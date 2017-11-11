A Year Of Trump In Charts

This week marked one year from the inauguration of Donald Trump, a pivotal event for capital markets. The following graphs show the evolution of markets over the last year since the election of an ardently pro-business, America First president.

Domestic stocks have seen large gains since the Trump election, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA), and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) all making new highs.

New records in the Dow have been frequent subject of Trump tweets. Comparing the rise in the U.S. markets to the All-World Index ex-U.S. (NASDAQ:ACWX) tells a little different story. While the gains in the U.S. have been tremendous, they have actually trailed the rest of the world since Trump's inauguration.

During the recovery from the Global Financial Crisis, the global economy has not always been firing on all cylinders. Rolling European sovereign debt crisis and idiosyncratic issues in key emerging markets have caused global markets to trail U.S. markets. With global economic growth gathering steam, we have seen strong performance from developed markets outside the United States and emerging markets more broadly.

Domestic markets have been acutely focused on the potential for domestic tax reform over the past week. You can see the market-implied expectations for individual tax cuts in the Muni/Treasury ratio. Tax-exempt muni yields soared in the aftermath of the Trump election as market participants demanded higher compensation to offset the potential for reduction in the tax shield, but have come off meaningfully relative to taxable Treasury yields over the last several months.

With the tax plan more focused on corporate tax rates and likely not offering relief to the top marginal tax rate, tax exempt munis have lagged. This will be an interesting trade to follow. The potential for the tax exemption of advanced refundings to be challenged could reduce muni supply and add scarcity value to munis moving forward.

Small caps (IJR, IWM), which tend to be more domestic-focused, have underperformed in recent months after a sizzling rally in the wake of Trump's victory. After erasing all of their gains relative to the S&P 500 by late August, small-cap stocks have again benefited from renewed hopes of corporate tax cuts.

The sharp rise in rates in the direct aftermath of Trump's inauguration benefited financials (XLF). The performance of financials has ebbed and flowed with rates and the steepness of the yield curve. Like small caps, financials have still produced market-beating gains post election, but the performance gap tightened as rates rallied in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, modestly higher rates and some limited discussion of lessened financial regulation has boosted the sector.

The ebb and flow of the relative performance of financials can be seen in this graph of the yield on the 10-year Treasury. As I wrote in a previous article, the level of the 10-yr has been startlingly linked to the approval rating of the president.

Longer-term interest rates have been falling since the early weeks post-inauguration despite three 25bp Fed funds rate hikes that have occurred since the election (December 2016, March, and June).

The resultant flattening in the yield curve has been driven by the short-term rate hikes and a dramatic repricing of inflation expectations further out the term structure of interest rates. Inflation breakeven rates, the difference between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-adjusted bond of the same maturity, have moved sharply lower. Despite a positive backdrop for risky assets globally, the market still has limited inflation expectations.

Markets have gyrated based on the changing expectations for the new administration. If you are bullish on the administration's ability to pass legislation on tax reform or simply believe that U.S.-centric policies can buoy the domestic economy, you are supposed to buy domestic small caps and financials given their positive correlation with the administration's agenda. If you are bearish on the prospects of meaningful fiscal stimulus, lasting tax reform, or infrastructure spending, you are probably incentivized to allocate to still cheaper international markets despite their recent relative outperformance.

Even after stripping out the self-imposed wounds from members of the administration and the noise from some of the President's social media, it has certainly been an eventful year. Let's not forget, though, that despite some of the hiccups of having a political outsider seize control in surprising fashion, both U.S. stocks and corporate bonds have produced nice gains post election. While the Trump reflation trades have at times deflated due to market skepticism about the passage of market-friendly legislation, 2017 has still certainly surprised to the upside. As we continue to debate tax reform and turn our eyes toward 2018 mid-term elections, I hope this article illustrates the impact of the changing market perception of the likelihood of new policy prescriptions and the potential for certain market segments to outperform or underperform based on the realization of market hopes for newly enacted stimulative policies.

