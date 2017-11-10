Xplore Technologies' (XPLR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 08, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Thomas Pickens - Lead Independent Director, Xplore

Thomas Wilkinson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kevin Rendino - 180 Degrees

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Thomas Pickens

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me is Tom Wilkinson our CFO and now Acting CEO. I'll open the call with the brief remarks then turn it over to Tom to discuss the business in more detail. After these prepared remarks, we will open the call to a brief Question-and-Answer Session with analysts and fund managers.

First, I want to note that Xplore posted yet another quarter of strong improvement in operating results. revenue increased almost 14% sequentially to $22.7 million from $20 million, but profitably more than double sequentially to $0.04 per share in EPS. The change is even more compelling when you know that Xplore reported a loss of $0.05 in the year ago quarter on $20 million.

We also recorded our fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA increasing more than 8-fold to $1 million from $116,000 in the prior year second quarter. These metrics demonstrate the leverage embedded in our low cost high efficiency business model and we look to continue driving improved profitability as revenues scale. I will let Tom address that in more detail during his remarks.

We have also implemented a number of changes on our board and executive structure. In August, our board welcomed Bob McFarland. Bob is a seasoned computer industry executive having been a Vice President at Dell and most recently the Assistant Secretary for information Technology at the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

In October, Phil Sassower retired as our Chairman of the Board after many years of service including his tenure as CEO. Xplore came a long way during Phil's tenure recapitalizing the company, listing in NASDAQ and becoming a global leader in rugged tablet technology, acquiring one of our largest competitors and now shifting to sustained profitability. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

We also recently announced that Mark Holleran resigned from his role as CEO to pursue other opportunities. Mark has been a part of Xplore for many years, first running our sales team then becoming Chief Operating Officer, he was appointed CEO in April, we wish him well in his future endeavors.

Subsequent to Mark’s resignation, the board has Tom Wilkinson as acting CEO. From CFO has been an instrumental part of Xplore successful turnaround, he let the focus on operating efficiency and reduce our cost structure, successfully negotiated enhanced credit facilities to support Xplore future growth and has helped drive the company to profitability.

And our confidence in Tom and his vision for Xplore will be on the numbers. He has prior business leadership experience in a diverse array of companies and has contributed to product ideas, business development and deals negotiations in his entire tenure at Xplore. He has also build strong relationships with our suppliers, channel partners, customer and staff since the joining the company and his well prepared to set the Xplore forward. We anticipate no interruption to our strategic plan or customer relationships and look forward to continue success in the quarters ahead.

The Board of Directors understands the importance of growth to driving shareholder value. Growth is our strategic direction and we believe that the current management of Xplore is ready to build upon the expertise in rugged tablets to tackle and even larger addressable market by becoming a rugged mobility company.

With that I will turn the call over to Tom to discuss the business results of the second quarter and introduce some of the ideas we are considering to further increase shareholder value by leveraging our expertise as a world leader in rugged mobility. Tom?

Thomas Wilkinson

Thank you, Tom. And thank you all for joining us today as we discuss the financial results of Xplore’s fiscal second quarter which ended September 30, 2017. The quarter clearly demonstrates the profit leverage from our model as revenue increase 14% year-over-year, the profit swung from a loss of $536,000 or $0.05 per share a year ago to a profit of $397,000 or $0.04 per share. We accomplished this even as gross margins declined slightly to 27.9% due to a shipment of significant volumes against large customer orders both refresh and expansion into new divisions.

Our results clearly demonstrate the significant profit leverage embedded in our new cost-efficient business model whereby a significant portion of incremental gross margin flows from bottom line once we breakeven. Without a doubt, this is an exciting time to be at Xplore. The employee morale is higher than ever, we are growing sales in new markets and we’re looking at unique opportunities to expand our serve addressable markets for the future.

Our success in the second quarter is really the result of two factors. First, is clearly the 14% increase in revenue year-over-year to approximately $22.7 million, but more importantly our revenue growth is coming from a diversified and growing set of customer orders including an expanded sales funnel from international sales. International remains a great opportunity simply by regaining share and by entering into new geographies.

