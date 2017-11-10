Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup

Technological advancements have increased access to and awareness of products, broadened what is considered a brand, and made consumers savvier and more selective. In the era of the empowered consumer, customer intelligence is vital to revenue growth and profitability.
What do customers value?
Why customer acquisition is so difficult for financial startups
‘We’re homing in on the underserved’: Intuit wants to lend small businesses money
Acorns to launch new retirement accounts after buying Portland fintech startup, Vault
Wells bundles in unlimited human advice with its robo-adviser
How TD Ameritrade is making stock trading more social
The slow growth of news subscriptions in the UK, in 4 charts
The devil is in the details
Senators push to ditch Social Security numbers in light of Equifax hack
How Facebook Figures Out Everyone You've Ever Met
American Express Expands The Ways Marketers Can Use Its Cardholder Data
What Google and Salesforce’s Shared Data Play Means for Marketers
Other Interesting Reads from the Past Week
How digital payments are changing how people get paid
Why banks prefer Twitter to other social channels
Fintech Lender SoFi Abandons Global Plans, Rethinks Asset Management
Facebook makes fintech move with UK launch of p2p payments via Messenger feature
Could a partnership with a global coworking space help streaming financial network Cheddar go local?
Instant Articles Introduces “Monetization Tab”, With Simpler, One-Click Control for Turning on Recirculation Ads
‘The beginning of a giant industry’: An oral history of the first banner ad
With Browsers Playing God, Publishers Must Find A New Religion
Publishers are using advertiser trust concerns to their advantage
Amazon’s ad business will get another boost with the rollout of a new API for self-serve ads
Bloomberg fights display ad commoditization with markets data
