CRISPR Therapeutics Earnings Update: Maintains The Lead In Cas9 Clinical Trials

Investment Thesis:

We have previous surmised that the three CRISPR companies: Editas Medicine (EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) were all exciting investments in the gene therapy and genome editing space. Although we have written about NTLA and CRSP with regards to their potential in lucrative spaces in their lead products, as well as the potential re-rating of the companies depending on the outcome of the Cas9 patent dispute, EDIT also presents a strong investment option. Although EDIT's strong patent portfolio and ties to an outstanding collection of scientists at the Broad provide it opportunities for the future, we maintain that CRSP is the best positioned for short term success within clinical trials. We continued to be encouraged by CRSP's progress and their recent earnings report provided further insight into their potential as they end 2017 and enter a very exciting 2018. We maintain our positive outlook on the company and expect the stock to experience significantly stronger performance in the coming year.

Financials:

CRISPR Therapeutics ended the quarter with $253.5 million in cash, enough for 2 years according to management. They recorded revenues of $2.4 million, primarily associated with their partnerships with Vertex (VRTX) and Casebia - their collaboration with Bayer A.G. (OTCPK:BAYRY). Their net loss for the quarter of $24.7 million was primarily driven by a 47% (yoy) increase in R&D expenses to $17.8 million, a 98% (yoy) increase in administrative costs to $8.1 million. Their R&D expense increases were primarily driven by basic R&D as well as preparations for manufacturing of CTX001 for Phase I trials as well as employee costs associated with their increased rate of research. Administrative expenses jumped due to employee compensation and growth as well as the expenses associated with their expansion into their new facility. CRSP will hold an investor meeting on Nov. 10th to go over their results and provide insight into their future endeavors. Although the time until cash exhaustion is slightly faster than we previously estimated (3-years), we believe the 2 year estimate should remain accurate as we continue to see progress in their pipeline development and clinical trials.

Pipeline and Clinical Trial Updates:

We have previously detailed the potential for CTX001 as a solution for complex blood related disorders ß-thallasemia and Sickle Cell Disease. We believe that these two indications are the most lucrative of the initial clinical trials proposed by EDIT, NTLA and CRSP. With a potential market north of $100 billion annually, this is an exciting field to be breaking into. CRSP updated that their IND preparation is essentially complete and is on track to be filed by the end of 2017. This supports the previously guided timeline of initiation of their Phase I trials in the 1H 2018. We continue to expect that there will not be significant complications with regard to enrollment, as the product has experienced significant testing and is expected to be safe. We expect the initial clinical trial to be a Phase I/II trial, demonstrating both safety and efficacy in a small controlled cohort, as per CRSP's press release. Given this potential progress, we expect that 2018 will provide very exciting opportunities for CRSP. It is possible that CRSP will complete their Phase I/II trial and begin analyzing data before either of their competitors are able to enter into clinical trials (IND filing for NTLA in 1H18 while EDIT expects its first IND in the summer 2018).

CRSP Pipeline - produced by CRISPR Therapeutics

The other positive update from CRSP involved CTX101, an off-the-shelf allogenic CAR-T therapy, for CD19-positive malignancies. This product is wholly owned by CRSP, which suggests that they may be able to reap significant if they are able to commercialize on the success of this product. They have been able to generate a significant volume of pre-clinical data related to their CAR-T cells and have developed a working relationship with MaSTherCell to product their cells for future clinical trials. This suggests that CRSP's entrant into the exciting and lucrative CAR-T therapy space looks to be developing well and we look forward to additional information in the next quarterly update. Additional immuno-oncology studies have yielded partnerships at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for novel T cell therapies and Neon Therapeutics for neo-antigen based T-cell constructs.

The final point with regard to the pipeline this past quarter was the expansion of a new treatment target: Friedrich's Attaxia. This disease is an inherited neurological disease which results in mobility and cardiac issues which often are responsible for shortened lives of those affected. CRSP has been tasked with targeting the underlying cause of this disease and producing a therapy to address it. They were provided with a grant, the value of which was not disclosed in conjunction with this pipeline expansion.

Risks Going Forward:

Pre-clinical and clinical biotech companies possess a significant degree of risk associated with their lack of a marketable product and reliance on future success of complicated product trials to become profitable. CRSP is no exception, and is highly reliant on its ability to develop products, proceed through clinical trials and commercialize their therapies. They have de-risked their position in some therapies via partnerships, but these conditions are fluid, and if progress is not significant within a desired timeframe, these partnerships can end. We would also be remiss if we did not address the looming cloud across the CRISPR-Cas9 field with the patent battle between Broad and UC Berkley. Both NTLA and CRSP are partnered with UC Berkley and depending on licensing of their patents - and have agreements with the discoverers there. EDIT on the other hand is partnered with a slew of CRISPR scientists and patent holders at the Broad, and is widely seen as the likely victor. If this patent dispute comes down on Broad/EDIT's side, it would likely result in some significant risk being applied to CRSP and NTLA. We do not believe that this would negate their business models or prevent their research, but would require re-establishment of some licenses, or the transfer of studies to other locales which see UC Berkley as the rightful owner of the patents (EU, China and Australia). Until this is resolved, it is a looming risk, and likely responsible for continued share price depression.

Conclusion:

Continued success in proceeding with clinical trial initiation via IND filing in 2017 is the strong point of this quarterly report. Maintaining CRSP's presence at the head of the CRISPR clinical trials, and providing a near term catalyst for improved performance. Although we continue to monitor the Cas9 patent battle, we believe that even without positive resolution CRSP will be able to continue their studies and provide a critical response to unmet needs for both ß-thallasemia and Sickle Cell Disease, which are a relatively untapped multi-billion dollar market. Furthermore, CRSP continues to make significant progress in their CAR-T products (wholly-owned) as well as oncology products which are done within partnerships. We believe that this past year's disappointing returns will see brighter results in the coming year as clinical catalysts begin arriving and positive results may support a higher share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRSP, EDIT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.