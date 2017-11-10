Workspace Realty Trust: An IPO Targeting Millennial Migration

WSPT believes its strategy positions it to capitalize on the migration of millennials from urban city centers to the suburbs.

The Company

Workspace Property Trust (WSPT) acquires, owns and operates high quality office and flex real estate in prime suburban locations. Flex real estate is space that is available for a variety of non-residential uses, such warehouses, laboratories, or manufacturing. Management believes that as millenials age and start families many will migrate from urban dwellings to the suburbs because the latter offers more space and better schools at an affordable price. Consequently, jobs in the suburbs will become increasingly more attractive.

There is some data to support the hypothesis underpinning WSPT’s strategy. Vacancy rates in suburban offices have been improving at a faster rate than in central business districts (CBD). Also, there are trends that suggest millenials are moving to the suburbs. They represent a larger portion of homebuyers today than in 2013. Importantly, the majority of homes they buy are in the suburbs.

The Transaction

WSPT is offering 39 million shares to the public. These shares will represent 84.4% of the outstanding stock in a company that will own 60% of an operating company. That means WSPT will only receive 60% of the cash flows distributed by the operating company.

Like many IPOs, this transaction has a lot of potential corporate governance issues.

A material weakness has been identified in the company’s financial controls.

There is limited information about the company’s historical performance.

Executives and pre-IPO investors will be using stock awards and affiliated companies to retain a sizeable economic stake and voting rights in the operating company.

WSPT qualifies as an emerging growth company as defined by the JOBS Act; therefore, it is exempt from certain reporting requirements.

Experienced Management Team

WSPT should benefit from having a management team with experience in successfully launching an office oriented real estate investment trust (REIT). CEO Thomas Rizk and President Roger Thomas previously teamed up on the IPO of Cali Realty Corp in 1994. Cali completed more than $3 billion of acquisitions, and its FFO per share increased 61% between 1995 and 1998.

Favorable Macroeconomic Environment

The above table illustrates how the market for office space has rebounded since the Great Recession. Cushman and Wakefield’s latest report on U.S. office space shows that average rent per sq ft has increased to over $30 from less than $25 in 2012. During this time period, the vacancy rate declined for over 16% to 13% despite the addition of over 50 million sq ft of new office space.

Strong job growth has been the catalyst for the recovery in demand for office space. Data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows the economy has added 17.7 million jobs since its trough in February of 2010. Since the labor participation rate is only 63% compared with 66% in 2007, there is still room further job growth which would stimulate demand for office space.

Change in Non-Farm Payrolls

The Properties

WSPT’s S-11 filing

WSPT is definitely not a nationwide REIT, but it generates meaningful rent in five different markets. It's greatest concentration is in Philadelphia, but it still derives the majority of its rent from other markets. Furthermore, its presence in Philadelphia is spread across 70 properties.

Investors should see WSPT’s concentration in Philadelphia as both a concern and an opportunity. According to Jones Lang Lasalle, annual rents were flat in Philadelphia in 2017 compared with 5% average price increases of 5% in Tampa and Phoenix. WSPT appears to have room for improvement at its Philadelphia properties. Its average rental rate for office space was $24. Jones Lang Lasalle estimates the average asking rent for Class A properties is over $29. WSPT’s vacancy rate of 16% is almost 3 percentage points greater than the area’s average. In weighing WSPT’s recent underperformance in Philadelphia, investors should remember that the company acquired these properties less than two years ago. Enhancing performance in Philadelphia could be a key source of revenue growth.

Management’s willingness to operate a geographically dispersed portfolio of properties should be advantageous for investors. As the company grows, they have the flexibility to acquire properties in the most attractive markets. For example, rents increased 9% to 10% in Chicago, Raleigh and Nashville compared with 1% or less in more than half of the cities in Jones Lang Lasalle's study. Of course, management should select properties based on their view of long-term fundamentals not recent changes in rental rates.

