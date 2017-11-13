This Time Last Year Natural Gas Made A Bottom, Looks Like This Year The Lows Came A Week Earlier

Last week, the price of natural gas did something it has not done since June it gapped higher from the closing price on Friday to the opening on Monday. On Friday, November 3 the price of the energy commodity traded to a high of $2.9980 on the NYMEX December futures contract and on Monday, November 6, the low of the session was at $3.0510. Natural gas has moved higher in each consecutive trading session following the gap move to the upside. In fact, as of Thursday, November 9, the price action in the natural gas market has been highly bullish as it had rallied for six straight sessions and on the final day of the week, it held its gains.

When the NYMEX November natural gas futures contract rolled to December recently, the price of December futures gave up the entire premium between the two contracts. The November-December spread is typically one of the widest of the year as it represents the period of transition from the injection to the withdrawal season for inventories each year. The winter is the time of the year for peak demand in the natural gas market and December futures tend to garner a significant premium over November contracts. However, in the immediate aftermath of the roll period, the price of December futures slipped to lows of $2.847 per MMBtu on November 1. Hindsight is twenty-twenty, but it now appears the lows for natural gas in 2017 came one week earlier than in 2016.

The week of November 7, 2016, was a launching pad

Last year, the week of November 7 marked at low for the natural gas futures market before the start of the winter season. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity fell to lows of $2.546 per MMBtu before taking off to the upside. Natural gas rallied throughout November and December reaching a high of $3.994 per MMBtu during the final week of the year posting a gain of 56.9%. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX natural gas futures market was at the 1.186 million contract level when the price made its bottom.

This year, the low appears to have come one week earlier. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December natural gas futures illustrates, the price traded down to a low of $2.847 on November 1, right after the end of the November-December roll period for NYMEX futures contracts. The November-December spread tends to be one of the widest of the year as it represents the period when the injection season turns into the peak season for heating demand and time when inventories move to the downside. Open interest at the lows was at the 1.398 million contract level at the time of this year's low, 212,000 contracts higher than at the time of last year's bottom. If natural gas were to follow the same path as last year, a 56.9% rally would put the price at $4.467 per MMBtu by the end of December. However, the technical metric has declined to 1.34 million as of Thursday, November 9 in a sign that some speculative shorts exited the market during last week's rally.

Both the daily and weekly charts for natural gas show that the energy commodity is now in a bullish trend. On Thursday, November 9 natural gas surpassed its first technical hurdle as it rose above technical resistance at $3.198, the October 23 high. The market closed at the $3.20 level on Thursday after trading to a peak of $3.2170 during the session. On Friday, it posted a marginal new high at $3.224 per MMBtu and settled close to highs. The move was significant in that it broke a pattern of lower highs in the December contract that had been in place since May. The next level of resistance now stands at the September 19 high of $3.3530 per MMBtu.

One week left until withdrawal season

If the past two years are a guide, there are only one or two weeks left in the 2017 injection season for the energy commodity. At the end of each year's injection season, the amount of natural gas flowing into storage tends to decline. Last week, we saw an injection of 65 bcf, but this week the EIA reported that stocks rose by only 15 bcf to 3.79 tcf for the week ending on November 3. Source: EIA

As the chart shows, inventories are currently 5.5% below last year's level and 1.8% lower than the five-year average for this time of the year.

In 2015 and 2016, stocks rose to consecutive record highs over the four tcf level each year, but that is not in the cards for the 2017 injection season which is coming to an end.

Three year low in inventories

We will likely go into the season of peak demand when inventories begin to drop between 3.79 and 3.9 tcf this year which will be the lowest level of natural gas in storage facilities around the United States in three years, or longer depending on the final peak in inventories.

The final injection in 2016 came during the week of November 16 that brought total stocks to a record high of 4.046 tcf, and the market still managed to rally until the end of December. In 2015, the peak came during the weeks of November 20 at 4.009 tcf. 2014 saw a high of only 3.611 tcf during the week of November 7, and in 2013 they stood at 3.834 tcf during the week of November 8. The early winter of 2014 was cold, and stocks dropped to lows of only 824 bcf in late March as heating demand drained storage facilities. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of nearby NYMEX natural gas futures rallied to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu in February 2014 on the back of a cold winter season.

We are going into the winter of 2018 with the lowest stocks in three years, and it is likely the level will be around or lower than the amount in storage before the cold winter of 2014. However, this year, two significant demand verticals could cause inventories to decline over the course of the winter season. First, the amount of natural gas required for the generation of electricity has moved significantly higher. Second, technological advances have created a buoyant market for the exportation of liquefied natural gas or LNG to areas of the world where the price is much higher. LNG has become a booming business for the United States energy sector.

The price was telling us we are in for a warmer than average winter

Until the beginning of this past week, the price action in natural gas had been telling us that market participants expected a warmer than average winter season. However, that quickly changed with a gap higher on Monday, November 6. Source: CQG

As the daily chart indicates, the price of the energy commodity traded to a high of $2.998 on Friday, November 3 and only could reach a low of $3.051 on Monday, November 6 which creates a gap on the daily chart. Since the price action occurred over a weekend, the gap is also present on the weekly pictorial for NYMEX natural gas futures.

Price action tends to fill price gaps on charts, but it is possible that we will need to wait until later in the season for that to occur. Meanwhile, the energy commodities made a higher high each day following the gap to the upside. However, in the event of a pullback, technical support for the December natural gas futures contract now stands at the bottom end of the gap at just under the $3 per MMBtu level. Moreover, temperatures are dropping which means that the next injection into stockpiles next week will be low or nonexistent, and heating demand is on the rise.

An early chill in the Northeast and Midwest

On Friday, November 10 the temperature in New York City will drop to a balmy 26 degrees. Lows will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout this week. In Boston, temperatures will be around 10 degrees colder, and in Chicago, they will be around the same level. We are getting off to a chilly start to the winter season in the Northeast and Midwest and demand for heat will increase.

Open interest at over 200,000 contracts higher than last year's level when the price made the bottom is a sign that there is more speculative interest in the natural gas market this year than last which could eventually fuel a continuation of the current rally that may just be getting underway. Additionally, the price of crude oil is now trading at its highest level since June 2015 at just under $57 per barrel as of the close of business last Friday. Last year at this time, crude oil was more than $10 lower with a high of $45.95 per barrel during the week of November 7.

Mother Nature and the weather conditions over the coming weeks and months will determine the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas futures, but it seems that the market is getting off to a bullish start for the winter of 2017/2018. I remain bullish on the price of natural gas, and my initial target is north of last year's high and above the $4 per MMBtu level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.