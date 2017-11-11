Mattersight's (MATR) CEO Kelly Conway on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 5:00 p.m. ET

Executives

Kelly Conway - President & Chief Executive Officer

David Mullen - SVP & Chief Financial Officer

David Gustafson - EVP & Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Patrick Lin - Primarius Capital

Mathew Spencer - JMP Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Amanda, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Mattersight Q3 2017 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Kelly Conway, CEO of Mattersight. Please go ahead, sir.

Kelly Conway

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. With me today are David Gustafson, our Chief Operating Officer; and Dave Mullen, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, I'd like to ask Dave to share with you the information regarding our statement today. Dave?

David Mullen

During today's call we will be making both statements regarding historical facts and forward-looking statements, that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in order to help you better understand our business. These forward-looking statements are not limited to historical facts, they reference our plans, intentions, forecasts, expectations, beliefs, strategies and objectives, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties associated with our business are highlighted in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our earnings press release issued earlier today. Mattersight Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this call. Also, be advised, that this call is being recorded and is copyrighted by Mattersight Corporation.

Kelly Conway

Thanks, Dave. Our agenda today, I will begin with an overview of the third quarter, then Dave will talk about how those highlights translated into our financial results. We'll then review with you some of the significant Q3 deals and, in particular, what is happening with our key routing clients because we are seeing some very encouraging rapid expansions at a number of these initial clients. Finally, we will finish up with our outlook for the balance of the year and then take your questions.

First, with respect with to bookings. They were substantially better than for the first two quarters of the year, even though we're disappointed that we didn't close everything we expected to, which I'll talk about a little bit later. The really exciting story in Q3 was our PBR product. We sold a record of almost 5,500 new PBR seats in Q3 and PBR revenues were up 100% year-over-year, and now represent about 20% of subscription revenues and will probably be close to 25% of subscription revenues in Q4. We are also finding that we are able to deploy these add-on PBR deals much faster than the initial sales of our analytics products.

We had $14.6 million of ACV backlog at the end of the quarter, and that is expected to flow into revenue over the next year. As a result of these factors, we expect a meaningful revenue increase and to be EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter. As it relates to our pipeline, it continues to grow though we are still too dependent on large deals which can cause our bookings to be lumpy. With that, I'll ask Dave to review the financial results in more detail.

David Mullen

Thanks, Kelly. Let's talk numbers. Q3 revenue came in slightly ahead of our internal forecast at $11.3 million. That represented a 9% increase over the third quarter of 2016. The sequential increase in revenue over Q2 was 7%, most of which is attributable to the deployment of new business during the quarter.

Subscription revenue came in at $10.6 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, a 7% increase sequentially, and now represents about 94% of total revenue. As Kelly noted, routing or PBR, accounted for 20% of that total of subscription revenue. In Q3 of '16, it was only 10%. With respect to bookings, as Kelly pointed out, they were substantially better than previous quarters, coming in at $5.2 million. They did not include the large deal we continue to pursue with a major telco, which continues to take longer to close than we anticipated. Kelly will have more on that a little later in the presentation.

Gross margin jumped to 73%, 6 percentage points over the prior year's third quarter and 4 percentage points better than Q2 of this year. Our EBITDA loss was $400,000. That was about $800,000 better than our internal forecast, attributable in part to the better than expected revenues and in part to expense control. That result represented a $1.9 million improvement over the Q3 of 2016 and a $1.3 million improvement over Q2 of 2017. And in each instance over half of the improvement came from lower spending. In my view, we're starting to see some of the operating leverage that we've been trying to unlock.

Turning now to Slide 6. You can see that 2017 is reflecting a similar trajectory to prior years. Going to the next slide, in addition to the standard chart on quarterly revenues that we normally include in these earnings presentations, we've added a slide this time based on trailing 12 months revenue, because the seasonality of our business can sometimes obscure the steady progress that we're making. Perhaps a bit slower than we would like but progress, just the same. At this point, I'm going to turn it back over to Kelly to comment on deals and pipeline.

Kelly Conway

Thanks, Dave. Our deals in Q3 included the expansion of routing or PBR at several major healthcare companies. Many of you may remember when we were disappointed some people by waiving minimum subscription fees for a large telco who wasn't in a position to meet those minimums at that time. We're very pleased to report to you that in September the monthly subscription fees for that client exceeded those minimum for the first time and by a substantial amount, and we expect this account to continue to grow.

We also continued to make progress in the retail sector with a significant routing expansion with a major department store client. Our bookings did not include the large telco deal that we have been chasing for some time. It did not close as we had expected it would, and we are still working hard to get it signed by year end. And if we do so, it has the potential to be the beachhead for a very large account for us. In the meantime, our new marketing approach has produced significant increase in pipeline. What we have to do now, a better job of just converting that pipeline into bookings in a rapid fashion because we have demonstrated that we finally, when we land an account, we can expand it quite rapidly.

