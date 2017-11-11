Finjan's (FNJN) CEO Phil Hartstein on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Vanessa Winter – Director-IR and Corporate Communications

Phil Hartstein – President and CEO

Michael Noonan – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Crawford – B. Riley FBR

Lisa Thompson – Zacks Investment research

Lee Alper – Hammock Investors.

Ken Fried – OpenDoor Venture Capital

Vanessa Winter

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for a review of our third quarter results. Joining me on today's call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and CEO; and Michael Noonan, CFO. As a reminder, this call is being webcast, and a replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Before I begin, I would like to quickly make note of our safe harbor. During the course of this call, we may make statements related to our overall business outlook, future financial operating results, timing of redemption of shares of preferred stock, outcomes of pending and future litigation, accounting matters and future prospects for our operating subsidiaries.

These are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in our recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2017, as well as our subsequent filings. These documents are available on the Investors Relation page of our website at www.finjan.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I'd also like to mention that Finjan management will be attending a number of upcoming conferences, so we hope to get the opportunity to touch base with many of you in person. We will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event on December 6 in Los Angeles and hosting the Finjan Analyst Investor event in New York City on December 14. If you're interested in attending, please get in touch with me, Vanessa Winter, at vanessa@finjan.com. As additional details are available, we will make a more formal announcement.

With that, I will turn the call over to Phil, Finjan's President and CEO. Phil?

Phil Hartstein

Thank you, Vanessa. Now I would like to take a moment to recap what is shaping up to be a record year for Finjan. Of course, this will include updates on our licensing initiatives, our very active litigation calendar and some thoughts on our recently formed subsidiary, Finjan Blue, and what this means in terms of Finjan's growth moving forward. As always, Michael will address our financial and operational updates in greater detail, including our recent product launch in our Finjan Mobile subsidiary and an update on CybeRisk.

As a recap of the year thus far. In the first quarter, we achieved revenues of $25 million and net income of $0.69 a share based on three deals: a settlement with Sophos; a license extension with Avast; and a separate license with Veracode prior to their acquisition by CA.

In the second quarter, we raised money both through a public offering and a private preferred share capital raise with our partners, Halcyon and Soryn. The sum total of the capital infusion was nearly $30 million onto the Company's balance sheet. Also, in the second quarter, we signed, in parallel, licensing partnership agreements with Avira to incorporate additional technology into our Finjan Mobile state-of-the-art VitalSecurity browser offerings.

As an introductory summary to the third quarter, it was noticeably quiet in the licensing segment of our business, while management was focused on a number of initiatives, namely launching our Gen 4 mobile security product, incorporating technology from the newly signed Avira partnership; completing a deal with IBM, resulting in a new subsidiary called Finjan Blue; and finally, in preparing for three trials before the close of 2017.

Looking ahead to the end of the year, the fourth quarter has historically been a strong quarter for licensing revenues at Finjan. And we don't expect this year to be any different. Accounting of revenues generated for the year-to-date and, including already contracted licensing payments of an additional $6 million for 2017, we stand at $33 million in revenues for the year. That's nearly a double the full year 2016 results, which were $18 million and representing our first full year of profitability as a public company.

First, in licensing. We remain active and committed to our licensing efforts in the quarter, now working with more than 30 prospective licensees. While no new licenses were signed in the quarter, I am confident we are in the final stages with a few of these discussions, where the negotiations have moved into the contract stages.

As we've communicated in the past, we have moved beyond licensing efforts with a number of companies, resulting in several new litigation filings in the quarter, namely, Bitdefender, SonicWall and Juniper. And I suspect we're not done yet, as more are likely to move to enforcement before this year comes to a close.

In each of these cases, we remain committed to working towards an amicable resolution. But that requires that both parties demonstrate a willingness to have a constructive discussion and for the time lines to continue to advance forward at an appropriate pace.

Next is enforcement. as for the topic we have not yet communicated with shareholders at any level of detail. In most, if not all, Finjan licensing agreements we include provisions effectively serving as price protections. That means, we continually evaluate the status of current licensees to ensure that the contractual obligations are being met. While we encourage licensees to grow organically with freedoms of a license to the Finjan patent, there are a number of instances where we have to reevaluate our positions related to each license.

One that you saw this year, for example, was when existing licensee Avast acquired AVG, which required parties to revisit the terms, namely, the royalty payment to Finjan under the original license. One that we've been working through for more than two years now is Trustwave.

