Iron Ore Participates In The Industrial Recovery, But It Might Not Look That Way

When it comes to industrial commodities, steel is perhaps the most essential building block of infrastructure. While many of the other staples in the industrial sector trade actively on futures exchanges around the world, steel trading occurs mostly in the physical market. Copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin forward contracts trade actively on the London Metals Exchange, and copper also has an active futures market on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). These metals trade on other exchanges in the Asian market. Another industrial commodity, crude oil, is the most actively traded raw material in the world and trades most liquidly on the NYMEX division of the CME and the ICE futures market as well as on other exchanges. When it comes to steel, the interest in futures or forwards has not been great, and contracts have never attracted the liquidity that other industrial commodities have been able to achieve.

Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel, and as such it is a bellwether raw material as its price often responds to periods of economic growth and contraction on a global basis. While many of the raw materials in the industrial sector have had a banner year in 2017, the price of iron ore has recently failed at attempts to make new highs while many of the other building block commodities have moved to multi-year highs.

Iron ore rallies and fails falling to the bottom of its trading range before recovering once again

The price of iron ore has been making lower highs since 2013. Source: Barchart

As the chart of iron ore futures highlights, in February 2013 the price peaked at $153.64 per ton and fell to lows of $38.03 in December 2015. Iron ore prices moved alongside many other industrial commodities which also made lows in late 2015 and early 2016. The price of nearby COMEX copper futures declined to lows of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 and crude oil plunged from over $107 per barrel in June 2014 to lows of $26.05 in late February 2016.

In the industrial sector, a recovery followed, and the lows of late 2015 and early 2016 became significant bottoms for almost all of the raw materials. Iron ore has not traded below the $40 per ton level since January 2016, which is a significant bottom. The primary ingredient in steel has had a tough time over recent months when many other industrial raw material prices have continued to be in bullish mode.

Base metals is the best performing sector of the commodities market

In 2017, base metals have been the best performing sector of the commodities market. At the end of the third quarter, the prices of nonferrous metals had posted a composite gain of over 16% on the year. As of the close of business on November 9, most of the base metals were trading close to or higher than their September 30 closing levels. At the same time, the price of iron ore has not moved much.

When it comes to copper, the red metal has exploded to the upside since it traded at $1.9355 in January 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures illustrates, the price recently hit the highest level since June 2014 when it traded at $3.2595 per pound, 68.4% above the early 2016 low for the red metal. Copper has corrected back down to just below the $3.08 per pound level since the recent high. Other metals have done even better as zinc, nickel, and aluminum have posted extraordinary gains since they reached their respective bottoms. Most of these commodities are currently trading at prices that are within striking distance of the highs of the year.

Crude oil on the highs of the year

The most liquidly traded raw material that powers the world has more than doubled in value since its low in February 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, NYMEX crude oil futures have moved from $26.05 in early February 2016 to a high of $57.92 per barrel level last week, and it closed the week just a little over $1 below that peak price.

While nonferrous and ferrous metals are the building blocks for infrastructure, crude oil is the raw material that not only powers the process of construction, it is also an input in the production and refining of the metals. Base metals and crude oil are sitting pretty close to their highest levels of 2017 and close to two-year highs in many cases because of global economic growth and buying by the world's leading consumer. At the same time, the price of lumber has rallied to its highest price since 1996 over recent weeks. The ingredients for construction projects have become a lot more expensive.

Chinese demand continues in the industrial sector

With almost 1.4 billion people and a long history of extraordinary economic growth, China has been the demand side of the fundamental equation for nearly all commodities for decades. The Asian nation's demand for the building blocks that are required for countless construction projects as wealth continues to grow is the most significant driver for prices of industrial commodities. While Chinese growth has declined from double-digits to under 7%, the higher level of GDP means that nominal growth is even higher today than it was when the Chinese economy was growing at a rate of over 10% per annum. Moreover, in response to an economic downturn in late 2015 and early 2016 which caused commodities prices to fall to bottoms, President Xi introduced a policy of the "new normal" to manage expectations for slower, but stable economic growth.

