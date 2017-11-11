3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 11, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

And this week has been full of big events, with me being derelict on some coverage. I hope you'll indulge me some backtracking to catch up!

Novartis attacks yet another heme malignancy with CAR-T cells

Company: Novartis (NVS)

Therapy: Kymriah, an anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy

Disease: Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

News: NVS announced that the supplemental filing in Europe for its flagship CD19 CAR-T cell therapy has been submitted to the FDA, with the intent of getting approval in treatment of relapsed DLBCL, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The filing is supported by data from the JULIET and ELIANA studies, which tracked efficacy and safety in adults and in younger patients with relapsed DLBCL, respectively. Findings from JULIET are anticipated at this year's ASH meeting.

Looking forward: Aggressive moves all around on the part of NVS, which will surely not let any stone remain unturned. No doubt it is moving as quickly as possible to take away any advantages held by Gilead (GILD) after its recent acquisition of KITE and first filing in Europe for its own CAR-T cell therapy. GILD may have beaten it to the line, but NVS stands to win the race if it can capture a much wider range of indications early.

Bristol-Myers gives a peek of its own IDO data

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: BMS-986205, an inhibitor of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase-1 (IDO-1)

Disease: Bladder and cervical cancer

News: BMY will present findings from its phase 1/2 study evaluating the combination of nivolumab and BMS-986205 in bladder and cervical cancer at the 32nd Annual SITC Meeting today. The combination yielded objective responses in 32% and 14% of the patients with bladder and cervical cancer, respectively, which is improved further in patients with PD-L1-positive disease.

Looking forward: These are rather encouraging preliminary findings in patients with heavily pretreated, difficult tumors. More than anything, it cements that BMY is a force to be reckoned with in the development of IDO-1 inhibitors, and the crown does not belong to Incyte (INCY) and epacadostat alone. I'd wager that we've only begun to hear about the potential of these agents, as the trials are still early and the data still preliminary. But there's great hope that blockade of IDO-1 is the way to go for managing cancer that is resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Seattle Genetics lands a new approval for its flagship drug

Company: Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Therapy: Brentuximab vedotin

Disease: Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL)

News: SGEN received FDA approval for ALCL in patients who received prior therapy. This approval was based on the findings from ALCANZA, which showed a substantial improvement in response rates and a quadrupling of progression-free survival for brentuximab vedotin compared with investigator's choice.

Looking forward: SGEN's hopes moving forward rest firmly on its ability to expand the indications for brentuximab vedotin, which is indeed a powerful treatment option for these CD30-positive lymphomas. Positive findings from ECHELON-1 should also provide the basis for a move into first-line Hodgkin lymphoma, and the company submitted for this approval recently. But this news is important, as the treatment options for relapsed ALCL are very bare, as evidenced by the poor progression-free survival in the investigator's choice arm of ALCANZA (a mere four months). With brentuximab vedotin, clinicians have a powerful weapon to use, and SGEN has another vehicle for growth of this critical franchise.

