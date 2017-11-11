This 8.8% Royalty Yield Is Too Good To Pass Up

The distribution is now on the high side historically and has a good probability of being maintained.

The last five years have been difficult for Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) investors. Where once they have gotten used to a steadily appreciating stock price with rising dividends, they now have had to face a chronically declining stock with constant uncertainty about the dividend viability.

AD data by YCharts

Q3-2017 results did not impress the market either (we thought they were ok), and the stock took another dive towards its five-year lows. But all is not lost. Our examination of the underlying fundamentals suggests that while not a "screaming buy," the stock is definitely in the value zone, and we find that investors looking for a 7%-plus yield should consider a position here. Let us tell you why.

Alaris is a unique royalty company that provides financing to small growing corporations. The capital provided is structured differently and provides borrowers with a unique option versus traditional sources of finance.

Source: Alaris presentation

Alaris' royalty sources are moderately diversified by partners, although it has a high concentration in the healthcare industry.

Alaris currently distributes 1.62 CAD every year. The distributions are currently covered. Barely.

At first glance, it looks like the company has things under control with the 10 cent per share cushion. But that is deceptive. Alaris' revenues are obtained predominantly in the US. A stronger CAD thus weakens the distribution potential.

Actually, at the current exchange rate of 1.275 USD-CAD, that excess annual cushion is already cut by one third. With about $72 million of annual revenues coming from the US, a 1% move in the exchange rate knocks off $720,000 of distribution potential. A 5% move (USD-CAD 1.235) would eat the entire cushion. So what's the charm here?

Well, for starters, the hedge position negates currency movements on 1/3rd of the USD exposure.

As at September 30, 2017, for the next twelve months, total contracts of US$27.4 million average 1.3096 CAD. For the following 12 months, total contracts of 6.5 million USD average 1.2915 CAD.

This has been on the historically low side, and we sensed that the giant vulnerability of Alaris was essentially a controllable risk. We emailed investor relations the following:

Do you plan to hedge more of your currency exposure further? It appears the dividend is covered if you get the exchange rate of 1.30. Your forward coverage via hedging is pretty small and the distribution will have to be cut if you average 1.20 USD-CAD or under.

This is what we heard back:

Our 12- to 24-month hedges are a little light right now but I'll be adding to them over the coming weeks to bring them up to historically levels (50% of expected USD income covered). We typically just roll over every three months but last year with the expected Sequel redemption and unknown redeployment we purposely kept the hedges light (didn't want to be stuck with obligations of forward contracts to settle and not have enough USD to cover them). So now that things have become more visible and we redeployed the Sequel money we'll increase the value of forward contracts and decrease exposure in the 12 to 24 month out range.

The combination of hedging here and the expected growth in revenues in 2018 should keep the distribution safe barring a massive strengthening of the Canadian dollar.

Further, by our two favorite metrics of looking at this stock, it now appears historically cheap.

AD Price to Book Value data by YCharts AD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Sure the dividend could be cut, but even then the stock would be yielding far more than we would have got in good times. In our introduction, we mentioned that this is a good stock for those looking for a 7% yield. That would require distributions of $1.30 versus the current $1.62. We don't think the distributions will go anywhere near that low, but those ready to accept that armageddon situation should initiate a position.

US investors are in a unique position in that a case of extreme Canadian dollar strength would create capital gains on the stock, and even though the distribution may be cut, the distributions in translated US dollars would be relatively the same. This stock hence should hold a slightly higher appeal for US investors.

Last time we analyzed Alaris, it failed to meet our screen for investment. However, the stock is now 11% lower with slightly improved fundamentals, and we are encouraged that management is getting to hedge USD-CAD exchange rate at better prices. We have initiated a small position here and will add should it go lower. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate ALARF a Buy and at a 6.0 for Canadian investors and at 6.5 for US investors.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALARF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.