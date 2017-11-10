MannKind - Afrezza Scripts And The Special Meeting

Before going into the MannKind (MNKD) script data this week, I thought it would be important to review some details around the proxy statement requesting shareholder approval on authorizing 140,000,000 more shares. Given some comments I have seen, it is apparently wise to break this down into very simple terms. If you are an experienced investor, please bear with me.

This vote is about authorizing more shares, not about offering them. Authorized shares are shares that are essentially sitting on a shelf and the company needs certain permissions from shareholders to issue them. They are not in the shares outstanding calculation and are not at all related to the market cap of the company.

At the moment MannKind 140,000,000 shares authorized. About 117,000,000 are issued and outstanding. About 19,000,000 are reserved for convertibles, debt payments, stock options, etc., and about 4 million shares are on the shelf. At the moment the company is authorized to sell $50 million worth of stock with its ATM facility, but only has 4,000,000 shares that are able to be offered.

The special meeting to authorize 140,000,000 more shares would bring the total share count of authorized shares to 280,000,000. The "shelf" would contain the 4,000,000 already there plus the 140,000,000 of newly authorized shares.

With the basics covered, it is now time to get to the mechanics of the special meeting, the voting rights, and how votes are counted. In general, when a shareholder does not vote, the Board of Directors gets to cast those votes. This typically means that a matter will pass simply on non-votes alone. When it comes to matters such as authorizing more shares, the non-votes typically count against the measure being discussed.

At the moment there are about 117,000,000 shares outstanding. In order for the matter to pass, it must get a simple majority. This is where exercising your rights is critical. If there were 50,000,000 actual votes to approve the request and 40,000,000 actual votes against the request, the request would fail. Why? because the 27,000,000 non-votes would be added to the "against" vote bringing that total to 67,000,000 shares.

The issue at hand is that it is fairly typical that many shareholder do not vote. In this case, not voting is voting against the measure. It is important for shareholders to grasp this because MannKind does have a high level of retail investors.

One conundrum that investors are faced with is that MannKind is seeking to double the share count, as opposed to something smaller like 70 million shares or 100 million. Unfortunately those investors have to choose between 0 shares or 140,000,000 shares. There is no in between. What we know is that the company is in dire need of more shares to work with. Without additional shares, the company may not have the ability to sustain itself. This means that the logical decision is to approve the matter despite the fact that MannKind may be seeking more authorized shares than you would like to see.

Given the situation I have outlined, the most sensible direction is approving the matter. This is where it becomes critical that you vote your shares. A non-vote counts against the proposal. Do not be surprised to see management beating the drum on getting the vote out as December 13th approaches. For those shareholders that would like to see a smaller number of shares authorized, your best bet is to engage the company and the board and state that you would like the share count to be something less. The chances of success are small because most people simply do not take the time to engage, but if enough shareholders express that concern, the company could modify the proxy and re-schedule the vote. This is a rare occasion where the average shareholder has power with its vote.

Readers will likely want to know my opinion on the matter. My opinion is simple MannKind needs more shares (even if that means dilution at some future point) if it wants to have the most realistic chance to advance the company. Thus, as much as I do not like dilution, the vote is simple. You need to vote yes to provide the best chance of seeing a turnaround even if the move does not guarantee such a turnaround I am not a shareholder, so I get no votes.

