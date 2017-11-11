Vedanta Resources' (VDNRF) CEO Kuldip Kalra on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vedanta Resources plc. (OTCPK:VDNRF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Ashwin Bajaj

Thank you for joining us today for our H1 FY 2018 Results and Capital Markets Day. Let me introduce our speakers and go over the agenda for today. Our Chairman, Anil Agarwal will give an overview followed by a strategy update by our CEO, Kuldip Kaura. This will be followed by Scott Caithness, our Head of Exploration who's here on video. Our CFO, Arun Kumar is unable to join us today for medical reasons, so I will cover the financial update. Mr. Kaura will then do the business review along with Steven Din, from KCM who's also on video. This will be followed by a Q&A session. We will then have a short coffee break and we will come back for deep dive into some of our key businesses by the respective business CEO's who are here with us today. Let me introduce them. We have Sudhir Matur, CEO of Oil and Gas; we have Sunil Duggal, CEO of Zinc India and Deshnee Naidoo, CEO of Zinc, International.

Please note we will have separate Q&A sessions for Oil and Gas and Zinc. We will end with lunch, so do join us for lunch. We also have several of our business leaders on the phone line with us today. We have Samir Cairae, CEO of India Diversified Metals. Kishore Kumar from Iron Ore, Abhijit Pati from Aluminum, Ajay Dixit, who's in charge of the Alumina vertical and TSPL Power.

So, with that I would like to hand over to Chairman.

Anil Agarwal

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to see you all today. Vedanta has delivered a strong operational performance in the first half driven by volume and supportive market. We expect this momentum in the second half of the year as well. As we go forward, we will continue to focus on delivering growth and shareholder return. We will do this by focusing on our four-key area. One executing our strategy which has been consistent over the last several years and has worked well. Two, a disciplined approach to all growth opportunities that has come our way. With positive fundamentals in place the board has approved a growth program and at our oil and gas and copper India businesses. Three, we continue to be positive about India's growth potential and we ask a UK listed company offer a ground floor opportunity to invest in India's economic transformation which constitute one of the world biggest resource stories. Four, at a time when investments in the mining and oil sector are low. I'm pleased to report that we have significant brownfield investment opportunities across our portfolio.

India is the fastest growing G20 economy in the world with a strong fundamentals and demographics. Currently per capital consumption of the metal in India 70% to 80% below global average. As a country expand to become a $6 trillion economy with the population of 1.5 billion by 2030. Domestic consumption of key commodities will only increase. Furthermore, the Government of India has introduced a number of important reform which will help to improve the business environment, attract global investment and drive faster growth.

Vedanta as the only diversified natural resource company in India is in unique position to cater to the demand. With such a large domestic market everything we produce in India, we aim to sell in India. We have always been highly focused on our metal, mining and oil business. I also want to emphasize that strength of our oil and gas which represent over 25% of our business. Our oil is sweet and has low sulphur with the lifting cost of only $6 per barrel. Since our IPO in 2003, Vedanta has delivered consistent strong result for all our stakeholders. I remain strongly committed to Vedanta. My family hasn't sold a single share since listing in fact, we have invested about $600 million of dividends that we have received into purchasing more Vedanta share.

You will also be aware that my family trust has also made a personal investment in Anglo American plc. I want to emphasize that Vedanta has no involvement in the investment whatsoever, the stake we have in Anglo is purely investment. Now I would like to talk about our seven core value of Vedanta. These are guiding force behind our activities. Vedanta places a strong emphasis on partnering with all stakeholders and building its social license to operate. Whatever whether it be, our employees, investors, government or the local communities in which we operate. We aim to ensure we have their support and make a positive contribution to their life.

As you may know I've pledged 75% of my personal wealth for charitable cause very close to my heart especially for women and children. I'm excited about these programs which I hope will benefit 50 million children and 20 million women. As a purpose driven organization, we value and empower our people, care for the planet and aim to achieve zero waste, zero discharge and zero harm. As well as prosperity for all our host countries. We are focused on creating an entrepreneurship culture throughout the organization. We have placed a comprehensive stock option scheme exceeding to 3,400 employees. One key focus of the group is use technology and digitalization trends throughout our businesses to ensure the highest efficiency in the cost, exploration growth and HSE.

With these value as the bedrock for the group I look forward towards 2018 with more confidence than ever. While the search on for a CEO, Kuldip Kaura fully in settled [ph] driving the company performance and growth as CEO. He has deep knowledge of the company, businesses with his 15 years of experience within the group. This ensure fully alignment with each of our businesses and management team. Now over to Kuldip. Thanks.

Kuldip Kaura

Thank you, Chairman. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and to some of friends joining from India and other parts of Asia, a good very good afternoon and good evening. I'm pleased to welcome you to Vedanta Resources results and capital markets day and happy to have some of the business leaders from Vedanta joining me today. I've had the pleasure of meeting with some of you when I was CEO of the group earlier. So, it feels like a homecoming of sorts, I've been working very closely with our Chairman for the past year in the Chairman's office and have a ring side view of the group. So, I feel quite at ease to hit the road running.

Before we get into the business, let me state that I feel very fortunate to be here, to be at this spot for two reasons. One is, that we at Vedanta have some of the best assets in the world. Some of the best Tier 1 assets in the world and secondly and more importantly, I think we have the best team in Vedanta with us. And I have eight CEOs manning eight businesses and such a great team, and I think the team that's lot of value and as we joke with them sometimes, buck stops at you I help you in doing what you want to achieve.

So last couple of quarters have been supportive for the natural resources industry and it's an opportune time to talk about Vedanta's plans in view of these events which presents us with some opportunities and challenges. To review what happened in the commodities market both zinc and aluminum, LME have been performing strongly. For zinc global tightness and concentrate supplies coupled with mine supply cuts in China have been driving the price rally. In the case of aluminum successful implementation of Chinese reforms leading to reduction of capacities, combined with improved demand outlook are helping prices. We expect this momentum to continue into the second half of FY 2018 as China implements seasonal winter production cuts.

In the oil and gas space, oil prices have been largely stable. Oil and gas supplies play a pivotal role for India as it continues to be the fastest growing emerging market. Currently India imports 80% of its crude requirements. Copper prices have also been robust due to stronger than anticipated demand and continued supply side disruption. As we've said in the past, we expect that financial year 2018 will be both supply and demand driven story in our sector. China's resilient growth and environment reforms to curb pollution will be major drivers of the commodity prices.

With that let me take you through our half yearly performance. I'll start with safety and sustainability which is of importance to us. Slide on safety, management is committed to delivering zero harm, zero waste, zero discharge and this will continue as a way of life at Vedanta. I'm deeply saddened to state that we have had four fatalities during the first half from unfortunate incidents one at our iron ore business, two at KCM and the other one at our Skorpion facility. Fatalities are a setback to our collective efforts to deliver on zero harm. We have initiated a new Leadership Action Program to improve safety with first phase reinforcing leadership responsibility and establishing further safety controls. The second phase will go live shortly and will standardize our approach to risk management. Progress of the program is tracked at execute committee level.

During the first half of the year, we also had an unfortunate incident at Jharsuguda aluminum where the wall of one of ash dykes was breaches. Spilling ash on the adjacent land. Some of the land where the spillage occurred belongs to the company and there no injuries from this incident. We have completed a thorough investigation with the help of agencies like Golden Associates, IIT Roorkee and WAPCOS India and immediate remedial actions have been taken. On the positive side, our efforts and sustainability have been recognized and Vedanta has been ranked 15th by Dow Jones Sustainability Index globally while Hindustan Zinc has been ranked 3rd in the environment category and 11th overall in the industry group of mining and metals.

Slides on results. Moving to next slide on operations. We have delivered strong volumes with record production in many of our segments and continue with production ramp up a crossover portfolio in second half with production guidance for financial year 2018 largely unchanged. We had high zinc, lead production and record quarter to silver volumes at zinc India. The Gamsberg zinc project is on track for its production in mid calendar year 2018.

At aluminum, we had record production and exited with the stabilized production run rate of 1.6 million tons per annum. TSPL is back in full swing and currently running at nearly 90% availability levels with respect to the financial highlights I'm happy to report that we had robust EBITDA and improved margins. Our gross debt reduced by $2 billion during the first half of the year. Stakeholders have also benefited with our contribution to the government exchequer being over $2 billion with Vedanta Limited being one of the largest contributors to the Indian exchequer.

Also, as stated by the Chairman earlier, we are moving forward with our growth program at oil and gas to take production to around 300,000 barrels per day and at copper India to double smelter capacity to 800,000 tons.

Slide on investment. Moving to next page, before we deep dive into results. I like to remind everyone about Vedanta's compelling investment case. At the center of which are sustainable shareholder returns. I'll go into more detail on our investment case in the following slides. Slide on diversified portfolio. Vedanta has world class assets with cost in the lower half of the cost curve across majority of its businesses. Our portfolio of base metals and oil and gas have the highest projected demand growth in the coming years among commodities. Our attractive and balanced mix of commodities helps to reduce any possible impact from single commodity volatility.

Slide on growth and track record. We've been able to consistently expand capacities and have grown by about 16% per annum CAGR between 2004 and 2017 in copper equivalent terms. In a period when investments in the mining industry have reduced I'm pleased to report that our portfolio of well invested assets will deliver industry leading growth across our commodities. Capital allocation slide. Moving to next slide. Our world class assets and operational excellence underpin our capital allocation policy. This becomes more important as our assets ramp up and generate a healthy cash flow and give us what we like to call, a good problem to have on deciding how to deploy it. Shareholder return continues to be a clear focus area for management and the board. In terms of balance sheet management, management's focus continues to remain on delevering, strengthening our credit metrics, using our strong free cash flows to drive further reduction in gross debt.

We will only invest in attractive return projects in our existing businesses at very conservative commodity price assumptions. Slide strategic framework. Our strategic framework is quite simple and is as follows: we're in a fast-growing Indian market. We have an opportunity to leverage our presence and position in India. We grow across the portfolio in both near and medium term. This along with the disciplined approach to capital allocation will deliver superior long-term returns to shareholders. I'll walk you through details on this in the following two slides.

Slide on strategic framework. The priority in the near term to financial year 2020 is to ramp up to design capacities across all our businesses. Key projects that under pin this growth are laid out on this slide. As Zinc India we're on track to achieve 1.2 million tons of mine zinc, lead, metal capacity and about 24 million ounces of silver. During the year we made a significant progress on our Gamsberg project in South Africa and the project is on target for first production by mid-2018.

Nameplate capacity of our aluminum business is 2.3 million tons and we're increasing utilization now to full capacity. We've also embarked on our next phase of growth in exploration and development of our oil and gas business to get to a near term capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. At Copper India we have announced our expansion plans to double smelter capacity from 400,000 tons to 800,000 tons per annum. We're also progressing on turning around copper Zambia achieving 200,000 tons per annum of integrated copper production and generating positive cash flow.

Our iron ore business currently restricted by regulatory caps can be swiftly ramped up to pre-ban levels of over 20 million tons without any significant investments. Slide on the strategic framework. In the medium term, beyond FY 2020 we'll continue to deliver value for our shareholders by focusing on the most compelling growth opportunities across the group underpinned by disciplined, capital allocation. We have attractive growth options, most of which are brownfield across our existing portfolio. These include Phase 2 and 3 of our Gamsberg zinc project which has the potential to take zinc concentrate production from 250,000 ton to a level of 600,000 tons per annum.

Zinc India has the potential to expand to 1.5 million tons of mined metal capacity with production of over 32 million ounces of silver given the long mine life of 25 years. Oil and gas has the potential to increase output from 300,000 barrels per day to 500,000 barrels per day on the back of continued exploration and ASP technology. Alumina refinery expansion at Lanjigarh to 6 million tons. Copper Zambia has the potential to increase its integrated copper production to 300,000 tons per annum level. Mine shafts, concentrators and smelter have already been built to support these levels. Systematic mine development over medium term should achieve this goal. Development of iron ore deposits at Jharkhand in addition, we will also participate selectively in resource auctions in India to harness the county's vast untapped and under explored resources. All of these potential projects will be reviewed in the future based on our strict capital allocation framework, taking into account the group's financial resources and returns to shareholder.

