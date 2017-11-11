Numerous stock markets have been making record highs recently, so why aren't some Canadian investors feeling like they're getting "peak" performance from their portfolio? Kim Parlee talks with Ingrid Macintosh, Head of Mutual Fund Strategy at TD Asset Management, about how a rising interest rate environment and the right level of risk can impact your portfolio's bottom line.
Are You Taking Too Much/Too Little Risk In Your Portfolio?
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Why aren't some investors are not feeling the market love, even though markets are all near record highs?
Could taking on too little risk for your investing profile be hurting your returns?
Strategies on fixed income in a rising rate environment if you are 35 or 65 years old.
