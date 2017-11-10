Eco-Stim's (ESES) CEO Chris Boswell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESES)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 10, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Freedman - Investor Relations

Chris Boswell - Co-Founder and CEO

Barry Ekstrand - Chief Operations Officer

Alex Nickolatos - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Irvin - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Company, LLC

Tom Curran - FBR

Bhakti Pavani - Euro Pacific Capital

Jeff Freedman

And thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. So today we are going to discuss the third quarter financial and operational results of Eco-Stim that were released this morning. There was a press release that was distributed earlier which has all of the financial results and some review of the operations and these financial performance metrics. Today we have Chris Boswell; Barry Ekstrand that you recall joined us in March of 2017; and Alex Nickolatos, CFO.

Before I turn the call over to Chris, most of you know that we have the few housekeeping items to cover. For those of you who did not receive an email of the press release and you would like to be added to the distribution list, you can call us at 713-979-9140 and we will get your contact information and then we will email you, as well as add you to the Investor Relations black list.

So there is a replay of today’s call. It will be available by phone through December 31, 2017, that information as well as in the release. I want to mention that we are hosting a webcast today and there will be certain slide presentation that we will review during the call. The link to access the webcast is also in the press release.

And in page one of our webcast we have the Safe Harbor statement that notes that the information discussed on this call is valid only as of today, November 10, 2017. You are advised that this is time-sensitive information that may no longer be accurate as of the time of the replay. In addition, comments made by management today during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the management and represent our best judgment. Various risks, uncertainties, contingencies, obviously can cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the statements made by management today.

The listener also encouraged to review our company SEC filings, we have the annual report, quarterly reports on Q and current report on Form 8-K, to review those risks, uncertainties and contingencies and we expect to file the Q early next week.

So, with those introductory remarks, we -- please note that our communication today does not constitute our offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval.

With those items on the way, I would like to turn the call over to Chris Boswell, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Eco-Stim.

Chris Boswell

Thank you, Jeff. I want to welcome everybody to our third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Before I get started I want to refer you to page two of the slide presentation and the webcast and I would like to quickly introduce our newest Boart members which were announced in October. We believe that each of them bring valuable experience of business relationships to the company.

Bryan Stewart spent a good part of his carrier with Devon in an executive leadership role and also looked after much of their international operations. Following many years at Devon, Bryan spent time building U.S. Well Services, a well known U.S. pressure pumper in its capacity as CEO where he led the build out of 10 frac fleets and demonstrated the strong preference for innovative technologies.

In addition, we have added Todd Snyder, who brings a wealth of relationships and experience in corporate finance and he is currently a Managing Director of Rothschild.

Last but certainly not least is Tim Reynolds, who is currently running Dakota Midstream. Tim has an excellent relationship with many of the U.S.-based operators through his interaction in the midstream and he is also actively working with operators on midstream projects down Argentina. With these additions we believe we have built an excellent independent Board who brings tremendous value to the company.

The third quarter 2017 now better reflects our strategic shift in business with returns focused growth in both U.S. and Argentina. We believe we’re well-positioned in two growing markets, U.S. market largely driven by oil with the diverse mix of participants and the Argentina market largely driven by natural gas and led by national oil companies and super majors.

With the first nine months of 2017 as shown on page three of the webcast, we have completed a number of key objectives for the company. One, we signed our first contract in late January and started our first U.S. operation in May. Two, we secured growth capital in March to facilitate the startup of that operation Central Oklahoma. Three, we signed a two-year contract with YPF that became effective on April the 1st. Four, we have successfully demonstrated the capabilities of our natural gas-fired turbine pumping units over the summer while executing over 300 stages. Five, we converted all of our outstanding debt into equity at $1.40 per share in June. Six, we signed a contract with Chaparral Energy in Q3, purchased approximately 5,000 horsepower of equipment and then secured $43 million in growth capital to support all three of our current customers.

We have hired over 120 employees in the U.S. since the beginning of year and really since March, and we believe we are now well-positioned in both markets. The startup for Chaparral in mid-October has gone very smooth. We have completed 80 stages in three weeks and we are now starting the work on our fourth well today.