We’re also seeing larger and longer-term orders from major accounts reflected in our current significant increase in backlog to $11.9 million, that’s a notable number in its own right, but we have multiple long-term projects that will generate purchase orders that are not yet in that backlog number over the next several quarters.

The second major contributor to our success is our emphasis on operating efficiency including a further 3% reduction in year-over-year cost. We are probably taking out most of the cost that we expect to reduce at this point and are investing any additional into sales and channel development in order to support added revenue growth long-term.

However, we remain to committed to closely controlling operating expenses going forward. Our full year OpEx outlook calls for a midpoint of approximately $24 million compared to a run rate of close to $30 million in our old model.

Third, demand for rugged tablets remains strong and growing as enterprises increasingly recognize the improved ROI in lower total cost of ownership by going rugged. And particularly by working with Xplore. To say it differently, consumer Android devices and iPad simply aren't cutting it for increased number of businesses. Other rugged devices are proving to be expensive, unreliable or not configurable to their needs. With an increasingly mobile and data driven workforce, enterprises are looking for better solutions and finding them at Xplore.

In contrast with the frustration that enterprises find with consumer tablets and iPads that require expensive and complex conversion software or even other rugged solutions that just don't fit the use case well and prove unreliable. Xplore offers a refreshing change. Our customers enjoyed fully functioning Windows and Android tablet platforms with proven ruggedized features to endure challenging environment such as datacenters, industrial shops, vehicles warehouses, desert, rainforest environments, military applications and so much more. We also offer highly secure platforms necessary in today's enterprise applications and customization capabilities to both add features and extend the performance of our devices. Something that most other manufacturers cannot offer.

This is why, growing array of telecom, rail, warehousing and other industries are turning to Xplore and not just once but time-after-time as they refresh existing installed and expand their commitment through the addition of more work to our platforms.

For example, in addition to multi-year refresh product for our major telecommunications customers, we're adding additional divisions at both clients. This includes a multiple of our tonnage platforms for field workers plus conversion of division to our category excellent XSLATE R12 devices which have won considerable praise in the industry for both performance and durability.

But the opportunity is far more diverse than even what I've just described. There are many use cases for rugged many of them untapped opportunities where Xplore is leading the way. For example, our D10 is the primary data collection platform as part of a rainforest, deforestation tracking program. The largest producer of organic pastured eggs in the United States has adopted our platform. The F5 was sold to Australian Roadway Enterprise. A Class 1 Rail customer has ordered additional 200 -- units and the U.S. military purchased another quantity of our ultra rugged platform. Multiple companies have converted their paperless warehouse services using various Xplore platforms on -- and another application.

We also recorded wins of international customers a key growth area for Xplore. These include field inspectors within energy company and law enforcement officers in Latin American markets as prime examples as we further our penetration into new markets.

Our goal is not only to continue to expanding our sales both domestic and international but also to look at additional opportunities to leverage our rugged technologies to best serve our customers. In order to achieve this vision, the board and management team are closely researching several opportunities to leverage our rugged expertise and existing platform knowledge into adjacent and related markets over the coming years. We're not going to rush into these markets, and spend capital aggressively, but rather take prudent steps to meet existing customer and market needs.

We're considering several opportunities such as a smaller format and 2-in-1 or laptop devices that customers are already asking us to provide right now. As well as new technologies that go alongside our tablet platforms. This effort positions Xplore as a specialty rugged platform provider able to meet the most to many applications in the field and do so with the reliability necessary to ensure our customers can meet their business goals.

The near-term product expansions are just beginning of our effort to convert Xplore from a rugged tablet company to a rugged mobility company. By understanding that mobile electronic devices that are crucial to worker productivity must be rugged, we can introduce more products using our existing knowhow and drastically expand our addressable market. We’re excited to move these efforts forward and look forward to updating you as we progress.

Let me now turn to an overview of our financial results. As I mentioned revenue from the second quarter was $22.7 million an increase of 14%, backlog increase to $11.9 million and we have a number of long-term contracts generating additional recurring quarters.

Approximately 25% of our quarterly revenue is generated outside the United States compared with 27% of revenue in fiscal 2017, increasing total revenue dollars generated from global customer remains one of our key opportunities to further grow and a strategic priority for the company. Gross profit in the second quarter was $6.4 million or 28% of revenue which is the same levels of prior year second quarter.

