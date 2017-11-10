Chorus Aviation's (CHRVF) CEO Joseph Randell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chorus Aviation, Inc.B (OTC:CHRVF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Lisa. Thank you and welcome. Thank you for joining us this morning for our third quarter 2017 conference call and audio webcast.

With me today from Chorus are Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jolene Mahody, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll start by giving a brief overview of the results and then go on to questions from the analyst community.

Because some of the discussion in this call may be forward-looking, I direct your attention to the caution regarding forward-looking statements and information, which are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are included or referenced on Pages 6 and 7 of our management's discussion and analysis of the results and operations of Chorus Aviation Inc., for the period ended September 30, 2017, the outlook section and other sections of our MD&A where such statements appear.

In addition, some of the following discussions involve certain non-GAAP measures, including references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Please refer to Section 17 of our MD&A for a discussion relating to the use of such non-GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to Joe Randell.

Joseph Randell

Thank you, Natalie, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to again report strong financial performance in the third quarter. Our core business delivered consistent, predictable performance, and we expanded our growing regional aircraft business with the addition of new customers.

Quarter-over-quarter, we generated increases in key financial metrics, including growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings of 19.2% and 68.9%, respectively, over the same period in 2016. We are executing on our diversification plans as evidenced by the growing level of non-CPA generated revenue, accounting for 10% of overall revenues in the third quarter versus 5% in the same period of 2016.

The third quarter was primarily focused on ramping up Chorus Aviation Capital, or CAC. We opened and staffed our office in Ireland and added seven individuals to CAC's management team, who each have over 20 years commercial aircraft experience. In a short period of time, we have consummated significant transactions around the world, establishing a strong market position in the regional aircraft leasing sector.

Aside from the 41 regional aircraft under lease in the CPA, we have completed or announced the acquisition of an additional 19 aircraft that have an average age of less than three years. These new leasing transactions are producing the economics we had anticipated and have an average leasing term greater than seven years.

Upon closing all announced transactions, we will have 60 regional aircraft on lease valued at over $1 billion. We are making progress towards our goal of becoming one of the largest global players focused on regional aircraft. Regional aircraft leasing is a $10 billion a year market in terms of aircraft being manufactured and delivered. There are approximately 6,000 regional aircraft around the world.

Historical and projected deliveries by the manufacturers have been stable at approximately 250 aircraft per year. In fact, of the regional aircraft produced, approximately 20% to 25% of them are leased. We believe there's opportunity for this to grow as more airlines are opting for operating leases versus aircraft acquisitions.

To date, we have committed financing for all 19 new aircraft, whether acquired or pending, with an average loan to value of the portfolio of approximately 75% or a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 3:1. We anticipate acquiring an additional 15 aircraft utilizing the capital raised with Fairfax by mid-2018, building the CAC's new fleet to approximately 34 regional aircraft.

We continue to review options for financing growth in the leasing business to ensure the business has sufficient capital to continue its growth trajectory. We are taking a phased approach. Our plan will involve balancing leverage with market norms and maintaining long-term financial flexibility.

Now turning to recent developments at Jazz. We were honored to be the recipient of three prestigious awards: number one, the 2017 Canada's safest employers award, Jazz being the gold winner in the transportation category, quite an accomplishment; the employment equity achievement award presented by Workforce Development and Labour Canada in recognition of our employment equity programs and support; and recognition as an outstanding organization at the sixth Nova Scotia Psychologically Healthy Workplace awards. I congratulate all Jazz employees for these outstanding achievements, and thank you.

Unfortunately operational challenges continued in the third quarter at the main hub airports. Very heavy passenger loads, tight flight schedules and extraordinary weather events here at home and in the U.S. as well as forest fires in Western Canada contributed to the decline in our operational performance in the quarter. There have been improvements in our operation in the fourth quarter, and it is more representative of the operational performance we've achieved historically.

To date, Jazz Technical Services, or JTF, has completed the Extended Service Program, or ESP, on three of 19 Dash 8-300 aircraft, and we have a fourth underway. The program extends the service life by approximately 15 years at a cost of approximately $3 million to $3.4 million per aircraft and is a very good investment given there isn't a viable replacement for this capacity currently in the market. The current plan for the ESP is to complete four aircraft by the end of this year, five in 2018 and eight in 2019. Post ESP, the aircraft begin to generate lease revenue under the CPA.