We expect to get even more efficient in the coming months as our crew gels and as we get our routines down. We expect this spread remained very active with Chaparral for the remainder of this year and throughout 2018.

With respect to our first well stimulations spread we are soon entering the final six months of that contract and have made the decision to make robust upgrades, sorry, modest upgrades to that spread and will enable us to work in the STACK play. It’s likely home when we complete the current contract.

In that connection we have signed the Master Service Agreement with another operator and are in discussions with a handful of others about the coming availability of that spread. All of these companies are very active in the region and have expressed a desire to work with Eco-Stim.

Our first U.S. contract was signed in January and there has been a fairly significant increase in pricing of frac services in Oklahoma since that time. Currently, we feel that any work we take alongside our current customer or following the current contract period would yield significantly improve cash flow versus our current estimates for 2018.

During the third quarter, our spread was not as efficient as we desired and therefore we did not execute the intended number of stages. This was primarily related to a significant level of non-productive time incurred in September as a result of the need to re-inspected and re-certify all of our frac owner. Barry will discuss this in more detail later in the presentation.

Regardless this particular shutdown did cost us roughly half of the month of September in terms of the work we executed. Our current focus is on improving the utilization and profitability of both fleets to maximize cash flow and returns.

That said, we can run up to four spreads out of our 13-acre base as you can see on page four of the slide deck and could expand further in the STACK if we find the right opportunity with the right partner that enable sufficient returns on capital.

In terms of equipment, as you can see on page five of the webcast, there are many benefits to the turbine pumping units, which have been running on CNG and in parallel with conventional diesel pumps.

In particular the diesel price rise -- as diesel prices rise these units can generate higher savings on fuel costs. Further with new Tier 4 requirements starting in January these units offer an economic Tier 4 alternative to the newer Tier 4 diesel pumps.

In total, we have approximately 40,000 horsepower pumps operating and dedicated to each of our two customers, including 27,000 horsepower of turbine-powered pumps. In addition, we currently have about 10,000 horsepower and approval for backup to rotate between the two operations and we will take delivery of another 10,000 horsepower of new pumps at the end of this month bringing our total U.S. working capacity to approximately 100,000 horsepower. There is another 25,000 horsepower of relative new equipment operating in Argentina.

Lastly, we have approximately 27,000 horsepower turbine-powered equipment that requires roughly $4 million of investment to activate. That brings our total capacity in the U.S. to 125,000, I am sorry, total overall capacity to 125, 000 with another 27,000 horsepower that requires investment to bring it into operation. Based on our anticipated utilization and performance our two spreads in the market -- in the U.S. market should produce sufficient EBITDA during 2018 and ‘19 to recover their investment.

We were frequently asked by investors about our growth plans, but for now we are focused on operating the business and improving the profits. However, if the right contract presents itself and we can secure the right financing with the right equipment we will pursue this opportunities.

In Argentina, our business does not delivering the level of profits and cash flow we expect. We are working to improve our cost levels and also to fundamentally change our contract, so that we can focus on the product lines that we have expertise in and allow our customer to hire other bundled services directly. This fundamental change will reduce our revenue slightly but increase our margins and profits.

We have strongly reasons to believe the Argentina market has markedly improved driven by increased customer activity with no increase in frac capacity. This is supported by the recent YPF announcement to invest $23 billion over the next five years to increase production. This significantly improved supply and demand outlook should allow for good returns and cash flow in our business.

If we are unable to work out improvements under our contract we will explore the various options in the market as current industry pricing in Argentina should yield higher profits than a typical U.S.-based spread of similar size. This is not a theoretical statement based on risk profile working internationally but rather supported by intelligence into recent industry prices and tenders, as well as recently disclosed customer drilling plans.

As reflected on page six of the webcast, for many reasons we remain convinced that the Vaca Muerta has a bright future and that the high natural gas prices now in place for the next five years will provide a sustainable pathway for growth in that market. We hope to be a part of that growth, but our level of participation will depend on our ability to generate an acceptable return.