Gross margin percentages determine by changes in product mix and average selling prices and is heavily influenced by high volume customer accounts. Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $5.9 million a decline of an additional 3.4% from the prior year second quarter. We remain focused on maximizing operating cost efficiency. A portion of our operating cost savings is being reinvested in the sales, marketing and distributor channel development could drive top line growth.

For the quarter, Xplore reported net profit of $397,000 or $0.04 per share compared to a loss of $536,000 or $0.05 per share in the prior year second quarter. EBITDA adjusted for non-cash compensation and historical integration cost was a positive $1 million compared to a positive $116,000 in the prior year second quarter. The reconciliation of these numbers is provided in the tables in our release.

Turning to balance sheet, net cash using the operating activities was $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The change in net cash reflects the acceleration of revenue, increased inventory to ensure fulfilment of large customer orders. Net cash used by operating activities in the first half of fiscal 2018 reflects an i$8.9 million increase in accounts receivable to $19.3 million and a $9.7 million increase in inventory to $22.5 million.

At quarter end, cash was $260,000 in debt under the company’s line of credit was $8.44 million.

In terms of outlook, we maintain a conservative approach and believe our fiscal year 2018 revenue will be between %75 million and $85 million. Gross margin for the fiscal year is expected to be between 28% and 30% and operating expenses are expected to be approximately $23 million to $25 million.

It is clearly that Xplore has undergone a season of change in operation, sales and governance and continues to do so. We are finding success to hard work pursuing customer wins and diligent attention to operating cost. We are aligning our resources to drive growth, profitability, positive cash flows and shareholder value.

The key takeaways that I hope to leave you with as that our efforts over the past 18 months are working, we are a stronger, better position company that at any time in our recent years to capitalized on the substantial growth opportunities we have identified. Our industry leading products target large and growing addressable markets. Our customer base which is also growing includes many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies and finally our executive team and Board of Directors is evolving accordingly.

Before turning to Q&A, I want to remind you that there are some questions we will not be able to answer, because of competitive or legal considerations. Our new policy of providing annual guidance and longer-term operating targets provides a framework for our expectations, but we do not provide specific quarterly expectations as a matter of policy.

In order to facilitate the Q&A process, participants will be permitted as one question and one follow up question. You may leave -- then rejoin the roaster for an additional question follow up if time permits.

In addition, Mr. Pickens already addressed our personnel changes. And due to terms of the publicly available separation agreements, management will not be able to elaborate on such changes.

We now welcome your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question today comes from Kevin Rendino with 180 Degrees. Please go ahead.

Kevin Rendino

Thanks guys. Not really a question but more of just a comment. Tom, taken first I very much appreciate your comments at the beginning of the call. It's great to know the board knows its responsibilities and I truly do abode you.

So, thanks see on the rest of the board for being as proactive as you've been and improving corporate governance for ensuring that this business will be run for the purpose of creating shareholder value for all common shareholders. Hasn’t always been the case so I truly do appreciate it. And for Tom Wilkinson, I appreciate your comments as well the refreshing focus and to the point. And I just want to say congratulations on your appointment. That's it thanks.

Thomas Pickens

Thanks Kevin.

Thomas Wilkinson

Thank you, Kevin.

The next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great thanks. first can you talk about the [indiscernible] in your business. Your revenues were solid, yet 18 months ago if I would have told you backlog was more than $2 million you would have told me that was abnormal.

The past quarter was 11.9 as you said the highest in your history. the last two times does that happened? It would have been the supplier constraints but it didn't sound like that was the case this time. so maybe take us through what's going on the changes in your business and how much that $11.9 million we'll get recognize you think this year?

Thomas Wilkinson

Sure. A great deal of this side has nothing to do with anything with supply. It had a lot to do with timing. Even though we posted a lot of revenue even though we posted a lot of backlog. We did most of that in the last month of our quarter, we had a particularly backend loaded active quarter.