Turning now to the Voyageur operation. In the third quarter, Voyageur achieved, also delivered, solid results. Two in-house designed and engineered Dash 8-100s have been converted to package freighters and have been delivered to Wasaya Airways. In addition, we recently delivered a second lease Dash 8-100 passenger aircraft to Wasaya. Voyageur Airways recently commenced new contracted flying missions in Aruba and Maui and provided Hurricane Irma relief flights to Sint Maarten from Curacao for the Dutch with CRJ-200.

The Aerotech division completed pre-purchase inspections on two Embraer 190s for CAC, a great example of the synergies we can leverage. Our air parts unit acquired additional CRJ-200 aircraft for part-out, and parted out the fourth former CPA Dash 8-100 in the quarter and continued to see strong demand for part sales.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on creating additional long-term shareholder value by strengthening the foundational CPA business, growing and diversifying aircraft leasing revenue and pursuing additional growth opportunities. I congratulate the Chorus team for delivering another positive quarter and look forward to our future accomplishments together.

I'll now turn the call over to Jolene, and she will take you through our third quarter financial results.

Jolene Mahody

Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Our third quarter financial performance was within our expectations, and I'm pleased with our results. Here is the breakdown of the third quarter compared to the same period in 2016. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $83.4 million versus $70 million in 2016, an increase of $13.4 million or 19.2%.

The $13.4 million increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by a $10.9 million increase related to incremental margin, namely attributed to non-CPA aircraft leasing. Our third-party leasing business is contributing more over time as a percentage of our consolidated revenue, earnings and net cash flows, a trend we expect to accelerate in the future.

Further changes in adjusted EBITDA were due to increased aircraft leasing under the CPA with Air Canada of $3.5 million; additional income from international contracted flying in the Voyageur operation, contributing $0.7 million; and a reduction in other expenses of $1.9 million, which includes a $1.5 million amount related to a reduction in contingent consideration payable. These increases were partially offset by a decline of $2.2 million in CPA performance incentive revenue and an increase of $1.4 million in stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted net income was $48.6 million or $0.39 per basic share, an increase from the third quarter of 2016 of $19.8 million or 68.9%. The change for the results of the $13.4 million increase in adjusted EBITDA previously described plus a $15.2 million decrease in income taxes. And this was partially offset by a $5.9 million of additional depreciation, primarily related to new aircraft; $5.9 million of interest costs related to increased aircraft debt and the convertible units; and $3 million of foreign exchange gains related to working capital.

Net income was $79.1 million or $0.64 per basic share, an increase of $59 million from the third quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the previously noted $19.8 million increase in adjusted net income, plus an increase of $39.6 million in unrealized foreign exchange gains on long-term debt.

While billable block hours no longer directly affect our compensation, they are relevant to the rate setting process on controllable costs and in determining controllable revenue. The controllable revenue rates are designed to deliver the fixed fee and infrastructure margin over an annual period, if we manage our cost consistent with those assumed in the rate setting exercise.

Based on updated planning assumptions from Air Canada, billable block hours for 2017 are expected to range between 358,000 and 362,000 hours based on 117 covered aircraft as at December 31, 2017. The actual number of billable block hours for the remainder of this year may vary from this anticipated range due to several factors.

Our capital expenditure guidance for 2017, excluding those for the acquisition of aircraft and the Extended Service Program on the Dash 8-300 and including capitalized heavy checks, is anticipated to range between $47 million and $56 million. Currently, 2017 expenditures for aircraft-related acquisitions and the ESP are expected to range between $490 million and $510 million.

This includes the acquisition of two CRJ1000s, six ATR 72-600s, four Embraer 190s, two Embraer 195s, three Q400s and the ESP. It excludes additional spend for CAC aircraft acquisitions beyond what has been announced. For additional information supporting our projected guidance for the balance of this year, I'll refer you to Section 8 of the 2017 outlook section of our MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2017.

That concludes my commentary, thank you for listening. And operator, we can now open the call to questions from the analyst community. Thank you.

Turan Quettawala

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I guess maybe if I can just start off with can you give me a sense, Jolene, of the timing of the aircraft that got under the lease portfolio? I'm just trying to understand how many of these 17 planes were actually producing EBITDA in the quarter?