The script numbers for Afrezza this week were essentially flat. Afrezza scripts came in at 440. There are 8 sales weeks worth of data remaining to collect. The sales of Afrezza have been tracking within y projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis script sales are tracking 21.25% than what we were seeing at this stage in Q3. This level of growth is not as robust as we have seen in the past, nor is it going to drive the company home in hitting its guidance. MannKind needs to deliver substantially more traction if it wants to hit its numbers, and then even more than that if it wants the street to stand up and take notice. MannKind has launched a regional television ad campaign. The company moved that campaign from Q1 of next year to the second part of Q4 of this year. I applaud the move, as it is going to be needed if this company wants to have a chance to hit that guidance. The numbers reported this week do not reflect a week where the television ads were running.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers sound much more impressive than the quarter over quarter numbers Script sales of Afrezza are pacing 55% better in Q4 of 2017 than they were in Q4 of 2016. As stated, that number sounds impressive at first glance. The problem with the number is that it is a high percentage based on a low number. Any investor that does some cursory research quickly sees that the 55% is much less impressive than it appears. All of that being said, progress is being made.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Projections for sales is something that I provide in 6 month increments. The data I offer is more geared toward the short to midterm, and the company has been in a situation where its available cash is also in the short to midterm range. Over the last year and a half there have been many that do not like the projections I make. My stance is simple. You do not have to like them, you simply need to determine whether or not they are accurate. For the most part, my projections have been quite accurate.

The natural question I will get is whether I am going to adjust my projections to account for the launch of an $8 million dollar ad campaign. At the moment the answer is not yet, and here is why. As stated, my projections have been historically accurate. I feel it is important to see where the company would have been without the ad campaign and without a shift in accounting methods. In the next couple of weeks, if we see traction, I will add a new projection line to estimate what I feel the impact of the ad campaign will be through the end of the year. This will give investors insight on determining the value of the ad campaign in terms of what it does for script sales, and also help investors see if adding substantial ad dollars generates a level of revenue that makes it a viable strategy for meaningful growth. For example, does spending $8 million get us at least $8 million in value, and how quickly is that value realized.

This week Afrezza sales this week came in within my projections and between my middle band and my upper band. I use my middle band for gross revenue and net revenue models. Aggregate sales of Afrezza in the second half of the year stand at 6,986 scripts. The aggregate of y middle band is 6,994. Essentially, over the last 18 weeks, my middle band is only 8 scripts higher than the actual sales. There are 8 weeks left in this projection series.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of net revenue projections I have the second half of the year, thus far, as now sitting at $3.08 million. This would include all of Q3, which the actual reported by MannKind was $1.98 million and the first 5 weeks of Q4, which is my estimate. One important dynamic I am seeing with more frequency is that many retail investors are looking at retail sales and somehow seem to equate that to revenue for MannKind. That is not at all the case. For example, this week retail sales were estimated by Symphony to be $488,000. Gross revenue for MannKind for the week is more likely at $268,000, while net revenue is at about $180,000. What matters to investors is the revenues that MannKind gets, not the revenues that CVS, Walgreens, or Express Scripts get.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind guidance is going to be an interesting topic this week When MannKind gave its guidance it was not (in my opinion) counting on an $8 million dollar ad campaign, nor was it counting on a shift in revenue recognition. What we now know is that net revenue of $10 million (the high guidance given three months ago) is out the window. In y opinion that number was never realistic by any stretch of the imagination, but did serve to create a very positive outlook heading into a label change and capital raise. The low end of the MannKind net revenue guidance was $6 million dollars. It was my opinion that even the low end was a challenge. My projections showed that net revenue for the second half of the year would be between $4.5 million dollars and $5 million dollars. MannKind has now stated that it feels that it will hit the $6 million in net revenue.

What I have done with my MannKind guidance chart is remove the $10 million from the equation. Instead, I added a new line, which represents what needs to happen in script sales to get to the $6 million in net revenue that MannKind says it will hit. This is a perfect example of why i always encourage investors to model. The yellow line in the chart below illustrates the level of script sales that the company needs to report to hit its guidance without accounting shifts taken into the equation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart offers a blending of my projections and MannKind Guidance. What investors need to ask themselves is this. Do you feel that a shift in accounting is a legitimate way to obtain the guidance? Do you feel that the company should have informed investors if it was relying on a shift in accounting in its initial guidance? The next thing investors need to understand is that many investors will not be aware of how the guidance may have been met and thus it may not matter how the company got there. The risk here is that if the street does figure it out, and feels it was somehow "underhanded", it could blow up in the face of management. You, as a reader here know more than the average investor out there. Investing is largely about information, information perception vs. what the crowd is thinking. Personally, I take no exception to the acceleration of the ad campaign. I simply note that it was not part of the initial guidance, which tells me that the initial guidance was in danger and needed a boost. It would be foolish not to deliver that boost. Personally I do take exception to shifts in accounting to arrive at a number. This comes off as shady, especially when you are doing a different shift in Q1 anyway. Just my opinion as someone who has the ability to crunch the numbers.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The other method I use to illustrate my projections and MannKind guidance is to boil it down to dollars and time. There are 8 weeks left ad net revenue stands at about $3.1 million dollars. The company needs the following:

$1.4 million in 8 weeks to hit my low projection or $175,000 per week

$1.65 million in 8 weeks to hit my middle projection or $206,250 per week

$1.9 million in 8 weeks to hit my high projection or $237,500 per week

$2.9 million in 8 weeks to hit MannKind's low guidance or $362,500 per week

At this stage 69% of the time period of the second half of the year has passed and MannKind is 51% of the way there on its net revenue guidance. It should be clear that MannKind was headed for a miss of even the lower end of its guidance. The company was very smart in accelerating the ad campaign to give itself a chance of hitting the numbers. The question is this. Can $1 million of additional net revenue be generated in the final 8 weeks due to the $8 million ad campaign? It takes about 2,450 scripts to generate each $1 million in net revenue (without a shift in accounting). Simple math shows that it takes 7,350 scripts to get $3 million in net revenue (without a shift in accounting). That level of scripts over 8 weeks is an average of 919 scripts per week. I cannot stress enough that modeling is critical.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind is better than it once was, but not where it really needs to be. On November 7th the company stated it had about $60 million in cash left. The company also stated that it would increase spending in Q4 to accelerate an advertising campaign. I estimate that the company had $66 million as of November 3rd, which would indicate that my tracking is a bit high. That being said, I blended the additional cash burn for advertising over the whole quarter, so for the time being I will stick to m numbers.

By my estimation (and without accounting for a possible upswing in sales for advertising yet) MannKind will finish the year with $45 million in cash. This assumes that MannKind pays the $10 million it owes Deerfield on January 18 with shares.

It is important that investors see the cash situation accurately because it could have ramifications on how you vote your shares on December 13th with regard to the company seeking to authorize 140,000,000 more shares. If an ad campaign is going to cost $8 million per quarter, then the cash burn will accelerate. If scripts do not increase quickly, then the cash situation could get desperate rather quickly once again. As you can see, the advertising campaign is creating cash burn (cash spent less net revenue) of over $2 million dollars per week. At that pace, $45 million lasts just 22 weeks. The Deerfield covenant of having $25 million in cash at the end of Q1 of 2018 is also on the table and needs investor consideration. While I have not yet published my projections for the first half of 2018, I am working on them, refining them, and adding new data and assumptions. At this point in time, I foresee the need for another capital infusion or a renegotiation in some form in Q1 of 2018. Substantially accelerated sales could help t situation, but I am not yet ready to jump to a conclusion that the sales levels will jump as high as would be needed. That being said, you readers will be the first to know when I publish m new projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line remains about the same with this equity. It is speculative and the traders still carry the advantage. There is a lot that needs to go right for MannKind to set a good foundation for meaningful growth as we close out 2017. The shareholder vote on December 13th is critical and it is important that shareholder actually vote.

There are some interesting binary events coming in the weeks ahead:

Script numbers as they relate to the ad campaign. If the regional campaign can show growth above what I outlined in my projections, this could create a positive binary event for the stock that could allow for a bit of equity traction. If the traction is not happening, then it will create pretty immediate concern.

The shareholder vote on share authorization. This needs to pass to allow the company to capitalize on script momentum if it looks promising. This would allow the company to raise additional cash which would be needed to keep the proverbial foot on the gas If this matter does not pass, then the company will need to act quickly to publish a new proxy.

The stock seems to have found some solid footing at about $3 per share, but that footing has not cured to a full and solid state. The ad campaign and traction in scripts will either solidify this base, or see it begin to show stress cracks. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.