Operating excellence. The Chairman earlier spoke about the seven core values of Vedanta. I would like to touch upon two of values, where the company is making some notable strides. Achieving the lowest cost of production is our operating mantra. There is an ongoing focus on asset optimization and process innovation. Digitalization offers huge opportunities to transform operating efficiencies, exploration and HSE. We have started implementing these technologies across our businesses. Hindustan Zinc, SK mine is our most automated mine and has successfully completed the piloting of mine digitalization. We're embarking towards a new era of mining where high speed Wi-Fi networks and high bandwidth optical fiber will form the backbone of new digital enabled operating model.

Gamsberg has been conceptualized to be a digital mine. Currently we've introduced a Collision Awareness System in coloration with GE, with the key aim to increase safety and improve efficiency. At our oil and gas business, the world's longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline is one example of high technology standards. We remain ahead of the curve with the industry leading extraction techniques like EOR and ASP which have already been deployed at the Mangala field. Extensive use of digital oil field software has improved reservoir management.

Sustainable development is at the heart of Vedanta and we held our third successful Sustainable Development Day in London earlier this year. Our operations have resource conservation targets and we take every opportunity to convert our waste to value. We have recycled 52% of our rural high volume and low effect waste in sustainable applications. At Hindustan Zinc, we have set up 16-megawatt solar energy project where the target is to reach 115-megawatt capacity in the near term. At Gamsberg we're proactively managing bio-diversity risk through continuous transplanting succulents out of current mining footprint area. The oil and gas business is establishing 330 reverse osmosis plants across the Barmer district to provide safe drinking water to more than 1 million people. These are just a few highlights of the numerous efforts underway and we aim to continue this momentum.

With that, I now hand over to Scott, our Head of Exploration to talk about exploration at Vedanta. Scott?

Scott Caithness

I'm going to talk a little bit about exploration in Vedanta and I guess the first point that I would like to make is that, Vedanta is a very convenient explorer. It uses a lot of technology with its exploration and it has a very strong track record of success. In 2017, our budget will be an excess of $30 million across the globe. So, our approach with exploration, we have very dedicated and highly skilled teams that based on the actual projects that they're working on, so they're [indiscernible] or anything they're basically working on the projects. We supplement those teams with outsourced specialist expertise is required. We do extensive drilling, so this year across our exploration activities we'll be drilling at excess of 200 kilometers of drilling at our sites. And we also, we utilized world leading exploration technologies. We use all the 3D visualization tools for resource and modeling and softwares. We also use latest geophysical techniques and in the case of India we've introduced a lot of those geophysical techniques for the first time.

I guess the critical point about it, one of the major point that I want to make, is we've got a very, very strong exploration success track record. And I've just got a couple of examples in the slides. So Sindesar-Khurd in India back in 2005 it was basically a Mothballed exploration project. Today it's got a tread line R&R, 123 million tons and that's after its' mining operation depletion of about 15 million tons. So, it actually added around 125 million tons entitled to that deposit over the last 10 years or so. Rampura Agucha, similarly we've taken from 51 million tons to 100 million tons of R&R and that's after over 60 million of depletion, so Rampura Agucha is certainly world class mining operating and has an open pit was one of the largest. In fact, the world's largest zinc producing mine. And similarly, in iron ore, we've taken that - we've basically expanded our R&D position one of three times since acquisition in 2007.

If we move to the next slide please, strong exploration opportunities. The group also has a very, very strong R&D position and contained metal position and most of its mining business has more than 25 years of mine life. The upside potential is quite significant with our existing deposits. Both Hindustan Zinc and ZI have potential large tonnages of metal to their existing deposits. So, in Hindustan Zinc has an outstanding track record, but it's taken its current R&R 165 million tons to 404 million tons, after approximately 100 million tons of depletion. As contained metal from 80 million tons to 36 million tons. Its objective, is to add further 20 million tons of contained metal. It's got to do that through focusing on some of those existing deposits [indiscernible] but we also have more than 20 exploration terminal [ph] applications in India that we're still pursuing [indiscernible]. Zinc International has the potential to double its existing R&R base and contained metal. With Gamsberg, Swartberg and Skorpion the key priorities. Geophysical surveys have just been completed and have detected extensions to no deposits at Gamsberg and Swartberg and drilling is basically underway to extend those deposits.

The Skorpion, the focus is on delineating extensions to the oxide deposits that we're already mining plus evaluating sulphide mentalization [ph] that's adjacent to that oxide ore body. In iron ore, in addition to adding tons to our existing mining deposits at Goa and Karnataka. We're also evaluating a greenfield opportunity in Jharkhand stated that Mr. Kaura mentioned. It's early days in that program, at this point in time but we believe it's got potential for significant tonnage maybe 150 to 200 million tons of direct shift iron ore and that will be a significant achievement and bonus for the company once achieved.

In copper, KCM has a very large R&R base and contained metals of 6 million to 8 million tons. We believe again that we thought potential to double that overall R&R. Our immediate focus however is delineating the existing ore bodies, so they can be fast tracked to reserves that are ready for mining. And in bauxite as it's well known India has an outstanding mineral inventory and India has a lot of undeveloped bauxite deposits and basically the exploration group is playing a lead role in securing captive bauxite supplies for mining and refining smelting operations in India.

So, I guess in closing on exploration. Vedanta already has a very strong R&R position across the group. And in addition, it has significant exploration potential within its existing licenses and license applications. It's very active in drilling, exploration program and I'm confident that will result in further R&R gains. Thank you very much. I'll hand over to Ashwin.

Ashwin Bajaj

Thank you, Scott and good morning, again. Arun is not here today, so I'll give you a financial update. We had strong performance during the half year. so strong growth and financial results for the half year in line with our financial and strategic goals. The first half in addition to being stronger on volumes also had tailwinds from a stronger commodity price environment with base metals at multi-year highs.

This resulted in better realization, but at the same time we also witnessed higher input commodity prices especially for alumina, carbon and coal. EBITDA of $1.7 billion is a 37% increase year-on-year. with the EBITDA margin remaining robust at 34%. Higher EBITDA was driven by volume growth at Zinc India ramp up of the aluminum smelters and stronger commodity prices, but partially offset by raw material inflation and appreciation of the Indian Rupee.

Our free cash flow post CapEx was $232 million, and this was driven by higher EBITDA which was partially offset by higher interest expenses and higher working capital, in turn driven by higher input commodity prices and the ramp ups. In line with the stated financial priorities of deleveraging and balance sheet strengthening we have reduced gross debt by $3.1 billion from $18.2 billion to $15.1 billion in the last six months. This includes repayment of $1.1 billion of temporary borrowings at Hindustan Zinc and then the rest is at Vedanta Limited.

Net debt was higher $500 million compared to March 2017 due to the special dividends by our subsidiaries in April. Underlying earnings was $0.095 per share in H1 compared to a loss of $0.019 in H1 last year. moving to the EBITDA bridge, the two large drivers of higher EBITDA were higher commodity prices and higher volumes. As you can see on the right-hand side most of our businesses delivered strong volumes contributing to an incremental EBITDA of $188 million. We had higher volumes at Zinc India and Aluminum. These were partially offset by lower power sales due to the TSPL shutdown for 65 during Q1, lower volumes at oil and gas and at KCM.

On the left-hand side you can see the strong commodity prices contributed a positive $604 million to EBITDA, though iron ore realizations were lower. These positives were partially offset by input commodity inflation and currency effects. We saw negative $175 million on account of higher input commodity prices such as alumina, carbon and coal as I mentioned earlier. This year local currencies in the geographies where we operate appreciated against the US dollar which put a slight negative pressure on cost due to our cost base being in local currencies to some extent.

As you know as a significant part of our spend base is in the local currencies. This impact was $73 million. Some regulatory headwinds such as entry tax and electricity duties impacted EBITDA by $15 million. The others bar comprises of one-off issue such as power imports and temporary coal shortages.

Moving onto the next page which is the income statement and is self-explanatory as usual, but I'll just hit on some key things. Some of the headline numbers have been covered earlier underlying attributable PAT showed a significant improvement at $26 million versus a loss of $52 million last year, this was driven primarily by higher EBITDA. Depreciation and amortization was marginally higher due to commissioning of new capacities. Depreciation for the full year is likely to higher than FY 2017 due to the same reason.

Our finance cost increased as a result of capitalization of new capacities and issuance of preference shares pursuant to the merger of Cairn India with Vedanta Limited. This was partially offset by deleveraging and lower interest rates. The weighted average cost of borrowing of 7.2% represents 40 bps reduction compared to the previous period. Investment income is lower mainly due to a lower investment corpus following the special dividend payouts over the last year and cash used to pay down debt in H1. Also falling interest rates in India where most of our cash balances are held. The tax rate for the year is expected at about 30% as mentioned during full year results in May. Special items of $29 million during the period was due to reversal of the excess District Mineral Fund liability mainly at Zinc India partially offset by write-off of the exploratory asset in the oil and gas business.

Moving onto the next page. We have made significant progress on our twin objectives on the balance sheet front that is extension of our debt maturity profile and lowering our borrowing cost for Vedanta Resources. Continuing the momentum of an improving credit profile, we successfully executed a liability management exercise of $1.84 billion in August 2017. This comprised of $1 billion bond and $840 million of bank loans. The funds were primarily used to redeem part of the 2019 and 2021 bonds and refinance term loans maturing in the current and next financial year. as a result, the average maturity of debt at Vedanta Resources has increased from less than three years prior to these actions to over four years with no large single maturity over the next 15 months.

We have reduced our gross debt to $15.1 billion at end of September from $18.2 billion at end of March. Reducing $2 billion at Vedanta Limited primarily high cost term loans and reducing $1.1 billion of temporary borrowings at Hindustan Zinc. As you can see in the lower half of the page, with the stronger credit profile the use on our bonds has strengthened very significantly. The yield on the five-year bond issued in January 2017 at a coupon of six and three eight's is currently at 5.3% and the seven-year bond issued in August at a coupon of six and one-eight is trading at a yield of 5.6% now. The strong operating performance and free cash flow at the subsidiaries have helped us deleverage our balance sheet at the group level. We have very good access to the debt capital markets and relationship lending banks and we continue to evaluate opportunities for further optimization of our balance sheet and proactive refinancing of our remaining near-term maturities.

Liquidity for the group remains strong with $6.1 billion [technical difficultly] $100 million of undrawn credit lines. Moving to the next page, during the first half total project CapEx spend was $0.3 billion the pace of spending will pick up in H2 though overall CapEx guidance for the current year has been revised on marginally to $1.1 billion compared to $1.2 billion given earlier and this is mainly due to timing changes.

I'm pleased that the board has approved our growth program at oil and gas and Tuticorin copper smelter expansion as Mr. Kaura mentioned earlier. Oil and gas CapEx is to pick up in H2 and will result in strong volume growth staring from the end of the financial year. incremental CapEx for Tuticorin to expand the smelter by 400,000 tons would be around $576 million. On completion this will be the world's largest single location copper smelter globally. The Lanjigarh Alumina refinery expansion considered as optional CapEx remains under valuation. Zinc India continues to spend as per its guidance. Gamsberg is progressing well and first production is expected from mid CY 2018.

