Panterra Gold Is Running Out Of Time

Investing case

There are several companies in the world that specialize in the production of gold from literally trash. Gold mines generate waste know as tailings that contains very small amounts of the metal. With the rise of gold prices over the years, these tailings become feasible to be processed again as technology advances and efficiency can be achieved. I have already covered DRDGold (DRD) and Goldplat (OTC:GDPTF) and now I present to you Panterra Gold (OTC:ERGTF).

However, unlike DRDGold and Goldplat, I'm not impressed as Panterra has is burdened by high debts and it has material for just two more years. For now, I would avoid buying shares of the company.

Operations

Panterra Gold operates the Las Lagunas project in the Dominican Republic which focuses on reprocessing high grade gold and silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine. The tailings processed by Panterra are located in the Las Lagunas dam and were generated between 1992 and 1999 when the mine was operated by state-owned miner Rosario Dominicana. Pueblo Viejo is currently owned by Barrick Gold (ABX) and Goldcorp (GG):

Las Lagunas uses a process called Albion to oxidise the refractory tailings prior to conventional cyanide leaching. Panterra is exempted from income tax but it has to share 25% of its operating profit with the Government from 2016.

My main concern with the operations is the amount of remaining material. As of the end of June, the Las Lagunas dam had 1.7 million tonnes of tailings that can be treated by Panterra over a period of around two years. Operations after that will depend on sourcing feed from local or foreign gold projects. Panterra is currently focused on securing concentrated refractory ore from North and Central America and China in order to extend the life of Las Lagunas.

In the third quarter of 2017, Panterra's plant had a throughput of 158,664 tonnes and produced 10,464 ounces of gold and 25,045 ounces of silver. The average head grade for gold and silver during the period stood at 3.94 g/t and 38.5 g/t, respectively.

Finances

During the first half of 2017, Panterra Gold posted revenues of USD 27.6mn and a loss of USD0.64mn. The company seems to be drowning in interest expenses. Cash flows from operating activities stood at USD 5.57mn and Panterra used more than USD 3mn to repay borrowings:

At the end of June, Panterra had borrowings of more than USD 27mn versus just USD 5.2mn in cash. What's more, the company had a negative working capital:

Conclusion

Panterra Gold is one of the few companies in the world that specialize in the production of gold from tailings. However, the company's sole project has enough tailings to process for just around two more years and the company is in dire straits financially. In the first half of 2017, Panterra posted a loss and interest expenses came in at more than USD 2.8mn. Also, the company had more than USD 27mn in borrowings and its working capital was negative.

The future of Panterra Gold's operations depends on sourcing feed from local or foreign gold projects and the company is trying to secure concentrated refractory ore from North and Central America and China.

However, even if Panterra Gold manages to secure feed to extend the life of its Las Lagunas project, the strength of its balance sheet remains a big concern. With a market cap of just AUD 5.15mn (USD 3.95mn) on the ASX, it seems that shareholders have also lost hope.

I would avoid buying Panterra shares until the company manages to secure feed for its plant and cleans up its balance sheet.

