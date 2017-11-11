Tax Reform: Sell These Stocks And Buy These Ones

A deep dive into companies set to lose with the simplification of tax laws, the greatest winner of them all, the over-hyped and under-benefited, and the pocket-change spending master.

Since early in the 2016 election cycle and a decade before that, the US tax system became a subject of action which needed revamping after the average income tax preparation grew and grew in length and complexity. With the one-party control in Congress and the Executive Branch, legislators have set out to work on revamping the tax system by both reducing taxes and more importantly (for this article) simplifying the income tax preparation with fewer brackets, a simpler system, and an overall tax rate reduction.

As the legislation is nearing consensus in Congress and is seen taking effect sometime in the next two years, it is apparent that we must start looking at the stock market implication of such a move beyond the corporate and individual tax cuts for certain companies and individuals set to benefit and lose.

As I look at different companies and sectors within the US economy, I find companies that will likely benefit from the corporate tax reduction, as will everyone else, but which have their core business model reliant on a rather complex tax system, companies set to outperform with a lower tax rate, or on the other hand, companies that will see a large increase in valuation all the while their effective tax rates will not see a substantial decrease from the lowering of the corporate tax rate.

Tax Preparation

Looking at the cumulative exposure to consumer tax preparation by companies like Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), I find tremendous headwinds for companies that count on consumer preparation for their revenue streams and which will be hurt by a tax plan where very little help is needed by third-party tax assistance.

Intuit, the leading human resources and tax preparation service, has 42% of its revenue coming from consumer tax preparation as of the 2016 filing, a step higher than H&R Block's 39%. Both companies' consumer tax preparation share of overall revenue is growing as marketplace competition increases for small and medium size businesses from players like Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), creating a more stable environment for the companies to attract new consumers to their consumer offerings.

With Intuit slightly outperforming H&R Block in sales percentage exposure, a look at its overall sales and income and its exposure to an easier tax preparation environment puts it in a prime position to lose a key part of its revenue when and if the new tax system gets through Congress in the next few months and goes into effect, simplifying tax filings to a single page.

The consumer tax share of total sales seems to be shifting dramatically with Intuit, reporting an increase in its latest quarter to conclude consumer tax as 69% of total revenues, with the nine months ended amounting to 48% of total sales, as tax preparation is seasonal in nature.

As mentioned previously, the consumer tax portion of sales is only growing as the company's TurboTax online tax preparation is fueling growth with a higher adaptation of its services, and smaller business tax services see a more competitive environment. Consumer tax segment grew 9.7% YoY.

As the new tax laws are aimed at simplifying the current tax code, it will be apparent that a proposed one-page document or even a two- or three-page filing will have millions of Americans avoiding expensive services to have their taxes done and rather do it themselves. This is not to say they will all opt out of preparation services like TurboTax, the convenience still remains, but with the price tag associated with the endeavor, a meaningful reduction is expected. I believe anywhere from 20% to 40% of tax payers using professional services will opt to do their own when and if it becomes very simple to report and declare income within the first few years of enabling so.

As a result of the decline in clients, the revenue decrease will be catastrophic for the company, as it relies on almost 50% of its revenue stream from consumer tax services. With the aggressive competition for the small and medium size business services in the area, I find it hard to see the company remaining at such valuation unless it is adequately prepared with an aggressive push into the small business segment or a severe simplification of its consumer tax model both in preparation platform and more importantly in pricing.

A 30% reduction in consumer tax services revenues will amount to roughly $600 million in sales reduction for the company throughout the first fiscal year of implementation. I believe this will result in a valuation that is reduced to $60.00-70.00 per share based on a reduced growth rate from 10% to 5% and a reduced EPS from $4.00 to $3.00 with a discount rate of around 10%, representing a nearly 50% reduction from current prices.

Look at the Bright Side: US Retail

By far, the sector under the most pressure as of late is the US retail with a high degree of international competition and the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) capturing large amounts of market share and shifting to online purchasing, hurting same-store sales at most domestic retail shops and shopping malls. Alongside these factors, retailers "enjoy" some of the highest effective tax rates among US companies where quite a few of them have a very high domestic sales mix that incurs the highest tax rate of 35% or more.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is one of those companies which incurs a tax rate of ~40% on a fairly steady basis alongside the online, F/X and competitive hindrances throughout the last 2-3 years. With a decrease in the corporate tax rate from 35% to either 25%, 20% or 15%, it will go a long way to preserving income and cash for the company and remain competitive with online retailers, invest to keep up with the latest consumer trends, and better reward shareholders with an increase to its dividend and share repurchase program.

