergies we have. This has always been about a long term plan and not a quarterly raise. Honestly, I am truly excited about the opportunities we now have and our future.

Thank you again for your time and with that, I’d like to turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jake Sekelsky of Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Jake Sekelsky

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Looking at True North, can you just speak to the personnel changes that you undertook? I mean, are you able to quantify the potential impact of these at all?

Mike Doolin

Yes Jake, good question. This is Mike. So one of the things we talked about in the last quarter is that we were behind on our projected rate of waste development and ore advance. So in the beginning you know around August we decided to make a management change and as you heard me explain after the management change how we have progressed in all phases of True North.

Jake Sekelsky

Great, and I guess – I mean going off of that it looks like you guys are making some strong progress up there. Do you guys feel that a corner has been turned following the strong September?

Mike Doolin

Definitely. We made a lot of progress. I mean the biggest thing was getting the waste development and the ore advance in place to get to the long haul. So we’re there, we will continue to be in and we expect True North to perform as we expected.

Jake Sekelsky

Perfect. And then just lastly switching over to Fire Creek, can you guys just give us an update on how the development work there is moving along? I know that’s been a focus of the mine over the last quarter or so.

Paul Huet

So Jake, this is Paul. So mike and the team there have put in the development there so that we have about 85% of 2018 areas in play. So what that means to us is that for 2018, by the end of this year we’ll have 85% of the development already in place as we open up in January.

Jake Sekelsky

Perfect. Thanks so much guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew McPhail of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Matthew McPhail

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I was just wondering about the blending that you guys are undergoing at the Midas Mill with the Midas Ore and the Hollister. Is there any opportunity to feed in some of the higher grade Fire Creek Stuff and you know boost some of your, the average grade going through the mill or is there any sort of metallurgical limitations to doing that?

Paul Huet

No Matthew, good question. We run the Midas Mill as a business. We’re going to put in the most – the highest grade material and we’re going to blend the material with Hollister that makes the most sense. Our goal as we move forward would be to alternate between blending the Fire Creek and the Midas higher grade and then the Hollister with the lower grade from each site. The main reason for that is to dilute some of the organic carbon effects, but it’s also to get the course material to feed through the crushing circuit with Hollister.

Matthew McPhail

Okay, that’s fair. And just a question on exploration; I know you guys are excited about Hatter Graben and Trinity. Is there anything – I know on the site visit there was discussion about Fire Creek, kind of some up dip, down dip holes. Is that – can we expect to hear anything on that in the near term?

Brian Morris

Yes, this is Brian Morris. Absolutely! We are anticipating to have a press release coming out in the next week updating Fire Creek results. I think you will be pleased to read the results that we’d give with our up-dip, especially up-dip drilling, and some of our follow up with our district, geophysical anomalies that we – well, the success we had last year, we continue drilling up on some of the step to the north and we’ve had some very pleasing results. So again, you’ll be seeing a press release coming out with those results next week.

Matthew McPhail

Great, that’s everything I had. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Jeff Killeen of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Jeff Killeen

Hi, good morning Paul and the team, thanks for the time. I wanted to start with True North if I could, just in terms of the grade you were mining through the third quarter. Are you appreciating most of this is development ore, but I wondered if you could comment on what that grade looked like relative to what your model had suggested and how do you think your updated resource model has been performing to-date in terms of reconciliation?

Brian Morris

Yeah, thanks for the question. Our reconciliation at True North has been very, very good. As you have said, the lower grade is from the ceiling, the ore advance that we were conducting plus the ore advance we were doing in the Cohiba minefield.

Paul Huet

Yeah Jeff, this is Paul. So we don’t see the variability in our model in Canada like we see in Nevada, because the grade is a lot more homogeneous in nature there. When we’re initially driving out on the field, we expect to have a lower grade. But this is going to be the first time ever and in our companies, since we’ve owned True North that we’ve actually had development in place and our mining stopes that are above a 0.3 ounce per ton average.

So these areas that we finally got waste development put into at the end of Q3 and we’re drilling in now and some of them are blasting and mucking in. It’s the first time that we actually are going to be reconciling on those higher grade stopes, but one thing that we’re very confident in is in that model up there. It doesn’t have that variability like we have in Nevada.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, thanks for that. And then thinking about you were development heavy in Q3 at True North; you’re going to be stope mining heavily in Q4 at True North, so perhaps not necessarily a representative quarter. Neither of those for what the sort of normalized future is. When do you think we’ll see a benchmark quarter of more of a normalized production scheme?

Brian Morris

Yeah, so that’s another good question Jeff. So we’re working on our budgets right now. You are correct, Q4 is an anomaly quarter. That’s not something that we expect to repeat and consistently delivered 15,000 to 20,000 ounces in a quarter, so let us continue finishing our plans.

We really want to reconcile these first stopes that I did point out to that are above 0.3, so we need to see that reconciliation at those higher grade stopes and then get our plan approved by the board and then delivered to the market here in a very near term here.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, I am going to stick with this one. For one, like if you were to take a very bearish few Paul, worst case scenario, you know some may look at the balance sheet and say the cash halved quarter-on-quarter and largely because of True North. You know worst case scenario, if you found that it was still dragging on the balance sheet, what would it cost to shut the mine down?

Paul Huet

When we initially took it over Jeff, we know the initial care and maintenance cost. It was in the neighborhood of about $0.5 million a month. Like don’t quote on the exact number, but I am giving you rough estimates there, because it was under care and maintenance when we took it over. So by recollection it is something that we looked at pretty closely, but somewhere around that amount.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, very well. Then switching perhaps for Brian if I could to Hatter Graben, the resources coming in the next quarter. Just wondering, after that resource comes out, what do you think the plan would be Brian? Does it focus on that volume and infield that’s getting up to higher category and thinking about a mine plan? Does it continue doing a bit of that plus a bit of step out? Is it more focused on Step out, just wondering where the spectrum lies?

Brian Morris

Well, we see a bit of both Jeff. We’d be – we have plans to do some additional infield drilling and maybe slight step out through next year, but our drill season as you know is coming to an end here, just because of weather. So we wouldn’t be able to pick that up until probably June of next year. In the meantime engineering still is looking at options for being able to develop out into the Hatter Graben. You know it will be certainly taking in this year’s drill results in our new model and going through some initial planning and designing.

Jeff Killeen

Okay then, sorry the last one for me then, with that in mind, do you think we could see some sort of development scheme, at least to access the zone at some point later in 2018?

Paul Huet

Yeah Jeff, its Paul. It’s absolutely quiet possible, there is no doubt. We’re just waiting for drill hole results, right. We don’t want to get ahead of our schemes and put in any development in the wrong area. This is going to be a long term development for us. This development that we put in for Hatter Graben is in our minds anywhere from 15 to 20 years development. So we want to make sure that we get the right results and that we put the development in the right spot, because we have to live with it for a long time. So we want to be very efficient on our operating costs, so that development is going to be critical in its location.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions and good luck in Q4.

Paul Huet

Thanks Jeff.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Paul Huet, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

Paul Huet

Well, I just want to thank everyone for joining us here today. Look, we realize we got an aggressive quarter again. We’ve been here before. This is unfortunately like Q1 where we happened to do Q2 and Q2 was a record performance for our company. Q4 is one of those targets. Its aggressive, it is definitely doable. We have the plans in place to do it. We just got to execute at this point. So I really want to appreciate everyone for taking the time to be on the call and we’re available for any additional calls if anybody has additional questions and have a great day everyone.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