Jolene Mahody

Sure. Yes, the Q3 other – it goes into the other revenue account, as you know, Turan, so it reflects the equivalent of, say, almost 12 aircraft earning revenue for the full quarter based on the timing of transaction. So although we have 19 announced, 17 have been closed. And of those, 12 would have been kind of the full-time equivalent earning amounts for the third quarter. The next two, E 190s that are to close really imminently. I think you can factor in the fourth quarter for, say, half the fourth quarter.

Turan Quettawala

Got it, that's helpful. Thank you very much. And I guess, just going back to the Q3 numbers, in terms of the reduction in the CPA performance revenue, is that just sort of all these weather events and the airports stuff that you talked about with the operational performance?

Joseph Randell

Yes, we were certainly impacted by the events that I mentioned earlier on, and we're really heading back now to the type of standard that we've achieved previously. So we believe that was more, frankly, a blip, and we're really focused on getting things back online. And we're being successful in doing that.

Turan Quettawala

Perfect, that's helpful. Thank you. And then I guess last question maybe for you, Joe. Just looking at the return on invested capital, it has been coming down. I guess, it's probably partly to do with the fact that you just sort of still investing in the leasing business. But can you give us some sense of whether going forward here; you expect that to ramp back up again as all these planes start producing revenue on the leasing side? Or is this just going to be a little bit of lower ROIC because of the mix of the business changing?

Jolene Mahody

Yes. I can take that Turan. Yes, I mean it has been coming down. And you're exactly right; it's related to the aircraft leasing strategies. And we've added a lot of aircraft, so the EBITDA that generates from that is trailing, so that will be kind of building as we go. But I also think your second point there is valid that the organization is transitioning and is changing. And so as we move forward here and measuring kind of the leasing portion of our business, an ROE type of return is probably more appropriate.

Turan Quettawala

Great. Thank you very much.

Kevin Chiang

Hi. Thanks for taking my question here. Good morning. Just a couple of housekeeping ones from me. Just firstly, given the capital expenditures, can you provide any, call it, medium-term guidance around taxes, how we should be thinking about cash taxes and the deferred tax line as you complete these investments here?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, sure. So first of all, for the quarter, we did have an adjustment to our taxes of a pretty substantial amount that drove a change of about $15 million or so that we called out, Kevin. And really, we did change the jurisdiction of one of our subs, resulting in a tax expense reduction in the current quarter, which was really applicable back to January of this year, so really a full three-quarter adjustment. So it drove the reduction.

So go forward, we are changing the nature of our overall effective tax rate as we establish the leasing platform. And I think right now, we're probably around the 24% effective tax rate for the next little bit. But as we continue to grow the leasing portion of the business that will certainly decline given that the Irish regime is at 12.5% tax rate. Yes, on a cash tax perspective, from 2017, we'll probably see a couple of million dollars in cash taxes, which will be fairly consistent with 2018, a couple of million.

Kevin Chiang

Perfect. Thank you. And then, I know you spoke about the robustness of the opportunities within Chorus Aviation Capital. But as you get to mid-2018 and you fully deploy this Fairfax capital, can you speak to – or maybe any update on how you think about growing this portfolio moving forward in terms of deploying more capital, either internally generated free cash flow or other opportunities?

Joseph Randell

We were very pleased with what we see happening in the market and the opportunities that are there. And we're looking at, now, our next stage of growth, and we're looking at various alternatives in terms of how we finance that growth. I think, we've been successful in leveraging so far, as I mentioned, about 3:1. So the additional capital now, we're looking at how we would fund that. And within the standards, we had to ensure that our debt level is reasonable, within norms, et cetera. So we're right in that process.

And as we said, this capital now we expect to have it expended by mid next year. So we're on the way to looking at how we finance our next phase. We do produce reasonable cash flow. But of course, we do see a drop coming in the next couple of years through the CPA. But for us, it's really looking at sourcing this capital externally.

Kevin Chiang

That's great. And then just last one from me. I saw yesterday Sky Regional and Air Canada renew their agreement for 10 years. Just wondering if there's any implications for you as you see your partnership with Air Canada over the next remaining eight years, I guess, under the existing CPA?