As you may recall, Trustwave was acquired in the mid-2015 time frame by a much larger company called Singapore Telecom, Singtel for short. This acquisition of Trustwave by Singtel triggered one of these pricing protection provisions I mentioned. We have exercised our right to inspect Trustwave's records under our agreement and a neutral auditor, KPMG, conducted the inspection and concluded in their report that Trustwave owes additional royalties to Finjan.

To date, those additional contractually obligated and audit-confirmed royalties have not been paid. We are diligently working to receive those payments, a reimbursement of the audit expenses and we have already notified Trustwave of our intent to conduct our next inspection in January of 2018.

Moving now to our long-running dispute with Blue Coat, a dispute began in 2013 when Finjan filed its first lawsuit against the company. We prevailed in our first case before a California jury, awarding Finjan nearly $40 million in damages on the infringement of five Finjan patents. We have not been paid on that judgment yet, as Blue Coat appealed the jury's decision to the Federal Circuit. That oral hearing at the appellate court was held September 8 of this year. On our last call, you may recall that I estimated we would have heard from the Federal Circuit by now and that I expect a speedy, what was called the Rule 36 affirmed decision.

As each day passes, we recognize that a Rule 36 decision is less and less likely and now expect an opinion from the appellate court. Front and center are two primary issues raised by Blue Coat. First, is a patentability challenged by Blue Coat to one of five Finjan patents found to be infringed. Second, relating to questions raised by Blue Coat about how the jury calculated damages for one of five Finjan patents, where damages were awarded.

We continue to be reminded that we have no visibility into the judicial process nor a time line for returning decisions. We look each day, just as everyone else does, as to whether an opinion in the case has been entered and we'll let you know as soon as we can. Our second trial against Blue Coat started on October 31 and is ongoing now. It is Finjan's policy to not provide details of any case, while it is still in process as this one is, having just concluded week two.

However, I can report that our case in chief has been entered, which means that the jury has heard from Finjan's witnesses and experts on our accusations of infringement, wilful in this case, including our demand for damages in this matter. We are happy with the progress to date and the court has advised that this case will likely be turned over to the jury by Tuesday, November 14, for deliberations.

Our third action against Blue Coat is an infringement action in Germany, where we are seeking an exclusion order of Blue Coat selling its products in Germany and throughout Europe, which is set for an oral hearing just about two weeks from now, on November 21. We expect to have a decision in this German case before 2017 comes to a close.

Finally, further related to our Blue Coat action is our Symantec trial. Since our last call, the trial date in this case has been moved out three months and is now scheduled to begin on July 9, 2018. This is a result of what is called an intervenor in the case due to Symantec triggering an indemnification for a portion of the accused infringement with InterActiveCorp, also known as IAC.

Turning to some of our other litigation calendar events. We have two separate cases pending against ESET, one in the Southern District of California and a separate action in Düsseldorf, Germany. The hearing date in the Düsseldorf case was on October 5. Given this was our first case in Germany, it's an important hearing for us to fully understand and appreciate the efficiency of the patent enforcement process in Germany.

As of this morning, we have a decision from the Düsseldorf court, indicating that they are ordering a neutral expert to enter the case before the issues of infringement can be decided. While our German Council indicates this is rare, occurring in less than 5% of cases, the Düsseldorf court had ESET to surrender its source code to the neutral expert. And has also asked that expert to opine on the technical definitions, much like a Markman hearing from the U.S. court system, of the words client computer and DSP, as it relates to both ESET's gateway and endpoint products. Beyond that, I don't have any further information on a time line in this case going forward.

With regard to the California litigation against ESET, the Markman hearing for this case was held in late September and we're waiting for the court's order.

The stay in our Fireeye case was lifted six months ago, and the Markman hearing in this case is set for January 18, 2018. And finally, in our Palo Alto Networks case, Palo Alto Networks has appealed some of the IPR decisions and the stay will only be lifted after the appeals process has been exhausted.

As I mentioned on our last call, our Cisco case has been designated to Judge Freeman, again, the same judge as in our Blue Coat cases. We've been assigned a date for our Markman hearing of April 20, 2018, and a trial date for June 1, 2020.

