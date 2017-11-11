LendingClub: Run For The Hills

These are often the most highly demanded of LendingClub notes among investors and the most actively traded on third-party exchanges.

LendingClub tanked more than 15% after posting an extremely disappointing Q3, missing analyst revenue estimates, as origination volumes continue to track behind last year.

Mixed feelings abound for the latest slew of news coming out of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). The company has, probably for the first time since launching, implemented a major review of its credit underwriting standards and tightened its borrower criteria. As I wrote in a prior article, I'm an investor in LendingClub notes and have suffered losses as a major chunk of my portfolio sits in charge-off status and my yearly return is negative. For loss-bearing investors, tighter underwriting standards are a step in the right direction (though we would also like LendingClub to step up its delinquency collection efforts), but equity investors clearly don't believe it's fundamentally good for LendingClub's business, as it's a tacit implication that its credit model isn't as revolutionary as it originally intended.

In a sign of confidence in its own platform, however, LendingClub directly contributed to its own notes for the first time in 3Q17 - probably generating some goodwill among platform investors who believe credit quality is a low priority for the company (it generates the majority of its revenues, after all, from origination and servicing fees, not interest, which is unlike other fintech platforms like OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) which like a bank actually generates the majority of its revenues from lending). Of the $2.4 billion in originations in Q3, LendingClub directly financed $217 million from its own balance sheet. However, the company's own note holdings are intended for sale in its securitization program, not for long-term holding. Note investors would probably like to see LendingClub hold at least some portion of its notes for the full 3-5 year tenor - see the company "eat its own cooking" as the saying goes.

LendingClub's quarterly earnings were a disaster. Revenue of $154 million underperformed versus analyst expectations for $157 million, and while loan originations grew y/y in the quarter, they are still down year-to-date. Post-earnings, investors sold off LendingClub's stock to its lowest level in years. Year to date, the stock is down 16%, drastically underperforming a 16% gain in the S&P 500 and a 26% gain in the NASDAQ.

LC data by YCharts

Given poor performance, Wall Street's jitters, and a revamped credit model that has an unknown long-term impact on the business, LendingClub has a poor risk-reward profile. As I previously wrote, LendingClub's history of poor loan performance has scared off the large institutional investors that fund the majority of its subprime loans - and while it has enticed some of them back to the table, their cooperation is vital in ensuring LendingClub can still grow its platform. Until we see proof - in either raw quarterly results or a confirmation of large institutional investors buying a new chunk of loans - LendingClub remains a stock to avoid.

Q3 results

LendingClub grew revenues +34% y/y to $154 million, driven by an increase in originations. Still, however, revenues tracked below analyst consensus of $157 million, or +37% y/y.

Figure 1. LendingClub Q3 results

Source: Earnings press release

Originations also saw 24% y/y growth to $2.4 billion, as shown in the chart below (taken from LendingClub's Q3 earnings presentation). Originations saw a return to growth after a challenging 2016, when some of the company's biggest investors (banks and institutional investors) were pulling back their funding.

Figure 2. Q3 originations

Quarter over quarter, LendingClub's sequential origination growth of 14% in Q3 represented a massive acceleration over the prior few quarters.

Growth translated as well into earnings. LendingClub's adjusted EBITDA - which adjusts for stock-based comp - saw an expansion to $20.9 million, representing a 13.6% margin, versus a loss of -$9.2 million in 3Q16.

Earnings were in line with expectations, as margin expansion above expectations offset the shortfall in revenues. Pro forma EPS of $0.03 matched Wall Street consensus to the penny.

Lower guidance driven by new underwriting standards

So what went so sour with earnings if the company was growing (even if slightly short of expectations) with profit expansion? The answer lies entirely in weakened guidance.

Back in Q2, LendingClub released full-year guidance of $585-600 million in revenues. Through Q3, it has achieved $418.1 million, indicating $167 million left to go to meet the low end of its guidance, and $182 million to hit the high end.

LendingClub's updated Q4 guidance, however, calls for only $158-163 million in revenues, indicating that, at the midpoint, the company would only achieve $579 million in revenues for the year. And that's if it meets its updated guidance midpoint - Q3 actuals fell to the low end of guidance.

Analyst consensus had called for Q4 guidance of $173.6 million, vastly above the view that LendingClub offered. LendingClub cited its intended tightening credit policy as the driver of lower revenues, saying it will cause a "slight headwind" in Q4. Scott Sanborn, the company's CEO, said the following in the earnings call - as taken from the Seeking Alpha transcript:

"We anticipate some short-term volume effects as we calibrate our targeted marketing to the new model."

Sanborn goes on to say that he still feels confident in the 2018 outlook, but investors aren't buying it. There's a big question mark about how this new underwriting model - which ditches FICO scores and relies more on LendingClub's proprietary data - will affect the business in the long term. Is it enough to convince institutional investors to come back to the table, many of them stung by the high charge-off rates seen in the loan performance of the ill-fated 2013 and 2014 vintage?

LendingClub's business has long been driven by the supply side of the equation - that is, it's always had trouble lining up enough investors to fund its loans - and indeed, in Q3, it began funding a portion of its own loans as well, as shown below (LendingClub's portion shown in green):

Figure 3. LendingClub funding mix

How will this credit-tightening change affect the supply side? Though investors will be pleased at LendingClub's efforts to improve loan performance, will the disappearance of high-yielding F and G notes (probably the most popular class of notes on the platform, and the easiest to sell on the Openfolio trading market) stem investors' appetite for notes?

Further, how will the credit tightening affect the demand side of the picture - will borrowers shy away from applying for loans due to stricter standards?

There are just too many variables in play and uncertainty surrounds LendingClub's direction. The credit change is a major reversal to "business as usual" for the company, and the end result might not be a positive one. Wall Street, as everyone knows, has a penchant for this level of uncertainty.

Key takeaways

With a miss in Q3 revenues and a cut to guidance, LendingClub already looks like a losing bet. Add in the fact that a credit overhaul will have an unknown impact on FY18 and you can see why investors sold LendingClub off sharply.

LendingClub has been a massive underperformer on the public markets since its 2014 IPO at $15. The company had once traded as high as $25, but the ensuing turbulence as big-time institutional investors left the platform and a temporary drop in originations have disrupted the smooth growth path that tech investors have come to expect.

Recovery doesn't look likely, at least in the near term. The risk-reward profile is too heavily tilted out of favor - continue to avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.