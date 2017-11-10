Clinuvel: High Cash Returns - Catalysts For Growth Lined Up

Patent granted for Vitiligo (65-95 million potential patients); patent applied for central nervous system diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's etc. sparks imagination on further growth.

Dossier filed with FDA for market approval in US - decision expected by June 2018 or October 2018, unlocking potential of large US market (revenue upside of 80 million USD).

Clinuvel closed the first profitable fiscal year end of June, showing an impressive 41.9% of net profitability on 13 million USD sales (Europe only).

It has been almost 10 months ago that I wrote my first article on Clinuvel (OTCPK:CLVLY) on Seeking Alpha, explaining my investment case and valuation approach. My fair value target in January 2017 was 21-28 USD/share (upside of 240-350%), supported by a discounted cash flow model. Back then, the share price was at ~6.0 USD - and steadily declined until end of October.

Things have changed since then – for good. Clinuvel published its annual report on the first fiscal year in its history with an impressive net profit of 5.4 million USD – an astonishing 41.9 % of sales. Furthermore, the lid has been taken off the share price, and it rose from 5.30 USD on October 30 to 6.75 USD on November 6 (+27 % in just 7 days).

Funnily enough, the recent increase in share price and trading volume is happening on no obvious news, but there are a lot of bits and pieces that connect to a larger picture of where the company is heading.

Break-even materializing

Due to the European roll-out happening slowly (with some complications), the breakeven went below the radar of many investors. Here is a chart that gives an impressive visualization that this company actually develops momentum in creating cash:

But apart from this proof that the company is actually able to generate cash, the catalysts are the more interesting pieces of information now:

Catalyst #1:

Scenesse for EPP: NDA dossier filed with FDA before End of Oct 2017

Sometimes it seems like Clinuvel management is obsessed with linguistical smoke bombs. It could have said “We already submitted our NDA dossier to the FDA.”. Instead, it went for this statement (Annual report FY16/17, page 2):

“SCENESSE® was awarded orphan drug designation in 2008, Fast Track Designation in 2016 and is awaiting a decision on Priority Review by the FDA. It is expected at the time of printing, that the formal FDA review of SCENESSE® will be completed in the same year.”

The FDA states on the timeline for Priority Review (Source: FDA):

“FDA informs the applicant of a Priority Review designation within 60 days of the receipt of the original BLA, NDA, or efficacy supplement.”

So if Clinuvel expects a decision in this year (“same year”), and the FDA has 60 days, this means Clinuvel must have submitted the NDA already at the time of writing (which was October 27, 2017).

Given that the NDA is now submitted, we can expect an FDA decision by end of June 2018 (6 months review if priority is granted), or by end of October 2018 (10 months).

If this turns out positive, it will unlock the access to ~ 4,000 untreated EPP patients in the US (Source: American Porphyria Foundation). In my earlier article, I estimated per patient revenues of ~100,000 USD/patient/year, so we are looking at a sales upside of 80 million USD (at 20% patient penetration).

Together with European sales (currently at 13 million USD) that will continue expanding as more countries come online, I expect revenues of north of 120 million USD in 2 years from now. Taking a cautious approach to net profit margins staying the same (40%), we are talking about 48 million USD net profit, which equals an EPS of 1.01 USD/share (or a P/E ratio of 6 only for EPP).

Given a successful European market introduction, the current share price is already low compared to only EPP potentials. But there is even more:

Catalyst #2: Patent granted for Vitiligo application

Clinuvel filed a patent application for use of afamelanotide in Vitiligo, a disease that affects 65-95 million people worldwide. The patent was granted on October 31, 2017.

In my earlier analysis, I evaluated the value of Vitiligo conservatively at around 8-18 USD/share. As the assumptions from January have not changed, but the intentions of the company to build a way into that market get tailwinds from the granted patent, I believe in this additional upside of 8-18 USD/share on top of EPP.

Catalyst #3: Patent applied for use of afamelanotide in central nervous system diseases

To get a picture of with how much determination Clinuvel is seeking for new fields of application of its actives platform, this patent application from October 26, 2017, is giving you an idea:

United States Patent Application: Use of Alpha-MSH for neurodegenerative disorders

This patent application is targeting diseases like dementia, Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis – all markets which are of relevant size. We are in a very early stage here; there is strong competition from big pharma, so I refrain from attaching a value to it.

But again, there is one more thing:

Catalyst #4: Registration of trademark for topical application

Clinuvel registered a trademark called “Chivere” (European trademark and US trademark). The trademark is registered for goods & services in the cosmetics & skin care market, with references to sun protection & tanning. This appears to be one of the first steps to prepare a market entry into the mass market with less strict barriers to entry (as currently faced with Scenesse). Again, it is hard to quantify the business potential yet. Only for reference, the global annual sunbed market is in the magnitude of 9 billion USD (2 billion USD for the US). As these applications are topical (applied to the skin, no injection), they will also face better customer acceptance and allow wider spread use without supervision by medical personnel.

Most likely, the introduction will most likely be in specific applications and niche markets of certain medical conditions, but it again gives an idea of further pockets of growth the company is working on.

The Risks

While this so far all appears to be blue skies, of course, there are also risks attached. With the current sales and profitability level, Clinuvel is just a very expensive tiny pharmaceutical company with a P/E ratio north of 50 (which for my taste would be a tad expensive if there is no growth).

So, the key risks are as following:

FDA rejects Scenesse as a treatment for EPP in the US. In this case, Clinuvel would have to rely on European and Rest-of-World revenues, which would imply a downside of -50% from current share price levels.

Growth from Vitiligo might not materialize as a systemic treatment (injection) will not be able to respond properly to the local spots of non-pigmented skin properly. So, if Clinuvel fails to develop a suitable application (be it an injection or topical), this pocket of growth vanishes (But will most likely only hurt the upside of the share price).

Clinuvel will not be able to handle the complexity of organizational growth and fail to manage the high-resource R&D and study work necessary for all the new applications. After all, we need to remember that this company has less than 100 employees (most likely only 50). Clinuvel would not be the first company to struggle with the transition to corporate structures & processes.

Summary: Value thesis of 21-28 USD/share still intact (upside of 240-350%)

With a P/E ratio of 15 on EPP earnings per share of 1.01 dollars, we get to 15 USD for EPP alone. Giving the estimates on Vitiligo of 8-18 USD per share a discount (80% likelihood for low scenario, 70% for high scenario), we end up at a fair value per share of 21-28 USD – an upside of 240-350% vs. today's share price. On top for free, we get the potentials from topical cosmetics (tanning and sun-screens) and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

So here it is, on special offer: The dollar for 25 Cent (while supply lasts).



Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.