So, let me complete the financial update on the last slide by reviewing our capital allocation frame work which Mr. Kaura also talked about. We continue to focus on disciplined capital allocation by maintaining a balance between strong shareholder returns, balance sheet management and production growth. Where projects meet our required rate of return. Our capital allocation is underpinned by our world class well invested assets and operational excellence that deliver strong, stable and long-life cash flows. We have a 14-year track record of dividends and have announced an interim dividend of $0.24 a 20% increase over last year. we have a stronger credit profile as we have pushed out our maturities and reduced debt. This has driven our bond yields much lower compared to six and 12 months ago as I detailed earlier, and we continue to selectively pursue high quality and high return growth budgets. I'm comfortable that we continue to strike the right balance among the three priorities thus maintaining a very strong focus on shareholder returns. Thank you and back to Mr. Kaura for the business section.

Kuldip Kaura

So, coming to our zinc business. Our Zinc India business will be covered in more detail by Mr. Sunil Duggal during the deep dive session on zinc. Briefly, we achieved mined metal production of 450,000 tons and refined zinc-lead production of 459,000 tons during the first half. Refined silver production was at record high of 8.2 million ounces. Our cost of production was $979 per ton impacted by high input commodity prices. Looking at the strong LME, we have hedged about quarter of Zinc India's annual production. We maintained our guidance for financial year 2018 refined zinc-lead metal production of 950,000 tons, silver production will be over 15 million ounces. For FY 2018 based on the significant increase in the input cost our CoP will be in the range of $900 to $950 per ton.

On Zinc International this will be covered again in more detail by Deshnee during our deep dive Zinc International. Key highlights include our highest quarterly production volume at BMM during the last four years. Skorpion also had a strong production in quarter two, enabled by full mobilization of mine outsourcing at Skorpion and better grades and high recoveries at BMM. Cost of production at $1,564 per ton was higher than last year due to lower volume and the currency appreciation. Our FY 2018 production CoP guidance remains unchanged with production of around 160,000 tons at the production cost of $1,500 per ton.

Oil and gas, the oil and gas segment again will be covered in more detail by Sudhir, during the deep dive session. On our operational performance during H1 our core fields continue to deliver along expected lines with gross production across assets at 184,000 barrels per day. Rajasthan production was at 156,000 barrels per day. we have successfully kept operating cost at the lower end among our global peers. Rajasthan waterflood OpEx at $4.3 per barrel. Blended operating cost for Rajasthan will also align with the H1 last year at $6.2. For FY 18 we expect to have steady production volume from Rajasthan at 165,000 barrels per day, with potential upside from execution of the growth projects in second half of current fiscal year.

Copper Zambia, moving onto Copper Zambia. We've made some improvements and remain committed to turning around the assets. Steven will now talk about the KCM performance in the half year and give some idea about the outlook. Steven, can you come in please?

Steven Din

Thank you very much, Mr. Kaura. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. So first on the first Copper Zambia slide. The first half of this year have seen some considerable half-on-half improvement in production. The mine metal in the first half of this year is 45,000 tons compared to the previous half at 36,000 tons and we're slowly seeing an increase quarter-on-quarter on the mined metal production from varied region mines [ph].

If I move to the individual units, we've spent a considerable amount of time during the first part of this year to embed a new operational philosophy at KCM. And this is very much along the lines of partnering model, where we partner experts in their fields in operations and maintenance to be able to increase productivity levels across the hold of the business. At Konkola we've seen some positive results of this where we've already seen an increase in availabilities mobile fleet availabilities in the region of 15% in the last six months and also partnering with OEMs in the open pit, we've seen better excavator availability, and this is also contributing at our open pit production.

At the Tailings Leach Plant, we've now embedded operations and maintenance contractor and our plant reliabilities are in the region of over 90% and one year ago we were looking at 78%, so we've already seen an improvement of plant reliability and therefore the copper production coming out of the Tailings Leach Plant process. The Nchanga underground was put on care and maintenance in November 2015 and we're now establishing the output from Nchanga underground at stable levels and we currently have close to - sorry there's a lot of interference coming at this end. So, the production performance from the Nchanga underground is now stable.

We've seen sustained and increased throughput coming out of the smelter following the shutdown last year where we built a new ESP and we've also been able to source higher levels of custom concentrate which has led to the increase levels of productions in this half of the year. as far as the C1 cost performance is concerned, we closed the half at $0.249 per pound that was impacted by the lower volumes but as you'll see as we increase the levels of production that cost of production curve will continue to come down. In the second quarter of 2018, the EBITDA level was $21 million which is one of the highest quarterly EBITDA's that we've have had for a while now.

Now moving onto the next slide. On regulatory update first of all on the power supply situation normally you see ups and down in power supply as far as the dry season is concerned. We've compared [ph] the dry season and we've seen a much more stable supply and we expect this in fact improved as the water levels of the Kariba Dam improved and increased during the next monsoon season. Backlog VAT, we still have at the end of September the position was $115 million of outstanding VAT of which $74 million relates to the backlog prior to the role changes in February 2015.

On the certain litigation that we have the Court of Appeal in the UK has confirmed that the UK courts do have jurisdiction on the claim by Zambian residents. We are in the process of seeking leave to appeal this decision with the Supreme Court. As far as the outlook for FY 2018 is concerned. Integrated and custom production are both at 100 to 110,000 tons. And our H2 expected integrated C1 cost of production is in the range of $0.200 to $0.220 per pound. On the Improvement Projects, we have now built a test pad for Heap Leaching and during the third quarter will be completing the commissioning of that test pad and as far as the Elevated Temperature Leach and the cobalt projects are concerned we're in the process of appointing technical consultants to be able to move these both of these project forward.

So Kuldip that's really it from Copper Zambia. Thank you very much.

Kuldip Kaura

Aluminum. Moving to Aluminum, we achieved a record production of 753,000 tons during the first half. The production exit run rate for Q2 was 1.6 million tons. We expect to exit financial year 2018 at a run rate of 2 million tons per annum. At 500,000 tons Jharsuguda-I smelter will achieve full ramp up by quarter three this year, post the April outage. On Jharsuguda-II while the second line has been fully ramped up, the first line should be fully ramped up by the end of the current quarter and we expect full ramp up of line three by quarter four, FY 2018. We maintain our production guidance of 1.5 million to 1.6 million tons of aluminum excluding trial run production in financial year 2018.

We expect aluminum production in the range of 1.3 million to 1.4 million ton, but lower compared to our previous guidance. Mainly due to expect lower mine bauxite. On allocation of bauxite, we continue to work with the Odisha State Government. Moving to our realization we benefited from high aluminum prices during the quarter, our realized premiums were however lower than the last quarter in line with the decline in headline premiums by $30 per ton. On the hot metal cost, they were impacted in H1 by high alumina cost with API increasing by 17%. On power cost, we have been impacted on multiple fronts. Low materialization of linkage coal due to diversion of coal supply to IPP Power Plants by Coal India and logistics constraints. And the GCV of coal received has been lower than contracted effecting cost and finally the brief shutdown of our power plant at Jharsugada due to the ash dyke incident requiring us to import power for intervening two weeks. The power import cost was largely one-off cost.

As we had earlier, three of the five power plants that were shut down due to this incident have restarted by the pollution board for the remaining two units scheduled for this month and we expect to be able to restart them soon. $68 per ton of the CoP in H1, is a one-off cost pertaining to the port revival and outage. We should be able to get rid of this as soon as the damage parts are repaired by the end of quarter three. We expect that challenges relating to coal, and other input cost will remain in Q3 and hence our CoP guidance for Q3 to cost level of $1,850 to $1,900 per ton. We expect quarter four CoP to be lower aided by the completion of our ports ramp up, Lanjigarh refinery scale up and improvement in coal situation.

On the power business moving to next slide. Our 1.9 gigawatt TSPL Plant post the restart in June and has ramped up well and is currently running at a high availability of nearly 90%. We had an EBITDA of over $50 million at TSPL in quarter two and are targeting availability of 75% for the full year. while coal cost is a pass through for TSPL, the coal situation however adversely impacted our IPPs at BALCO and Jharsugada leading to low PLFs.

On Iron Ore business, we had sales of 3 million ton and production of 4.5 million ton. Low volumes were account of monsoon season. Going forward on volumes, Karnataka will achieve its 2.3 million ton in quarter three, in Goa we've been busy during this monsoon season working on an upgraded product. We will be beneficiating our ore to a higher grade which should result in improved realizations and margins in H2. We expect to sell about 3 million ton ore in H2 from Goa. Realizations at Karnataka have been steady at $24 per ton, we're working towards improving these.

We continue to engage with the State Government's for increased mining allocation in the iron ore. On the Copper India. Copper India production was record at 106,000 tons of cathodes in quarter two driven by operational efficiencies. On concentrate supply, global concentrate supply has recovered their effected mines have begun to ramp up production. We expect it to produce about 400,000 tons of cathodes during the FY 2018.

Copper expansion slide. Now a word on our copper expansion plans. First some background on our current smelter. The existing Tuticorin facility was one of initial facilities set up by Vedanta. It started as 100,000 ton smelter in 1997 with capacity growing to 400,000 through brownfield expansions. It is one of India's largest copper smelters based on production. It's approximately to the port gives it logistical advantages. The facility is also supported by a Captive Power Plant. The expansion project of 400,000 ton was approved by the board in 2010 but was put on hold pending various statutory clearances. We now have all the statutory approvals in place and will be going ahead with execution of the expansion. On the business case, as the Chairman said earlier rapid growth in urbanization in India is expected to drive demand for metals in area of transportation and infrastructure. Current per capita consumption in India is quarter of global levels indicating strong headroom for growth.

Our existing smelter is positioned on the lowest quartile of the cost curve. We have been successfully using ISA SMELT technology for the past 20 years and we'll be using the same technology in the new smelter as well. The STP rate expenditure pertaining to environmental improvements is approximately $100 million. On project details incrementals CapEx for this project is $576 million. This excludes about $140 million which is already been invested. We have an execution timeline of 24 months commissioning and stabilization of the plant shall happen in FY 2020.

Delivering our strategic priorities. Let me close with our strategic priorities slide. To reiterate the company's focus area. Let me also summarize by stating, that our operations in all segments are progressing well and we are on track for the respective ramps up, which will lead to high volumes. Commodity markets remain robust. Three; I like to reiterate that our philosophy of low cost at all of our assets remains strong and with higher input commodity prices we are relentlessly working towards these. All these factors combined should help us deliver a strong performance in second half of the financial year.

Thank you very much and we now open to questions.

Jatinder Goel

Jatinder from Citi. Two questions please. First one on hedging, you're hedged in arguably the best business within the group, but conversely would you consider hedging in aluminum for the lack of integration and Copper Zambia for the high fixed cost base? And secondly on this new copper smelter what sort of TCRC gets you over the hurdle rate and if you can disclose what the hurdle rate have you used in terms of your investment case? And in terms of sourcing for copper concentrate would you be mostly relying spot market or do you think you've got optionality to get into any long-term contracts for sourcing. Thank you.

Anil Agarwal

What is the hedging of aluminum, whether we should do the hedging or not? Yes?

Jatinder Goel

Aluminum and for Copper Zambia which are two more difficult businesses in terms of lack of upstream integration in aluminum and Copper Zambia is high cost, so does it make sense to hedge there rather than Zinc India?

Anil Agarwal

At the moment we do not have any policy and we're not looking to hedge our aluminum business. Marketing strategy is very simple. As we sell, we price and if our consignment agent wants to do that, we can do it. But we do not have policy to hedge at this point of time of aluminum. About the Copper Zambia, maybe Steven can say, what is this policy. Steven, can you come out?

Steven Din

Thank you, Chairman. So once we believe in the natural hedge under normal circumstances we do not take any metal hedges, however at the beginning of this year we did consider an opportunity to take 10,000 tons and that was quite simply 10,000 hedge over a period of six months where we were trying to lock the flow for exactly the reason that you say [technical difficultly] to try to make sure that we were at least covering our fixed costs and we weren't sure at that time, whether that price that we saw the increase in the price that we saw was going to be sustainable. But under normal circumstances we're not hedging our copper price going forward. Thank you.