As the company paid an average of $350 million in income tax over the past three years, a reduction to the aforementioned 20% average will increase income by $100 million to $150 million, a meaningful pile of annual cash that can go towards the company's plan to expand and increase investments into new trends and segments alongside a renewed emphasis on shareholder value where the company currently pays out just under 70% of its EPS as dividend, yielding 3.7% as of the publication of this article, which adds holding value.

A savings of $125 million on average will boost net income and EPS over 20%, allowing for a better valuation as the company is trading around 18x its forward earnings, projecting a price of around $55.00 per share.

Low Tax Rate Run-ups

Now, a look at a company like Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) which outperformed the broad market YTD with a 43% increase alongside a market driven by the expected tax cuts. However, the company only has an effective tax rate of low teens for the past several years as it only sells around 18% of its products in the US, leaving it very minimally affected by even a significant decrease in the corporate tax rate, and with the company's domestic statutory tax rate of 37%.

The company itself slightly outperformed the semiconductor industry, which rose just over 42% YTD, but remained on a high growth path alongside its peers. Looking at the growth prospects and forecasts, I see a company that is poised for growth, but current valuations are stretchy, some based on the broad market moves with hopes of a corporate tax reform.

Although the company is exhibiting a high growth rate, expected forward growth for EPS comes in around 12% with future long-term growth of 5%. Based on its TTM EPS, the valuation is around $70.00 to $80.00 per share, easily under the current price of over $90.00. Future growth does enable stretched valuations and the company's common stock dividend payment is yielding roughly 1.6% annually. The company's cash position is relatively strong even in a high investment environment burning through a lot of cash. The bottom line here is valuations are stretched in an environment where the company is not set to benefit at all with under 20% of its sales coming from the US where its effective tax rate will see a decrease.

I believe the company's run-up was fueled more by industry and market-wide movement rather than the company's growth and expected EPS expansion and that its valuations should normalize as markets price in the real effects of the corporate tax code overhaul heading into 2019.

Some Pocket Money: Coffee!

As spending in coffee shops and eat-out restaurants comes in at record peaks, there is still much to be said about the average American's spending habits shifting to conserve some extra cash and focus on making food at home and drinking coffee at the office or at home rather than go out and spend $5.00 on a Cup O'joe. Even with the younger generation's shifting trends to eating out more and spending a lot more of their income and debt on such, there's still a significant portion of the population that since the global financial crisis, even alongside its recovery, has trimmed down on overspending in such products.

With the comeback of increased spending habits and with a potential decrease in overall tax rates, it's expected to save Americans around $1,000 each year, with some enjoying slightly more than that and some slightly less. With the increase in pocket money, and based on hard stand consumer spending habits, I believe one of the greatest beneficiaries of this trend will be Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with its vast location presence and brand name being spoken upon, as the pocket change savers set to soar with its increase.

Investment Thesis Summary

As the new tax reform plan takes shape, I believe there are companies that are set to greatly benefit from the changes but also companies set to be hurt by them.

An investment in Nordstrom, which has one of the highest effective tax rates in the US, will produce significant upside as the company's valuation metric is set to soar with $100 million to $150 million boost in income starting the first year the new corporate tax law is implemented. I expect the company to use the saved cash to revamp its products, expand the locations and services, and present a higher shareholder value environment. The company currently pays a sustainable 3.7% yielding dividend, making it worthwhile to hold the stock for the passive income as the company and industry recover.

On the other hand, a company like Intuit, which gets almost 50% of its total sales from consumer tax preparation is set to face tremendous headwinds once these new individual and household tax laws take place with the possibility of losing anywhere from 25% to 50% of its consumer tax revenue with the simplification of the tax code. I believe it will be very hard for the company to further compete in the highly competitive small business environment to offset the loss of 25% or more of its entire revenue stream.

An average savings of $1,000 annually for the average American household is set to increase smaller item spending and greatly benefit a company like Starbucks, where the majority of Americans have cut back on as wage growth continues to underperform inflation. A boost in such savings should lead to an increased spending environment and lead to increased sales and profits.

On the flip side, a company like Microchip Technology, which has run up with the market's expectations for the corporate tax decrease, doesn't have a lot of exposure to such, taking in only 18% of its total sales from the US, creating an environment where the company's valuation is overly stretched. I believe that come the quarterly earnings reports following the tax reform, the company will show the lower-than-expected rate of income savings, and valuation metrics will shrink toward fair value.

Overall, the tax reform is good for Americans and businesses from a market standpoint, but investors should keep an eye out for companies that will face tremendous headwinds from simplification of the tax code and companies, which are not set to take much effect, that will rally.