Joseph Randell

Well, not at all. I don't think it changes anything from our point of view. They have now, I guess, a longer-term CPA as we have. And we continue to have discussions with Air Canada about opportunities, et cetera, and the relationship is very good. Our costs are coming down as we had anticipated, and I think we're in a very good place. So we just did our 10-year deal couple of years before Sky Regional did theirs. And I guess given the fact that there's a bit of a staggering in the end of the deal that I don't think has any implications for us.

Kevin Chiang

Perfect. Thank you.

Tim James

Thanks. Good morning. Given all the progress to date and all business lines really, I just wonder if you can talk about how you view the dividend here, thinking about it longer term and whether there's a financial measure that we should watch in order to forecast any changes that might come to the dividend in the coming years.

Joseph Randell

Yes. We have no targets with respect to that. I think our dividend, as we've said, is very sustainable, et cetera. Our view is that the capital that we are generating is best we invest it in the business opportunities that we have. And that's where the shareholders will see the greatest benefit in terms of the growth in share price. And I think we're seeing that now because we've been trading at really 10-year highs, et cetera.

So I think strategy is working. I think the dividend, there's still a very healthy yield on the stock. So for us, really, our focus is on where we get the biggest return for our shareholders. And I think that's clearly in some of these growth opportunities we're pursuing.

Tim James

Okay. So looking forward then, if the share price continues to do well, the dividend yield comes down, the payout ratio declines to whatever level, at this point, given the growth opportunities that you see, there's no particular mandate or sense of urgency to keep the dividend yield at a particular level or keep the payout ratio at a particular level.

Joseph Randell

Well, we have no targets, and I think we will assess going forward. As we see an appreciation in the share price and we look at our cash flows and where best we can invest our cash and that sort of thing, that we will look at it, obviously, and review it. But we have no targets or no near-term plans.

Tim James

Okay. My second question, I guess, probably for Jolene here. Just wondering what is the difference between the $191 million in CapEx reported in the third quarter that was cited in the text and shows in the cash flow statement and then the $276 million that shows in the table on page 27. It looks like it has to do with the structure of the purchases of some aircraft. But I'm just trying to understand why there wouldn't be sort of a cash influence that gets reflected in the cash flow statement from that.

Jolene Mahody

Yes. So yes, it's a good question. It relates to the purchase of the three Q400 aircraft that we purchased through the Falcon transaction. That was really an effective purchase of shares, an acquisition of shares versus aircraft. I mean we, in effect, acquire the aircraft through the acquisition of the shares and the corresponding debt. And so the difference there is really the cash deposit that was laid out for the aircraft acquisition, the equity portion.

Tim James

So there was no cash component to that purchase then?

Jolene Mahody

There was a cash component that $30 million or so cash component for shares.

Tim James

Okay. And in the cash flow statement, where is that? Is that – forgive me, I don't have it in front of me, but I know it's not included or I don't believe it's included in the investing section. Where is it showing then in the cash flow statement?

Jolene Mahody

Just a second, Tim, let me take a look at the cash.

Tim James

We can take it offline if you like, Jolene. I'm probably getting into more minutia than appropriate for a conference call.

Joseph Randell

Cash flow statement.

Jolene Mahody

Yes. Tim it's in the – I think, it flows through the property, plant and equipment section of the cash flow statement. But I can take you through it offline, for sure.

Tim James

Okay, let's take a closer look at it then. Then just one last question, I'm just wondering if you can talk in general about any changes you're seeing in the competitive environment for regional aircraft leasing, pricing trends, et cetera and, in addition, what you're seeing that's giving you confidence to suggest, as you did, Joe, in your commentary, that, that portion of the regional aircraft market, that's going to be operating lease finance going forward is increasing. I think you mentioned it's 20%, 25% currently and you expect that to go up. What are you seeing out there that's indicating that, that will take place?

Joseph Randell

Well, I guess, first of all, we're seeing a lot of activity. We're seeing both equipment orders that have been announced by the manufacturers where there are opportunities for sale and leasebacks, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR, et cetera. So we're seeing quite a few of those. And we're seeing carriers all around the world looking for operating leases. I think the source looks robust, and we have actually looked at it and evaluated a lot of transactions that we felt were not right.

