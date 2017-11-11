TIER REIT's (TIER) CEO Scott Fordham on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIER REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:TIER)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Telisa Schelin – Chief Legal Officer

Scott Fordham – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dallas Lucas – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Kim – BMO Capital Markets

Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan

Operator

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Telisa Schelin. Thank you, you may begin.

Telisa Schelin

Welcome to the TIER REIT Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. I’m Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer for the company. Before we begin, please note that statements made during this call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we assume no obligation to update or revise as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additionally, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as FFO and same-store NOI. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our earnings release or our quarterly supplemental package on the Investor Relations page of our website at tierreit.com.

I will now turn the call over to Scott Fordham, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT.

Scott Fordham

Thanks, Telisa. We appreciate you joining us this morning for our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. In addition to Telisa, with me in the room today are Dallas Lucas, our Chief Financial Officer; Bill Reister, our Chief Investment Officer; Jim Sharp, Head of Capital Markets; and other members of our management team.

Let me start with just a few comments on Houston. As we mentioned in the earnings release, and as previously announced, we experienced flood-related damage at our Eldridge Place properties as a result of Hurricane Harvey during the third quarter. Our properties were insured for the impact of this event subject to customary deductibles. We anticipate the buildings will be fully operational in the coming weeks, with insurance proceeds providing a complete renovation of all three lobbies during 2018. Dallas will provide additional information on the financial impact to the quarter later on the call.

Looking forward, we are pleased to have substantially completed our transformation efforts with a sharpened geographic focus, a strengthened balance sheet and a portfolio of enhanced quality such that today, over 90% of our net operating income is derived from our target markets. Our investment efforts over the last few years have been instrumental in providing us with the opportunities to move the company forward on a path toward realizing outsized value for our stockholders and increasingly predictable cash flow growth for years to come.

On the acquisition front, we have been very selective and we’ll remain selective, acquiring only those properties that position us for long-term value creation. Development has been key for us. Domain 8, a 291,000 square foot property, was recently delivered at 100% leased, primarily to Amazon and Facebook, and began to contribute to net operating income during the third quarter.

In addition, we remain quite active in Austin with the development of Third+Shoal and Domain 11 that are collectively 88% leased at our ownership share. We expect to deliver Third+Shoal during the third quarter 2018 and Domain 11 during the fourth quarter of 2018, making important contributions to net operating income and cash flow beginning in 2019 and continuing to grow in future years.

At Third+Shoal, it was recently announced that Facebook has leased approximately 67% of the property, and we are in advanced negotiations with prospective tenants that, upon execution, will take the building to approximately 90% leased. And at Domain 11, as we previously announced, Expedia’s HomeAway division has leased 100% of the office space as its future global headquarters.

Along with Domain 8, these development projects are significantly rewriting and enhancing our tenant roster, providing a meaningful increase to our weighted average lease life and positioning the company for significant cash flow growth.

In addition to our announced developments that are currently underway, we have four additional fully entitled development sites at The Domain that we own 100% and can accommodate another 1.2 million square feet of office space. Given strong tenant demand and our tight vacancy, along with our significantly leased development portfolio, we believe we have near-term opportunities to commence additional development at The Domain.

And in addition to our opportunities within Austin, we have a 95% interest in two fully entitled development sites immediately adjacent to our existing Legacy District 1 property in the heart of Legacy Town Center north of Dallas. These sites can accommodate up to 600,000 square feet of office space. The first space, representing approximately 300,000 square feet, is now fully designed and we’re seeing strong interest in the project.

Finally, let me touch on our potential sales activity. We are actively marketing 500 E. Pratt in Baltimore, and we are seeking opportunities to reduce our presence in Houston through the anticipated sales of Loop Central and Eldridge Place in 2018. We expect the proceeds of these sales to be used upon future investment activities.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Dallas to discuss our third quarter results, key market operating fundamentals and updated guidance for 2017. Dallas?

Dallas Lucas

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items for the third quarter, was $16.5 million or $0.34 per diluted share as compared to $18.3 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016. The results were impacted by $1.9 million or approximately $0.04 per diluted share of rental abatements at our Eldridge Place property due to its closure because of damage from Hurricane Harvey.

We anticipate reimbursement of these rental abatements in the fourth quarter through our business interruption insurance coverage. Adjusting for the effect of the rental abatements, our results would have been ahead of expectations due to our continued portfolio outperformance as well as a $759,000 or approximately $0.02 per diluted share benefit from reversal of bad debt reserve related to a tenant that filed for bankruptcy protection at the end of 2016 and subsequently emerged, resulting in no losses in our accounts receivable.

Adjusting for the affects of the Eldridge Place rental abatements, third quarter same-store cash NOI would have been flat compared to the same period in 2016, in line with expectations and primarily due to the full effects of the 110,000 square feet that BP vacated at our Eldridge Place property at the end of the second quarter.

We have updated full year FFO guidance with NAREIT-defined FFO in a range of $1.49 to $1.51 per diluted share; and FFO, excluding certain items, in a range of $1.56 to $1.58 per diluted share based on weighted average shares outstanding of $47.7 million.

