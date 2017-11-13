Launch Of Marketplace 'Small-Cap Turnarounds'

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Small-Cap Turnarounds, a new Marketplace service by Searching For Value).

This month, I launched my Marketplace service called “Small-Cap Turnarounds”.

On the free part of the site, I mostly have written about larger stocks. And while these do intrigue me, I believe that the best opportunities can be found among the smaller stocks. This is also the reason that my own portfolio more often than not consists of small, micro, and nano-caps. I have written some analyses about investment opportunities of turnaround stocks with smaller market caps for the free part of Seeking Alpha as well, but I will now focus on these names exclusively on my Marketplace service.

Why I prefer stocks with smaller market caps

I have worked for a hedge fund in the recent past, during which I learned a lot about the stock market. This experience has also pushed me towards the smaller stocks as I noticed that people tend to overlook these. I saw valuations that would never occur with large cap stocks, simply because they do not make any sense. So then, I started to keep track of some of the stocks that were trading at the most absurd valuations. As time progressed and I started to change the criteria a bit to look for the best stocks, I noticed that the stocks with a significant amount of cash, a healthy balance sheet, along with a turnaround story that likely brought it back to being cash flow positive were the ones that performed the best.

This is the most basic way to describe my criteria for an undervalued stock. Therefore, I started to focus solely on these stocks.

What can subscribers expect?

Those that decide to subscribe to my Marketplace can expect in-depth analyses about turnaround stories of small, micro, and nano-cap stocks. On the free site, I have written three articles that are good examples of what I will write on the Marketplace:

All three of these picks have so far resulted in a profit with NL Industries (NL) more than doubling in value. LGL Group (LGL) has reached a peak of 40% return and Westell Technologies (WSTL) has reached a peak return of 30%, both of which are my more recent stock picks and have more upside potential. All three of these stocks and articles are perfect examples of how I search for stocks to buy.

The latest of these picks, Westell, is a great example of the stocks you can expect on my marketplace. The stock had an amazing balance sheet. After stripping out all intangible assets, the P/B ratio was 1.19. At the same time the P/C was an absurd 1.86. What made this so absurd was the fact that the company had little liabilities and no debt whatsoever on its balance sheet. At the same time, the company recorded a GAAP net loss, which was only due to impairments of intangible assets. So the company was increasingly cash flow positive and recently had seen its revenue pick up steam again due to a restructuring of the business. The valuation of the stock was one that is expected only with companies that are under a lot of stress and are struggling to generate any cash, so this did not suit Westell at all.

This made it a great investment opportunity.

Lack of coverage

I believe that this opportunity in Westell, along with my other picks, exist only because of the fact that these stocks get so little attention from both investors and analysts alike.

An analyst who is willing to do his homework and put in the work can therefore spot excellent investments with asymmetric risk/return ratios. Which is exactly what my subscribers can expect from my service.

The risk with searching for turnarounds is that there are a lot of value traps out there. This is another reason to subscribe to my Marketplace service - I put hours of work into these analyses by studying the balance sheet and prospects, effectively lowering the risk of my picks.

My subscribers will enjoy these actionable trade ideas, presented with in-depth analyses, first. I expect to post 1 to 3 of these analyses per month. Besides this, I'll also publish updates on previous stock picks after important events to keep my subscribers up to date.

On the free site, I will continue to post all sorts of content, both large and small cap. However, I will post only my best ideas on Small-Cap Turnarounds on the Marketplace.

