Sears Holdings: Sales Decline Continues To Accelerate

Although I have been negative about Sears Holdings' (SHLD) long-term prospects, I also believed that it would likely survive into 2018 and potentially longer than that. Survival past 2018 was predicated on Sears being able to keep its comparable store sales decline relatively under control (such as -7%), However, the continued acceleration of Sears' comparable store sales decline is leading me to believe that the chance of a 2018 filing is fairly high (75%-plus) now.

Sears did a lot of cost cutting before, but the effects of a 15%-plus decline in comparable store sales would essentially negate most of the effect of $1.25 billion in cost cuts within a year. Thus there is the potential for its year-over-year adjusted EBITDA comparison to turn negative again after a couple quarters of improvement.

Comparable Store Sales Decline Accelerates

Sears' comparable store sales decline is accelerating despite Q3 2017 not being that poor of an environment (comparable to Q2 2017 and markedly better than Q1 2017) for retailers. Sears' comparable store sales ended up at -15.3% in Q3 2017, which is noticeably worse than Q2 2017's -11.5% and Q1 2017's -11.9% comparable store sales. Retail sales in Q1 2017 were negatively affected by delayed tax refunds, so after adjusting for that, Sears' comps have probably been getting worse by around 3% each quarter in 2017.

This poor comparable store sales performance comes after a relatively easy comp vs. Q3 2016 as well. Sears' two-year stacked comps for Q3 is -21.6%. Sears did indicate that its Q3 2017 comps were affected by Kmart pharmacy closures and its reduced assortment of consumer electronics. However, excluding the impact of those items would still result in Sears' Q3 2017 comps declining at -13.6%, a nearly 4% increase in the comps decline compared to Q2 2017's adjusted (for pharmacy and consumer electronics) comps.

Comparable store sales include e-commerce sales, which have been declining for a while as well. Given the sharp decline in total comparable store sales, it is likely that member sales are declining at a significant rate as well.

Adjusted EBITDA Performance

Despite the massive drop in sales (with store closures contributing to a roughly 26% drop in revenues from Q3 2016 to Q3 2017), Sears did indicate that its adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve by around $100 million. Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from negative $250 million to negative $300 million in Q3 2017, compared to negative $375 million in Q3 2016.

However there appears to be a fairly good chance that Sears' adjusted EBITDA performance in Q4 2017 will end up being worse than Q4 2016. SG&A in Q4 is typically only slightly higher than in other quarters, while sales are generally much higher, so financial performance during Q4 is driven more by sales than cost cutting. Sears' adjusted gross margin was actually relatively strong in Q4 2016 (at 22.4%), so there probably is only limited room for year-over-year improvement there.

Thus a situation where Sears' total revenues fall 27% from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 would result in Sears doing around $4.418 billion in sales during Q4 2017. If adjusted gross margins increase slightly year-over-year to 22.5% (1H 2017 was at 22.7% for comparison) and SG&A is reduced by $350 million year-over-year, then Sears' adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2017 would end up at negative $73 million, slightly worse than last year.

$ Million Q4 2016 Q4 2017 Revenue $6,052 $4,418 Adjusted Gross Margin $1,356 $994 Adjusted SG&A $1,417 $1,067 Adjusted EBITDA -$61 -$73

Note that I've chosen to ignore the 53rd week to make an apples-to-apples comparison here. Sears' revenues in Q4 2017 will likely be boosted by a couple hundred million due to the 53rd week, but the effect on adjusted EBITDA might be negative.

Basically Sears' sales decline is rapidly negating the effects of its cost cutting. Another way to look at it is that a 25% decline in total sales (estimated equivalent to a -14% to -15% decline in comparable store sales) from 2016 levels would reduce total sales by around $5.53 billion. At 22% gross margins, that would reduce Sears's total gross margin by around $1.22 billion, which is nearly the same as its $1.25 billion in cost cuts.

Dependence On Retail Divisions

It does appear to be true that some of Sears' retail losses can be attributed to money flowing from its retail divisions to its other businesses. However, if the retail divisions essentially disappear, those other business will likely lose most of their revenue. While Shop Your Way, Innovel Solutions and other Sears Holdings businesses do have third-party customers, I have yet to see concrete information that third-party revenues are more than a modest component of overall revenue at those businesses.

Similarly, the value of brands such as Kenmore depends highly on Sears' retail network. Craftsman previously had the best distribution of the KCD brands outside of Sears, but when Stanley Black & Decker purchased the Craftsman brand, 70% of Craftsman's revenues came from Sears and Kmart stores, while another 20% came from Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, which is battling a significant decline in sales as well.

Pension Plan

Sears does benefit a bit from its agreement with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation to free 140 Sears properties from the ring-fence agreement in exchange for $407 million in pension plan contributions. This allows Sears to sell some of those properties to make those contributions and perhaps also cover some of its retail losses, rather than having those properties ring-fenced and having to come up with hundreds of millions in pension plan contributions from other sources.

If Sears' sales weren't falling so fast, this agreement could have bought Sears some extra time, but I don't think it will make much difference with comps at -15% or worse.

Conclusion

Sears' sales decline has accelerated significantly over the past few quarters and has substantially increased the chances of a 2018 filing. Sears' major cost cutting efforts are being negated quickly by this sales decline, resulting in a likely huge amount of continued cash burn.

The pension plan agreement will give Sears some additional flexibility in addressing that cash burn, but I think Sears is unlikely to last until 2019 now. The lead-up to the holiday season is said to be the best time for conducting liquidation sales. And given its rate of sales decline, I don't think Sears can cover two years of cash burn (to last until the 2019 holiday season).

