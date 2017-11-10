Realty Income: Winning By Not Losing

Realty Income (O) continues to warrant a buy rating for its stable operations and price action that has found support at $54/share. Although the REIT has traded steadily higher since its inception, Realty has pulled back to long-term trend lines over the last few years. This should not be too concerning though, as the company continues to operate well, while also buyers have come in to buy the stock consistently in the mid-$50s. Additionally, Realty issues an attractive dividend yield, even after many years of market cap appreciation.

Price Action

The chart below is on a monthly time-frame, and dates back to Realty’s inception in the early 1990s. Although the stock price has flourished in a low interest rate environment due to its attractive dividend payout, its share price should be able to weather potentially rising rates going forward. The beauty of Realty is that it has stable cash operations and a conservative balance sheet. This has given investors the confidence to reenter positions when its share price dipped down into the low $50s, sporting a yield during those periods in the mid to high 5% range.

The lack of high volume selling and support of buyers when Realty’s price dips into the $50s signals that investors are not overly worried about Realty’s future, making the stock an attractive buy at current levels.

Fundamental Narrative

The reasons investors remain comfortable with Realty and its dividend income are due to its conservative balance sheet and diversified portfolio of holdings. In the most recent quarter, Realty reported an annual gain in adjusted funds from operations of 6.9%, while overall revenue increased 10.7% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet raised $444 million in equity, primarily through its at-the-market offering. This resulted in a debt/EBITDA ratio that currently stands at 5.2x, which is relatively modest compared with competitors, according to management.

A majority of Realty's clients are in the retail space, but operate either a low-price, non-discretionary, or service-oriented business. For example, a number of its largest customers have seen their share prices hold up well, even as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has entered almost every facet of the retail space. While some of these names have come under pressure, Realty could look to further diversify its revenue stream in coming years, possibly away from pure retail players.

Their current portfolio is largely insulated from e-commerce competition and also is not overly sensitive to future recessions. According to management, of all the 22 retail bankruptcies in 2017, Realty's rental revenue was affected by less than 1% of them.

According to Realty’s Website

Below is a comment by management on its diversified holdings:

“Our recapture rates reflect net effective rents as we seldom incur tenant improvements and leasing commissions. This compares favorably to those companies in our sector who also report this metric. Our same-store rent increased 1% during the quarter and for the year-to-date period, which is consistent with our projected run-rate for 2017.”

And

“Our portfolio continues to be diversified by tenant, industry, geography and to a certain extent property type, which contributes to the stability of our cash flow. At the end of the quarter, our properties were leased to 251 commercial tenants in 47 different industries located in 49 states in Puerto Rico. 80% of our rental revenue is from our traditional retail properties. The largest component outside of retail is industrial at about 13% of rental revenue.”

Moreover, the company’s balance sheet also is in a good position. As was discussed earlier, Realty raised $444 million in equity primarily through its ATM program. Its senior unsecured bonds have a weighted average remaining maturity of 7.9 years and with a very conservative fixed charge coverage ratio is 4.7x. On top of this, its overall debt maturity schedule remains in great shape, with only $1.3 million of debt coming due through the remainder of the year because of Realty’s laddered maturity schedule. It total, Realty’s leverage stands at a modest debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2x.

When looking at high dividend paying companies, they are traditionally very correlated to interest rate fluctuations due to elevated debt levels. With Realty maintaining modest debt relative to its overall operations, while also raising capital using equity, the company should be able to insulate itself from rising interest rates, while still profiting from growing revenue.

Yield

Another attractive aspect of Realty is that the company has been able to steadily raise its dividend, keeping its dividend yield at elevated levels, even as its market cap has exploded higher. Below is a chart of Realty’s market cap and dividend yield. Realty has been able to grow its company into a less than $1 billion market cap to now more than $15 billion. Along the way, management has made raising its dividend a priority, with a current yield of 4.46%. Although its dividend yield has come down from levels once over 9%, on a total return basis, Realty is up close to 3,150% since inception, versus just a price return of 603%.

Management remains committed to returning capital to shareholders, stating so in its recent earnings call:

“Last month, we increased the dividend for the 93rd time in the company’s history. Our dividends year-to-date represent a 6% increase over the year ago period. We have increased our dividend every year since the company’s listing in 1994 growing the dividend at a compound average annual rate of just under 5%.”

And

“We are proud to be one of only 5 REITs, S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Our dividend represents an AFFO payout ratio of 83% based on the midpoint of our 2017 guidance.”

Conclusion

Although Realty’s stock is pulling back, it deserves to be bought. There's price support around the $54 level, with buyers having entered the market over the last few years when the company’s share price touched those levels. Moreover, management continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and diversified revenue stream. Additionally, Realty’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders makes it an attractive total return holding. Realty warrants a buy rating, even after years of strong performance.