Intel: Graphics Can Catapult The Stock Far Higher

Although Intel was always reluctant to represent itself as a graphics player, formation of the Core and Visual Computing Group is an encouraging departure from the earlier line of thinking.

In an article written earlier this year in July, I opined that Intel’s (INTC) stock should reach well above $50 driven by HPC (high-performance computing) and AI (artificial intelligence). The stock was then hovering around $33, and today, four months later, it’s available at a price more than ~40% higher.

Intel’s strategy in light of its financial strength and the ability to create new markets for its products is driving the stock higher. This article delves deeper into one of Intel’s new strategy, which is appointing AMD’s (AMD) graphics key-person Raja Koduri as chief architect of its newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group. We’ll also see if there’s further room for the stock to go higher.

Supply Creates Its Own Demand, Right?

According to the French economist Jean-Baptiste Say, “Supply creates its own demand.” Although Say said it in macro context, I believe it’s true to an extent for multi-national manufacturing companies as well, such as Intel. Why? Well, the survival of tech companies like Intel mostly depends on creating new technologies continuously, which are commercially acceptable. Intel is successfully doing this job for decades, but very few investors understand its implications as far as the stock’s valuation is concerned. Fortunately, for long-term Intel investors, the picture is gradually changing.

How Intel’s New Strategy Could Lift Its Stock Further?

Intel’s decision of appointing Raja Koduri as its chief architect, senior vice president of its newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions will have a long-term impact on its graphics segment. The segment was a laggard compared to that of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD.

Bringing Raja Koduri at the helm of its graphics division (visual computing is incomplete without graphics processors) means Intel finally understood that it’s necessary to solidify its parallel processing division further. I strongly believe Intel will make GPUs going forward, in addition to its other parallel processing chips, such as FPGAs and Xeon Phi coprocessors.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said few days ago:

Data is the most important force in society today, and the flood of data generated by intelligent, connected machines is the lifeblood for the future of technology innovation. This force inspires us to imagine and deliver data-rich innovations based on artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI).

Before analyzing how the strategy of including graphics processors in its product portfolio could have a positive impact on its stock price, we first need to understand how Intel can change the role of graphics processors in today’s data-driven world.

Why Graphics Processing Is Becoming More Important?

So far the graphics processing units (GPUs) were primarily used in the areas of gaming and high-performance computing (HPC). However, with a data-driven world fast unleashing, as Brian Krzanich mentioned, the use cases of GPUs will gradually expand. How? The advent of Internet-of-Things (IoT) era, i.e., the era of smaller connected devices, will see the explosion of devices with vision, i.e., devices fitted with camera.

Such a device, like a drone or a copter, will send what it sees from its aerial photographic unit to the associated datacenter where the images or the sequence of images (read videos) will be analyzed for a particular purpose (click here for an example). While at the device level, an FPGA and a vigilance camera are enough to perform its job (of taking images and sending them to the datacenter), at the datacenter level analyzing the images for extracting insights won’t be possible without the help of GPUs.

Analyzing images means analyzing pixels. And for analyzing pixels, the best software platform is Nvidia-invented CUDA (compute unified device architecture) even today. To learn more, click here. The point is, without a CUDA-like platform and GPUs as graphics processors, it’s not yet possible to analyze pixels for extracting insights at a rapid pace. And while we have CUDA’s superiority already in hand, why would we invest time and money to invent a different platform with a different methodology? Instead, it’s far more rational to get into the existing platform and maximize revenue. Fortunately, Intel lately understood this.

Intel already has its MKL (math kernel library), which can be tweaked to make it equivalent to CUDA. Intel’s aim should be to develop chips, not software platforms. And for that purpose I don’t believe investing time and money to develop an alternative CUDA-like platform is the right strategy. Intel can also make its graphics chips CUDA-compatible. That makes sense, and with Raja Koduri onboard, I’m sure Intel is heading into that direction, something I was long expecting from Intel.

Investors’ Angle

With Intel’s new graphics strategy, I think the stock should reflect richer valuation multiples. It took hardly one year for Raja to turn around AMD from almost zero to a graphics player of repute staying at the helm of AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group. As I said repetitively earlier, Intel being a diversified chip player, it would be INTC’s competitive advantage over NVDA and AMD to push its graphical solutions rapidly into the marketplace and grab market share from them. Revenue should start to grow significantly in a year.

In the current calendar year of 2017, Intel's revenue is expected to hover around $60,000 million with no significant changes in product line (FPGAs will take time to be reflected in revenue growth chart, please see below). However, with Intel’s graphics processors about to enter the market, I believe there is scope for revenue to shoot up by as much as 10% in CY-2018. I expect Intel to deliver revenue of approximately $66 billion in 2018.

Intel’s stock is currently available at a P/S multiple of ~3.5x, which I believe is dirt cheap given its upcoming graphics solutions. I won't hesitate to attach a P/S multiple of 4x on its forward one-year revenue, which could effortlessly take the stock near $75 in a year. However, this might seem to be a lofty valuation at this point in time. So I’d recommend investors not to consider buying the stock looking at that $75 figure. It’s just a probable scenario. What it implies is that Intel is a solid long-term play, i.e., with a time horizon of at least three years.

Conclusion

In addition to the graphics revenue, Intel’s overall revenue should gradually reflect its FPGA revenue, and in light of this, I believe a P/S multiple of 4x is justifiable. In addition, being an all-round chip player, not having graphics solutions in its product portfolio was acting as a negative factor for the stock. That negative factor being removed, I believe the Street will get encouraged to apply a richer valuation on Intel.