In summary, as a startup, we worked hard to put people and assets together, and give those assets to work. At this point in our development, our Board and management team are very focused on returns driven growth and expected to deliver such growth going forward.

With that, I am going to turn the conference call over to Barry Ekstrand, our COO to briefly review the Q3 operating results.

Barry Ekstrand

Thank you, Chris. In the third quarter of 2017 we continued our work in Midstates under the contract that we commenced in late Q2, continuing to predominantly utilize our turbine pumping units or TPUs running on compressed natural gas. The TPUs continue to perform very well and we completed a total of 204 stages over the quarter, generating approximately $7.4 million of revenue.

As Chris noted, in September we took a two-week pause from pumping to inspect and recertify all of our iron. This took a bit longer than we expected as the test crews were very tight. We have since further added to our inventory a flow iron to prevent this type of loss time in the future.

We continue to rent frac pumps that we noted on last quarter’s call, while the upgrades and controls on pumps that we purchased in early Q2 has been underway. We expect this to end during the fourth quarter.

We announced in July that we had entered into an agreement with Chaparral for a dedicated frac spread. During Q3 we purchased whole complimented new and used frac equipment to form this spread. The new equipment components included, blending, hydration, chem add and several pumping units from a major U.S. frac equipment manufacturer.

The used equipment components included the majority of the pumping units plus backup, blending and ancillary equipment. All of the used equipment underwent and passed through a robust and thorough qualification process of inspection and testing to ensure that it was an excellent shape and completely filled ready before purchasing. In fact, significant components were tested to the failure point and replaced by the seller before we took possession.

We received delivery of most of the purchased equipment in Q3, with just a few units being delivered in the very first few days of Q4. At this point we are only waiting delivery of four new frac pumping units.

During Q3 we also staffed up for the new contract hiring about 70 additional employees. Our personnel spent significant time training and familiarizing themselves with the equipment as we will proceed and before commencing operations.

We began operation for Chaparral under this contract in mid-October on the two well zipper pad and since that beginning we have completed 80 stages in three different formations. These frac job designs are technically advanced and we have pumped with both sleeves and plug-in completion techniques being used. We are very pleased with the performance of the crew and equipment on this first wells.

In the Argentine operation we have completed a total of 54 stages in the third quarter of 2017. Sequentially this compares to 53 stages in Q2 and compares to 18 stages completed in the third quarter of 2016. In Q3 we began the process of reducing the cost of third-party wireline, flow-back and plug services for the bundled YPF contract and we will continue to focus on further reducing these costs.

With that, I am going to turn it over to Alexander to review the financial performance for the quarter.

Alex Nickolatos

Thank you, Barry, and good morning. The company generated approximately $13.1 million of revenue in the third quarter, a 54% sequential improvement over our second quarter. Approximately $5.7 million or 44% of the revenue was derived from our Argentina operations and the remaining $7.4 million or 56% came from our U.S. business.

As discussed earlier, we are very encouraged by the commencement of our second U.S. contracts, our first in the STACK that began in mid-October. The three spreads now deployed, the company now has a backlog of work with well capitalized operators and what we believe our two growth markets.

For the third quarter our cost of sales increased from $11.5 million to $15.2 million, sequentially, directly in relation to the growth of our U.S. business and startup of our Chaparral contract. Of the $15.2 million incurred in both of our markets, approximately $3.5 million related to equipment rental and other third-party expenses. Many of these costs were directly in support of our new YPF contract and we are successfully begun to replace these costs by bringing these services in-house and shifting to the work to replacement vendors.

In the U.S. we incurred additional startup pre-operating and equipment rental cost of approximately $1.3 million in relation to our Chaparral contract of which we did not earn any revenue from during the quarter. As such, we intend for our margins to improve throughout the course of the fourth quarter and intend to be -- to obtained positive cash flow by year end.

Leveraging the cost of our base in Fairview of our two spreads is a great start, and as Chris mentioned earlier, we believe we can run as many as four spreads from this location, which should continue to expand our margins over time.

Our sales, general and administrative expenses or SG&A increased to $2.3 million from $2 million in Q2 and up from $1.5 million in Q3 of last year. We will always watch these costs carefully as we balance supporting in international business. Even after adjusting for size we believe these costs are significantly lower than relevant industry comps.

