Coffee Makes A Lower Low, But Technical Resistance Is Dropping

The price of coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016. We have now reached the one year mark for the bearish trading pattern in the staple commodity. While demand around the world continues to grow and each day there are more coffee consumers on our planet, supplies have been abundant keeping a lid on prices.

As the price of coffee has often taken the elevator to the downside, over this past year, technical resistance for the soft commodity has dropped alongside its price. The downward trend in the coffee futures market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange has attracted trend-following shorts while consumers have done better buying on a hand-to-mouth basis rather than hedging their price risk. However, now that coffee has reached a price level where steady and growing demand is likely to limit the downside potential, it may be a great time to dip a toe in the coffee market on the long side.

Coffee is one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures markets. The price has a long history of doubling and halving over short periods. With coffee close to multi-year lows and far away from highs, risk-reward favors the long side. While the price of coffee futures had been grinding lower for twelve months, it appears to have hit a level where it has entered a period of consolidation close to recent lows.

Lower lows for one year

It has been a frustrating year for those who have bought coffee futures or ETN products looking for a breakout to the upside. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, nearby coffee futures traded at a high of $1.76 per pound during the week of November 7, 2016, exactly one year ago. Since then, the price has made a series of lower highs, but the lower lows ended in the middle of June when the price spiked down to the $1.13 per pound level in what appears to be a blow-off bottom. Following that low, coffee rebounded to a high of $1.4375 on August 7 but has since resumed its pattern of lower peaks. At the same time, open interest declined during the rally from the June low to the August high falling from almost 225,000 contracts to 188,000. Rising price and falling open interest is typically not supportive of an emerging bullish trend, and the price ran into selling and fell once again making lower highs. Meanwhile, on its way down the metric moved back to over 241,000 contracts which was an all-time high in the ICE coffee futures market. The rise in open interest when prices decline is typically supportive of a continuation of the bearish trend. Now that coffee is edging higher once again, the metric has declined to the 228,000 level as of November 9.

Coffee falls to its latest bottom

December is now the active trading month for ICE coffee futures. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the June low on the December contract was at $1.1910 per pound. In the months that followed, coffee recovered to $1.4725 on August 8 and then fell to $1.2675 on September 6, which was a higher low. Another recovery followed taking the price to $1.4325 on September 18 which led to a low of $1.2430 on October 5. An attempt at another rally took the price of futures to $1.3270 on October 10, but the market ran out of upside steam sending it to the November 1 low at $1.2120 per pound. On Friday, November 10, the price of December coffee futures settled at $1.2755 per pound, 5.15 cents below the latest lower high and 6.35 cents above the most recent low.

The pattern of trading in the coffee market has resulted in a decline in the level of technical resistance.

Critical support was the result of a bearish spike

The low in June has become a significant technical line in the sand for the coffee market. While the support level on the December contract stands at $1.1910, it remains at $1.13 on the continuous contract. The price of December futures has not dropped below the $1.20 per pound level since June which could tell us that the spike low was a significant bottom for the coffee market. While the price action has been bearish, the resistance level has declined with the price which means that the right set of circumstances could lead to a short covering rally that could take the volatile commodity much higher in a short period. And, while the action in open interest has been supportive of lower lows, it has risen to levels that could create a danger for those carrying short positions.

The technical metric that tells us short coffee is a crowded trade

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, and in coffee, it was recently at a record level. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, open interest is at a high and price momentum has declined into an oversold condition. The close to a record level on the technical metric is likely the result of an increase in both supplies and demand for coffee around the world. However, with the price grinding lower over the past year, it is likely that consumers have bought on a hand-to-mouth basis rather than hedging their requirements.

At the same time, trend following shorts in the coffee market have been cashing in since last November, and at a lofty open interest level, the short side is likely becoming a crowded trade. When markets fall to oversold territory close to recent lows, and there is an overabundance of speculative shorts, the potential for a contrarian approach to the current price trend develops. Moreover, the quarterly chart shows that there is solid support for the market as it has been making higher lows since 2001 except for a marginal lower low that amounted to just three-quarters of a cent from the 2008 bottom to the lows in 2013. Other than that, the market that has been making lower highs since November 2016 has been making higher lows for the past sixteen years.

Demand will provide support

In many agricultural markets, we have seen a trend of higher lows for more than a decade. The fact is that the growth of world population and wealth has caused more competition for finite commodities like coffee and many others leading to higher base prices. Since 2001, coffee has traded in a range from $1.0095 to $3.0625 per pound. At $1.2755 coffee is 26.60 cents above its multi-year lows, but $1.787 off its high. Therefore, risk-reward favors the long side in coffee and the downside is likely higher than the $1 per pound level given the trend of higher lows.

While weather conditions in Brazil will determine if coffee continues to languish around recent lows or begins a recovery, technical resistance that would break the pattern of lower highs has come down to the $1.3270 level. Above there, it is likely that many trend-following shorts will throw in the towel and cover positions causing the volatile commodity to move much higher. Source: ICE

Additionally, the forward curve in the coffee futures market is in contango; deferred prices are progressively higher all the way out to September 2020 which represents crops that do not exist. While contango is a reflection of markets that are in equilibrium or surplus from a fundamental perspective, it also tells us that the market's perception is that prices will move to the upside in the future.

The high level of open interest, a price trend that has dropped into oversold territory on medium and long-term charts, a price closer to lows than highs, and technical resistance that has declined to a low level all lead to a conclusion that risk versus reward favors coffee from the long side at this time. I believe buying coffee futures, or the ETN product, JO, on price weakness is a low-risk and high-reward approach to the volatile commodity market. Once coffee begins to percolate on the upside, it will become a lot more dangerous to enter a long position. Today, a contrarian approach to the coffee market could offer lots of upside with limited risk.