Strong Initial Operating Results

2016 WSPT BXP OFC DEI ESRT BDN Revenue 185 2551 574 743 678 525 FFO 67 943 198 326 261 167 Rentable Sq Ft 10 44 17 18 10 18 Revenue / Sq Ft 19 58 33 42 67 30 FFO / Sq Ft 7 22 12 18 26 9 FFO Margin 36% 37% 34% 44% 38% 32%

Despite its small size, WSPT’s funds from operations (FFO) as a percentage of revenue (FFO Margin) is in line with those of its larger competitors. FFO equals net income plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and gains (losses) on sales of properties. REIT analyst and investors tend to focus on FFO because they do not view depreciation and amortization of real estate as an economic cost since real estate tends to increase in value.

When analyzing office REITs, it’s important to understand the type of properties they own. For example, Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) focuses on office properties in the greater Manhattan area, which is one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that ESRT earned $67 per sq ft in 2016 compared with $19 for WSPT, which owns properties in less expensive suburban areas.

Below chart highlights two important points regarding WSPT’s cost structure.

Management has done an effective job of acquiring properties that are run efficiently as demonstrated by its property expense ratio of 31% compared with a range of 32% to 43% for other office REITs. WSPT has one of the highest corporate overhead expense ratios; therefore, it may be able to improve FFO Margin by acquiring more properties and leveraging corporate expenses across a larger base of revenue.

WSPT’s financing cost places it at a disadvantage to other office REITs, but management has a strategy for remedying the situation. WSPT’s pro forma interest expense as a percentage of pro forma debt was over 7% in 2016 compared with a range of 3.3% to 4.4% for its peers. According to the S-11, achieving an investment grade credit rating is one of management’s top priorities. Executing this initiative would significantly improve WSPT’s FFO Margin and make future property acquisitions more compelling.

Attractive Valuation

The top of the IPO price range results in a FFO based valuation for WSPT that is cheaper than most office oriented REITs. This valuation should entice investors for three reasons.

WSPT has substantial opportunities for revenue growth Management should be able to improve its FFO Margin by leveraging its corporate overhead across more properties. Achieving an investment grade credit rating would significantly lower WSPT’s cost of dent and bolster its FFO Margin.

Assuming an IPO price of $15, WSPT’s market capitalization would be 17 times 2016 FFO. Below are the calculations and multiple comparisons. Remember WSPT will only own 60% of the operating subsidiary that generates the FFO.

Market Capitalization = $15 per share * 46.158 million shares = $692 million

WSPT’s Share of FFO = 60% Ownership * $67 million = $40 million

Market Capitalization / FFO = $692 million / $40 million = 17

Market Capitalization / 2016 FFO FFO Margin WSPT 17 36% OFC 17 34% BDN 19 32% DEI 23 44% ESRT 23 38% BXP 23 37%

The dividend growth model is another way to value REITs. WSPT’s IPO price looks like a bargain under this model as well. Below are the formula and assumptions that indicate a share price of $22.

Price = Dividend / (risk free rate+ B * risk premium - growth rate)

Dividend: 0.54 S-1 states initial quarterly payments of $0.135

risk free rate: 2.33% 10 year U.S. Treasury Bond

Beta:0.89 represents median of peers

Risk Premium:4.63%

Growth Rate:Selected

Price = 0.54 / (2.33% + 0.89 * 4.63% - 4%) = $22

The dividend growth model is very sensitive to the long-term dividend growth rate assumption. Unfortunately, this variable is difficult to predict. There is also some uncertainty in the equity risk premium. The table below demonstrates that most plausible combinations of long-term dividend growth rate and equity risk premium result in valuations above the top of the IPO price range.

Conclusion

Investors could earn a nice profit if they are able to participate in WSPT’s IPO or purchase shares at no more than a modest premium to the top of the IPO’s price range. Management has a successful track record, and they have identified a demographic trend that they believe will result in sustained demand for their product over at least the medium term. The IPO price range results in an attractive valuation on both relative and absolute basis. Furthermore, WSPT has a couple opportunities to improve its FFO Margin, which would likely enhance the valuation.

