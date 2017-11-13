The Market's Verdict On Jerome Powell

When the President was pondering who he would nominate to run the nation's central bank, markets held their collective breath as the decision would have a significant impact on the path of least resistance for interest rates.

The final decision came down to five candidates, including the current Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Vice President Pence and others in the Administration and on the Republican side of the aisle in Congress pushed for a more hawkish candidate who would fight inflation with an aggressive approach to monetary policy. However, that did not suit the President's fixation on a rising stock market as a validation of his performance. Therefore, the Commander-in-Chief ruled out John Taylor and Kevin Warsh, the candidates of choice for those favoring a conservative and hawkish approach to monetary policy. While the President would have loved to reappoint Chair Yellen, keeping the leader who has navigated monetary policy while equity prices have posted incredible gains would have angered many from his political party. Moreover, President Trump wished to put his stamp on the Fed and reappointing his predecessor's choice became unpalatable. The final two candidates, Gary Cohn and Jerome Powell, would likely follow in Yellen's footsteps, but Cohn already plays a critical role in the current tax reform initiative. Therefore, the choice for the next head of the central bank became a no-brainer for President Trump, and the market has hardly objected in the wake of the announcement.

The next Fed Chief

While during his confirmation hearings, soon-to-be Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hear that some legislators are not pleased he does not have a doctorate in economics, he is likely to sail through the process with lots of support. His hearing is set for November 28 and confirmation will likely follow soon after.

Jerome Powell has lots of experience in both the government and private sectors. Powell has a reputation as a consensus builder which means that he will not shape the future of monetary policy; instead, he will act as a manager and mediator between the different interests and opinions at the central bank.

Market reaction

Markets barely budged in response to the nomination of Powell on Thursday, November 9. Given that the central banker has voted with Janet Yellen on every occasion during his tenure, he is in many ways the GOP's answer to Janet Yellen. Stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities markets took the nomination in stride given Powell's reputation and long service when it comes to the central bank. However, running the U.S. central bank is the most high profile job in the world of banking as the dollar is the world's reserve currency and many other central banks and monetary authorities around the world follow the Fed which has been in a leadership role for decades.

Will he be a Greenspan, a Bernanke, or a Yellen?

The President is counting on Powell, the moderate choice, to continue the gradual approach to monetary policy led by Janet Yellen over recent years. However, it is often a crisis that defines the legacy of a Fed Chair.

Alan Greenspan's legacy was damaged by the global financial crisis of 2008. Policies to increase the percentage of Americans owning homes put in place under the Clinton Administration caused a weakening of lending requirements. Many borrowers did not have enough income or assets to afford homes financed by aggressive lending institutions. As the competition for homes increased, prices rose quickly leading many to refinance and take cash out in the process to pay their mortgages. The bubble in home values turned out to be a game of financial musical chairs, when the music stopped the value of many homes plunged, portfolios of mortgage-backed securities plummeted in value, and many lost their homes to foreclosure. At the same time, the government had to come to the rescue of banks and financial institutions where over-exposure to the housing market created systemic risks to the overall economy as the government decided that many banks were too big to fail.

During the peak of the housing crisis, the Chairperson of the Fed was Ben Bernanke, a student of the Great Depression. While elected officials arranged for bailouts, the central bank chief dug deep into his monetary policy toolbox to slash short-term interest rate to zero and institute a quantitative easing policy to keep rate low on the longer end of the yield curve. Bernanke's plan for stimulating the economy via artificially low rates that inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending worked, so far. The economy began growing at a moderate pace and at the last Fed meeting the FOMC upgraded growth from "moderate" to "solid." One of Bernanke's final acts was to begin the process of tapering QE and set the stage for liftoff from a Fed Funds rate of zero percent. Despite the unprecedented amount of liquidity the Fed injected into the system, there has yet to be an inflationary effect and a deep and long recession, or worse, did not develop in the years that followed the initial shock of the bust of the housing bubble.

Imitation is often the best form of flattery, and as Europe was suffering from their sovereign debt-based financial crisis, they followed Bernanke's lead slashing rates even further and into negative territory and instituting their brand of quantitative easing. Europe seems to be emerging from their economic nightmare as the economic data has been improving. Therefore, Bernanke's legacy so far has been better than Greenspan's. However, the jury is still out as to whether there will be a price to pay for the massive injections of liquidity into the system, and that price could be a difficult period of inflationary pressures.

When it comes to Janet Yellen, she has presided over the Fed during a period of calm, growth, and led the central bank to a period where a gradual liftoff rates from zero percent occurred. At the same time, Chair Yellen put in place a program of balance sheet normalization to shrink the swollen $4.5 trillion asset base of the central bank. The rote exercise of letting assets roll off at a rate of $10 billion per month rising by $10 billion each quarter until it reaches a maximum of $50 billion per month began in October and will not be dependent on economic data. During her term, the stock market rallied, unemployment declined, and the stock market rallied. In early 2016, she faced a minor crisis when the S&P 500 dropped 11% in six weeks as Chinese domestic stocks melted down. However, she navigated the rough economic waters, and equity markets have reflected optimism and growth despite rate hikes since February 2016. Janet Yellen's legacy will be one of a prudent and masterful caretaker.

Jerome Powell will take the job on February 3, and he will be the steward through the balance sheet normalization process which is unprecedented. How he handles the ups and downs of the markets and exogenous events that could impact the U.S. and global economies over the coming months and years, given the state of the geopolitical landscape, will define his legacy at the head of the Fed.

The President will have limited patience if stocks turn south

The President is likely to be a tough boss for the incoming Fed Chief who is supposed to play an apolitical role and concentrate on monetary policy to achieve economic stability. This President has adopted the stock market as his poll of polls when it comes to the validation of his administration's performance given the weak showing in traditional political polls. Therefore, if the stock market suffers a significant correction or the process of balance sheet normalization does not go smoothly, he will like want lots of answer from the man he appointed to run the central bank and will have limited patience.

During his campaign, President Trump accused Chair Yellen of keeping the stock market rally going via accommodative monetary policy. The Fed Chair repeatedly stated that she and other members of the FOMC are unbiased and apolitical only seeking economic stability at all times. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, the President could sour quickly on Powell if the current stable course goes awry.

The initial response is status quo, but long term, the changing of the guard will hinge on the next appointments

Jerome Powell is a consensus builder, so it will be the members of the FOMC that will drive the path of monetary policy in the months and years ahead. The complexion of the board is changing dramatically. This past week, New York Fed President William Dudley said he would step down. The President will have lots of seats to fill at the central bank, and it is likely that several will be filled with bankers, like Taylor and Warsh, who take a more hawkish approach to monetary policy to fight inflation before it rears its ugly head. We are likely to see more divided opinions from the FOMC as the President makes future appointments and it will be Chair Powell who herds the membership of the board.

The initial reaction to the nomination and eventual confirmation of Jerome Powell was that monetary policy would continue on its current course. However, it is the future appointments that will determine the path of least resistance for interest rates which will impact markets across all asset classes in the United States and around the world. The verdict on the nomination of Jerome Powell is supportive, but the markets will wait for the next round of future appointments before it makes a final judgment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.