Anil Agarwal

Focus is on KCM, very strong focus on the KCM. The management team is working. It has the potential to produce 400,000. We're producing half of that capacity, so our focus is remained at this point of time remaining focus to produce at the low cost and bring the full potential and hedging as and when the opportunity comes very small quantity, they do it. As far as the TCRC is concerned.

Kuldip Kaura

As regards the copper expansion, this has been evaluated on very, very conservative assumptions. And we buy concentrates on long-term contracts with the time, without forever existing smelters and as you're aware we're one of the largest smelters in copper, so we have long relationships, very good relationships with these mines from very, very long time and for this particular project evaluation we are using conservative numbers around $400, $450 for evaluation. Yes.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you and what sort of payback period are you looking at, if you have a number to hand.

Kuldip Kaura

I mean this smelter payback obviously must cross and has crossed our internal hurdle rates of 15% plus.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just some questions on your cost on aluminum, you spoke about some coal availability issues at Coal India and coal being diverted to IPPs. Can you give us a little bit more color on what's actually happening on the ground and how long coal shortages could be problem for costs in aluminum? And then also on the cost side in aluminum, you have alumina cost actually being a decrease in your costs, which I find being quite interesting considering alumina prices have rallied. How do we interpret that reduction in costs because of alumina? And then lastly, just an update on where we stand with bauxite supplies?

Anil Agarwal

I give you the little background, we have set up this plant 2 million ton into the area where there is a coal belt, there is only coal and coal. So, we have set up there plant. Also, alumina plant where the bauxite is, that was the fundamental. And we have so much of coal around that area, but it is with the Coal India there was some unfortunately some difficult time of excess rain, some railway problem and we didn't have good supply of coal, so we have to import, and the cost gone very high. We also have to - because the coal supply was not there we had to import the power. This was a very temporary situation. We're looking as in general our cost of power less than $500, less than $500 we're very confident the coal supply will not be disrupted because on the pithead of the coal. As far as the bauxite is concerned we're again on the pithead, our plant is on the pithead of the bauxite. As you know the Niyamgiri, what happened we never opened up that mine, but we remain very strong, we continue to import and get source of other bauxite and continue to run that plant and we experience this and we're here. I'm very confident within this one year, we will have the supply of bauxite of the nearby mine. Also, we're looking to complete our plant to 6 million ton, which is in progress and we'll be able to complete that plant within 17, 18 months' time and we'll be running the plant full capacity of alumina and we expect to produce alumina at that point of time around $110.

Kuldip Kaura

You had one question on why the alumina cost was low, there was because the imported alumina used in this quarter had a sort of an inventory effect from previous quarter buying and thus explains. This is just the play on the timing and number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so you over bought alumina essentially in previous quarters. Yes.

Ashwin Bajaj

We have a 60-day lag effect, so we carry some inventory.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Amos Fletcher

Amos Fletcher from Barclays. Couple of questions, firstly to your point about deleveraging. Net debt has actually gone up over the last 4.5 years. When are we going to start see it go down? And have you got any leveraged target explicitly? And then my second question is on expansion CapEx in the oil business. So, you're putting in extra $850 million at the next couple of years, sort of having feasibility over extension to the PSC, what should we assume, and can you give us update on how negotiations are going? Thanks.

Anil Agarwal

Maybe second question, Sudhir can reply and the first, net debt.

Ashwin Bajaj

Thanks Amos. On the net debt as we you know we have the objective of strengthening our balance sheet paying down debt and we have been paying down debt using our existing cash at Vedanta Limited and we have also been paying special dividends from Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Limited so it's really a balance between net debt and gross debt, when the special dividends are paid out, some of that cash of course flows to the minority shareholders of the respective companies and that raises the net debt overall for Vedanta Resources consolidated, so we're looking to strike the right balance and paying out special dividends using that to deleverage at Vedanta Limited at Vedanta Resources and you've seen a slight increase in net debt because of that reason but you've also seen a significant decrease in gross debt, so we're balancing those twin objectives and we've strengthened the maturity profile at Vedanta Resources and termed out the debt, so ultimately it's reflected in a strong credit profile and the bond spreads have come down significantly as I highlighted during my presentation.

Anil Agarwal

About the oil, Sudhir can say but I'm - Sudhir you complete, yes go ahead.

Sudhir Mathur

We're very confident of the PSC extension, our Rajasthan PSC expires in 2020 and the situation with that is, they're busy preparing all the FDPs that are very much a part of the PSC extension paper work along with our partners so we're getting all the approvals in the place. We will file in April next year and expect to get the PSC extension in two or three months from now.

Amos Fletcher

Thank you.

Ashwin Bajaj

Any other questions in the room?

Unidentified Analyst

Just also on the oil business, can you talk a little bit about what's going with the tax arbitration? I know with Cairn Energy there was a bit of delay. Their hearing with regards to the tax arbitration which I think was taken a little bit negatively when that delayed happened. I know that your arbitration is being done through different courts, but can you please give us a little bit more color on where we stand the timings for court hearings? If there's any update there.

Sudhir Mathur

The arbitration is going to start in middle of next year, that's what we're expecting. But we remain confident that this issue of retrospective tax will get resolved in the right direction. I think everybody in the government is working in that direction and we continue to work very closely with the tax authorities, the Ministry of Finance as well Cairn plc to find a solution to this as early as possible, but given that it's taken the nature for an arbitration. It will get resolved, we have no idea [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

The delay that Cairn Energy reported, where they were going have the hearing those units have seems to have been pushed back. So, I believe that your arbitration is happening under different legal system.

Sudhir Mathur

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

So, we shouldn't interpret that Cairn Energy delay?

Sudhir Mathur

No, I don't think it's, one should attribute anything to the delay.

Anil Agarwal

This is between the Cairn plc and the government, which is the retrospective tax they've claimed, and they've filed the case and I think negotiation is also happening, but we definitely want this thing to be resolved. We have been very actively involved, though we're not concerned but we've been working, and government is listening. I have a very strong feeling within three months' time this will get resolved. They'll come to probably some by media of some settlement. That's what we're looking. Apart from what the arbitration case is going on.

Ashwin Bajaj

I think one more question in the room, then we can move for the call.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Morgan Stanley. Quick question on Copper Zambia. You're talking about 300,000 tons how much CapEx exactly is required to get to that 300,000 tons. Plus, where is the current bottleneck exactly in the whole process.

Anil Agarwal

Steven, did you get the question? Mr. Kaura will start and then you continue.

Kuldip Kaura

See for 300,000 expansion there are two components to that, one is our Konkola mine whereas you're aware already the infrastructure is all in place, so we have already shafted which can hoist up to 10 million tons, we have concentrators already constructed, working which can do 6 million ton processing. So, this gives required capacity for this mine to produce close to 180,000 tons or thereabouts. So, it's a question of now development of the mine for over next couple of years, to this levels dewatering and development. And then the other part is that, Tail Leaching Plant which currently - our output from the open pit and underground mines, currently our capability is around 100,000 tons there already and this capability can be improved to about 120,00 to 250,000 by certain improvements in the processes which Steven talked about elevated temperature leach and areas like that.

So, there is investment mainly in the development, no serious big CapEx required, maybe some balancing here and there. So, it's all about development of these assets and improvements over there.

Ashwin Bajaj

So, we'll move to the call.

Anil Agarwal

We're very excited about KCM, it is one of the best assets with one of the best grade. It was - we have invested one of the best shaft and the smelter. It took us little time, but on my personal note I can tell you the KCM is coming out and you will see how day-by-day how they improve.

Ashwin Bajaj

Thank you. So, we'll move to the call. while the operator is queuing up questions. There is one question from the webcast. I'll just address that in the meanwhile, so this is from Pavitra Sudhindran from Nomura in Hong Kong. So Pavitra good evening.

Pavitra Sudhindran

Let us know what your key financial covenants are how you're meeting them?

Ashwin Bajaj

So, the covenants are laid out in the appendix and as usual they're net debt to EBITDA, EBITDA to net interest expense and net assets to debt. And the levels are laid out and we're comfortably meeting our covenants, the covenants were relaxed sometime back and now are stepping back up to original levels progressively and they will go back to original levels in March 2019 and we have enough headroom. We're in a comfortable position both the numerator and the denominator is actually improving for all our covenants for example net debt is doing well, gross debt is doing well, and EBITDA is expanding. So, we don't feel we have any issue on the covenants front. So, with that over to you operator.

Operator

Kalvin Fernandes

This is about maturities at the Plc, so while you're refinancing in August, you mentioned that there are significant maturities for the next 15, 18 months. But I see there is still $300 million maturing in FY 2018 and about $900 million in FY 2019 in your PBT, could you please explain what are those? What is this [indiscernible] that you're planning?

Ashwin Bajaj

Yes, Kalvin. So, our maturity profile is Page 28 for Vedanta Resources and then for the consolidated company it's in the appendix. I think your question is about Vedanta Resources if I understood correctly. So, as you can see on Page 28, maturities have been termed out quite significantly and FY 2018 and 2019 have much smaller maturities than earlier, no significant maturities for the next 12 months. FY 2018 is a bank loan so that's going to be repaid or refinanced and FY 2019 is about $0.9 billion. We're in a comfortable position where we will now look to see when the right time is to proactively again refinance some of our upcoming maturities over the next year or so and we'll keep our eyes open for any good opportunities, the bonds are doing well, credit costs have been coming down. I guess time is on our side. We also have an improving credit profile so we're also looking to rating agencies for some sort of positive action at some point in time in the near future. Hopefully in this financial year, so hope that addresses your question.

Kalvin Fernandes

Yes. On FY 2019 $900 million, is this more back ended, or could you give little more detail on when exactly this is due?

Ashwin Bajaj

So, Kalvin I don't think we can give you any specific guidance in terms of timing, but you've seen us acting quite proactively over the last year or so, so use that as a guide of our intentions. Thank you, so operator any other questions.

Operator

Ashwin Bajaj

Okay, so I think we have a couple more questions from Frazer, maybe at the back.

Fraser Jamieson

Fraser Jamieson from JP Morgan. Just follow-up to Amos' question about the debt. If we look at the Plc level over the last year at least the gross debt hasn't gone down at all. How do you think about the gross debt levels at the Plc level? Because obviously it's only being funded really by KCM which has yet isn't really generating any free cash flow and by dividends from the subsidiary entities. It's never going to have a net debt to EBITDA on a standalone basis that's going to make lot of sense, so how do you think about that and where when you talk about paying down gross debt at the Plc level, where do you need that to get that or where do you want to get that number to feel more comfortable?

Ashwin Bajaj

Thanks Fraser. At the Plc level in terms of what people are watching is the gross debt level and the maturity profile, so that's what people have been watching and especially the credit side. On the maturity profile we've done a good job of terming it out and that's sort of question or concern is off the table and people are now asking us, as you heard on the call? The credit side is asking us, when are you coming back to do more. So, we're in the good position there. In terms of the gross debt, I think with the dividend policy put in place at Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Limited it provides a good visibility into the cash flow is flowing up to Plc, at some point in time we're quite optimistic that KCM also starts generating cash and starts paying something to Plc, but that's not sort of in the near-term forecast for now. So, we're relying on Vedanta Limited to pay enough dividends to service the debt at Plc and pay a reasonable level of dividends to shareholders of Vedanta Resources and then from time-to-time to you'll have opportunities to do special dividends, pay out higher cash and you saw us doing that again in April where Hindustan Zinc paid about $2 billion, $1 billion flow to Vedanta Limited and Vedanta Limited passed through all that $1 billion which was $500 million flow to Plc. So, we will have more such opportunities and finally when Vedanta Limited ramps up its assets as you have seen today you'll have a significantly higher EBITDA and profit after tax and we've said it's a minimum 30% payout ratio, so you should have higher dividends flowing to Vedanta Resources to pay down the debt gradually. So, granted the gross debt will go down more gradually and when you do pay out special dividends then you have net debt levels going up to some extent, so that's also a question we get so, it's just healthy balance of gross debt and net debt. But I think we're quite committed to maintain a strong balance sheet and ensuring that the debt only moves on. It doesn't sort of move up.