The remainder of our cases are two newly filed to report any meaningful status. We appreciate shareholders' patience as we await upcoming decisions and work through current litigation calendar. As a result, and as always, we remain committed to being as transparent as possible with both our licensing and enforcement news and proactively making announcements across other areas of our business as appropriate.

Moving on to operations. In the last quarter, we announced the formation of a new subsidiary called Finjan Blue. Finjan Blue is established to manage the intellectual property assets, development opportunities and future business initiatives with IBM. Under the terms of the deal, IBM has assigned 25 issued U.S. patents and another 16 issued in pending applications in the U.S. and abroad, serving to almost double our current portfolio held in Finjan Inc.

Finjan Blue will invest in and manage both the licensing and development efforts associated with these patents, and while IBM has agreed to support our efforts, all proceeds will be retained by Finjan.

The financial terms of the deal are an upfront payment of $2 million with a committed investment of an additional $6.5 million over the next four years. We believe that deals like this one recently signed with IBM and before that with Avira, reflect Finjan's initiatives of diversifying our investments in both licensing and product development within the cybersecurity sector. Expect to see more in the coming quarters and years. Our focus has been and remains on returning value for shareholders.

And with that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Noonan

Well, thank you, Phil. And I'd like to begin this afternoon discussing our financials for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are over a year-over-year basis.

For the third quarter, we did not report any revenue. However, for the first nine months of 2017, revenues increased over 270% to $27.1 million, driven by settlements with Avast and Sophos and licenses with Veracode and Avira.

Given a number of upcoming trials and a more aggressive marketing push to a company our Finjan Mobile launch in the quarter, operating expenses for the third quarter were $5.8 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Net loss for the third quarter was $4.2 million compared to a net loss of approximately $4.6 million in the same period a year ago. For the first nine months of 2017, net income was $8.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of approximately $10.4 million or a loss of $0.45 per diluted share.

We ended the quarter with $33.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, which included the initial $2 million payment to IBM, which Phil discussed earlier.

Now I'd like to turn over to our other businesses. In Finjan Mobile, we had an active quarter, where we signed the go-to-market agreement with Avira. As a result, we quickly got to work on codeveloping our VitalSecurity, VPN browser. The Gen 4.0 product was released in early September and combines Avira's Virtual Private Network, or VPN, with Finjan's feature-rich security browser.

Finjan's mobile browser for the consumer warns users of malicious content, allows them to turn trackers on and off and offers many other attractive features. Moreover, the entire suite of Finjan Mobile's products have been developed using Finjan's enterprise-grade patented technology. Initial results have been promising with 145,000 downloads in just two months, which is relatively in line with the downloads we witnessed from all the previous Finjan Mobile releases combined.

While we have had good traction with individual downloads, we are now moving to the more impactful number of users, who register for accounts. And from there, the next step is converting users to paying customers. We continue to explore different partnerships with potential acquisition candidates to help drive growth into the Finjan Mobile subsidiary. And we currently have an offer out to an industry executive to advance this business for us. We look forward to reporting back on that progress.

Now turning to CybeRisk. While we've been forthcoming that the majority of our investments and focus has been both in licensing and pursuing growth in Finjan Mobile, our consulting business continues to be breakeven.

From a branding perspective, we've been successful in positioning Finjan as a thought leader in cybersecurity and building upon our successful history as an enterprise-grade solution for our CybeRisk outlet.

Or investments in innovation for the future through Jerusalem Venture Partners, or JVP, has already had two early exits, in which we received $2 million of proceeds. Currently, there are 11 portfolio investments out of the fund and expect one to two more to be added before the remaining capital commitments or call to support existing portfolio companies as they move into future funding rounds. Finjan currently has $2.7 million in outstanding capital commitments to the venture capital fund, which may be called at any time.

In closing, we are positioned for another record year of performance in 2017, helped by our more deliberate stance in our licensing program, pursuing opportunities to drive future growth through our recent Finjan Mobile launch as well as our partnership with IBM and our well-funded balance sheet.

As Phil mentioned, in the fourth quarter, we are at the final stages in several of our licensing discussions. We also have nearly $6 million in contracted revenue, that we will recognize in the current year, allowing us to almost double revenues for the year to $33 million versus $18 million in 2016, even in the unlikely event that no other deals close.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Vanessa to help conduct the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mike Crawford of B. Riley FBR.