Our non-cash incentive-based comp expense of approximately $508,000 during the quarter reflects the belief of our Board and management that our financial success should be tied to the success of our shareholders, and we believe our incentive plan aligns these interests.

Our adjusted EBITDA lost in Q3 was approximately $4.5 million and was significantly impacted by the commencement of our Chaparral contract and the lower utilization of our MidStates contract during the second half of the quarter.

Achieving positive cash flow remains a top priority of the company. As with all companies experiencing this rate of growth, measurable cash generation is harder to quantify because we’re investing in people, testing equipment and preparing for the next contract. We expect these investments to begin delivering results in the fourth quarter and as we expand into 2018.

If you look at our balance sheet, the company finished the quarter with approximately $22 million in cash with no debt aside from some minor vendor financing. In short, we believe the company has strong liquidity to execute on our growth plans.

With the CapEx plan in support of our customers mostly completed we have approximately 150,000 horsepower on our balance sheet, materially free of liens or encumbrances which is enabled the company to attract reasonable credit terms with vendors.

This should also allow the company to attract modest levels of debt for the purchase of additional equipment and working capital as we look to further build out our Oklahoma facility. Having said that, as CFO, I particularly enjoyed our low leverage profile which we worked very hard to achieve and which we intend to maintain.

So with these prepared remarks, we will now open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Mike Irvin, Seaport Global Securities LLC. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Irvin

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Chris Boswell

Hey, Mike. Good morning.

Alex Nickolatos

Good morning.

Mike Irvin

So as you kind of work through the -- doing the efficiencies where you want them to be in your current operations, it sounds like you are also looking ahead a little bit to redeploying the first STACK fleet which I am guessing is your first priority, but it sounds like there is also some additional opportunities, lot of good demand in the market, you do have some available horsepower taken up for additional fleet. A bit of a chicken and egg kind of question, but to the extent you have good line of sight, but not necessarily a firm contract, would you be willing and able to go out in the market and acquire that additional equipment what -- I think you said 4 million entities the stuff you have to create that third U.S. fleet or 31 have a contract in hand first?

Chris Boswell

No. I think, we are not going to build on speculation, so we want to have some type of a contract before we build a third fleet to be consistent with our prior statements and I believe. We are -- there is, I think, as we said, we have three contracts that were operational and are operation that are in the quarter. Two of them are really underperforming and I think that’s the one down in Argentina and our first spread up there which was both bid during a very low point of the market. And so to the extent that we can redeploy that first spread in a much better pricing environment that is a option for us that can improve the results for next year beyond what we have previously estimated and I think, that’s what we are talking on redeployment.

Mike Irvin

Got you. And then in Argentina, as you said, not performing as you would hope and as you would expect going forward you had taken some and are taking some steps to address that especial in our third-party cost front. I may have missed that, but I thought you may have alluded to a change in the plan or the model there, is that versus kind of the original contract or versus the path you laid out on the last call, which is just getting some of this -- bringing some of these stuff in in-house and just reducing those third-party costs?

Alex Nickolatos

We are involved in a negotiation there that we believe improve the results of that contract and there’s a lot of ways to attack it. As I said, these contracts were entered into at the -- sort of the lower end of the market last year, early this year and sort of what’s happened is that service costs if we subcontract someone those costs arising, but we have -- had a full ability to pass those cost increases through to our customers.

So there is a negotiation both on the first spread in the U.S. and the spread down in Argentina about how to improve the financial results of those contracts either by getting other subcontractors involve at a better price or by allowing the operators to directly contract some of those services away from us, so we are not observing losses on subcontracts.

So that strategy hasn’t changed at all, Mike. I think we are -- what we see happening and this has happened historically is that the Argentine market tends to follow the U.S. market by maybe nine months and when we saw the U.S. market start to turn late last year, we still haven’t seen the Argentine market turn, but I can say at this point that we are getting complaints from customers down there that are getting unable to find the frac crew, unable to find the core tubing unit, they are getting comments from our competitors that they can’t do the work for another two months, things of that nature.

