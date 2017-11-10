Herbalife: Not The Easy Short Bears Thought It Would Be

The two bear camps, and why we shouldn’t underestimate the flexibility that $1.6 billion in cash provides.

Does Herbalife have any savvy moves left, or will they slowly be starved of cash due to declining sales and rising interest expenses connected to their >$2 billion debt?

Controversial business model aside, Herbalife’s management has proven clever. Stock prices remain at elevated levels that most short sellers last year would not have expected.

HLF: The Battleground Stock - "Breaking The Stalemate"

Although many short sellers (including myself) knew that Herbalife (HLF) would be a tough stock to short, not many of us in July 2016 would have expected Herbalife to still be a breakeven position as we near the end of 2017. I had warned in previous articles that short-term put options were risky due to Herbalife management's ability to positively spin every piece of bad news (not to mention the wild card named Carl Icahn) and that a longer term short structure was preferable (ex: shorting the actual shares without overloading the truck, or leap options.)

From my initial short in the mid-$60s, I patted myself on the back as the stock broke down late-2016 into the $48 range, only to watch the stock recover and climb past my original entry point. "They did it again," I scoffed to myself, shaking my head in disbelief and smirking at my screen - genuinely intrigued at management's ability to spin a negative story positive. Although I have not once questioned my thesis about Herbalife, I have to give credit where it's due: Herbalife's board, despite their controversial business model, has been resilient in weathering the siege of short sellers, government injunctions, and negative media. They have creatively fought back, implementing aggressive buybacks fueled by debt, strategic celebrity endorsements, questionable tactics (buying out seats to screenings of Betting On Zero to make the attendance look empty), and even a reverse Dutch auction between $60 to $68, all in the midst of their underlying business beginning to show cracks in its foundation after the FTC injunction. They even attempted to spook short sellers with talks of going private (talks which fell through in August.)

Despite their desperate efforts, the siege continues, and the Herbalife castle remains surrounded. 36.75% of the float still remains short on HLF. Even Bill Ackman has not folded. He converted his short position into put options recently at the $78 and $79 range with an undisclosed expiration date.

Analyzing Herbalife: What Metrics Matter?

Over the quarters, I have learned to tune out most of Herbalife's numerous and convoluted non-GAAP metrics such as Volume Points, Retail Value and even membership metrics (fellow SA contributor Gary Milne pointed out recently how Herbalife exaggerated distributor growth in the US by 257% in Q3.)

Overall, I have found that Herbalife's non-GAAP measurements of business performance are just distractions from the real metrics that matter for any business: net sales, profits/income, cash, working capital, debt, interest expense burdens, and shares outstanding. By ignoring superfluous data, I am immune from any attempts at "sleight-of-hand" tricks to influence perception.

Signs of Cracks in HLF's Numbers

Herbalife has $2.177 billion in long-term debt. Interest expenses have risen quickly since December 2016 (now at $38 million each quarter) while sales are starting to downtrend. All regions have been reporting decreased net sales over the past year, except for the EMEA. North America, China, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America have seen sales weakness throughout 2017. Mexico sales also declined, but found temporary stability in 3Q17. EMEA has shown growth, and remains the only bright spot in the company's regional segments. Sales wise, Herbalife's historically strong second quarter was $55 million weaker in 2017 than it was in 2016. The table below highlights total net sales along with break downs of each reporting segment each quarter since the fourth quarter of 2015:

Created with data sourced from company filings.

This pincer attack of declining net sales and increasing interest expenses will be an interesting relationship to track. Charts of both metrics are shown below:

Graphs and tables created with data sourced from company filings.

The Two Bear Camps

Short sellers fall into two major camps:

Camp 1 says that Herbalife is a pyramid scheme that will go to zero.

Camp 2 says that Herbalife has a small chance of somehow weaseling its way out of a zero and finding a way to survive in the long run, albeit in a much more diminutive form that will be priced at a significantly lower valuation - certainly much lower than the current $5.8 billion market cap.

I have always looked at Herbalife with the attitude of a bear in Camp 1. But as I look at the cash levels, and considering that the FTC merely hobbled Herbalife (rather than shut it down completely), and management's penchant for tale spinning, who's to say that HLF won't find some sort of loophole or unexpected deal?

