Disney Challenges Netflix With Star Wars And Cheaper Prices

Over the long-term, Disney's actions mean we may see downward pressure for Netflix for both subscriber growth, as well as possibly retention, and revenues due to subscription-price pressure.

While Netflix likely is continue to slog on with its international growth, new exclusive content, and current inertia due to its domination market position, recent trends show the landscape has changed.

Netflix also is facing further content challenges with the recent cancellation of House of Cards, its signature series for the past few years.

Disney unveiled details about how it will challenge Netflix with its new streaming service - through extremely attractive content as well as low subscription prices.

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) upcoming streaming service is an example of how other online content-streaming competitors will be challenging Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Even if these services are unable to completely take substantial market share away from Netflix, they may force Netflix to engage in cost-increasing and revenue-decreasing measures that may limited growth.

Disney's Challenge to Netflix: Low-Price, Star Wars

Disney announced this past week the first details of its proposed streaming-service challenge to Netflix. In a market where other major tech companies are also gearing up, Disney's venture provides an interesting look at how companies may challenge Netflix's current domination of the streaming market.

Right now it looks like Disney seeks to displace Netflix through two means:

Subscription prices "substantially below" Netflix's

Exclusive unique content, specifically the production of a major new Star Wars live-action series for its service

Undoubtedly it appears Disney is leveraging its powerful position as both a content-distributor as well as content-creator, while Netflix is currently a dominant content-distributor but has been struggling with its goal of becoming a content-creation studio too.

In terms of content, Disney's challenge also shows the potential opening for other content-streaming competitors.

With the recent cancellation of House of Cards, which provided a signature draw for Netflix over the years well worth the $50M per season production cost, Netflix's future exclusive content-streaming is currently in an uncertain state. While undoubtedly Netflix will find new big-name shows to attract viewers to the service, it may no longer be the 'only man in town' essentially.

Star Wars itself is a powerful brand with a massive and long-resilient market and a live-action series has been long-hyped. Undoubtedly this series along will provide a major jump-start for Disney's new streaming service, gaining it initial subscribers who may for the moment share both Netflix and Disney (especially if Disney's initial costs for the subscription service are as low as they currently describe).

(Source: Lancaster Online)

Furthermore, Disney also seems to be moving its signature Marvel-series from Netflix quite soon as well, depriving Netflix of content in a way that shows serious vulnerabilities in its business model. When Netflix does not own the big content that draws viewers, those content creators can easily migrate to another platform or, if they have their own distributor division, stream the content themselves through their own service as with Disney.

However in terms of revenue, Disney's challenge is even more worrying for the company's future earnings prospects. Much of Netflix's current premium is based on its ability to raise subscription prices, as it has recently done for U.S. subscribers (from $9.99 to $10.99 per month for the standard plan, $11.99 to $13.99 for its premium plan, with the $7.99 basis plan remaining stable).

The ability to raise prices, and consequently make significant boosts in revenues and earnings, may face downward pressure if other competitors price their streaming services at market-levels well below Netflix's costs. If Netflix is unable to find some kind of exclusive-content mechanism to attract and keep viewers, essentially it will only be slogging on due to its current market position - a proposition that decays over the long-term.

Can Netflix Weather This Storm as Well?

It remains to be seen whether these fears materialize. Netflix has shown a remarkable ability to slog on the past few years despite the quasi-challenges of Amazon and Hulu.

Netflix also retains for the moment several strong content offerings that it owns itself, which may for the near-term keep its content brand strong, as well as strong international growth that the other content-streamers may take a while before entering into.

However with no a serious competitor like Disney, a former partner of Netflix no less, revealing the first details of how a potential crowded marketplace in content-streaming might look like, there are worrisome prospects for the long-term future of Netflix's ability to continue to grow with the same kind of premium it has the past few years.

However Netflix deals with this new competitive landscape, it is certain to say that the previously deserted content-streaming market which Netflix dominated is no more.

With powerful competitors who look like they can easily gain subscribers from exclusive content and lower costs, along with threats to Netflix's content offerings, the market Netflix is operating in has changed dramatically - with undoubtedly soon-enough effects on revenue and costs in the medium-term future.

Conclusion

While it's long been known that other big tech-giants have been exploring their own content streaming services, with different variations ranging from Facebook TV to YouTube Red and others, Disney's announcement shows the first tangible example of how a serious content streaming challenge to Netflix would work in terms of product as well as business opportunity.

Netflix likely will not be affected in the immediate short-term by Disney's service, as the service will take both a while to launch, even longer to build up subscribers, and then to gain the critical mass to substantially slow down and take away market share from Netflix.

Nonetheless, the ways it will challenge Netflix on both the revenue fronts, with downward pressure on subscription prices, and on content, with Disney's own production abilities and attractive big-name brands, show that there are serious worries from these competitors for Netflix in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.