So and we have also had the benefit of talking to a lot of them about the drilling and completion programs for next year. So we have seen a pretty good shift in the dynamics down there. Pricing is definitely rising. And what we are saying is, we have got a position in that market and we have got a lot of assets that could do substantially better in that market if we were able to redeploy, but that grew with little bit further investment into some of the unconventional work or to fix the contract we have, so that it will receive better cash flow than we have seen, that’s the point.

Mike Irvin

Okay. Got you. So basically it’s kind of way you alluded to just allowing you to focus on what you get out and profitability over there then just pinch on whether you executed on what, I mean, regardless of what those other cost you are doing?

Alex Nickolatos

Right.

Mike Irvin

Okay. Okay. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Chris Boswell

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Daniel Burke, Johnson Rice & Company, LLC. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Yeah. Hey, guys. How are you doing?

Chris Boswell

Hi, Dan.

Barry Ekstrand

Good morning.

Alex Nickolatos

Good morning.

Daniel Burke

I am encouraging to see you guys are off to a fast start on the Chaparral work. Maybe one for Barry, Barry can you talk a little more just about how you all are managing the logistics aspect on that side? And then, I guess, the second part of the question maybe more for Alex would be, just want to understand the comment on the startup cost there, were the $1.3 million in identified startup costs in Q3 effectively go to zero, were did some of that linger into Q4?

Barry Ekstrand

Okay. I will take my part first. This is Barry. So as we have embarked on this contract, Daniel, I think, the first thing is to recognize is that, we work closely with Chaparral in looking at the overall design and optimizing fluids, et cetera. In terms of logistics, we are providing the lion share of the chemical package and the sand. And we did make a decision early on that from the logistical support standpoint we felt like we could leverage the sandbox guys and we are working with them as part of the contract or the support from the trucking and planning standpoint in executing the job and handling the sand itself.

Daniel Burke

Okay. That’s helpful. And then maybe just further a little bit of clarity. I mean, where the startup cost go in the U.S. in Q4, is there way to think about that?

Alex Nickolatos

Yeah. So -- hey, Daniel. I think that, probably, the best way to think about this is, based off of our press release of when we start. We started sort of in the middle of October. So you are going to see a little of the incremental costs up until the middle of October. The other thing is, we mentioned earlier on the call that, we are taking delivery of four pumps, new pumps and so we are going to have a little bit of rental expense that will continue until the time that we take delivery of those four pumps. And so, I think, it’s going to be a modest startup cost if you, but certainly nowhere near what we saw in Q3.

Daniel Burke

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, maybe frame another two-part question for you guys, but was curious on U.S. fleet one, really two items again. Can you talk about where you stand then in terms of performance with the fleet today or the -- it sounds like the operational hick up in Q3 has been fully resolved. I guess I wanted to understand that. And then what’s the increment of CapEx you anticipate to kick the fleet in the STACK?

Barry Ekstrand

Let me talk about operational performance side of that. So what we -- what I can say fit fairly about it is, the particular design that we were pumping that was -- that’s limestone fracs and did utilized in the design some had forecasted. We all know that that can be corrosive on your flow iron, et cetera. So we wanted to watch that carefully and we saw some beginnings of -- we felt like we were seeing some beginnings of corrosion. So we wanted to go do a thorough inspection of the iron and make sure that we were ahead of the game on that.

And that’s when we decided to step back and bring in the mobile tests crews from the OEM guys to take a look at the iron. Unfortunately they were really busy. There were few crews available. We were able to secure some guys in, couldn’t run it on the 24x7 basis like we intended to, so basically 12 hour shift. It just took a little bit longer to get through that than we intended.

Coming out of that we had recertified the iron, we then added to the inventory of our flow iron that we have in reserve, so that going forward we wouldn’t be faced with a shutdown like that, we can basically replace and while we are testing the iron going forward.