In some cases, there were transactions where other lessors were more aggressive. And it is competitive, there is no question about it. I think the good news is the amount of activity that's there, the number of new airplanes that are coming out, the fact that, generally, airlines look for more flexibility these days in terms of having operating leases rather than actually purchasing and owning the aircraft themselves, and they look for a mix of operating leases and ownership. And a lot of these orders for regional airplanes as well are being made by carriers that also have narrowbody operations.

So the same sort of, I think, ratios would apply in those cases in terms of aircraft that they're looking to have an operating lease on. I think in the narrowbody side, the percentage of aircraft under operating lease is just under 50%. So you can see there's a third gap between regional and narrowbody aircraft. And that's starting to close but was historically high because the regional aircraft generally were financed by DCAs, et cetera, and the leasing companies could not compete in that market.

The other thing that we're actually seeing is a number of larger lessors with portfolios of regional aircraft that are interested in divesting those and, of course, some of the transactions we've done have been along those lines. And there are a number of opportunities out there right now in that regard. And we do have, in some cases, with some of the leasing companies, the private equity investment that they have various horizons, et cetera, that then actually create opportunities in terms of portfolio so they become available.

So there are a number of things that are influencing it. I think one of the good things is that air travel demand continues to be robust, it continues to be robust around the world. Especially in Asia and Southeast Asia, we're seeing double-digit increases in demand. So that, in itself, creates a lot of opportunity.

Tim James

Okay. That’s great. Thanks very much.

Walter Spracklin

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone.

Joseph Randell

Good morning, Walter.

Walter Spracklin

So just to start out, a relatively easy answer to kind of back into, but the $490 million to $510 million that you have targeted for 2017, how much is left? In other words, how much does not exclude all the planned or the announced or existing transactions, what would be left of that balance?

Jolene Mahody

So we, Walter, have about half of the amount left for deployment. And we're estimating by mid next year that we will have deployed that amount.

Walter Spracklin

Right. And so mid next year is your deployment target. My question there is, Joe maybe or Jolene, lead time – at what point, let's just say hypothetically, you're having trouble finding finance, I'm not saying you are, but if you did, at what point does that difficulty impede your ability to drive new business? In other words, after June 30, can you be out there looking and affect something without the finance. It seems that you'd be kind of not able to affect the financing if you don't have – or affect the transaction if you don't have the financing. So at what point is the availability of financing impeding your ability to get new transactions?

Joseph Randell

Well, I think, if we're unsuccessful in terms of future financing, it's sort of [taxed] out and then you generate cash that you reinvest, but that's not the scenario that we are planning for. We're looking to continue to grow. And that's why there is a lead time associated with it. And we're now looking at – in this area in terms of how we raise the capital, the interest that's there and that sort of thing.

And then we anticipate being successful in that regard. I think there's a lot of interest in the aircraft leasing business by a lot of various entities, and it's seen as a form of infrastructure. And then, of course, we're a little different in that we know these assets, we understand these assets, et cetera. So I think what you're talking about there is a very not so great scenario, but we don't really see that happening. There's no indication...

Walter Spracklin

So is the lead time then like three months, like do you need to have it by end of Q1, so that you can go out and book business beyond Q2 or is it three weeks or…?

Jolene Mahody

Yes. I think what we've said, Walter, we're in the process of examining options and looking to see what we do for the next phase of the growth here. And so rather than kind of, I guess, triggering a specific time line for it, our intention, our objective is to make sure that we have the funds available so that we can continue to grow at the pace that we want without having stalled periods.

Joseph Randell

Yes. All I can say as well is that our experience here, the last time we did it, did not take a long time from the time that we set out to do this until we were able to do the arrangement. So our experience is actually very good in that regard.

Jolene Mahody

And our cost of capital has decreased as we've gone on here and continues to decrease.

Walter Spracklin

And that was my question. If investors now are going to start building out the assumption that you will get financing and that that financing will be deployed as opposed to last time where, obviously, the share price reaction upon the announcement of your financing indicated that investors were not assuming that. Is there any reason we should put a better term, worst term or effectively the same in both cost and size if we're going to start kind of modeling this expectation out? Is it roughly the best, best thing to do is just assume the same size of deal at the same terms?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, I think that's a fair assumption to assume similar size, similar cost. I mean our cost of equity have certainly decreased since we did the convertible debentures last fall. But I think for your modeling purposes that's fair, similar size, similar cost.