Mike Crawford

Thank you. So as we wait for the CAFC to rule on Blue Coat I, what do you think the odds are that we'll see a precedential opinion, clarifying some aspect regarding obviousness of patents or Alice test?

Phil Hartstein

Oh boy, it's a good question. First of all, thanks for participating, Mike. Always appreciate that. I think we continue to learn our lessons about predicting and forecasting what the federal courts are going to do. I do though think that there's a general statement that I can make between the distinction between a nonprecedential and a precedential opinion, the latter being one that could be 100 or more pages really designed to be something that's looked to for future guidance.

In our case, with Blue Coat, it's still my belief. I continue to believe that this is not a precedential setting case. And so I think, if I had to give what I expect to happen, it will be an nonprecedential opinion. I think that for a number of reasons, it's good for the company in the sense that it will come faster, but it will also just more concisely address the issues related specifically to Finjan's dispute into the questions that Blue Coat raised in that disputed, as opposed to trying to create more of a policy around the law of the decision to be used in future cases, unrelated to ours. So again, I think it's unlikely that, that we rise to the level of a precedential opinion.

Mike Crawford

Okay. So we won't be talking about the Finjan case forever, maybe. Can you talk about the scale or change of scale that occurred with Trustwave when it was acquired by Singtel and what are some of the factors that KPMG was working at?

Phil Hartstein

So I can share with you some of that. As the story evolves in our history, we had originally granted a license to a company called M86 in the 2009 time frame. And in exchange for that license to the Finjan patent suite, we received 25% equity of that new entity, M86. When M86 was acquired in 2011, 2012 time frame by Trustwave, Trustwave needed to renew that license, meaning they needed their own license. We reviewed their present and current bookings at that time as well as the forecast period looking forward and we reached an agreement on a royalty rate, for which Trustwave paid in that 2012 time frame for a license.

As I indicated just a few minutes ago in the pricing protection provisions of our agreement, we protect, in many instances, for things like a licensee making acquisitions of smaller companies, or the event where maybe the licensee gets acquired by a much larger company, and in some instances, where the sales may exceed an expected threshold, I don't want to be too precise about where we triggered on Trustwave, but it did result in us inspecting them and assessing their sales.

So I think now it's really a threshold issue. And KPMG's opinion in response was that additional royalties are owed. The question is, and the reason why we're not giving the dollar amount is, are they going to choose to pay for back royalties and then carry that on a running basis going forward, or are they likely to choose a paid-up option, but we just have not reached that intersection in the negotiation yet.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Maybe just one or two more quick ones. The consulting business is breakeven, yet does not show up in revenue? Is that...

Michael Noonan

Yes, that's right. It's just over nine months. We had a little bit of revenue in the first and second quarter. And it just was very, very nominal this quarter. So we just took it out.

Mike Crawford

And then on the VitalSecurity Gen 4. What kind of reasonable expectations should we have for that business in 2018 or at least sometime in the next, say, six to 18 months?

Michael Noonan

So we're probably a bit early to give guidance on revenues for mobile. We're learning a lot about the market right now. About 75% of our downloads are coming from Android devices. However, majority of the paying customers are using iOS devices. So it's a really interesting dynamic. The other thing we're seeing is that we thought it would only be a U.S. product, but we're getting a lot of traction in Europe and also surprisingly in India. A couple of other things that we're doing is that we are arranging with mobile service providers here in the United States and oddly enough in India.

We're working with Verizon and others in the U.S. to preinstall our browser on these devices, so that when you buy a new device, say, Verizon, it will have preinstalled on it our mobile browser, VPN. We're also working with a company in India. It's the third-largest mobile service provider in India, Reliance Jio. Again, most of the people in India that are using smartphones also speak English.

So we don't really have a translation issue there. And same idea, we're doing preinstalls on their new devices. To give you an idea of scale on Reliance Jio, that about the same size as AT&T mobility here in the U.S. And if you noticed, recently, India bypassed the United States as the second largest user of mobile devices in the world. So it's a really good market.

The other thing that we're doing is we're opening up our device for other, sorry, our app for other languages. We're doing that right now as we speak. And the one thing we are noticing is that the quality and efficiency of our product are getting great reviews. It's working as it's supposed to. So I think I'll be a little better as we go through this year to give you some more guidance on where we'll end up for 2018.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And then could you also please just clarify what, again, what you said about $6 million of contracted revenue?