Chris Boswell

Yeah. And then other comments, I think, I can say that, I have stated earlier that that contract was bid at the low price and that we have had some cost inflation there. So we are working and we have had communications with our fleet one customer that will allow us to potentially pick up, do other work for other people and we are trying to free that up. So if we can make those marginal investments we are talking about and get those fleets working in the STACK place sooner rather than later that would usually be advantages to us.

As I have said that crew and as Barry just commented on, we aren’t -- we want pumping sand out there, so we don’t have the complimentary package of sand equipment that we would need. We also believe that in the STACK we typically are going to need gel and cross-link and so we are going to probably need a hydration unit and we don’t have a spare hydration unit. We have two dedicated obviously to the Chaparral work but we would need to pick up some hydration equipment.

And then most likely for the higher level of activity, I think, what we have seen on average with our first crew is a lot of single well pads, too much mobilization as well. So if we go to STACK type operation we are going to see a lot more long lateral length, multi-stage wells, sometimes two wells on the pad, maybe more. And so we would want to add some more pumps to that configuration to make sure we have…

Barry Ekstrand

Yeah.

Chris Boswell

… plenty of redundancies. So that that’s kind of my comments on that.

Daniel Burke

Okay. Great. Well, thanks, Chris. I will go ahead and turn it back. Appreciate the good answers.

Chris Boswell

Thank you.

Barry Ekstrand

Thank you, Dan.

Operator

Our next question is from Tom Curran, FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Curran

Good morning, guys.

Chris Boswell

Good morning, Tom.

Barry Ekstrand

Hi, Tom.

Alex Nickolatos

Good morning.

Tom Curran

So starting in Argentina, Chris, it sounds as if you’re contemplating remedies for profitability up to a potentially leaving the two-year contract with YPF. Did I understand that correctly and if so where you to leave that deal, is it possible we see you simply enter into a whole new renegotiated contract with YPF or would your opportunity set be relegated to the rest of the operator market?

Chris Boswell

Yeah. The way the contract was configured and with the pricing that was in placed and some of the new labor reductions that we were told were coming this year and have started to materialize now. We felt we could make money on that contract and that’s why we signed it back in April.

What we have experienced, these are losses every month due to the factors that we mentioned before. One, they haven’t given us the volume of work that we anticipated and the service cost -- the third-party services and other service costs have come up and the contract sort of doesn’t allow us to pass through some of that.

So we have been a very serious negotiation for about a month telling YPF that we need to move into a different area or we need to modify the contract and be able to get to a point where we can make good money on that contract.

Now, simultaneously, YPF is accelerating activity in Vaca Muerta and other areas and so to the extent that we can move into those areas and do it in a graceful way by stepping potentially away from this contract and into another contract, it’s better, we are going to look at that. We have also had other companies with a lot of work that’s not getting done, but we believe we might be able to rotate over to.

And if we are going to go to doing long horizontals down there, I think, there’s a couple ways we can do it with our existing fleet, that’s going to have to be using some technologies that we have talk about in the pass like sliding sleeves, jet frac that allow us to pump lower rates but still deliver the required volumes of sand and pressure.

But if we go to our typical plug in horizontal well that they are doing down there, I think, that would require more investment which we’d have to look at the numbers on the returns. Right now we believe that our -- that the pricing has evolved such that the EBITDA can be generated from the fleet down there that’s comparable in size to what we have in the U.S. would outperform the U.S. numbers by fairly substantial amount. So there is a lot of things in process to answer, Tom, and we are doing as I said at the beginning everything we can to sort of drive return driven growth down there as opposed to just topline growth.

Tom Curran

So, Chris, is follow-up, and when you think about the potential path to an acceptable level of profitability, what range of EBITDA does that point to in 2018 for Argentina, from the low end to the high end across these potential solutions that you would consider acceptable, what would an acceptable solution resulted in terms of annual EBITDA in Argentina?

Chris Boswell

At this point with the assets and no further investments, I think, we would be marginally satisfied with $3 million to $4 million of EBITDA out of that crew. I think we expect higher returns and we think that higher returns are available. But it’s really about the other side of the equation which is investment to get to those higher returns. And we need to have firm contracts that that makes sense to us and our investors that have the returns that everyone requires and we need to be confident that those returns are higher than what we would get in the U.S., because we are taking more risk in international market. We have to have our returns there than we would expect here.