Anil Agarwal

If you look at $5.5 billion debt with the Vedanta Limited holding 51%. I'm just saying a ballpark number maybe $500 million, $600 million will uplift from the Vedanta Limited side as a dividend and payment. I'm just estimating I'm just giving you some idea and I'm very confident on the having the asset of Konkola of 80% off the KCM asset will turn into a good profitable venture and dividend upstream will come from there too.

Fraser Jamieson

If I can sort of follow-up maybe, ask the question in a slightly different way. If we assume that KCM is just a zero-free cash flow forever that's clearly not the plan but let's just assume that for a second, are you comfortable with Vedanta Resources having any debt, at Vedanta Plc as a standalone having any debt. If it's only being serviced by subsidiary operating companies should it just sit there as a pass through with zero debt.

Anil Agarwal

I'm 100% confident that Vedanta Limited will be able to very comfortable service the debt of Vedanta Plc because it's a phenomenal upstream of dividend which will be flowing. At the same time, please do not ignore the KCM performance. Having the asset of KCM 80%, there is no question of - it is making profit. We're looking next year, a very good year for KCM. That will be additional advantage as far as the Vedanta Plc balance sheet is concerned.

Fraser Jamieson

Okay, thank you.

Ashwin Bajaj

So, I think there's one last question in the room here.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the Power business, can you just tell us how we should think about the availability of the power units into the second half again with the coal shortages that we're seeing, should we be thinking about that being initiative for the remainder of the financial year or something that could extend into the next financial year. do you have any visibility on Coal India's production, plans or not?

Kuldip Kaura

See for our IPP Power business number one coal is pass through we also have a take and pay arrangement, so that business fundamentally no impact or no serious impact. On Coal India's production, monsoon is usually a little bit of period when you have production downturn as well as logistics difficulties and so that's you can say a seasonal thing and then some of the mines should up their production. So, we expect that by quarter four we should be near normal.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, just back on that. so, the coal cost is the pass through, but the coal supply does impact plant availability. So that's where.

Anil Agarwal

So, for our TSPL plant we also any force majeure of this nature are also no impact on our sort of revenue generation. Fixed cost you still get paid for that. Yes.

Ashwin Bajaj

All right, so thank you. Mr. Kaura would you like to just briefly summarize and then we'll break for coffee.

Kuldip Kaura

Basically, I think like it's shown in the slide fundamentally all our operations in all segments are ramping and we'll have strong volume growth in the second half and then we believe the commodity prices will remain robust and we continue to work in our operational excellence and improving our cost structure and debottlenecking of our assets. And all this factors I believe should give us a much better and a stronger second half.

Ashwin Bajaj

So, thank you Mr. Kaura. So, we'll break for coffee for about 10 to 15 minutes and we'll restart at 10:50 AM. Thank you. Welcome back everyone, thanks for staying with us and now we will move to the deep dive of our businesses. While Vedanta is very proud of all its businesses as you know, today we have three of our prime businesses oil and gas and both the zinc businesses. So, with that I'll hand it over to Sudhir to present oil for you.

Sudhir Mathur

Good morning, to all of you. I stand here blessed happy to share my blessing with you and the opportunity that I have. Been blessed in asset quality that we have, we're blessed with the financial resources we have, the people we have and working very closely with Mr. Kaura who's given us the empowerment to take decisions, which is creating the growth story that I'm going to present to you today. So, let me start by taking you through three broad components to our vision for the oil and gas business.

Firstly, given the overwhelming India focus we endeavour to contribute 50% of the country's domestic route production in due course by increasing our gross production to 500,000 barrels a day. We currently produced about 200,000 barrels a day and additional 1,000 barrels would come from current projects while the remaining will be contributed by exploration and appraisal effort. I would address this at length when we discuss our growth plans both in terms of developing current assets as well as expanding our exploration footprint. Second, we seek to build a sustainable portfolio of high quality assets, we're executing development projects that entail an investment of around $850 million. We aim to increase our reserve base to 3 million [ph] barrels while maintaining a relentless focus on operational efficiency. Third, we're committed to deliver superior value to our stakeholders. Our core operations will continue to maintain stable volumes, low operating costs and robust free cash flow every year, even post the plant CapEx investment.

Let me take you to the next slide. India today stands at the cross road of history. It has overtaken China to be the world's fastest growing major economy. The country imports more than 80% of its crude oil requirement. Demand for oil is expected to grow exponentially with the import ballooning to $54 billion in 2016 and a projected $300 billion in 2030 as per government projections. The Indian geology provides untapped potential of 80 billion barrels of resources. A mere seven of the country's 26 sedimentary basins are in production today. India would need an annual investment of $9 billion in the oil and gas industry through 2030.

The vast untapped potential and the world's third largest consumer presents a great market opportunity for oil and gas exploration industry. The Indian Government today sees increase in domestic production as a cornerstone of India's energy security and to fuel the growth journey has targeted 10% reduction by the year 2022. Towards this end, the government has introduced a number of positive policy measures over the past year or so, the open acreage license in policy allows explorers to evaluate and access prospective acreages after gap of eight years without having to wait for a bit. It allows bidders to carve out areas where they want to drill. Now the explorers can proactively chart out their growth trajectory in India. Access to National Data Repository on all sedimentary basins allow prospective bidders to pick their block of their choice. Another significant step by the government is the policy on extension of production sharing contracts signed with companies before the system of auction was introduced in 1999.

India's untapped geological potential and favorable policy provide Cairn with a distinctive comparative advantage given our track record of success in the country over the past two decades which has enabled us to become the country largest private owned oil and gas explorer.

Moving to the next slide, extremely well positioned. The Indian opportunity Cairn find itself in an enviable position to make most of the Indian promise given the company's robust portfolio and track record of pioneering technological achievements. Let me give you a sense of our robust portfolio and distinctive technological achievements first before we get into growth plants.

Cairn contributes around 26% of India's domestic oil production. We have a portfolio of seven production and exploration blocks. One in Rajasthan, one in the West Coast of India and four on the East Coast, one of our blocks is in South Africa. To-date we have made 51 discoveries, 38 of them being in the prolific Rajasthan basin. Our portfolio has hydrocarbons initially in place of 7.5 billion barrels with gross proved and probable reserves and resource base of 1.3 million barrels as on March 31, 2017. Cairn has been a pioneer in introducing cutting edge technology in India. We've built the world's longest continuously heated pipeline over 700 kilometers. We've implemented the world's largest enhanced oil recovery project in the Mangala field. We've successfully test the ASP pilot project in the Mangala field which has opened doors for us to implement the world's largest ASP project.

Furthermore, we've implemented 4D seismic technology in our offshore assets to increase production. Moving to the next slide. Now let me dwell on how we intend to monetize the opportunity that the policy changes in India present. Exploration and appraisal hold the key to our sustainable growth. As I mentioned only seven out of India's 26 basins are under production. The estimate of total resources in place is over 80 billion barrels. We have put in place a dedicated team for evaluation of the blocks under the Indian Government's Open Acreage Licensing Policy. We were the first to submit an expression of interest under this new policy and we would be submitting our bids by 15 March 2018.

Our exploration strategy is a mix of medium to low risk established place. We're working to discover large fields in high permeability oil reservoir or tight gas reservoir. Our focus shall be on monetization in areas closer to infrastructure. We're closely looking at opportunities around the Barmer Basin and the KG Offshore Basin. We're regenerating our exploration portfolio through exploration and appraisal activities in the prolific offshore Barmer Basin and Offshore KG Basin. Rajasthan Barmer Basin provides us with a unique proposition of singular access to the full Barmer Basin with its multiple plate including oil in high permeability reservoir. And tight oil and tight gas. We have established, discovered discoveries at multiple place in the reservoir system with gross in place of over 6.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. We are analyzing the recently acquired 3D seismic and drilled wells data to firm up new place and prospects. Global partners are being engaged in order to establish 1.5 billion barrels of prospective resources. Further to add, around 600 million barrels of contingent resources, we shall be commencing an integrated exploration and appraisal drilling program. the tendering process for this is underway.

Moving to the next slide. In the Offshore Basin we have 100% participating interest in the KG Offshore in the prolific Krishna-Godavari Basin. The seismic interpretation has resulted in identification of prospects and leads over different place. We will start a two well exploration program from Q4, this should add 300 million barrels of contingent resources. Ravva blocks demonstrate our technology capabilities in transforming offshore fields. Ravva has a recovery rate closed to 50%, we've identified deeper prospects to further harness it's potential. Exploration and appraisal drilling is expected to commence in FY 2019 with a target to add $100 million of contingent resources.

Then moving on to the next slide. The projects we have been working in the past to deliver robust returns are now being implemented. We're commencing growth projects with a gross CapEx of investment of about $1 billion. To generate incremental volume of over 100,000 barrels per day eventually ramping up to 300,000 barrels. Our work on project definition, value engineering, contracting strategy and reservoir quality has enabled us to achieve a project development cost of just under $5 a barrel. A fundamental shift in our execution strategy was needed to ensure that we deliver these projects in time and within budget. We've devised an integrated project development strategy with in-built risk and award mechanism. Our partners in executing the development projects are major global oil and gas service providers. We will reward early delivery and incremental recovery factors critical to the project.

Our project portfolio comprises enhanced oil recovery projects. Tight oil, tight gas and other projects such as infill and infrastructure upgrade projects. Let me first discuss the enhanced oil recovery projects. We've demonstrated top quartile recovery rates in offshore Ravva with recovery of around 50%. In our Rajasthan assets, we've already produced 400 million barrels from the MBA fields in plying a recovery of over 18% till date. We're confident we have the necessary expertise to replicate the success at Ravva. We have already commenced enhanced oil recovery projects in our core MBA fields. The Polymer EOR has been successfully implemented in Mangala field. The success of Mangala EOR is being replicated in the Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields. We've successfully the polymer injectivity test in Bhagyam and Aishwariya fields.

Aishwariya EOR field development plan has been approved by the approving committee. Bhagyam EOR field development plan has been submitted to the JV partner. Enhanced oil recovery entails an outlay of $155 million for an expected ultimate recovery of 40 million barrels and the integrated contract would be awarded shortly. In order to further enhance recovery, we've successfully completed the ASP EOR project in the Mangala field. We would share additional details as we progress to full field implementation to monetize an additional 100 million barrels, with these we want to take the recovery potential of the MBA field to 50%.

Moving onto the tight oil and tight gas, the Raageshwari tight gas project provide us an opportunity to grow our gas business to a sizable scale. The expected ultimate recovery from the project has been increased by 22% to 105 million barrels of oil equivalent. Phase 1 on the project is on track ramp up gas production into 45 million SCFs per day from the current Phase 2 from the current month. Phase 2 is expected to increase the overall gas production to overall 150 million SCFs per day and condensate production to about 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the first half of calendar 2019.

Barmer Hill has significant potential with hydrocarbon in place of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. We're on track to monetize Aishwariya Barmer Hill the first project. Tight oil project provides us an estimated ultimate recovery of 32 million barrels. Stage 1 production appraisal wells have already commenced from the second quarter. field development plan for Phase 2 has been submitted to our JV partner. The integrated contract for tight oil and tight gas is an advance stage of award. Further we will ramp up near term production through infill wells and Cambay fields and also upgrade infrastructure in the Mangala processing terminal.

We've commenced 15 wells infill drilling program at Mangala for early monetization of results. the drilling is already commenced with four wells online. We're working on further 45 infill wells. Discussions with our JV partners are at advance stage. Few wells drilled under this arrangement will be subsequent converted to injector wells as part of the Mangala ASP project. We're upgrading our infrastructure at the Mangala processing terminal to increase liquid handling capacity by around 30%. We continue to look at opportunities to increase our production at offshore blocks.