So that caused us with just sort of a regular delivery times to have to move some of that revenue into later quarters. And our customers solely expected it. They made their orders with that expectations. Most of that backlog will be coming through in Q3 for us with a little bit going into Q4.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great start to the quarter. The next question I had, prior leadership has talked at length about taking advantage of Panasonic's channel issues that they've had. What's gone right in your view and what's gone wrong and how do you take advantage of the opening that you see internationally while you've done okay, I'm sure there is more opportunity out there.

Thomas Wilkinson

So, we've actually seen very specific quarters and very specific new customers that came to us due to issues our primary competitor Panasonic has had. In the case of I'm referring to mostly around their battery problems that they've experienced. Most large companies are very sensitive to those kinds of disruptions and I think they'll change them. So, we were able to move in very quickly maybe more quickly than other companies could. And provide a supply and an alternative so that we could solve the business more case problems and their work continued even though their Panasonic tablets couldn’t, so we were able to step in and get some good sales.

I think that we have an opportunity to do a little bit more going forward, some of Panasonic’s success is through their work with the channel, we have a lot of improvement we can do with the channel, we’re setting out a project for that right now. That will help us capture more of the sort of 100 to 200-unit orders that maybe we are missing in the past. So, I think we’ll be able to continue to add resellers and pursue those deals.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from [Chris Rachofsky with Retail]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I have a couple of questions on inventory and the account receivable which both went up pretty sharply. Now, the inventory I mean you have a great increase in backlog, but your inventories much have in the backlog. Now, could you remind me the way your business works, is there some kinds of like soft orders and down going to backlog that you have building up inventory for them nevertheless is that the case?

Thomas Wilkinson

Yeah. So, for example some of our largest telecom customers give us indicative orders that lets say the one that we announced last April, but they actually deliver the real POs at cadence that matches their delivery times and is supposed to giving a full set of POs with four delivery days. So, yes, we have to be prepared to be build and deliver for things that are not in our backlog. We also portion of our product line is purchased in the inventory and sold out in the inventory.

And we have certain minimum order quantities and there is a slight amount of seasonality to that, I think you’ll see at this time last year we were also seeing our annual peak in inventories as we take in those quantities of tablets.

When you compare like backlog to inventory, it’s not always exactly the same units it’s not like we didn’t shift amount, it has to do with the customer timing and received and the specific builds that they need in order to fulfil.

Well, I think you also have some question on the increase in account receivable. I have sort of eluded with that over the last answer about sort of inter-quarter timing. And for us, more than half of our revenues for the quarter were shift in the last three weeks of the quarter and 77% was shipped in the last month of the quarter. So that’s more waiting than we normally experience and as a result the receivables associated with those shipments simply were due yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, would you say there is no change in terms of contracts and due dates and the payment terms, it just happened it was weighted towards the later part of the quarter?

Thomas Wilkinson

That’s correct. We’re pretty sticky when it comes to our payment terms.

The next question comes from [Neil Figgins] with [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey I got a couple of questions for you about a couple of the key growth drivers that I know you guys are focused on. Could you give us a little update on a couple of the new verticals that have been mentioned in the past calls? I know there was a lot of enthusiasm around the auto emissions testing area.

And I believe we were also underway with some pilots trying to target, I think it was the R12 to police cruisers versus laptops. I wondered if there was anything you could say about those and are there any new vertical markets that you guys are excited about now that you may not have mentioned yet?

Thomas Pickens

Sure, some of the -- we're very much in lot step with our partner for the vehicle emissions. It looks their projects for that are going to be in our fiscal year 2019 as when they're going to be looking for delivery. They have to pursue these projects on a state-by-state basis and they align with their budgets. So, we're still very excited about that, and we are still right in there with them ready to deliver.

We're still doing more pilots in police and we're starting to get orders. Our focus is really going after the smaller police departments. Sometimes the road and timeline to getting to a major metropolitan police department is actually fairly long. And just like we've talked about in the past with lots of customers that have multi-year sales cycles. But the smaller police departments cumulatively are a better customer and that's where we're focusing our efforts.

Unidentified Analyst

And Tom are we working with large Fortune 500 type reseller in that police department market in North America?

