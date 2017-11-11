Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Momentum Ahead Of IBS-C Approval For Trulance

At current valuation, it's hard to argue IBS-C's approval is already priced in.

Like CIC, IBS-C is a growing market. Between the two, Synergy will benefit from increased Trulance revenue and uptake.

Trulance is setting its eyes on a January 2018 PDUFA for an irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) indication.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) provided an update after reporting third-quarter results on Thursday. Two main objectives were highlighted: (1) Trulance's sales are trending well; and (2) Synergy is making progress on expanding its reach by (a) increasing commercial access to Trulance and (b) adding IBS-C as an indication.

Increased commercial access for patients coupled with IBS-C indication should provide a nice bump and continued momentum in revenue.

Trulance's Sale and Access Developments

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals 3Q 2017 Update, November 9, 2017

Trulance grew steadily month-to-month, but was a bit stagnant in September, which Chief Commercial Officer Troy Hamilton was quick to rebut:

"Trulance was the only branded prescription product out of the three that showed positive growth in September ... a challenging month for the overall market."

The latest Rx number for the week ending November 03 came in at 2,407 (+6.04% week/week). The graph doesn't include 60- and 90-day prescription sales, which Hamilton states are currently over 10% of its business and growing.

Synergy is making progress securing access for Trulance in Medicare Part D, netting 40% of patients. Medicare Part D now comprises of 15% of the company's revenue. 84% of patients are now covered by the biggest commercial plans compared to sub-40% at launch.

Synergy anticipates "significant near-term growth opportunity" with the IBS-C indication approval on January 24, 2018. Trulance is well-suited for the IBS-C market, as demonstrated by clinical trials.

Trulance's Advantages in IBS-C

Efficiency: Trulance vs. Linzess

In December 2016, Synergy announced the phase 3 trial results. Trulance had met both primary endpoints required for the U.S. approval for IBS-C. Trulance saw ~30% Overall Responder rates in 3- and 6-mg doses compared to a 17% Overall Responder rate in placebo.

An Overall Responder, as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a patient who fulfills both ≥ 30% reduction in worst abdominal pain and an increase of ≥ 1 complete spontaneous bowel movement (CSBM) over baseline, in the same week, for at least 50% of the 12 treatment weeks. - Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Press Release, May 09, 2017

These results concluded Trulance is statistically significant (p < 0.001) in the treatment of IBS-C and, therefore, is likely to be approved for the indication to treat IBS-C.

Under the same definition, Linzess (IRWD, AGN) reported a 13% Overall Responder rate in a 9 of 12-week combined responder (vs. 3% placebo) and a 34% Overall Responder rate in a 6 of 12-week responder (vs. 14% placebo).

Tie

Tolerability: Trulance vs. Linzess

The major and obvious concern for anything that treats constipation is diarrhea.

Diarrhea occurred in only 5.4% and 4.3% of patients treated with 3-mg and 6-mg Trulance doses, respectively (vs. 0.6% placebo). 4.9% of Trulance patients for IBS-C trials elected to discontinue treatment due to adverse reactions (2.9% attributed to diarrhea).

In comparison, 20% of Linzess patients suffered with the runs (vs. 3% placebo). 9% of Linzess patients for IBS-C trials elected to discontinue treatment due to adverse reactions (5% attributed to diarrhea).

Advantage Trulance

Market for Constipation Becoming More Constipated

The markets for both CIC and IBS-C are growing, and given our aging population, quite possibly due to boom.

The North American CIC market is expected to nearly double, with a 7.2% CAGR growth through 2025.

Albeit a smaller market, IBS-C is expected to grow considerably within the next few years as well. IBS-C market in North America is projected to grow ata CAGR of 7.3% through 2025, also nearly doubling in value by 2025's end.

Source: Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, February 15, 2017

Although the market is a bit crowded with options for both CIC and IBS-C, there seems to be room for growth for everyone. Trulance is already demonstrating its potential to earn both new-to-brand patients and snag disgruntled Linzess and Amitiza patients:

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals 3Q 2017 Update, November 9, 2017

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Business Update, September 7, 2017

An indication of IBS-C should realize about 30% of Synergy's total revenue from Trulance.

Conclusion

Approval of an IBS-C indication will undoubtedly be another milestone realized by Synergy. Given its similar efficiency and superior tolerability, Trulance should perform well in the market for IBS-C, in addition to CIC.

SGYP data by YCharts

At writing, the current share price stands at $2.76/share and market cap of $622M. Given its depreciation of value over the past year, it's hard to argue the IBS-C indication approval is within 1/3 of the market valuation.

I'm also not insinuating its share price will jump 30% just because of the FDA approval. However, I feel Synergy is a little due for a decent run leading into January's PDUFA. And I'm expecting some of those quick gains will be held going forward as Synergy makes its slow ascent to more reasonable valuations in line with Trulance's potential.

Risks

Although unlikely, the FDA could reject Synergy's PDUFA in January.

Trulance may have a difficult time capturing market share given large and formidable competition.

Synergy may not secure adequate commercial coverage in order to ensure continued prescription growth.

Political turmoil/change, healthcare reform discussion, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.