At the Party Congress in October, the Chinese leader consolidated power and emerged as the most influential leader of the world's most populous nation since Chairman Mao. President Xi promised to fight pollution, expand the country's middle class, and to build a world-class military with target dates starting in 2020 through 2050. Over past decades, China has grown and thrived through programs of long-term planning. All of the issues addressed by the Chinese leader have bullish ramifications for raw material prices, including iron ore. Fighting pollution means that China will curtain production of some commodities, like aluminum, base metals, and steel, which has caused the price of aluminum to explode higher as warehouse stocks at the LME have halved over the past year. Less Chinese production is likely to lead to more demand from the nation for imports. Expanding the middle class means more and better housing which requires the construction of infrastructure. Military expansion involves more weaponry which needs staple commodities. China's plans for the future are highly bullish for commodities prices over coming years.

In the lead up to the Chinese Congress, many industrial raw material prices moved significantly higher on prospects for higher future Chinese demand. China had been a notable buyer of many commodities in the months and weeks leading up to the political event. While base metals and energy prices soared, iron ore peaked in at $90.25 per ton in March 2017 and then fell back to $54.01 in June. After another attempt at a rally that took the raw material that is the basis for steel production up to $77.87 in September, the price fell back to lows of $57.25 on October 11 before recovering to just over $62 per ton on November 10. While the price action in the iron ore market appears tame compared to many other raw materials over recent months, there are three significant reasons why the primary ingredient in steel production has not made a new high since September.

Three reasons why iron ore failed to return to the 2017 high yet

China is a massive buyer of iron ore and the Asian nation consumes more than two-thirds of the seaborne cargos of iron ore. China may have only 18-19% of the world's population within its borders, but it produces as much steel as the rest of the world combined each year.

President Xi's war on pollution and smog in major cities has concentrated on steel making hubs where the government mandated production cuts of up to 50% in October. While imports of high-quality iron ore fines and lump ore from Australia, Brazil, and South Africa was over 100 million tons, a record high, in September, they plunged 23% in October to 79.5 million tons. The record import caused domestic inventories to swell. Requirements from Chinese steelmakers declined given the government mandates to cut pollution which is the first reason why iron ore did not keep rallying after its high of almost $78 per ton in September. Many of the other commodities in the industrial sector kept on moving higher, but iron ore had already extended to the upside trading at more than double its low in late 2015.

The second reason for weakness in the iron ore market is seasonal. Chinese imports of iron ore tend to move to their lowest level in October because of a National Holiday and weather issues that impact construction during the winter months.

Finally, the price action over past years accounts for iron ore's inability to continue to make higher highs as we have witnessed in the copper and crude oil markets. Copper traded to an all-time high in January 2011 at $4.6495 per pound. The decline to the early 2016 lows at $1.9355 took the red metal 58.4% lower. Crude oil traded to its peak on the NYMEX in 2008 at $147.27 per barrel and the move to the February 2016 low at $26.05 took oil 82.3% lower. Iron ore traded at a high of $191.90 per ton in February 2011 and fell to $38.03 in December 2015, a decline of 80.2%. The recent rebounds in the three primary industrial commodities shed light on the current weakness that the market perceives in the price of iron ore.

Crude oil moved from $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 and was trading at $56.74 on November 10, a rebound of 117.8%. Copper rallied from $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 to its most recent high, but was trading $3.0755 last Friday moving 58.9% to the upside. Iron ore is currently trading at $62.12 on the December contract, which is 63.3% above its December 2015 low. The fact is at the current price; iron ore has appreciated a little more than copper and a lot less than crude oil on a percentage basis.

I believe that price dips below the $60 per ton level in the iron ore market will be a buying opportunity given Chinese plans to build infrastructure and global growth as seen in economic data from the United States and Europe over recent years.

At their latest meeting, the U.S. central bank changed a nuance in their statement which has significant ramifications for the raw materials markets. The Fed revised their statement characterizing economic growth as occurring at a "moderate pace" to "solid growth." I view the change as an important indicator that global GDP is rising, inflationary pressure is coming soon, and the demand for raw materials will rise as competition for finite commodities increases around the world. China's initiative to fight pollution means the nation is likely to cut back on production of many raw materials and turn to imports which will increase demand and decrease supplies.

Steel is a fundamental requirement when it comes to construction, and the demand for iron ore will continue to rise taking the price of the raw material higher in the months and years ahead. Iron ore made lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through 2015, and now I expect the primary ingredient in steel to make higher lows during this long-term economic cycle of global growth. Source: Barchart

At the same time, buying steel equities like U.S. Steel (X) on price weakness could offer a golden opportunity for the years to come if Congress and the Administration ever get around to infrastructure rebuilding in the United States. X was trading at just below the $27.50 per share level last Friday, appears to be consolidating, and will likely follow the prices of iron ore and steel over the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.