Thomas Pickens

One of our distributors has made it a priority and themselves have recruited a team to target law enforcement. Their team includes formal law enforcement leaders and people who have ties into even federal law enforcement agencies. And we are working very closely with them to develop these markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And one quicker one. I know you don't want to get into company specific names. But, there is always been a lot of excitement about the large refresh orders, existing customers where they just get to a cycle in time every three years or so where we've seen some of these $10 million to $15 million or larger orders.

When you look at the qualified pipeline now, do you see a number of those opportunities moving to where without knowing definitely you assume that we're going to see some additional refresh orders in that size category turn into purchase orders in the next 12 months?

Thomas Pickens

We're already in the middle of one of the biggest ones. And it will continue through this fiscal year and into next fiscal year and into creating new POs for us. We are also we're working really with our other large one I think the refresh is a little bit further up in that.

But by and large what we're really focusing on with these big customers is adding more use inside of their companies so that we can fill in the space between the refreshes, finding new departments and new use cases. And we've been continuously successful as of late in adding those.

The next question is a follow up from Brian Kinstlinger of Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Hey, Tom you’ve mentioned your mobility platform and the push away from just being a ruggedized tablet company. Talk about some of the new items maybe that Xplore is working on to enhance or fill out its offering?

Thomas Wilkinson

So, I mentioned the smaller form factors, right now our smallest is a 10-inch screen device, but fast-growing part of the market is eight inch and lower size of our system. The market grows about 7.5% in that zone. So, we have active projects around that and then we’re getting projects on what we call it two in one device.

Two in one devices can service as either a tablet or a notebook computer. They have a solid connection between the screen portion and the keyboard portion, so the user had a lot of choices. We see that as our best way to get into the notebook, the rugged notebook market because that market is already in the midst of converting from sort of traditional rugged notebooks to two in one notebooks.

So that would be the best bang for a buck. Beyond those that I’ve already talked about for kind of competitive reasons, I don’t want to get into more products at this time until I can give you some more detail.

Unidentified Analyst

And the two-in-one device as well as the smaller form factor, is that something I know earlier in the call you mentioned it will take some time to get there. So that does mean that you are going to internally developed that. Is it possible that that is some part of acquisition down the road? Just maybe take us through how that would play out?

Thomas Wilkinson

At this point, we have all of the knowhow and the partners to develop any of these types of products we would like to. Representative of opportunities all the time to make acquisitions, but we are not -- our current position is not where we could make an acquisition.

We’re probably in a better, we’re in a better build versus buy for these particular products. And one of the main reasons is that beyond the fact that we can create them ourselves, we actually already have the client base that’s asking for these. So, we wouldn’t necessarily benefit quite as much for these particular products from an acquisition.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then finally on the short-term debt that you take the finance working capital. What are the terms there and how much can you actually take down and if you need it?

Thomas Wilkinson

We are able to access about 85% of our accounts receivable domestic and international and approximately 45% of our tablet inventory are all drawable capital. We have $15 million line of credit, we have an aspire to be any higher, we have need to be any higher. The rates of LIBOR plus 2.5 and it was a three-year deal whenever we struck it in April.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow up from [Chris Rachofsky with Retail]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello again. I just wanted to follow on, on the additional departments within your large clients. Before you talked about this was mostly construction that was buying your tablets. Can you tell us what additional departments you're getting into?

Thomas Pickens

So, beyond construction, we've been able to add installations groups as well as internal service groups like IT within the larger corporations. Over in Germany we're looking at deals -- we've always historically been providing tablets for use on Four Cliffs, we've got opportunities to replace some existing paper functions by having a moving tablet that can be part of the manufacturing processes.

Thomas Wilkinson

Thank you for participating in today's call. We're pleased to report the significant improvement in profitability and look to continue this trend ahead. We remain focused on driving sales in our existing markets expanding sales in new markets and expanding our international position.

We've taken steps to ensure inventory capacity to meet the rising demand of our products as well as improved supply chain efficiency. And we will remain focused every day on growth, profitability and shareholder value. I do plan to attain the ROTH Corporate Access day in New York on November 15. And we'll be available for one-on-one meetings. Look forward to seeing many of you there.

We will also be attending the LD Micro Conference in California in early December. Thank you for your participation today. And have a great evening.

