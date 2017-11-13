The ECB Holds The Key To The Dollar

In the wake of the global financial crisis that gripped markets in 2008, central banks around the world became financial firefighters. The Chairperson of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke took hold of the U.S. economy and dug deep into his monetary policy toolbox to find a solution that would stabilize economic conditions. As a student of the Great Depression, Bernanke put together a package of low interest rates, slashing the Fed Funds rate to zero, and quantitative easing to battle the rising potential for a deep recession or worse. The QE program involved buying government securities to move interest rates lower along the yield curve to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving to stimulate the economy. While the Fed typically controls short-term rates and market forces determine the medium and long-term part of the yield curve, the Fed Chair took hold of the entire curve during a period of economic uncertainty.

Bernanke's plan resulted in a put option on the bond market which lasted for years until the Fed began tapering the program in 2014 and 2015. For the most part, Bernanke's plan worked and when he turned over the reins of the Fed to Janet Yellen. The U.S. economy began to grow at a moderate pace, and most recently the Fed said that growth is even better. In their most recent statement that followed the last meeting of the FOMC, the central bank upgraded their opinion of growth from "moderate" to "solid." In Fed Speak, the nuance in language is significant. Meanwhile, Bernanke's firefighting skill staved off a severe recession and perhaps even a depression. The European Central Bank followed the Fed and went even further. Rates in the U.S. have already been rising from zero and stand at over 100 basis points. The ECB's short-term rate remains at the negative forty basis point level. QE ended, and the Fed commenced a program of balance sheet normalization where the swelled $4.5 trillion assets will shrink over coming months at years. However, the ECB's QE program continues to provide support for not only the government bond market but also for some corporate debt.

Historically low rates and QE weighed on the value of the dollar which fell to lows of 78.93 on the dollar index in May 2015. However, when the Fed ended its QE program and told markets to prepare for tightening of credit, the dollar exploded to the upside. The greenback index reached a high of 103.815 in early January 2017. The move of 31.5% in the dollar was the result of prospects for rising rates and the end of the Fed's put option on the bond market. All the while, the ECB continued with the policy that deflated the value of the euro currency. At the same time, The Brexit referendum in June 2016 put further pressure on the value of the euro.

The dollar has declined from its January high over the course of 2017 and traded to a low that was over 12% below the January high in early September. Elections in France and Germany over the course of this year have cemented the future of the European Union and the euro currency. At the same time, economic conditions have been improving, and it is just a matter of time before the ECB follows the Fed out of the environment of historically low artificial interest rates and QE.

Draghi drags his feet

The market had expected a hawkish ECB President when he last addressed markets in late October. With moderate economic growth in Europe, expectations were for Mario Draghi to announce plans for tapering QE and liftoff from negative forty basis points on short-term rates. However, while the central bank chief announced a cut in the amount of monthly quantitative easing, he did not spell out plans for extended tapering or the end of the monetary tool. At the same time, the ECB left short-term rates unchanged. The market sent a message to the central bank President who many believe is dragging his feet when it comes to responding the economic data which has been improving.

The euro currency had been rallying since late December 2016 on the prospects for the ECB who followed the Fed into slashing rates and QE to begin to follow the U.S. central bank out of their current policies. However, when Draghi chose a continuation of his gradual approach to monetary policy, they punished the ECB by selling the euro.

Disappointment sends the euro lower

The euro currency has been flying high since making lows at $1.03675 in December 2016. Source: CQG

AS the weekly chart of the euro versus U.S. dollar relationship highlights, the euro rallied from the December 2016 lows to a high of $1.20975 in early September. The move to the upside of almost 16.7% was on the back of improving economic data in Europe and prospects for the end of QE and rising short-term rates. The euro currency traded at its lowest level against the dollar since 2002 last December, and the weak currency had a supportive impact on the European economy. The weak euro made European goods more attractive on export markets adding to economic growth on the continent. The rebound in the euro came on the back of the election of pro-European Union candidates in France and Germany and the prospects for the ECB to begin to pivot from accommodative monetary policy towards tightening.

Rates will rise in Europe and QE will end -- it's just a matter of time

Over recent weeks, the euro has continued to slump against the dollar after Mario Draghi disappointed markets in October. On October 27, the exchange relationship between the two currencies fell to $1.16040, down over 4% from its September peak. On Friday, November 10, the euro-dollar exchange rate was at the $1.1690 level as the market has not yet recovered from Draghi's lack of conviction when it comes to an improving European economy. Faulting the central bank chief for his cautious approach is hard. In Spain, the independence movement in Catalonia could cause pressures to the Spanish economy when the section of the country that includes the center for business in Barcelona separates from the rest of the nation. The current issue in Spain could result in the need for ECB and EU bailout of another Southern European country which could be the reason for the central bank to proceed with extreme caution.

Meanwhile, the time will come for rates to rise from their unnaturally low level at negative 40 basis points to higher levels. After all, there is little room on the downside when banks are charging depositors for holding their savings. Moreover, quantitative easing is a path to inflationary pressures as it amounts to printing more money and installing a put option under the bond market for both government and private companies when it comes to the ECB. The European Central Bank took the U.S. concept of QE one step further as the U.S. only bought government debt securities while the Europeans included some corporates in their buying activities. The time will come when the ECB will spell out plans to reverse course, and the euro currency will likely move to the upside, perhaps dramatically.

A new high in the euro is likely sooner rather than later

Europe followed the United States into slashing interest rates and quantitative easing, and they will follow the U.S. out of the strategy. The dollar took off from 78.93 on the dollar index when the Fed announced it would taper QE and rates would eventually rise. We have not yet reached that point with the ECB, even though market analysts assumed that Mario Draghi would pull the trigger in late October. When he does decide to reverse course, we will likely see a move to the upside in the value of the euro.

The dollar rallied from the May 2014 low of 78.93 to highs of 103.815 in January 2017, a move of 31.5% on the pivot towards a gradual tightening of crude. A similar move in the euro would take it much higher than the recent September peak.

Currencies tend to move slowly, but the euro could fly high

A move of 31.5% from the lows in the euro currency from the December 2016 low would take the European currency to over the $1.36 level against the dollar. The level is around 20 big figures or 16.6% above its current level on the December euro currency futures contract. An important thing to remember is that the bulk of the move in the dollar occurred in the ten months following the initial statement that QE would end and rates would liftoff on the upside. From May 2014 through March 2015, the dollar posted a 27% rally. A similar move in the euro against the dollar when the ECB finally decides it is time for a change that takes the relationship to the $1.36 level would still be below the May 2014 high which was at $1.39930.

Currencies tend to move slowly, but the ECB could trigger some significant upside volatility in the euro when they finally decide to act. The ECB holds the key to the path of least resistance for the direction of the dollar, because when they make a move, we could see a new and lower low in the greenback. With an administration in Washington that has vocally advocated for a weaker dollar to spur trade and the competitive advantage of the U.S. on foreign markets, it could be just a matter of time before the dollar heads to a lower low and the euro to a higher high.