Michael Noonan

Sort. Yes, this is part of our licensing agreements and sometimes these agreements get paid out in stages. So we will have a further $6 million that we'll report in 2017. That's revenue that are contracted companies like Sophos and who have scheduled payments. So that total is $6 million.

So adding to the $27 million we've got already booked for the first nine months, it's just a simple calculation will be at $33 million for the year without any additional revenues coming in from other licensing deals or what have you. And again, we think that's a very unlikely event that there won't be any more. As Phil indicated, we're closing in on a bunch of licensing deals. And we should have a good fourth quarter and recall, in past years, the fourth quarter has always been quite robust.

Our next question comes from Lisa Thompson of Zacks Investment research.

Lisa Thompson

Can we go back to the Blue Coat appeal? You said that they were questioning one of the five patents and also the damage calculation. Is there a way you can quantify how much that questionable piece is?

Phil Hartstein

I can give you the public version of what was argued. There is no real answer, because the answer will come from the Federal Circuit in terms of how we are to consider it going forward. The question is not related to the $39.5 million in total, which stretched across five patents. The question is, in fact, on a single of those five patents, which was the 844 Patent. In the jury's verdict form, for just the 844 Patent, that one accounted for $24.4 million worth of the total $39.5 million of that jury's damages award.

So effectively, what Blue Coat has challenged is that, that number should be – and they presented two options, either halved, so the 24.4 should be put into half or it should go back to the District Court to be reconsidered as to whether or not the proper framework was applied for how the damage was calculated in that one patent.

So the reason why I don't have an answer is, I don't know if it's going to be no change on damages, meaning that they would own and continue to own, not just the 39.5, but all of the interest that is accrued. Or whether the Federal Circuit will decide to clip on the 844 or a whether we would be put back into a District Court to reargue damages. And in that event, there certainly is the opportunity for that number to actually go up. Of course, for obvious reasons, once I say them, we now have a lot more information about sales in the intervening two years since that original jury's finding. So that's really why we just have to wait and see what the order from the CAFC will include.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. That's really helpful. So. Okay. Good. So you said that you have $6 million that you're going to book in Q4 from stuff you sold previously, right?

Michael Noonan

Yes, that is correct. Lisa, it's Mike here. Yes, that is correct.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. Is somebody paying early or was that already on the books?

Michael Noonan

No, these were contracted revenues that when we did back in, for example, Proofpoint, Sophos, they were stage payments. Avira is another one, and they are just going to come in on time.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And the Avira license fee that you paid this quarter, is that thrown into R&D? Is that where that went?

Michael Noonan

Yes, that's correct.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. Got that. All right. And then I guess, in Germany, at ESET, when they look at your source code, what are they looking for when they look at their stuff?

Phil Hartstein

Well, this is Phil. You learn a lot about the different processes. In the United States, where we have a more evolved, sometimes accused of being a far lengthier and far costlier process, you get a more decisive outcome. In Germany, you can think about the hearing, which comes at the year, right, where some people presume that that's where you get your trial effectively.

It's actually more like a summary judgment motion. And that means that the case can be decided by the 3-judge panel, just on the briefings. And in Germany, you're allowed to brief as much as you want and as frequently as you want on as many different topics as you want. In this case, Finjan in presenting its infringement accusations against ESET, presented reverse engineering code. Effectively, we looked at source code, we presented that to the court.

As one of the standard and repetitive defenses from ESET throughout the German process and their briefings was effectively summarized by saying, well, we can't respond to Finjan's accusation of infringement, although, they showed code because we don't share our code. If we did that, we would be violating the German trade secret practices. I don't remember exactly what their civil code was. And so they used that as the defense. In the trial, however, all of a sudden they offered up, if the court orders us, we will, however, we haven't. We don't do this.

We went so far as to inform the court that, that was an inaccurate statement, given what we know about our California District Court case against ESET, where they have made their source code available. And so I think what you're seeing here in the decision is the court in Germany saying, Huh, really interesting that, that was your persistent defense and we now want you to show your code in this case. So I indicated that, at least from our German Council that it is a rare occurrence for a court to order its source code to be turned over. And in this case, that is the stage that we are at.

Lisa Thompson

And since you've seen it already, do you think that that's a good defense? Or was that just a way for them to avoid showing it?