Joseph Randell

And as you grow the portfolio, your SG&A cost as a percentage starts to decline as well, right?

Walter Spracklin

Absolutely, moving over to the Air Canada CPA, you mentioned in your outlook that the larger aircraft has allowed you to generate 8% more block hours than in 2017. Is it fair to say that that lift is done? In other words, we won't see a lift as a result of larger aircraft again in 2018, given you've already kind of cycled into those aircraft or are we lapping some period where there will still be a little bit of contribution in 2018 from the aircraft size in that year?

Jolene Mahody

Yes. The last couple of years have been certainly a bit – a state of fleet transition for us. Now we are pretty much, I think settled on the majority of what the fleet is going to look like as we move forward. The only thing I would say on the block hour question is the CRJ900 is really came into play towards the latter half of second quarter, so they don't have a full-year in the – yet, but the CRJ or the Q400s were predominantly in for the full year.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. And then the last question, you mentioned Sky Regional, the 10-year deal. Is there – but you said there's still opportunity, Joe, with Air Canada. Are you referring to smaller kind of Air Georgian stuff, or is there – or is it just new routes that Air Canada might be looking at that you – what did you mean by opportunity still – there is still opportunity with Air Canada?

Joseph Randell

Really, opportunity to find win-win scenarios where we deliver something which is better suited to Air Canada and it also contributes to us. So we're still focused on working with Air Canada in lowering cost because when we do that, Air Canada benefits as well. And larger airplanes deliver lower per seat cost, et cetera. So we will continue to talk and explore various scenarios with Air Canada. And our partnership is strong, and the market keeps changing going forward and Air Canada's results have actually been very, very positive. And we're looking for opportunities to play a role.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. And Sky Regional, I mean is there a financing? Is there – like is there anything Air Canada can do to say, hey, Sky Regional, can you – if you're looking at leasing aircraft or whatever, is there any if you can't beat them, join them kind of thing where you can support, get some leasing revenue from a competitor given your close alliance with your – both of you with the end customer or is that not an option?

Joseph Randell

Well, I believe the Sky Regional fleet as I understand it is in place, and they have leases with Air Canada. But we look for any opportunity to work together as we are with Air Georgian, doing their heavy maintenance, as an example, Air Georgian as one of the other CPA carriers, et cetera. And if it makes sense, we would look at opportunities.

Walter Spracklin

Great. Okay, all right. That’s all my questions. Thank you very much.

Jolene Mahody

Thank you.

Cameron Doerksen

Yes, good morning. I guess just a couple of sort of follow-up questions from me. First, just on the tax, you mentioned that I guess over the years, we should expect the overall effective tax rate to kind of trend down as more aircraft are put into the Irish subsidiary. Can you just talk about what the breakdown is today? I mean, are all the third-party leases in the Irish subsidiary and the, I guess, CPA leases in a Canadian subsidiary or are you just – how does that breakdown today?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, that's exactly correct. I mean of the new 19 aircraft that we have taken on or about to take on will be under an Irish regime. All of the CPA-producing aircraft are Canadian-taxed.

Cameron Doerksen

Is there any reason why you can't ship those Canadian – or the CPA aircraft into the Irish subsidiary?

Jolene Mahody

Well, no, you can't do it. They're earning income in Canada, so they're taxed at the Canadian rates.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay, understood. I guess, I mean the second question is just on the, I guess the growth in the leasing business. I mean, there's some news this week about GE potentially divesting it’s – at least all of or a portion of its GECAS leasing portfolio. I know they're a fairly large, maybe the number two player in regional aircraft leasing.

I mean I won't ask you if that's something you'd be looking at, but I mean, just in general terms, if there was a large, I guess, portfolio of regional aircraft that lease is available, I mean, do you have an appetite to go after something like that? Or are we too early in that kind of growth stage of Chorus Aviation Capital to maybe look at a large-sized transaction like that?

Joseph Randell

Well, that's a decision we would have to make. The only thing I can tell you is that we will evaluate all these opportunities. And there are various ways of structuring and doing these things. So that was an example of something that I mentioned earlier about some of the lessors divesting with their portfolio. And so there's opportunity for us. And there are various structures that you can use in the aircraft leasing business. So clearly, that equipment, those leases, et cetera, are right in our sweet spot.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Maybe just a final question, I just maybe want to better understand the debt repayment schedule for, I guess the owned aircraft here. I mean can you give us any kind of indication of what the full-year 2017 debt repayment looks like and then what that looks like heading into 2018 based on, I guess, your current committed aircraft?