In the Cambay block, we're commencing a three well infill drilling program for Q4, FY 2018. The development projects would generate an incremental volume of around 100,000 barrels per day. all these projects command a healthy project return economics with an IRR of over 20% even at a $40 Brent. At current prices the IRR would be an excess of 30%. The oil and gas business shall continue to generate positive free cash flow post CapEx year-on-year.

Moving onto the next slide, our operating costs is one the lowest globally. Over the past two years we've managed to consistently reduce our operating cost even with increased field complexities, infrastructure upgrade, additional wells etc. we were able to achieve this primarily due to the spend optimization across chemicals, wells, power, polymer and facilities. We've managed to keep our H1 waterflood operating cost at Rajasthan at around $4.3 a barrel. Blended operating cost for Rajasthan including the cost of polymer and power is $6.2 per barrel. Spend on polymer to generate incremental volume is substantially lower at about $8 to $9 per barrel compared with the initial estimates of over $12 per barrel.

Moving onto technology on the next slide. Proactive technology adoption has been the key to our success over the years. We used leading edge geological and geophysical technologies to enhance the probability of exploration success and monetize our hydrocarbon resources across both offshore and onshore fields. Technology intervention permeates all facets of our business ranging from subsurface to drilling to surface facilities. We see technology playing an even more dominant role as we leverage digitalization to create differentiated value for the business. In summary, we recognize that exploration is success key for our sustainable growth. We've recommenced exploration and appraisal activity to add perspective and contingent resources from the prolific Barmer and KG Basins along with participation in open acreage licensing grounds. We're executing development projects as per our new integrated model to generate incremental volume of around 100,000 barrels per day to reach 300,000 barrels per day. we're maintaining our operating cost at lower end amongst our global tiers.

To conclude, the oil and gas business will continue to generate free cash flow post CapEx year-on-year. happy to take any questions that you may have on vision, strategy, execution.

Unidentified Analyst

Post, 2020 how should we think about the potential decline rates and productions and steady state CapEx, so once you've executed these growth projects.

Sudhir Mathur

Decline rate historically has been about 8% year-on-year and we've managed to sort of use the infill well program to keep the base volumes where they are. So, 200,000 that I talked about which is a base volume would be kept intact through more and more infill wells and then we have a 100,000 coming in from the new projects, but on the CapEx front. I mentioned the numbers, a 1 billion gross, 850 net and the business is going to be generating substantially higher cash flows and make it more than self-funding both from the EBITDA side as well as on the - if you look at CapEx at $5 a barrel, development cost this is probably top decile in the world, that you could get.

Jatinder Goel

Jatinder from Citi. Again. Two questions, please. Does the CapEx include anything for pipeline because even with drag reducing the capacity only gets to 240, but most of the growth is coming in Rajasthan and secondly how much does it add to the unit cost on drag reducing agents? Thank you.

Sudhir Mathur

Drag reducing agents really take our capacity up to closer to 300,000 barrels. And our total transportation cost is less than $0.50 a barrel, so if you have to add more drag reducing agent to flow 300,000 barrels a day, the incremental cost would go up probably anywhere between $0.07 to $0.08 depending on cost at that point of time. That's yes, it's within the $5.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about your strategy for your gas assets? There's lots of gas on [indiscernible].

Sudhir Mathur

We understand from all the research we've done use our reservoir data and using digital technology that the southern part of the field is very rich in gas. So, at moment we do about 7,000 barrels and we're limited really by terminal capacity, processing capacity not by the amount of gas there. So, we're working closely with our service provider partners improving our what should I say, fracking capability and learning a lot from what's happened at the US shale and as I mentioned in the top while I was going through the presentation you saw we increased our EUR by 22% because of the new technological advances that I spoke about. So, we believe that, we would do at least 150 million SCFs a day and the associated condensate that comes out of it, is another 5,000 barrels a day. So, all in all, and we believe that in the next phase as we get to know the field a lot better through drilling we should be able to take this up to somewhere in the region of 50,000 barrels of gas production.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you then talk about the market for gas in India? So, if you're having increasing production do you actually at the moment have a commercial outlet for that production or is that something that you think both available at the time.

Sudhir Mathur

Let me start by saying that, if you look at what's happening in India. Whether it's the - our Prime Minister talking, whether it's the Minister of Gas. Gas is being focused on hugely and we're talking about a shift. Today gas is about 7.5% of the total energy mix in the India and the government is talking about to taking into 20%. So, we're seeing whether it goes to fertilizer, power, everything, everybody is out to make cleaner India. You're aware that we've signed the Paris Accord on this front, so gas is going to be very powerful. Independent - the government has opened up pipeline to private players. At the moment, most of the pipelines are operated by GAIL or one or two other mid-sized players. So, we're beginning to see huge amount of investment, but as far as we're concerned most all our gas goes to fertilizer and that's not going to change in the near future.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Sudhir Mathur

Let me try and summarize what you're saying, you're definitely saying that I'd like to reiterate my presentation before hand over to Deshnee is 100,000 barrels every day is something we've talked about in the pocket, we're just dotting the I's and crossing the T's with our vendor partners. we're looking at ASP which is going to add at least if not more 50,000 barrels. You would hear, us talking about that, about contract award in the next quarter at most two. We want to make this - we're trying to bring in the skin of the game of our partners that we talk about. We're looking at Rajasthan exploration to throw up another 50,000 barrels, we would be taking up production from the tight oil, tight guys business. Once we start getting more data from the wells and KG Basin. There have been lot of discoveries around that. this is 100% participating interest which is what excites us as much as the prospectivity [ph] because that allows us to move very fast and we're looking at about anywhere around 70,000 barrels of oil from that area as well.

So, if you look at the pillars of 500 we're talking about 500,000 barrels of oil. They're pretty much all laid out with an immediate impact coming from the 100,000 barrels followed by ASP, followed by increased volumes again from Aishwariya, tight oil and gas, followed by the exploration. And if you look at longer term, the Ola [ph] app is going to give us complete rejig of our portfolio around where already are and we feel that the development cost because of us already being in Rajasthan as well as KG by then would bring down the development cost quite substantially to create shareholder return.

Ashwin Bajaj

So, thanks a lot Sudhir that was really interesting and of course you know oil and gas continues to be really important for India. As India imports 80% of its oil requirements and domestic production has been very slow and growing, so Vedanta is playing a key role and I just like to mention Mr. Navin Agarwal who's in the audience whom you all know used to be Chairman of Cairn India and he's really passionate about the oil business driving this growth. So, with that shifting gears. We'll move to zinc and Deshnee is going to present on Zinc International.

Okay, so we have a video of Gamsberg so let's play and then Deshnee will present.

Deshnee Naidoo

Good morning, everyone. I think there is no better way of me starting this then showing you what's actually happening on the ground. So that was that, what that video was about. We're very proud of the project that basically showcases how mining and the environment can come together. So, let me start, my name is Deshnee Naidoo. I'm the CEO of the Vedanta Zinc International business. Zinc International the portfolio was acquired in 2011. We have since the acquisition improved our safety performance, extended the life of mine of all the existing operations. We've actually made fundamental changes to the operating regimes.

In Black Mountain we've moved to more massive mining methods. We've actually done more outsourcing and we're realigned our processing parameters to the future ore requirements that we're faced with. And we've also very proudly invested counter cyclical. This gives us demonstrated track record of which to drive our best in class, safety efforts, using technology with our established operational efficiencies to deliver projects at low cost and to continue to drive our targeted exploration to further strengthen our project pipeline. We're however in business to ensure that our communities thrive.

We then turn to the locality. The business currently spans over both South Africa and Namibia. Skorpion is an integrated oxide based open pit mine and refinery complex with the capacity to treat 150,000 tons of special high-grade zinc ingots. Our Black Mountain mine located in the Northern Cape in South Africa comprises of two underground mining operations that exploits a polymetallic ore deposit of zinc, lead, copper and silver with a capacity to produce 90,000 tons of metal in concentrates. 30 kilometers Northeast of the existing Black Mountain operation is the Gamsberg project. Gamsberg is one of the largest known zinc deposits today. The defined reserve and resource is estimated at around 215 million tons. The project was discovered in 1976. Our commitment at acquisition was to start the project within five years, which we did and starting it in mid-2015 which by the way was the height of the downturn.

We have enabled this approach by taking a phased approach, disciplined capital allocation with strategic partners. we are also in a world class closure at our Lisheen mine in Ireland. Zinc International is a 306 million ton reserve and resource strong business with 22 million tons of contained metal. We're in the right mineral endowment address in Africa. So, although our production with Lisheen closed for this current year is around 160,000 ton level. The resource base can sustain much higher levels of production and hence supports our healthy project pipeline towards a 1 million ton target.

Now going to Gamsberg. As we mentioned, we're following a modular project execution approach. Phase 1 is only one quarter of the total resource. This strategy has derisk the project implementation and actually enabled more efficient capital allocation. Phase 1 will have a capacity of 4 million tons run off mine production and an average grade of about 6.5% zinc and will be able to produce 250,000 tons per annum of metal in concentrate. The capital for Phase 1 is still at around $400 million and the CoP between $1,000 to $1,100 per ton. But the large reserve and resource base can support up to 600,000 tons of zinc production. Phase 2 will see a larger open pit and can add 200,000 tons per annum. Phase 2 as an order of magnitude estimate is around $350 million. Phase 3 is an underground potential and can add 150,000 tons per annum.

So Gamsberg Phase 2 can almost start immediately after the completion of Phase 1 and the reason for that is was, Gamsberg Phase 1 and 2 was always looked as the mega pit option. So, all the environmental approval and other regulatory approvals supports Phase 1 with a larger Phase 2. If we then move on to the next slide. All of the major capital orders for the project were placed up until the end of FY 2017 with more than 80% of the total capital commitments having been completed. On site we're just under 2,000 strong in terms of construction manpower. From the first blast on the 27 July 2015 as I mentioned earlier pre-starting as advance accordingly or according to schedule. We've completed the main mine access ramp in April 2017 which was essential for the waste pre-stripping to access the ore body for bulk mining. We started the bulk pre-stripping from May 2017. We have achieved our full waste pre-stripping rate of just over 3.5 million tons for the past three months. In fact, the team has recorded just over 4.3 million this very last month. We have now moved more than 35 million tons at the half of the year, of the total capital pre-stripping requirement of between 65 to 70 million tons. We're on track to achieve the first ore production by early 2018, in fact we're in ore now, we can see it. So, we have to - so we will have a sufficient ore struck power by the time the plant is ready to be commissioned in the first half of next year. we've ordered the design and the construction of the [technical difficulty] plant late last year, calendar year from EL Bateman. The construction of the concentrator plant and vital infrastructure for the overall project including the power line, the water pipeline and the high-density polyethylene, the HDPE lined at Tailing Dams all at peak activity. I was on site last week.

Oil equipment manufacturing, and material fabrication is progressing as further scheduled. The mill components have already started to arrive on site. We're on track. For our first production of concentrate from the Gamsberg plant by the middle of next year, with nine to 12-month ramp up to get us to full production. But turning to our current operations, our current BMM operations as executed several operational improvement projects over the past three years to grow production despite as you can see lower grades. Mining performance has increased significantly, we're moving to a safer, more efficient long haul open stopping mining method. And in 2015, 12% of production came from this method which is increased to 33% by the end of 2017 with a target of 46% for this year.