Phil Hartstein

It's hard for me to say. I really wouldn't want to speculate on what their defenses are. It's also hard for me to understand a lot of the proceedings as they happen in German. It could be as simple as a lack of clarity in terms of what their defensive posture was. It could be a language or a translational issue. It could have been just, we're going to use the standard trade secret equivalent defense as a way to justify, in which case, the court said that's not good enough and we want to see what your code says. So I...

Lisa Thompson

So you could, theoretically, can you just point, Look, here is the six lines of code that do what we patented? And that would be that.

Phil Hartstein

That's what we did. That is what we did in the case. So the way it works in the briefings is they're supposed to then say, Well, looking at your infringement allegation, here's how we would respond. And instead of doing that, they said, We don't give up our source code. So now the court is now forcing their hand.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. Good. All right. That sounds good. So now that you have owned the IBM patents for a little bit longer, have you got any sort of time line figured out as to when we're going to see any sort of anything from that group of patents?

Phil Hartstein

That's a fair question. I will tell you and anybody who's ever worked with a large organization may appreciate this comment. We are still working through the actual assignments into Finjan Blue and making sure that the title is clear as those assets move in. Additionally, I think, today, was filed today or perhaps maybe yesterday for the first time, you can see portions of the actual agreement with IBM. We did seek some confidential treatment on some of those provisions. So my answer is, I think, we're about two months into this. There is work being done within that segment of this business. But as of yet, we are just not prepared to share at any level of detail what its plans are.

Lisa Thompson

So that means if we go do a patent search, your name will start coming up as owners of some of these patents? Is that what you're saying?

Phil Hartstein

I think it will be easier for you to go to our website in the next week or so and you will see the patents listed there. The reason I answered that is I don't know what the update status time lines for the assignments branch of the patent office to actually make those. I mean, there could be a two or three or a two-year lag, I just don't know. But we will make that available on our website within the next week or two.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And then one last question. As far as previously negotiated licenses, what's left to be booked in 2018? How much money worth?

Michael Noonan

You mean of the contracted revenue in 2018?

Lisa Thompson

Yes, that's going to get paid in 2018 that you've already...

Michael Noonan

$2.5 million. $2.5 million.

Lisa Thompson

Great, that were my questions. Thank you.

Michael Noonan

Thanks Lisa

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes Lee Alper of Hammock Investors.

Lee Alper

Couple of questions. One, and I know, on the Blue Coat II, you're not going to be able to answer in detail as I'd like. But in general, where at your 10-Q, you dropped some of your patent claims before the trial. And also they're claiming that Blue Coat I basically made everything paid in full, therefore you only have a case in II. Would you address those in general? Then I've a couple of follow-ups?

Phil Hartstein

Sure. The first part of your question is, I believe, in this case we had originally brought, I want to say, eight patents. And at the very beginning of a case, you may have as many as eight or in some of our cases, I think, we have as many as 10 patents. You will also site in – within each patent, some number of claims, which you intend to enforce. As the case progresses, two make things happen. First, the issues get narrowed by the court and sometimes that forces you to elect more precisely which claims and which patents you intend to continue with [indiscernible].

And in some instances, parties actually reach an agreement just to streamline the case in general, and make it easier to be understood in front of the jury to either remove patents for individual claims. So in this case, there are six patents. And like there might be – trying to remember those combinations. In each of those patents, there's only one claim being asserted with the exception of one patent where two claims are being asserted. So my point is, to answer the first part of your question is that, the streamlining of the case was just a natural progression as you move towards presenting your allegations to a jury. The second part of your question, what was the second part? I wrote down the first part.

Lee Alper

The claim you paid, one, they were paid in full and basically on what – any other case would be.

Phil Hartstein

So that is something, in general, is something that's referred to as a license defense, my attorneys tell me. In this case, it's not an accurate statement for a couple of reasons. First, in the first case, the patents that we asserted against Blue Coat, the specific claims against specific Blue Coat products embodying the infringing features, where what that license or what that royalty would account for in the event that they continued selling these products exactly.

In the second case, there are new patents, different claims and new Blue Coat products. So in that instance, the license defense does not work. Specifically, the judge has ruled on that issue as we have proceeded towards trial. And that is effectively why Finjan was not only able to deliver its case on infringement. And we did not have to deliver a case on the validity of our patents.