Jolene Mahody

Yes. Well, maybe the best way to look at it, Cameron, would just be to model out the aircraft debt at the 75% loan to value that we've disclosed over a 10-year period, amortizing it. It's all – amortizing debt is consistent with what we would have had under the CPA, EDC debt as well.

So if you look we've disclosed kind of the average lease term remaining on the 19 aircraft that we've acquired through CAC, it's about seven years. On average, those aircraft are less than three years old. So I think amortizing it over a 10-year term would make sense. And if you look at our note disclosure, Note 6, the long-term debt disclosure, that will kind of give you a flavor for the debt repayment schedule.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay, great. That’s all I had. Thanks very much.

Jolene Mahody

Thank you.

Douglas Taylor

Yes, thank you. Good morning. If I could shift the lens to the Voyageur and the third-party MRO operation, it's quietly shown some pretty strong growth with some success in part-out, redeploying end-of-life aircraft from the CPA, those kinds of things are challenging for us to model. So I was wondering if you could help us with how we should think about the growth in the margins there as we go into the 2018?

Jolene Mahody

Sure. So there's two lines there, I think, that you're referring to. So in the other revenue section, what's going through that line on the income statement is both third-party leasing and the MRO revenue. And so MRO revenue would include the out parts, and it would include Aerotech, Voyageur, and it would include our Jazz technical services that had won a few new contracts, so the majority of though that top line increase in the other revenue section is the third-party leasing, no question.

And so I think, you probably have a pretty good handle on that. You can work into what number that represents of the overall increase kind of based on the aircraft acquisitions that we've disclosed in the CapEx section and using your base rate factor. So anything kind of left over there is truly MRO. And consistent, I think with what we would have seen in the first three quarters in growth – in that MRO is certainly something we're going to strive to achieve on a go-forward basis. So you can roll that forward.

The charter and contracts line in the P&L is our Jazz charter operation and are Voyageur contract flying operation, which you're right, have seen an uplift as well with the new contracts that Joe has mentioned that were added. This one, it's certainly a little bit more difficult to model.

A lot of these contracts are one to two-year contracts that sometimes get renewed. Sometimes they don't, depending on emissions. So – but we have seen some nice growth there. It's modest relative to the overall growth that we see overall. But looking at it consistently with what we've done year-to-date, I think it's a fair modeling assumption, Doug.

Douglas Taylor

Okay. Thank you for the color. I’ll pass on.

Jolene Mahody

Okay.

Operator

David Tyerman

Yes, I apologize if someone's asked this since I got on late because I'm on another call. But Jolene, your comment on the transactions in leasing, the $490 million to $510 million, I think you went on to say you have about half left and will be deployed in mid-2018, I'm not quite understanding the commentary there?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, so the $490 million to $510 million is, yes, aircraft acquisitions and ESP for the 2017 year. Although, it only reflects from an aircraft's acquisition size for CAC, those aircraft that we've already announced. So anything that would be new that would come from the deployment of the remainder of the fund from Fairfax are not included there. But what I did say earlier, David is that about half of the Fairfax fund have been deployed to-date.

David Tyerman

Okay. So the $490 million to $510 million, is that all CAC aircraft?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, it's all CAC aircraft acquired in 2017 or to be acquired in 2017, because it does include the 2E 190s that we've announced but not yet closed on. So that amount would include 17 aircraft because, remember, we purchased two Nostrum aircraft last year. So 17 aircraft plus two Nostrum that we purchased last year, the other amounts that's in that range is $18 million related to the extended life program on the Dash 8-300.

David Tyerman

Okay. Okay, so that's the growth number of roughly – what, a quarter of that is financed by equity out of the Fairfax deal is that the idea?

Jolene Mahody

Yes. Exactly, yes. And we estimate that with the remaining fund, we'll be able to acquire about 15 more aircraft.

David Tyerman

Great, okay. Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Jolene Mahody

Yes.

End of Q&A

Nathalie Megann

Thank you very much, Lisa, and thank you all for taking the time with us today.