We have increased the amount and quality of the backfill place. Blackfill placement is increased from 250,000 tons in FY 2015 to 460,000 tons in FY 2017 and with this year, we're targeted to place close to 600,000 tons. Restructuring shift patterns has also yielded at 10% improvement in our labor productivity. But the concentrator Black Mountain is also improved significantly. Improvement in the hourly treatment rate from the historic numbers of 184 to 212 tons per hour via improvement to the grinding and flotation circuits. This has increased our plant capacity from the historic 1.4 million ton level to the current 1.7 million ton per annum levels. And with the overall recovery increase of plus 3%.

Significant potential exists for life of mine extensions for the underground operations at Swartberg. About 20% of the current production comes from Swartberg Phase 1. The next phase will replace all of the current production which includes the current Deeps mine. The production or the project is 1.7 million ton per annum run off mine and would likely produce between 65,000 to 70,000 per annum of lead and silver. And I think that's the stock difference comes back zinc, whereas Black Mountain will move to being lead and silver concentrate operation. The minable resource is still open ended down dip and hence has potential upside which we're already framing as the Swartberg Phase 3 project. We're planning to complete the pre-feasibility of the Swartberg project by the end of this month. But in order to be quick to market, we want to complete the twin decline feasibility study now so that we can place the order whilst the team then progresses with the mine design. This project will be ramped up in line with the deeps ramping down.

Turning our attention to the Skorpion operation. Skorpion is Africa's only integrated zinc refinery. The operation was built in the early 2000s with an estimate life of 15 years. The asset life has been extended since through additional exploration. Business improvement to treat lower grades with more material handling flexibility and preventative maintenance to make sure that the asset actually survives beyond its designed life. The next phase in the life of extension of the mine is the expansion of pit 112 which is the highwall pushback on the current pit. This project targets moving 80 million tons of waste, with 2.5 million tons of ore, with just over 200,00 tons of zinc over the next 3.5 years.

Now given the step change in operations required we've outsourced the mining to derisk what we've had to achieve. The current ore gap created though between mining out of the current pit shell and the pit 112 is being mitigated through the treatment of low grade material that have accumulated on site over the years, better material handling of wet ore because with the pit at these levels, we're actually mining below the water table and blending of external oxides to ensure we get the right feed grade into the plant. We have increased resources to further explore and conduct study work to further extend the life of mine beyond the next 3.5 years though, this includes possible underground mining of the oxide resource below the current pit 112 exploiting the [indiscernible] resource which is a neighbouring potential and converting the refinery to co-treat sulphide ores something that we have discussed with the market before.

So, let's summarize and turning to the outlook, our 306 million ton reserve and resource, 22 million ton contained metal supports a clear project pipeline to the 1 million tons and we're all set to reach up to 400 ton per annum run rate in the next three years. This growth is anchored by the Gamsberg Phase 1 which starts production by the middle of next year. then we'll ramp up to about 100,000 in FY 2019 and by 2020 we expect the project to be fully ramped up. By 2020 also, Skorpion would be in the high-grade ore zone of Pit 112 and will be yielding production volumes of around 125,000 tons. This will then shift the business to a cost number of sub $1,100 per ton.

Our guidance for the year as iterated before by Mr. Kaura remains at 160,000 tons. Where the cost of production of $1,500 per ton. We're also working as I've mentioned to finalize and bring on stream the Gamsberg Phase 2 and the Swartberg Phase 2 projects and to end, our phase project approach not only derisk execution especially on greenfield projects, but actually allows for the disciplined capital allocation that we've so well done across the business. This philosophy has also enabled a lock box funding strategy i.e. minimizing or eliminating any cause for external funding when possible. The Gamsberg Phase 1 will generate cash to support Phase 2 and Swartberg and then pit 112's cash will support the refinery conversion.

We have a strong operational and project execution track record in known geographies which when combined with our project pipeline supported by extensive resource base makes for a very exciting growth story. But to remain successful and to be able to weather through the commodity cycles. We will continue to focus and leverage that focus on technology and on strategic partnerships. Thank you.

Ashwin Bajaj

We'll take questions on Zinc International before we move to [indiscernible].

Jatinder Goel

Thanks, Jatinder from Citi again. Two questions please. Firstly, the owned refinery at Gamsberg is it the Phase 2 which will require owned refinery potentially or are you talking about Phase 2 when you might require, what's the key reasoning is it metallurgy that will be difficult to handle outside so you better place to preserve value leakage or is there any other reasoning? And secondly Swartberg Phase 2 CapEx is there any indication, that you can give ball park number? For this.

Deshnee Naidoo

All right, so on the first question. When we initially approve the Gamsberg Phase 1, we actually approve the refinery conversion Skorpion as well, if you would remember and the order of magnitude given then was around $150 million, $160 million capital so that the Skorpion facility could be upgraded to co-treat both oxides and sulphides. Given the fact this was greenfields project I think we said, if we don't have to do the entire value chain, let's stop the project at concentrate. But that coupled with the fact that we took the decision to reinstate the pushback at Skorpion because it always makes sense for Skorpion to treat Skorpion's material from a cost point of view and not to mention where the TCRC's were going. We decided to ring fence Skorpion and then sell concentrate from Gamsberg into what is a concentrate constrained market right now. So that's Phase 1.

Phase 2 is not dependent in terms of refinery on the metallurgy only. It's actually related to material handling. If we're going to start to produce levels over 400,000; 450,000 tons of metal in concentrate. Concentrate grades are around 45%, 50% to try a move a 1 million tons a zinc is going to be a little difficult. So, it's actually the logistics that dictates when and where the refinery gets both. So that decision will have to make coupled with the Phase 2. But either way I think if we cannot find more ore for Skorpion now it makes complete sense to upgrade Skorpion to co-treat sulphides and oxides and became a custom refinery down the line. So, we have various options at play.

In terms of your second question on Swartberg, so Swartberg right now is only 20% of the current production, it's actually deepening of the current workings as well as we've got two shallow options with the twin decline ball park number because we're in pre-freeze right now is around $200 million to $250 million.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you. And Phase 2 of Gamsberg or future expansion how much influence does mining charter has on it, if any at this stage?

Deshnee Naidoo

No, I think for us, nothing at this stage. I think we're closely watching what's happening in the courts. Yesterday and today on the declaratory order, but as I mentioned just looking ring fenced at what we need to do in the Northern cape [ph], our permits are all approved, so we could actually start now.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you.

Sunil Duggal

Good morning, everyone. And I'm going to present on behalf of Hindustan Zinc. The exciting story of Hindustan Zinc. So now I will start with an overview of global zinc market and then cover the key aspects of our Zinc India business. I then want to share the progress of our expansion projects and going forward our vision. On Slide 1, we're going to talk about the zinc market as you're aware zinc prices continue to perform well. Dwindling concentrate supplies for mines in recent times and metal inventory is reaching multi-year low have both supported zinc prices resulting in continued price rally. This shortage in mine supply has reduced treatment charges which as you can see in the chart on slide, are at the lowest level in over a decade now.

Falling TCs having squeezed the margin for smelters are not incentivizing early capacity despite steady growth in global metal demand. Zinc market size has increased consistently over years and we expect that supply will also increase in coming years. However, as you can see in the table below the 3rd Chart, inventory levels have reduced by half dropping to levels equivalent to less than a month in terms of days of consumptions. This against the historical norm of about two months consumption levels. It goes without saying that the market is highly sensitive to timing of new supplies and reversal of production cuts. The forecast growth in supplies both from mine and smelter is not sufficient to either match the growth in demand or to replenish inventories to normal level of two months. This in my opinion will take another five years to work through and until then the market will remain imbalanced and therefore prices will remain strong.

If we go to the Slide 2 now, Hindustan Zinc is one of the largest zinc-lead producer in the world. We're increasing mined metal production from the current 900 kt to 1.2 million ton through our expansion projects which I will be discussing later in the presentation. We are also looking to double our silver production from 500 ton expected in the current financial to 1,000 tons by 2021. Which will position us as the top five producers of the world. In addition to being one of the lowest cost zinc producer in the world, our mines are recognized for their robustness and sustainability practices. Recently Hindustan Zinc has been ranked 3rd globally in the Environment category and 11th overall by Dow Jones Sustainability Index out of the 58 companies assessed in the industry group of mining and metal. What really distinguishes us can be broadly summarized in four core strengths.

First and foremost are our world class mines have over 25 years of life and over 4 million tons of reserves and resources which we have been continually adding to. Secondly, having our own integrated metal value chain and Captive Power Plants gives us the advantage of assured availability of raw material for our smelter. Thirdly, high quality assets focused on state of the art technology and digitalization makes us one of the lowest cost producers in the world. In addition, and finally, we've market leadership. We've about 80% of market share of Indian Zinc market and pretty much every customer in the country buys predominantly from us.

If we go to the next slide and talk about our assets. Hindustan Zinc is unique as it converts all its ore into refined metal. Our asset portfolio primarily comprises of five world class mines. Each distinct from one another and three states of art smelter complexes. We have also refining units Captive Power Plants, wind farms, solar power plants in our portfolio. Zawar mine dates back over 2,500 years and is said to be the oldest zinc mine in the world. We're still adding resources and reserves here. Rampura Agucha mine which is one of the largest zinc mines in the world. With one of the highest and consistent zinc grades. We're in the recent year successfully transitioning into the underground mine here. A process which is largely complete now. Sindesar Khurd is a silver rich mine and in terms of cost it is actually a negative cost mine, silver credits are included.

We have well developed infrastructure and all our assets are located within a radius of 200 kilometers which gives us significant logistic advantage. Chanderiya lead-zinc smelter is one of the world's largest smelting complexes. We plan to expand this to a capacity of 648 kt through various debottlenecking initiative. We're in the process of setting up our first Fumer plant at Chanderiya which will be commissioned by mid-FY 2019. At the Dariba smelter, the zinc cell house expansion and the leaching and purification circuit debottlenecking will take the existing capacity of 320 kt to 460 kt by December 2018.

In addition, we also have captive power capacity of 474 megawatt. We have undertaken numerous initiative to minimize carbon footprint. We have installed 274 megawatt of wind power, 16 megawatt of solar power and 35 megawatt of waste heat recovery power plants to promote green energy. If we go to the next slide and look at our track record of growth. Over the years we have delivered many fold growth. Since the divestment of the company by Government of India in 2002, we have increased ore and mine metal production by over three times. From FY 2003 we've added about 260 million tons of net R&R after depletion. We continue focus on greenfield and brownfield exploration. Our reserve and resource base gives us a mine life of 25 years at 1.2 million tons of production. Our exceptional growth in silver has coincided with the expansion of Sindesar Khurd mine and as we expand our capacity at Sindesar Khurd mine. I see this growth trajectory to continue in future also. I expect our total silver production to cross 500 ton in FY 2018 that is current year and double to 1,000 tons by 2021.

And if we look at our mine expansion now, in the next slide we're expanding all our mines simultaneously which is unique. This will increase our metal production capacity to 1.2 million ton through our expansion project we've created a strong foundation which will drive our future growth. We're at the end of transition from open cars to underground. Historically Rampura Agucha open cars has accounted for about 80% of our total MIC, all of which is being replaced by underground mines. The current financial year will see the end of open pit. The total CapEx for these project was $1.6 billion which is entirely self-funded and of which we've already spent close to $1 billion.

Our milling and smelter capacity enhancements are progressing hand-in-hand to match mine production ramp up, enabling us to remain fully integrate. As you see from the chart, we have been able to hold our cost of production despite the transition to underground. Importantly, we have maintained our position in the first quartile of the global zinc composite cost curve, thanks to our focus on cost control which we've intensified with input commodity cost coming under pressure now. We expect a minor increase in cost during the current financial year due to substantial increase in input commodity prices and the open pit being at the deeper level. This being a temporary and the cost will stabilize following the commissioning of Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd.

Now to talk off our silver portfolio and our potential of 1,000 ton. Our silver production is poised to grow to 1,000 tons by 2021. The company has significant focus on improving the ore to metal recovery. Typically, silver is recovered from lead smelters. We're said to recover silver from zinc smelters now and are setting up three Fumer's and our hydrometallurgical smelters. We will also recover silver from mine tailing which is under pilot phase at Rampura Agucha. On the mining front, we're focusing on silver rich deposits and are adopting new technologies to achieve benchmark recoveries.