Cash is king, don't underestimate it

There's still plenty of ambiguity in terms of Herbalife's end game, and this is primarily because of the company's cash.

Although HLF's $1.6 billion cash came at the cost of its balance sheet, $1.6B is still a lot of cash and it affords the company plenty of flexibility. Theoretically, Herbalife could use the cash to purchase a bolt-on acquisition of a smaller company to bolster revenues. That's a move that would further legitimize the company and break the thesis of the Camp 1 bears.

We also have to consider that even though HLF's sales are declining, quarterly net sales are still above the $1 billion mark. Although time is clearly running out and the situation looks grim for Herbalife, there's still time - maybe even a lot more than most bears are willing to acknowledge. And judging by the past, I wouldn't put it beyond Herbalife's management to do something unexpected and out of the box.

Some highlights from the balance sheet. Data from company filings.

So the biggest question is, what exactly is Herbalife planning to do with its $1.6 billion cash? Are they just going to keep buying back shares to inflate EPS, or will they do something unexpected?

The second question is, what will HLF do once their $1.6 billion is depleted? What will the company look like once that money has been used up?

Why Remain Short?

My short thesis hinges on:

- The company's questionable and unproven business model (the FTC has forced the company to operate in a fashion which they have never operated before).

- Easily replicable products (go to a GNC and you'll see what I mean).

- Deteriorating brand image due to negative attention in the media and box office. Over time, this kind of sustained negative publicity really hurts - just ask Chipotle (NYSE:CMG).

- Declining sales for virtually all of Herbalife's regional segments.

- Compromised balance sheet.

- And most of all, valuation. At a $5.8 billion valuation ($65 per share), Herbalife is ridiculously overpriced relative to its worst-case scenario. Even if Herbalife buys back more stock and does something unexpected like a high-quality small cap bolt-on acquisition (which also begs the question: who would want to be acquired by such a controversial company unless coaxed by a very premium offer?) HLF simply isn't worth $5.8 billion because the stock has moved purely at the expense of Bill Ackman's highly publicized short position.

Checking the Bulls

"Value investors" citing HLF's PE ratios and other ratios are looking backwards, not forward (or at least not forward enough), and they are playing a dangerous game by focusing their valuation on historical results, extrapolations, and use of run rates rather than simply valuing the long-term earnings power of Herbalife's assets moving forward. As mentioned before, the assets are not strong: the brand is deteriorating, the products are easily replicable, and with rewards for independent distributors now contingent on two-thirds of it coming from tracked and verified retail sales, it becomes that much harder for distributors to succeed. It isn't evident today since these mandates just took place within the past 12 months, but over time, it's going to be very obvious how weak HLF's assets are and how hobbled the company is.

Also, the idea of buying HLF for any reasoning related to Bill Ackman (ex: attempting squeeze him out of his short position) or Carl Icahn's position is, simply put, the wrong way to look at things.

Ending with a Knockout: A Boxing Metaphor

Considering how heated the banter has been between bulls and bears and Herbalife members and detractors, it only seems fitting to end this article with a boxing metaphor:

While HLF bulls remain on the back foot, dancing around the ring, bobbing and weaving to avoid millimeter-close knockout punches (they avoided a big one with the FTC), it's only a matter of time before they run out of stamina and their chin is exposed. With the 2017 rally to nearly $80 per share, bulls breathed their second wind. The best tactic for the bears is to simply hang in there with the bulls, cutting off the ring, believing in their power (conviction in their analysis), never letting up (not being scared out of their positions for as long as their fundamental thesis remains valid), and waiting for the bulls to tire out in a corner.

Although bears have yet to see HLF's sales crack under $1 billion, a broad sales decline already has materialized tangibly in 2017. Indeed, it is still very early in the fight; the FTC injunction happened just last summer and certain mandates of the injunction only came into effect this year. So far, it's been an epic back-and-forth bout between bulls and bears. However, bulls could very well be on their final lifeline ($1.6 billion cash at the cost of their balance sheet). While the bears can afford to wait in this unlimited-round fight, the bulls are looking to find a way out of the ring and cash out (as evidenced by constant chatter of being taken private, which failed in August.)

While anything can happen in the ring, my money is on the bears.

HLF Daily Candlestick showing price action since the FTC injunction in July 2016.

