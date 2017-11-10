California Resources Explodes Higher As Liquidity Risk Dwindles

CRC shareholders must not forget that, at the end of the day, CRC is still a levered bet to higher oil prices.

Our second largest position, California Resources (CRC), exploded higher this week by 33.64%. The move higher comes on the heels of higher Brent prices, but also the announcement that CRC's credit line -- which was giving it all sorts of liquidity concern issues -- has now been amended and extended pending flood insurance approval. (If you want to read a deeper dive on the credit line and what risks went away, please see this article by one of our partners, Open Square Capital.)

On Aug. 24, we wrote an article titled "We Bought More California Resources - Here's Why." At the time with the stock at $7.25, our reasoning was very simple -- the market was giving you a mouthwatering payout of 10-to-1 if oil prices rose, and there was zero optionality being priced into the equity. We then followed up that article with a more detailed writeup on CRC titled "California Resources - Asymmetric Risk/Reward In The Face Of Higher Of Oil Prices." We said the following:

Boiling it down, the market today is basically offering you a 10-to-1 long-shot betting on CRC equity when the odds are, in our view, closer to 1-to-4 (80% probability). Because the market has discounted the risk so much for you, the amount of risks we are taking on today is a fraction to what should be priced in, hence making CRC one of the most asymmetric bets today.

The timing of our second article saw the stock at the time trade around $9.40, and while the uncertainty surrounding the credit line was great, the risk continued to dwindle as Brent ascended upward. Two weeks ago, the disconnect was so great that we wrote a piece for HFI Research subscribers detailing why we were buying more CRC and making it a large position. Here's what we said:

"The way to build superior long-term returns is through preservation of capitals and home runs… When you have tremendous conviction on a trade, you have to go for the jugular. It takes courage to be a pig." -- Stanley Druckenmiller It takes courage to be a pig here, and given how we are positioned, we are being total pigs here. We have made California Resources a 10% position by market weight here. With the stock trading at just $10.10, the market is still offering mouth-watering odds of 10-to-1. Brent is at $60/bbl, but yet the market is still pricing CRC as if it was going to default. The disconnect is so large now, we think the share price should have already been trading at $30 vs. the $10 it's at currently. This is either going to be the biggest bust since the oil downturn or the biggest mispricing in the market today. (For those who are not familiar with CRC, please read this writeup.) Our fundamental analysis points to a bust extraordinarily unlikely at the moment. We calculated that the cost to breakeven is around $55/bbl, and with Brent at $60/bbl, the odds of default has dwindled to less than 5%.

With the credit risk substantially lower now and the stock trading above $16, where do we go from here?

As Open Square Capital noted in his article, the credit line risk was the biggest worry that plagued investors. But once that's signed and finalized, the extended maturity gives CRC additional breathing room. This allows it more time to pay down the debt via organic free cash flow generation.

Clearly, investors in CRC can't ignore the oil market fundamentals as our estimate of total corporate cost breakeven (including the cost of replacing production) is around $55 to $56 per barrel. If Brent was to average below that for, let's say, more than two years, the risk of default rises toward 2021. However, our oil market analysis indicates that the probability of prices averaging below $60 for the next two years are very small, and why it's important for CRC stockholders to remember that at the end of the day CRC is still a levered oil bet story.

But if oil prices do remain above $60/bbl and trend higher, CRC will be one of the greatest deleveraging stories of the energy world. With more than $5.6 billion in debt, just by simply using the free cash flow CRC generates to pay down the debt, the value of the equity will rise. We think if Brent just averages $60/bbl for the next two years, CRC has the potential to reach $70 per share purely from a deleveraging scenario.

This is the beauty of operation and financial leverage -- when it works in your favor. Clearly, it was important to understand that this bet could've gone against you, but the market was offering us skewed odds and we could no longer resist the temptation.

For those who own CRC, it will be important to keep an eye on the macro outlook of oil more than the company's fundamentals. If Brent continues to strengthen, as we are currently forecasting, then CRC shares are still materially undervalued today.