Alex Nickolatos

Tom, this is Alex here. I think it is important to point out that we are in existing contract and so what we want or what we desire not always the same thing as what is govern by the contracts. So we are working into a win-win situation that benefits both the company and also the operator. And in this particular case we believe that having higher utilization is the direct benefit to YPF. So but I think that we have to be realistic about what that looks like in 2018.

Having said that, what we are signaling is that we are not prepared to lose money in this contract. So we are not prepared to continue in that pathway. Then obviously we are just going to continue to monitor that on a day by day basis. And as far as when it comes to incremental capital that’s we are going to be very carefully looking at the returns of that before going down that pathway.

Chris Boswell

Yeah. And in all that I think we have about $110 million of assets on the balance sheet and currently no debt. So we’re looking at some modest types of facilities that Alex is working on that might allows us to use some leverage to plug-in, another words to enhance the performance ability of the first crew in the U.S. and also to potentially we were able to secure the kind of contract we think is available next year in Argentina to returns matched it to give some leverage against that.

Tom Curran

Got it. Makes sense. Turning to the U.S., I want to squeeze in a technology related question here, could you update us for the TPUs, how many total hours were logged in the first U.S. frac spread for Midstates? And then, as a result of that, and the operating history and reputation you are building in U.S., what kind of customer interest or inquiries are you seeing around the TPUs and have they spread yet to discussions around potentially upgrading remaining 27,000 horsepower?

Barry Ekstrand

So let me -- this is Barry. Let me respond to the question about how much used. They were run -- they have been running on every job. They have been a major component or the major component I should say on every job that we run under that contract. They have been run on nearly exclusively on compressed natural gas. There have been a couple of instances along the way where the CNG system supply, our third-party supplier had an issue and actually show -- allowed us to show the flexibility of those units we were able to switch them over to diesel, run a stage on diesel, while our CNG system was fixed and then back on the CNG. That happened twice in my recollection over the -- all of the stages. But they’ve been -- they have been the essentially the foundation of what we have done on that contract.

Chris Boswell

Yeah. Probably more so than we intended when we started the work, I mean, we initially plan to sort of use eight of the TPUs and eight diesel and we have probably win closer there 10 or 12 of the turbines on those operations.

Barry Ekstrand

Yeah. That’s right.

Chris Boswell

By my account I think we did just under 350 stages with those units and they have been involved in every job. As we have said in the last conference and before, we have had startup issues with, we have got a blender go down in June again in September in conjunction with the iron issue. So we haven’t had a low level of [ph] LPT (41:47) by means, but what -- I can say that out of any [ph] LPT (41:51) we had earlier, majority of it was related to flow iron and only a portion related to issues around the TPUs and the TPU issue that we had were primarily communication cables. We had cables that were running between the databand and the units that suffered some corrosion and we have some wires short out, things of that nature. But in terms of the physical application that they have run a lot.

Alex Nickolatos

Yeah. And I would say to the second part of your question about interest. I think that the interest in the discussions that we’ve had with other operators has been high. They are aware that we are out there working with them. They are aware that -- most of these guys have a background in frac. They know something about the prime movers that are being used diesel engines. They know the turbines are different and are aware that that these things are used in aircraft, have been used in the history of frac, have been used in some places. So they got a real curiosity about them. But I -- general I would say interest is high and for any of these frac guys the ultimate test is the work that you are getting done and I think we’ve done well.

Tom Curran

Thanks for the color guys. I will turn it back.

Chris Boswell

Thanks, Tom.

Alex Nickolatos

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Bhakti Pavani, Euro Pacific Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Bhakti Pavani

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Chris Boswell

Good morning, Bhakti.

Alex Nickolatos

Good morning.

Bhakti Pavani

Just kind of curious and want to have a clear idea, from what I understand despite having an option to extend the contract with Midstates for second year, looks like you guys are more incline to move that equipment to the STACK play, is that correct?