That is something that Blue Coat chose to drop in the case. And as presented to the jury was a full damages theory, not one that was attenuated by this license defense. However, as being responsible patent owners, we ourselves did attenuate one aspect of the damages with regard to one product at Blue Coat, accounting for what percentage of damages was awarded in the first case. But I want to be clear, Blue Coat has not received a license from Finjan to our portfolio of patents, and we have not received the payment from that first jury verdict.

Lee Alper

Okay. Also, I mean, you're presenting the IBM transaction as a joint venture as opposed to just the purchase of assets from them. Can you – why are you presenting it like that?

Phil Hartstein

So first, I would be clear. It is not a joint venture with IBM. This agreement and this relationship came about well before my time. That was a relationship that existed between Finjan and IBM. And I think that foundation is what opened the doors to having this conversation some 15 years later again.

We have looked at some number of opportunities to acquire both technologies and intellectual property. And by technologies, I mean, that could actually be sub-operating businesses with IBM. We have not executed on any of those. We did identify some very unique patent assets from the similar time frame from which the Finjan patents were filed. They have a business line that's called Proventia, that effectively was a direct competitor with Finjan in the late '90s and into the early to mid-2000s.

So these assets are – in some respect, these patent assets, in particular, in some respects are equally as foundational, but in different areas that complement the Finjan eight patents. And frankly, moving forward, some of the patents that we are taking assignment of now also lead to potential development efforts in our Finjan Mobile business. So really, what Finjan Blue represents is the idea that we now have a subsidiary, if you were to think about it as a P&L line item of the business, where we could basically account for all of the current, today and forward and future-looking relationships with IBM that may come in the future. But it is not a joint venture.

Our next question comes from Ken Fried of OpenDoor Venture Capital.

Ken Fried

Just a quick follow-up to Lisa's question about the federal court. So is it reasonable to assume that outside of the 844, we're generally safe on the other four patents, and specifically, at least $15.5 million, which will be the $39.5 million minus the $24 million?

Phil Hartstein

So without stating too many opinions, there's always the question of what will the federal judiciary do, right. And with that caveat, I think it will be safe to expect that in a scenario where the damages were sent back down to a lower court back to, for example, the California District Court, to be reheard just for damages, I would expect that one of the first motions would in fact be to force the payment or force the reserves for the patents that were not challenged at the CAFC.

My point there being, when you go in front of the federal appellate court, you need to raise the issue for which you want them to consider. In this case, the issue that they raised on patentability was just for the 844 and the damages that they raised the issue on was again, just for the 844. So if I understand the law, I would suggest that you are correct in that. We would just be looking at the portion again related to just that 844 Patent.

Ken Fried

Got it. And then the 844 Patent at it relates to our overall business, I know it's hard to quantify, but how big is 844 relative to all our potential future licensing opportunities?

Phil Hartstein

Well, my general answer, and I think, consistent with our corporate filings is that, we don't really look at one patent versus another as being more core than any of the other ones in the portfolio. The reason for that is that, and as you will know across all of our litigations, there sometimes is commonality amongst the patents that are brought against individual defendants.

And sometimes, a whole different list of patents. And the reason I bring that up is because it's imperative that we pair up the appropriate Finjan patents and align those with the very specific products for each defendant for which we're accusing the infringement. So in this case, it happens to be that Blue Coat has a web-deployed cloud-based system that happened to have been found infringing of Finjan's 844 Patent. However, there are other patents in Finjan's portfolio that cover those technologies. And I think you see that now in the second case, where, for example, there's the 494 Patent, which also carries some of the similar claims as that 844.

Ken Fried

Okay. Terrific. And then one last question. Is it possible at this point to quantify and give us kind of ballpark, long-term perspective on the license revenue opportunity from IBM Blue, just so we can kind of frame a reference of what generally is a good assumption over the next, say, five years?

Phil Hartstein

Yes, that's a hard thing. Internally, certainly, we've done some working around that in preparation and communicating with the board prior to signing that deal. But that is not something that we're prepared to share externally at this point.

Ken Fried

Thanks Phil.

Vanessa Winter

Thanks, everyone. Thanks for joining us this afternoon. And I just want to send out a quick reminder about the fact that we're having our analyst investor event in December 14 in New York city. So of course, we'd love to see many of you there. Feel free to get in touch with me, vanessa@finjan.com, RSVP. And if not, we look forward to seeing you soon. Take care.

