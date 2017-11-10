Digital Realty Trust: Behind The Buzzwords

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is operating in a space that appears to be in the early stages of high growth based on the exponentially increasing demand for digital storage and the requirements in accessing and transferring data. For example, it is estimated that one autonomous vehicle utilizes around 3000 GB of data per day and DLR tenants such as Uber are utilizing data centres as mechanisms for storage and accessibility of this data. As well, Uber, Facebook (DLR tenants) and many other companies are using data centres to store the vast amounts of customer information generated constantly. This is only a minor example but may help put some perspective on the context of demand for storage. If not, the graph below may help.

(Source: Patrick Cheesman)

DLR has a competitive advantages for a number of reasons which, I believe make it a high quality company with a long road to value generation.

Firstly, the company has solidified key assets in metro regions and technology centres including Silicon Valley, New York, Singapore and London, which have led to agreements with key tenants and higher base rents compared to other locations in the portfolio. Secondly, the Company has exceptional pricing power and economies of scale, which is evidenced, by their operating margins around 20% and low maintenance CAPEX charges as well as the ability to pass on certain capital costs directly to tenants. Finally, DLR continues to maximize its economies of scale as it develops its global footprint and consolidates the industry with its acquisition of Dupont Fabros (DFT). These elements of DLR allow the Company to generate a favourable ROIC and consistent and reliable cash flow, which should remain sustainable in a variety of business cycles

The thesis is generally focused around taking a larger approach to the new wave of technology trends. Investors have been focusing on cloud computing software, AI and E-commerce, which are highly competitive and continuously changing. DLR is the backbone for a number of these platforms and allows customers of all sizes to access storage for their specific needs. For example, a large company like IBM may be interested in building out their own data centre using DLR’s infrastructure and key locations because DLR is able to bring the data centre online much quicker and more cost effective than IBM engaging in the process themselves. On the other hand a small business may look to lease Turn-Key space which essentially provides all the infrastructure for a company to immediately begin housing data. Simply put, the DLR is housing the data and simply charging a fee based on the need for storage.

DLR has had an impressive track record. They have managed to grow revenues significantly over the past five years while maintaining a reasonable capital structure. The Company has been able to take capitalize on first mover advantage in this space which has given them a nice competitive edge and strong barriers to entry with high returns on capital. With the purchase of DFT, DLR is really the stand out operator in this space and will be able to learn a lot form the DFT platform.

DLR has a significant runway to expand and increase its cash flows over the next few years. The Company is exceptionally positioned to take advantage of its new and existing infrastructure and will benefit from the DFT acquisition. DLR is a high quality company in an expensive sector. Although, I do see upside potential from $120 to around $134.66 over a 12-month period.

However, to make a more prudent investment decision, I would likely wait for a pullback ($115) on the stock before buying mainly due to the current valuation sitting at close to base case, fair value and current historically high valuation given modest guidance.

DLR provides detailed information regarding the Company on the DLR website and the recent investor presentation which I have referenced in this article and has significant insights into the business. I would recommend this as a place to get additional current insights as I have tried to refrained from copying too many slides from the most recent presentation.

Capital Expenditure:

DLR has managed the firms capital structure efficiently. The debt load is very reasonable and the Company has managed to insulate the majority of the debt from increases in interest rates with long maturities and fixed terms. As well, DLR is well positioned to continue to access debt with a low cost of debt around 5%. DLR also has some attractive preferred shares available given the current full value of the stock, investors looking at REITS may be interested in the prefs for higher yield vs. capital appreciation.

(Source: DLR Investor Presentation September 2017)

Growth Rates:

DLR indicates that they have the ability to raise rates 2%-4% annually on 91% of the tenant base. This is before contract re-negotiation at lease expiration. The average rent for the entire consolidated portfolio is $83.43/Sqft and is attributable to around 21 million square feet of rentable space. I believe the base rent should modestly increase with the addition of new Turn-key Flex space, which historically attracts higher base rents and in addition, new planned developments coming online in high-density metro areas. New leases signed for Turn-Key Flex increased 10.2% on average and 23% for Power Based Buildings and on average new leases signed for both these segments were considerably higher than the current base rates. The Company should be able to maintain a long-term growth rate of 3% on the consolidated portfolio.

Valuation:

DLR is fairly expensive based on historically multiples and appears to trade around its NAV value (pre-acquisition). It currently trades around 19.8x P/FFO compared to historical 18.5x P/FFO. When compared to peers this may seem reasonable in the context of the sector but the multiple may be slightly inflated overall and could revert back to the mean if the sector faces headwinds.

In looking at the P/FFO profile for DLR the companies multiple has been growing over time. DLR is currently trading at a premium to historical P/FFO but in-line with peers at the current market multiple. Based on a bull case scenario and the current multiple expansion maintaining at around 20x, that would give DLR a value at around $136.00 using next years FFO and as the base case historical multiple of 18.5x a value at $125.40.

Based on this valuation, I would be cautious to open a new position at the current price. However, this is a stock to monitor for a pullback using his metric.

(Source: DLR Investor Presentation September 2017)

Dividend Growth:

(Source: DLR Investor Presentation September 2017)

DLR offers a current yield around 3.5% which is nothing to get excited about for a REIT but there is considerable growth potential for the dividend over time. Historically, the stock has had a strong compounding with 12% growth since 2005. At the current price, there are other opportunities available to invest for yield with similar risk profile, for example Welltower (HCN) currently yields 5%+.

I created a very simple DDM to get an idea of the of dividend growth and related value. Using this rough method the value is around $138.62, assuming continued long-term dividend growth of 6.2%. Historically the stock has traded at a discount to DDM.

Taking the midpoint multiple valuation at $130.70 and the DDM valuation at $138.62, the overall average is $134.66. This seems like a fairly reasonable price target over the next 12-months with a roughly 12% upside.

Risks:

There are a number of risks associated with the business. The main risks are mainly related to development and timeline for new available space, maintaining high lease rates with quality customers in all business cycles and the ability to acquire properties at favourable valuations. As DLR continues to expand it is reasonable to anticipate it will become increasingly difficult for the Company to find favourable investments outside of their core geographic regions. If this happens it will likely lead to more M&A or a slow down in overall growth. In looking at the business cycle, although a downturn in the business cycle may negatively affect the Company it may also offer discounted opportunities for DLR to purchase real estate.