Let's move to Slide 9 and talk about those expansions. With regard to account expansions, our first example is a healthcare client that first went live with routing in September of 2016. Six months later, we sold them analytics, and then sold them more PBR seats in both Q2 and Q3. Notably, as a result of these expansions, we grew the ACV of that account from $1.8 million to $5 million in less than a year.

A second example is the large telco I mentioned earlier. Subsequent to converting our initial pilot in March of this year, we converted a second pilot in August adding over 2,000 seats, and there's more opportunity ahead. We've grown the ACV at this account from $800,000 to $3.4 million in just 5 months from the first go-live. At the large retailer I mentioned earlier, our first routings seats went live in June and we sold them a large expansion in September, growing the ACV at that account from $500,000 to $1.3 million in just 4 months. And there are more opportunities we're trying to mine there in Q4.

These are real life examples of how quickly PBR accounts can expand once we're in the door and execute our playbook. With that, I'll ask Dave to wrap up. Dave?

David Mullen

Thanks, Kelly. Moving to Slide 10. At September 30, we had $14.6 million in ACV that's expected to flow into revenues over the next four quarters. A significant portion of that is scheduled to go live in Q4. While our bookings year-to-date perhaps don't reflect that we have a growing pipeline and we are currently actively working a number of deals that we hope to turn into contracts between now and the end of the year. We remain comfortable with the full year guidance that we gave at the end of the Q2, and implicit in that comment is that we expect to be EBITDA positive in Q4. With that, I'll turn it back over to Kelly.

Kelly Conway

Great. That concludes our prepared remarks for today. Let's now open the call up to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum. Your line is open, sir.

George Sutton

So, Dave, one of the things you mentioned was a significant portion of your ACV in deployment would be deployed in Q4. Could you help us a little bit with what you mean there? Any quantification of that?

David Mullen

I prefer not to, George. I just think, Kelly has told you that we expect significant revenue growth in Q4, and we expect to be EBITDA positive in Q4, and the guidance that we gave at the end of Q2, we're comfortable with. And those three pieces of information are probably as precise as I'm prepared to be at this moment.

George Sutton

Okay. On the last call, we talked about, you gave some sense of the number of new logos, I believe you're doing those year-over-year, the number of active pursuits. I wondered if we could talk about those.

Kelly Conway

We did add a significant new logo in Q3 in the healthcare space. One of the five largest healthcare payers. So we're very encouraged by that. In terms of the number of active pursuits, I don't believe that's information that we disclose publicly but that number does continue to increase in a meaningful way, George.

George Sutton

So lastly for me, the telco deal that you are pursuing. Could you just give us a better sense of sort of where that is? Is that just simply -- have they done a pilot? Are you simply waiting for sign off? Just give us some clarity, if you could.

Kelly Conway

Dave?

David Mullen

George, our understanding is that the contracting process is done and what is being done now is they are negotiating for resources to do the deployment and this is sort of a horse trading relative to all the other projects that are sort of in the queue for 2018. We've been told that we can expect to go forward but we won't know that until the horse trading is done which, again, we're told could be the first of December. But we would like it to be by the year end.

George Sutton

Understand.

David Mullen

We're trying not to get ahead of ourselves because we thought this contract was going to close in each of the last two quarters and it's continued to drag on. We think it could be very lucrative which is why we're not walking away from it. I think we've said this before, but we're doing this contract through a third party, a consulting firm, and so they're sort of in charge of it. They've given us confidence that they think the project's going to go forward, but we don't have a direct pipe into it like we would in most sale situations.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street. Your line is open.

Eric Martinuzzi

I had a question just on the guidance. If I back off the nine months from the year, that would suggest a Q4 revenue range of $12.1 million to $14.1 million. Now the low end of that would be down year-on-year. Is that your expectation that you did $12.6 million a year ago in Q4, and it could actually be lower than that in Q4 this year?

David Mullen

We don’t expect it to be.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. All right. And then on the interest. One of the things that you did highlight in the press release was some of the interest savings that you've gotten out of the refinance. I understand in Q2 you had an interest expense number that was over $1 million. In Q3, that was down to $334,000. Is that $334,000, is that a good number to use for kind of a run rate?

David Mullen

Yes. Eric, that's a normalized rate. It's a combination of the interest we pay on the revolver and then the interest we pay, imputed interest, on equipment leases. But that's a number that is pretty normalized. I think we told you last quarter that we thought it would be somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a quarter.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. That’s still good. And then last quarter, aside from the large telco transaction which you've given us some details on, but last quarter there were issues about elongated procurement cycles at a number of different accounts. Has that changed at all as we, well I guess we've already entered Q4, but any sense of those elongated procurement cycles to tighten up a little bit? Or is it still too soon to tell?