Now if we go to the next slide. And we talk off the resource driven growth we've had sustained growth for number of years and the key to this has been our focus on acceleration. This chart depicts our acceleration success despite the volume of mining of ore every year, we have never allowed our R&R to deplete and have added more than what we have actually mine. We are drilling around 80,000 meters per annum. Which is currently mostly brownfield. We use modern technology and the latest software in term of geochemical management. Our future growth will also be resource driven, we're looking for a new deposit to underpin our growth. We have clear strategy in place to grow R&R and have over 20 exploration permits in our hand. We will increase our net R&R to 500 million tons by 2020.

Now if we go to the next slide on our way forward. As our goal of 1.2 million ton gets realized in the next two years it is time for us to get back to the drawing board now. We have envisaged a second phase of expansion from 1.2 million ton to 1.5 million ton. I can share some opportunities that will help us to get there. For instance, at Kayar upon drilling there is evidence of ore body extending further than we originally envisaged which gives us a potential opportunity to grow this mine by another 30%. Similarly, at Zawar, we've successfully found six new ore body targets which could amount to six new mining licenses. We're operating a group of four mines in Zawar at present, but there is a potential to operate up to six mines going forward.

In addition, there are some new licenses which we expect to receive in the next six to 12 months because they're in various stages of approval and there has been significant progress on all these licenses. We're also looking at debottlenecking our existing resources within our brownfield sites, we have an ongoing drilling program at Agucha where there is initial indication of some high lead silver galena zone below the existing ore body. We're working out the technicalities of how we can mine from this galena once the shaft gets commissioned, we will have an exploration drive after the shaft is commissioned given that this zone is below shaft level, but there are already indications of silver rich ore body below the existing ore body.

Our next phase of expansion is very exciting. It is going to be a combination of greenfield and brownfield growth. We will share a definite plan in the next few quarters. To summarize, our key growth opportunities we are targeting 950 kt of finished metal for the current year, with the existing projects being ramped up. We will achieve full expanded output of 1.2 million ton by FY 2020. In addition, we aim to achieve 1.5 million tons in due course through work on various identified initiatives. We're achieving these expansion whilst maintaining our world class cost structure and we will also continue to replace any mining of ore with new resource and reserves.

Thank you very much and I'm happy to receive the question from you now.

Fraser Jamieson

Fraser Jamieson from JP Morgan. Just I mean clearly lots of growth options there in terms of sort of prioritizing some of those longer-term options up to 1.5 million tons. Could you ramp through sort of general ideas? I'm quite sure the most perspective there I'm guessing some of the brownfield options are probably the most interesting and potentially highest return but your thoughts on that. and then secondly question that comes up sort of yearly basis. In terms of the Indian Government stands on the minority holding and then Vedanta's position around that, please?

Sunil Duggal

So, on the second question, this question maybe probably can be answered by Mr. Kaura. After I finish the first question. So now the Indian Government amended the MMDR Act, 2015 and they said that whatever the new mining licenses will be given it will be through the auction route. But they also said in the amendment that whatever the saved licenses are there, these will be operated in a common route because we already had the exploration licenses in hand about 23 of the total. So, these are in various stages of the approval. Reconnaissance permit in some of these licenses we have already done, and they are in the next stage. So, if we look at the various permits mostly they're in the State of Rajasthan but there are certain permit which are there in the other states also, so they're in the various stages of approval, some delay had come because the MMDR Act had been amended but now the clarification has come and now the movement of these licenses are in quite advance stage. Of course, being various licenses are in the various stages of the approval, but these are very exciting opportunities and the way they progress is, we're hoping that in the next six to 12 months' time, some of the approvals will take place and maybe in the next couple of year we will make at least some of these mines operational. Apart from the brownfield opportunities which we have briefly talked.

Kuldip Kaura

So, I think on the question of government holding. We are very comfortable with government as our partner in Hindustan Zinc and I think as and when they sort of decide [indiscernible] so we'll be interested in buying their stake.

Fraser Jamieson

Okay, yes can maybe appreciate a lesser one that was rewind a few years. It was a period where it would look like a question of when rather than if, then it was a definite change in the government stance to not being on the agenda at all and that was kind of the last update as far as I'm aware. Is that still the case or does it feel like things might be shifting back towards considering a divestment again?

Kuldip Kaura

I mean some of these questions I think will be possibly speculating on some of these things. So, I personally do not see any sort of any sense of urgency in this, anyway.

Sunil Duggal

If I may say, this is not on the - currently on the board agenda. But over the time we've always found that, government being very supportive partner and having hefty share, so it works like arrangement system and we complement each other. So immediately although it is not in the agenda, but we always find they're on the right side of us, it helped us, they being the supportive partner of our company.

Fraser Jamieson

Okay, thank you.

Jatinder Goel

[Technical difficulty]

Sunil Duggal

So, I would say the projects which are of higher priority, one is that as I said that the R&R which we are finding at Zawar is very high, so there are lot of new targets and there are couple of mining licensees in near our Kayar mine there are two licenses which are of medium to high grade which are of quite high priority for us. Thirdly, I think the galena zone [ph] would be very exciting for us because we will have the infrastructure developed and the acceleration when we develop the acceleration drive and we drill although we've done some deep drilling already and we have found the indication, but it is very important drill in the ore body, when we go deep, and this will be very high priority and exciting opportunity for us. But apart from that, there is a Sindesar Khurd belt also in which there are three to four mining licenses where we can lay hand, so this being a very rich ore body and we understand that this is a very ore body which is structurally so strong that we have been able to ramp up our production before time, you see we had set a time line of 3.75 million ton in FY 2019 we could do it two years before and now we'd starting thinking 6 million ton from this. So, this belt is very exciting there are two three licenses here. One of the licenses already there with us. On another licenses some favorable decision has come, so and this belt will also be very exciting. So, three, four exciting opportunities are coming in our way and because of which we have already started saying that, we have started visioning 1.5 million ton. Apart from some of the other, which we may lay hand, but these are the top priorities.

Jatinder Goel

Okay, thank you.

Kuldip Kaura

That was a question from, Jatin.

Eli Lake

Eli Lake from Bloomberg Intelligence. These exciting opportunities that you mentioned can I just ask what is your zinc price assumption for these licenses, the six months and six to 12 months, medium and your long-term forecast when you're evaluating these exciting new opportunities.

Sunil Duggal

You're talking about zinc price forecast.

Eli Lake

Yes, please.

Sunil Duggal

We've talked about the strong fundamentals.

Kuldip Kaura

See I think one way to look at this is that, that we are lowest cost zinc producers ourselves. Our numbers if you follow this presentation we were looking at a number of $800 per ton as our cost of production, so at that cost of production viability is very, very attractive irrespective of whether the zone is 2,500 or 3,200. So, I think if your question was around viability, so it's really determined in our case by our cost.

Eli Lake

So, can I refresh then. Are we looking then from what you say implied breakeven at about $800 for the zinc projects?

Kuldip Kaura

Pardon, come again please.

Eli Lake

Breakeven, is it an implication that it is a breakeven cost at $800 for your zinc projects?

Kuldip Kaura

No, $800 is our cost of production as I said which is the one of lowest cost in the world. So typically, if you look at I mean current prices of course $3,200 or around that but if you look at even a long-term price of about $2,500 so the viability is very, very attractive for any projects.

Eli Lake

Thank you.

Sunil Duggal

So, we actually mean is that, we're not impacted by what happens in the market because when we focus on our internal fundamentals and we have been able to contain our cost and make it consistent around $800 over the last so many years and we talk about the same figures, so we're not impacted at any point of time, at any LME prices. So, we will always make money. But if we look at the Zinc fundamentals you always have seen that how the balance of the market is going to be there. So, if we look at the overall how the mines are going to come, how the production capacity will be there, what are the projects in hand? We will always say that the market will almost remain imbalanced in the next five year before the stocks come to the normal, at least for five years. So, we will always say that my own belief is that the, LME should never however somewhere below $3,000 to $3,500.

Eli Lake

Thank you much appreciated. I was just trying work up, I had a cost assumption that you can give for price assumption you can give. Thank you.

Jatinder Goel

Hi, Jatinder from Citi. Two questions please. You probably created a history by paying the biggest special dividend, but just trying to understand how you decide at what amount of special dividend do you need to pay from Hindustan Zinc? Is it possible just set a maximum cash that you need to hold and pay everything above that? do you actually need to hold that much cash in your balance sheet and how does it help Hindustan Zinc holding that much cash? And secondly do you have sustaining CapEx guidance for 1.2 million ton capacity steady state but you would be spending just to maintain that number.

Ashwin Bajaj

So maybe I can just address the first question and Mr. Duggal can supplement or Mr. Kaura can supplement. Hindustan Zinc has been generated strong cash over the years and the board has taken this decisions over the last two years to return some of that cash to shareholders and that has gone down really well with shareholders I think of all companies, not just Hindustan Zinc, but Vedanta Limited and Vedanta Plc as well. So, they've done two special dividends. Hindustan Zinc didn't have a formal dividend policy, so that has been put in place over the last one year and that's a minus 30% payout ratio they're probably paying out a little bit more than that. and any other special dividends are to the distribution of the board from time-to-time, it's an interplay of course zinc prices have been strong, performance has been strong at Hindustan Zinc, the projects are going well, CapEx needs are known, and things are within budget. So, the board does evaluate from time-to-time and will take a call on whether they should be paying out anything much larger than the formal dividend policy envisages. But in terms of predictability the dividend policy is in place minimum 30% payout ratio can be factored in.

Sunil Duggal

We approved the dividend policy year only, so –but rest is the board matter, how the company performed and how the performance is there, so it is. [Indiscernible] then accordingly it will not be possible for us to comment at this point of time. So, what was your second question on the CapEx.

Jatinder Goel

CapEx for the Hindustan Zinc business at 1.2 million ton, when you get to that level, what would be the sustaining CapEx number?

Sunil Duggal

Sustaining CapEx currently around $50 million, $60 million and I think after we spend - and go to the capacity of 1.2 million tons, the sustaining CapEx should stay around that figure because these will be the new sets and new sets will not require a bigger sustaining CapEx compared to the current level.

Kuldip Kaura

Marginally, certainly.

Jatinder Goel

Thank you.

Ashwin Bajaj

So, any questions from the phone line operator or the webcast and we have a little bit of time. So, if there are any other follow-up questions for the other businesses, we can take those as well for oil and gas or international zinc.

Operator

Ashwin Bajaj

Okay, so if no further questions from the phone line either then will hand it over Mr. Kaura to just summarize.

Kuldip Kaura

I think we heard from our three business leaders the exciting opportunities in front of them. In our oil and gas business as we heard I mean in the near term we have an opportunity to go to 300,000 barrels production level per day for which all triggers have been pressed. And then similarly, the Zinc International to a level of about 400,000 in near term and in zinc, 1.2 million tons. But this is the story with all our businesses in the sense that. Aluminum which is already invested is also ramping up and similarly as we were saying the Copper India we announced the growth which will also ramp up in the similar time frame. So within couple of years actually across the businesses there will be gradual ramp up and then in the longer term we are fundamentally focused on India brownfield expansion and India growth story and the India in terms of its economy 8% to 9% GDP growth and the intensity of use of these metals which will also come up with the increasing urbanization and infrastructure offers us a huge opportunity and so fundamentally all these expansions will be underpinned by our capital allocations philosophy which is a strong shareholder returns maintaining a strong balance sheet and also investing in growth opportunities with the best return at very conservative assumptions. So, with that, thank you very much for being with us.

Ashwin Bajaj

Thanks, and please join us for lunch.

