Brookfield Renewable: Strong Outlook Continues

Introduction

Brookfield Renewable Partners' (NYSE:BEP) (TSX:BEP.UN) share price continued to perform well in the past. Not only that but it has also raised its dividends consistently every year. In its latest quarterly report, I am pleased to hear that the company has delivered another excellent quarter due to better hydrology. In addition, its previously announced acquisitions continued to progress well in the quarter. In this article, I will briefly highlight Brookfield Renewable’s third-quarter financial and operating results and offer my perspective.

Source: Company Presentation

BEP data by YCharts

Third-Quarter Financial Highlights

Brookfield Renewable’s third-quarter results were supported by better hydrology. In fact, it has been three quarters in a row that hydrology has been above the long-term average. Not only did the company improve its revenue in North America, but it also has better margins in Colombia as well. Overall, I am pleased to see the company’s funds from operation grew to $0.29 per unit in Q3 from $0.24 per unit in Q3 last year. I am optimistic to see further FFO per unit growth in Q4 and 2018, as several acquisitions have closed in the third quarter or are in progress in the fourth quarter. Please see the next section for more detail.

Source: Company Report

European Acquisitions and TerraForm Acquisition

During the third quarter, Brookfield Renewable also closed two acquisitions in Europe. The first was its acquisition of a 25% stake in United Kingdom’s First Hydro which owns and operates 2,100 MW of pumped storage capacity. In addition, the company also acquired 16MW of a wind farm in Northern Ireland.

Following the end of the quarter, Brookfield Renewable closed the acquisition in TerraForm Power. Together with its institutional partner, it has a 51% controlling interest in TerraForm Power (Brookfield Renewable has 16% interest).

There are two reasons that I like about this acquisition. The first is the diversification as it adds both wind and solar power generation capacity to Brookfield Renewable’s mostly hydroelectricity generation portfolio. Although hydroelectricity generation will still consist of Brookfield Renewable’s 80% generation after the acquisition, the acquisition reduces the risk as there will be seasons and years when hydrology is below long-term average.

The second reason I like about the acquisition is that it is accretive. Management believes that the acquisition will be 6% accretive or $40 million to its funds from operation on a run-rate basis in 2018. The two European acquisitions and TerraForm Power acquisition are expected to bring an extra $50 million to its funds from operation or about $0.16 per unit based on its third-quarter weighted average units outstanding.

Just to provide an update. In the fourth quarter, Brookfield Renewable continues to work towards closing the TerraForm Global acquisition in which the company has 100% controlling interest. The shareholder vote is expected in mid-November.

Dividend Sustainability

In my previous article, I have discussed about Brookfield Renewable exceeding its own dividend payout target of 70% for quite some time already. In fact, its trailing twelve-month payout ratio has been over 100% since Q2 2016. Please note that we use trailing twelve-month ratio because hydrology is typically low in Q3 and Q4.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Given a few acquisitions have closed, I believe we will soon witness a declining trend in its payout ratio. This will bring its payout ratio down to a sustainable range. As a unitholder of Brookfield Renewable, I will continue to monitor this trend. Given Brookfield Renewable’s strong balance sheet, investment grade credit rating, and having Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (BAM.A) as its rich daddy, I am not as concerned about its dividend sustainability. However, if management decided to apply a more stringent target payout ratio, we would only see dividend growth rate in low to modest single digits in the next few years.

Low Maintenance Capital Expenditure

Although Brookfield Renewable had a strong quarter, operating in the power generation space does not always mean high growth as power generation capacity is prone to weather conditions. Although the company's revenue is protected by power agreements, and increases slightly every year, the growth in revenue tends to be limited. However, I like the fact that its facility generates excess returns because its maintenance capital expenditure represents only a small fraction of its investing activities. The table below outlines the company’s investing activities for the three months and nine months ended on September 30 in 2017 and 2016. As we can see from the table below, sustaining capital expenditure for Brookfield Renewable’s third quarter was only $39 million out of the company’s total $379 million investments for the quarter. In the past nine months, the sustaining capital expenditure was only $90 million as well. These numbers are low.

Source: Company Report

Investor Takeaway

While Brookfield Renewable may not grow as fast as those companies in the technology sector, it does offer solid returns for investors. As can be seen in the graph in the introduction section, the return was nearly 173% in 10 years, not even including dividends. With juicy dividends, it is even more attractive. With acquisitions and a healthy development pipeline, I am confident that Brookfield will continue to deliver better than index average returns.

What is your opinion on Brookfield Renewable? Do you think it is a long-term dividend growth stock to hold? Please share your opinion as your response will enrich the article.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.