Barry Ekstrand

Well, not necessarily just the STACK play, but that seems to be high activity level where we are getting a lot of customer inquiries, so it will make more sense. And I want to had more to than that.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. The other question was, given that you have six months into your contact with Midstates and correct me if I’m wrong in assuming, do you think, given the low price contract, it’s still sometime for you guys to have positive EBITDA margin in the U.S. operation or do you think you can do that over the next two quarters?

Chris Boswell

I think as I said earlier, Bhakti, the contract hasn’t been producing good margins and we are looking to see if we can redeploy that crew even while it’s like the one year contract is in play with Midstates. Another words, we have -- we know Midstates has a new CEO, it was announced last couple of week. So we have options here to move that crew maybe sooner than the end of the contract, if they don’t have the need or the desire to use it either one of those. We believe right now that the margins are going to be much better working in the STACKS. So that’s what we are pushing to do. And I think working alongside the Midstates projects is the best answer, just doing work for some STACK players, as well as the Midstates guys.

Alex Nickolatos

Bhakti to your question about profitability in the U.S., we said on the call today, we continue to believe that we will have cash flow positive in the whole company in Q4, as we believe where we sit today. Obviously, things change in the world but that’s our belief. And as Chris and Barry both mentioned earlier, our second contract which is just kicked off with Chaparral has been performing very, very well. So collectively between any mitigation that we do with the first contract and the way that we see our other contract performing we feel like we are well-positioned today.

Chris Boswell

Yeah.

Bhakti Pavani

Thank you. That’s the good color. With regards to the operating costs, do you guys think or are comfortable with your current employee stand or do you expect to hire more employees?

Alex Nickolatos

No. I think we have filled out the crew, I’ll let Barry comment on that, but I think, we are pretty comfortable with where we are at.

Barry Ekstrand

Yeah. I think that’s right. We are -- both spreads are populated with full crews that allow work 12 hour shifts, allow for scheduled days off, I think, that we are recently have full complement of -- actually it’s the both.

Bhakti Pavani

And if you decide to move your first fleet with Midstates even sooner into the STACK, do you think that would be an ideal count, or do you think you will have to hire more employees then?

Chris Boswell

If we had to pick any up, it would be a very small number. I mean, we essentially have everything that we need to be able to field those jobs just as we are currently for Midstates. It doesn’t really add a lot of extra heads to go do the other type of work.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. And just last one on the CapEx, Alex, what’s the expected CapEx spend in Q4 and in 2018?

Alex Nickolatos

Well, as far as Q4 is concerned, we had a fair amount of spill over. We mentioned the fact that we took delivery on some of the last equipment to deploy our third crew in October. But we do anticipate from a cash standpoint somewhere between $8 million and 10 million in the fourth quarter that will go out and as we move into next year we expect most of it to be in the form of some of the financing that we have put in place for some of the equipment and then maintenance CapEx. And so I think that’s going to be a reasonable amount meaning probably $2 million, $2.5 million per quarter.

Chris Boswell

We will be submitting our budget in December that’s…

Alex Nickolatos

Yeah.

Chris Boswell

… one comment I want to make. So we have made the full plan for 2018 at this point.

Alex Nickolatos

And I think that just comment on one of the earlier things that we talked about and even Daniel Burke’s comment, regarding CapEx associated with moving this equipment. We anticipate being able to do that with existing capital in the business, but we will continue to look at working capital facilities to put in place. We are not anticipating today raising equity in order to fund CapEx. That’s not part of our thought process today. We believe we can do this anything its necessary through the debt markets and still maintain our low leverage.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. Thank you very much guys. That’s it from my side.

Alex Nickolatos

Thank you, Bhakti.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session and I would like to turn the call back to Chris Boswell for closing remarks.

Chris Boswell

Okay. Thank you very much for joining our call today. We really transitioned the company quite a bit since the beginning of the year and we are very happy to be working in the STACK play and hope to grow in that region as we move into 2018 and we still think Argentina offers really compelling opportunities for the company, but we certainly need to get the contract situations further way where we can make money. So I’ll leave you with those thoughts and please feel free to call us and talk to Alex or myself as we move forward. Thank you, guys, for joining the call.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation. Have a great day.