Kelly Conway

Well, I don't think the procurement cycles have elongated. Some of them have shortened quite a bit. So I think that the case of two of the deals we did in the third quarter, those deals had sales cycles that were less than six months. So those are pretty quick for large enterprise transactions. I think this one deal, which is significant and a significant account, is where we're seeing the elongated sales process. And in general, we see those elongated sales processes in new logos as opposed to expansions in existing accounts.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Lin from Primarius Capital. Your line is open.

Patrick Lin

I wanted to ask you guys about what the visibility for you and the dashboard looks like? I know in the past we've been enthusiastic and then somehow perhaps a little bit too enthusiastic and so perhaps, after the last few times, learned to be more conservative and really scrubbed the numbers. So I was wondering, I mean things look like they actually have turned the corner, if you will, and now we're finally at the inflection point of growth. But I wanted to just get your thoughts on how this compares to prior years in terms of the growth potential.

Kelly Conway

Well, I think, Patrick, first of all thank you for the kind words. I think we are going through a pretty significant transition of our product lines. We are delighted now with the progress that PBR is making, the growth in revenues that is starting to become a meaningful portion of overall revenues. It's also driving a lot of advanced analytics with those accounts. Those are very positive. On the other side, our traditional BA business is flatter. So what's hard to model precisely is how long will the PBR business grow 100% year-over-year. We certainly think it will. We have good visibility into Q4 and we think it will grow a little bit over 100% year-over-year. And perhaps that's the most important fact of this call that our most important product with our highest margins is growing 100% year-over-year and starting to be a meaningful revenue contributor.

On the other hand, the majority of the business is still our core legacy behavioral and analytics business, and that business is basically flat. So the tricky part is kind of it takes a little bit longer for that routing business to become the largest part of the business where its growth on its own can drive growth of the overall revenue line. And so it's hard to model those lines, Patrick, when they're going to cross. I'd say that's our biggest challenge as it relates to the visibility.

Patrick Lin

Terrific. And then I think you have an upcoming investor conference, right?

David Mullen

We're attending the Craig-Hallum conference next week.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Pat Walravens from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Mathew Spencer

This is Mathew Spencer on for Pat. Can you dive in and talk a little bit more about the new marketing strategy you've applied that's driving the strong pipeline? And also, can you give us a sense of what you guys are targeting in terms of new logos added in Q4? Thanks.

Kelly Conway

Yes. I am going to turn that question over to David because he oversees the marketing efforts. David?

David Gustafson

Yes. Thanks, Kelly. So the approach we've taken is a much more targeted approach that we have taken in the past year, in the prior years. So in prior years the focus was more around, I would say, branding and awareness, and trying to get a large number of leads that can focus on PBR and potentially some of our other solutions as well. Those leads ended up historically being from smaller organizations with lower seat counts, or they were at large organizations but they weren't the ultimate business with the buyer or decision maker. We changed our marketing approach towards the end of Q1, kind of early Q2, and the focus at that time moved towards really looking at the largest pursuits in the space. So the largest kind of U.S. call center operations that handled verticals where we have been very successful. So primarily telco, financial services, insurance and healthcare. And so we focused on those major verticals and on the largest companies in those verticals, about 80 to 100 of those companies. And our focus was not just on the biggest companies, let's go after the business buyer. Let's go after the individual who owns the seats or has the influence to, well I guess, the ability to influence the person who owns those seats.

We've had really strong success at going high and going to large organizations that are getting interested in hearing our story and having an onsite meeting with our sales reps to talk about our behavioral and routing solutions. And so that's the change in approach. That's resulted in very significant success in terms of building a pipeline and building what we believe is a much more valuable pipeline. The lead count might not be as high but the quality of the leads that being at the point of a decision maker, and being at a place where there's a lot of add-on sales after that initial sale, we believe we have a much more valuable pipeline than we've had in the past. Our focus now is on converting more of that pipeline and we continue to build that pipeline.

Realistically, for an enterprise sale of the size we're talking about at those logos, you're looking at probably a nine to 12 month process. I mean that's just selling large enterprise software. And so, given we started and transitioned that model at kind of the end of Q1 and early Q2, I we think we'll start seeing the fruits of that labor come at the tail end of this year, more so in Q1, Q2 of next year, so where that starts to create a more consistent flow of new logos. What we see now is a bigger pipeline. Our sales reps are significantly busier than they have been in the past, and they're having the right meetings with the right decision makers. We think that will start bearing meaningful fruit in the near future.

Operator

We have no further audio questions at this time. I will turn the call back to Mr. Conway.

Kelly Conway

Thank you again for your questions and your interest, and we look forward to a good quarter of execution in Q4 and to connect with you early next year. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.