Our guidance outlook included in the last night’s press release reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions and certain assumptions. In addition to our better-than-expected third quarter results, after adjusting for the effects of the rental abatements, the key assumption change leading to our increased guidance at the midpoint is higher estimated same-store results due to improving portfolio performance and property disposition timing.

Turning to our operating results. At quarter end, our operating portfolio occupancy was 88.3%, which represents a slight decrease from the second quarter and in line with expectations. Consistent with the prior quarter, outside of Houston, leasing funnels remain solid in our target markets, particularly in Austin. Looking ahead, we have very little space expiring in our portfolio over the next five quarters. Therefore, we will seek to capitalize on positive market fundamentals and an improving outlook for the Houston office market to generate portfolio occupancy growth along with further value creation to our development pipeline.

Now I’d like to offer some additional color on the leasing environment within several of our principal markets. Houston’s overall Class A vacancy rate increased to 24.2% at September 30. Sublease inventory continued to decrease during the quarter, although levels remain elevated at approximately 10.4 million square feet compared to 11.9 million square feet at the beginning of the year.

The new construction pipeline stayed static, with only 2.4 million square feet of active projects that are approximately 45% pre-leased. As previously mentioned, we have minimal lease expirations through 2018 and continue to see an uptick in prospective leasing activity in Houston, particularly at our Loop Central and BriarLake Plaza properties.

As oil prices continue to move higher, we are cautiously optimistic that leasing decisions will accelerate over the coming year and allow us the opportunity to gain incremental occupancy ahead of our 2019 lease expirations. Further, the investment sales market continues to strengthen, with over $2.9 billion of office sales pending or completed in 2017.

As Scott mentioned, we are actively exploring opportunities to capitalize on the strong investment demand through planned sales of our Loop Central and Eldridge Place properties in 2018.

Turning north, Dallas’ Class A vacancy rate decreased slightly during the quarter to 17.5%, while Class A rental rates have continued to increase, rising 3.5% in the quarter. Construction activity declined in the quarter, with 7.3 million square feet under development, of which approximately 60% is pre-leased. Of this activity, approximately 2.5 million square feet includes the build-to-suit projects for JPMorgan and Liberty Mutual at Legacy West, which are delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017.

On the heels of this energized activity in the Legacy area, and as Scott mentioned, we are seeing a marked increase in the prospective tenant interest for our Legacy district sites and are now ready to commence construction with appropriate pre-leasing. And in Charlotte, the CBD Class A vacancy rate at the end of the quarter increased to 10.2%, while Class A rental rates ticked up slightly in the quarter. There is less than 1 million square feet currently under construction in the CBD, of which approximately 65% is pre-leased.

Finally, Austin’s Class A vacancy rate continued to decrease to 8.9% at September 30, while Class A rental rates grew 1.3% in the quarter. Office space under development in Austin, including our Domain 11 and Third+Shoal projects, sits at 2.3 million square feet and is currently 47% leased.

Tenant demands for new office space in Austin remain strong, particularly at the Domain, where we have received interest from potential users seeking an aggregate of over 600,000 square feet of space.

In summary, we see several opportunities as we look forward that may enable us to generate outsized earnings and cash flow growth from our existing portfolio of properties over the next few years. First, the delivery of stabilized NOI from properties currently under development. Second, the potential development of an additional 1.8 million square feet of new office space in Austin and Dallas, funded through capital recycled from the sale of noncore properties.

Third, the renewal or re-leasing of approximately 400,000 square feet of space in Austin and Charlotte expiring through December 31, 2020, that currently has in place rents approximately 21% below market rates. And finally, the lease-up of approximately 850,000 square feet of currently vacant space.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now take questions from our sell-side analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. Please state your question.

John Kim

Thanks, good morning. Can you discuss, with the Facebook lease of Third+Shoal, what kind of jobs are going there versus Domain 8?

Scott Fordham

Sure, John. First of all, I do have to say that we’re under really strict confidentiality with regards to that lease. In fact, not everybody within the Facebook organization has been informed as to exactly what they’re putting there. We’re very excited to have them in our building. I think it points to that area of downtown becoming sort of what they’re calling the new downtown, with Google going there, now Facebook. But unfortunately, we just can’t provide a lot of detail in terms of the specifics.

John Kim

Okay. It was reported in the press that Facebook has the right of first offer to purchase the asset. Is that in your plans? And how do the mechanics work if your partners want to sell their stake?

Scott Fordham

So, first of all, all that does is give them the right to participate in the sales process if we decide to sell the building. They don’t have the right to come in and buy the building out from underneath us. We certainly don’t anticipate that they’re going to want to own the building at some point. And as far as we’re concerned, it’s a core asset. And we plan on owning the building for a very long time.

John Kim

Okay. And then, with the hurricane in Houston, can you just discuss how that impacted the potential pricing of the Eldridge sale? And also, if you can elaborate on the timing of when you expect to sell it?

Scott Fordham

Sure. So you’re likely aware that we were in the market with the asset and getting pretty close to taking offers when the hurricane hit. So clearly, it has delayed that process. I will tell you, we’re very fortunate from the perspective that the asset is located in the right spot within the energy corridor, right at Memorial and Eldridge Parkway. And before, what we had there was a building that came online in 2008 and two 1980s vintage buildings.

The benefit that we see out of this is that we’re going to have two brand new lobbies in those ‘80s vintage building as well as a new lobby in the building that came online in 2008. Because of the flood-related damage, we’re getting to do much more extensive lobby renovations. So in 1980s buildings, you have some of the granite that’s not necessarily attractive today. Well, that granite is now gone. The floors are gone. And we’re in the process of designing what’s going to be two just fabulous lobbies in the older buildings as well as the new one in Eldridge Three.

So as we move forward, we feel very good about it. We had one of those lobbies in our plans over the next 12 to 24 months anyway. Now the insurance company is going to be providing those lobbies. And I will tell you that the lobbies that we would have done would have been of a lesser degree than what we’re going to have the opportunity to do now. So as you think about people that were underwriting, groups that were underwriting those assets prior to the hurricane, they would have had a fair amount of capital in there for the lobbies. And now, that capital is not going to have to be spent. That’s going to be on the insurance company’s dime.

So as we move forward, we won’t know exactly what the pricing looks like until we get back out to market. But I can tell you there remains a significant amount of interest in the buildings. And it’s just a matter of getting them completely back up online and moving forward. But I think as Dallas pointed out, we had the $1.9 million rent abatement in the third quarter. That rent abatement will be reimbursed by insurers. So while there is noise between the third and the fourth quarter, we anticipate that reimbursement to occur in the fourth quarter. So it will spread out between the third and fourth quarter.

So at the end of the day, obviously, there was damage in the energy corridor from the storm. It related primarily to the release of water from the reservoirs, but now we’re in good shape and getting everything back online and really excited about what the buildings are going to look like here in the next six to nine months when we have brand new lobbies.

John Kim

What will you do with the proceeds? Would you invest in developments? Or would you try to offset some of the dilution by reinvesting in some of your core markets like Charlotte, Nashville or some of your other markets?

Scott Fordham

So with the proceeds, when we sell the Eldridge Place properties, we’re looking where to put that to work that can benefit the company the most. Clearly, we have some great development sites and some really significant interest in those development sites. But also, we’re looking for key assets in our target markets where we think that we can demonstrate a way to create value over the long term. So we’re looking at both, and I think it will just depend upon what the right investment opportunity is at the time we sell it. And we don’t necessarily expect that the Eldridge Place properties will be sold in the first half of 2018, but we do expect them to be sold during 2018. So we’ll just have to see how that plays out.

John Kim

Got it, thank you.

Scott Fordham

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question is from Anthony Paolone from JPMorgan. Please state your question.

Anthony Paolone

Thanks, good morning. Just you’d mentioned redeploying proceeds from that sale into some of the development opportunities and so forth. But can you just talk about specifically what the acquisition pipeline looks like? And are you seeing things that are a little closer to maybe where you see some value to affect you on that side?

Scott Fordham

We’ve certainly been in the market looking at assets. There have been some core assets that hit the market in our target growth markets. The pricing on those assets just doesn’t seem to be the right fit for us today because we think that they’re pretty fully priced. But as we look out for acquisitions, we’re specifically looking for those things that are strategic to where we want to be, what submarket we want to be in and how we can create value over the longer run. And we do see some opportunities there, but it’s not going to be in one of those core assets that’s getting priced at a low 5 or sub-5 cap rate.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. Got it. And then, in your guidance for the rest of the year, your same-store growth is up. Yet, your occupancy for year-end is a little bit off. Just anything change like what were the puts and takes kind of driving the rest of the year here?

Scott Fordham

Yes. So, in terms of the same-store, we have had a little outperformance in terms of the portfolio that we felt really good about. In terms of the guidance that we’ve given and the timing of sales, that has had majority of the impact on that slight decline in occupancy – of occupancy target for the end of the year. It really doesn’t have much impact at all from leasing.

Anthony Paolone

Got it. Okay. And then just last question maybe for Dallas. Moving around some of the disposition stuff, any change or any update to target leverage or the walk to get to where you want to be on the leverage side over the next 12 to 18 months?

Dallas Lucas

No. We’re still on that same path, Tony. I mean, obviously, subject to timing of reinvestment, there could be an opportunity to use some of the proceeds in ‘18 for deleveraging, but hopefully, with rebuilding some occupancy, which would have immediate impact to leverage as well as the delivery of the development pipeline over the next, call it, 18 months. That should have an impact to allow us to move toward our target.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. Thank you.

Dallas Lucas

Great. Thanks, Tony.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, that is the end of our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Scott Fordham

Well, thank you again for joining us this morning. I hope you know that we are having a property tour in Austin next week on Monday, and we hope that you’re going to have an opportunity to join us for that. We’re looking forward to showing off The Domain and Third+Shoal as well as The Terrace property, but – and also, we hope to see at NAREIT. Thank you for joining us this morning, and we will talk to you next time.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.

