AES Tiete Energia's (AESAY) CEO Italo Freitas on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete SA ADR (OTCPK:AESAY) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Clarissa Sadock - Director VP of IR & Member of Executive Board

Julian Nebreda - President and Director

Ricardo Cyrino - EVP

Italo Freitas - CEO, President & Member of Executive Board

Analysts

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Campbell - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call of AES Tiete Energia. We will discuss the results of the third quarter of 2017 of the company. The IR Relations area [Indiscernible] that the release and the results presentation are available at the site through ri.aestiete.com.br.

All participants are connected in listen-only mode and subsequently, we will have a Q&A session where further instructions will be provided. [Operator Instructions]. We would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded and broadcast through webcast through the Investor Relations site of the company.

On behalf of AES Tiete Energia, we would like to clarify that forward-looking statements during this conference call regarding business prospects, projections and operating and financial targets of the company. Our expectations based on the company's release. These expectations can change like market conditions, economic performance of the company and international market.

The presentation can be follow through slide presentation that could be seen through webcast will be carried of by Mr. Julian Nebreda by the VP and Investor Relations Officer, Ricardo Cyrino by VP and Investor Relations Officer, Clarissa Sadock and CEO of the company, Italo Freitas. At the end the executives will at your disposal to answer questions.

I would like to give the floor to Mr. Julian Nebreda. Mr. Julian Nebreda you have the floor.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning to everyone. Its pleasure to be here to discuss the earnings results of an additional quarter of AES Tietê Energia. I have Italo Freitas, the CEO of the company; Clarissa Sadock VP and Investor Relations Officer, Ricardo Cyrino, VP, Commercial and Regulatory Issues; and Pedro Bueno, Compliance and Legal Director as other directors of the company and our Investor Relations team.

On Slide two, I will present some of the highlights of the third quarter of 2017. Beginning our presentation, pointing out the importance of our commercial intelligence that allowed us to avoid a cost of approximately BRL130 million during the first nine months of 2017 corresponding to 129 [ph] gigawatt hour regarding the contract and 692 gigawatt hour to the purchase of energy.

The actions taken to mitigate the hydrological risk were responsible for reducing our annual contracting level from 88% at the beginning of the year to 79%. Ricardo Cyrino will give you a detailed explanation of this matter. The hydrology remains a challenge to us and in this quarter the National Interconnected System fell to 38% and the average spot price was BRL435 megawatt hour in the submarkets.

In relation to our portfolio growth and diversification strategy, we announced in the beginning of August, the completion of the acquisition of the Alto Sertao II Wind Complex and Solar Boa Hora Complex. It is important to mention that Alto Sertao II is already contributing to the results of this quarter.

Regarding Boa Hora, we had ANEEL approval of the transfer of the project to the State of Sao Paulo last week on Friday. Still in relation to growth, we announced the signing of the investment agreement for the acquisition of complex, Solar Bauru held in September this year with an installed capacity of 180 megawatt peak.

All these announcements contribute to our goal of 2020 to account for 50% of our EBITDA in non-hydraulic sources with regulated long-term energy purchase and sale contract. I also highlight the inauguration of our new operation center located in Bauru.

Today, we have one of the most technologically advanced centers in Brazil with a modern fully computerized structure, which integrate the operation of all the company's plants and locked [ph] including new assets, taking advantage of the synergy gains between them.

And last but not least, we should mention the distribution of proceeds of this quarter that total BRL42 million reinforcing our commitment to maintain our dividend practice.

I will now turn to Ricardo Cyrino who will continue with the presentation. Ricardo, you have the floor.

Ricardo Cyrino

Thank you, very much, Julian. Good morning to everyone. We will start on Slide four, talking about hydrology performance in the quarter. As already mentioned, the hydrological performance is in a critical period.

Inflows in this quarter were 60% of the long-term average vis-a-vis 87% of the third quarter of 2016. As a consequence, it can be seen from the graph on the left side on slide four that National Integrated System level in September was 23% lower than that recorded in the years 2016 and 2015.

The low hydrology also led to a higher thermal dispatch, which resulted in an increase in the spot price, which has been on a rising trend since June of this year as can be seen on the right side of the slide close to the quarter.

And here, we can see the right hand side of this slide and it closed the quarter at BRL435 megawatt hour, way above the value that was verified during the same quarter last year, a BRL116 megawatt hour.

Now when we go to slide number five, we observe that the level of reduction of the ERM was high and closed the quarter at 38%, reflecting the hydrology I commented before had the reduction -- 70% decrease in the same period of the previous year.

In order to meet the water deficit of the period, the thermal dispatch showed an increase compared to the third quarter of 2016 and closed at 15.1 gigawatt hour this quarter compared to 11.4 gigawatt averaged in the same period last year.

Regarding the low performance of the period shown in the chart on the right slide of the slide, there was an increase of 0.7% compared to the third quarter of 2016. The most relevant factor of reduction was a deterioration of hydrology with greater dispatch.

When we go to slide number six, we present our strategy of commercialization and mitigation of hydrological risk. Although there is no definite solution to the hydrological risk, the company has been working consistently and effectively to mitigate the risk in order to maximize our commercial margin.

At the beginning of the year anticipating a weak hydrological performance during 2017 with [Indiscernible] of the downgrade in the ERM, and we implemented a hydrological risk mitigation plan.

As part of this plan, our intelligence area continually monitors the hydrological conditions in the SIN basis and determining factors, so that we assertively anticipate the movements of this spot price.

From this analysis, we define our commercial actions such actions include evaluating our contractual portfolio using market intelligence to identify potential consumers with an interest in reselling some of their contracted energy as well as opportunities to purchase energy in the short-term market through bilateral contract or contracts with the reduction of the spot price.

In addition, we also conduct energy de-contamination -- de-contracting in the regulated market, taking advantage of the over-contracted conditions in distributors in the year 2017, 2018. Since the first quarters of 2017, we have gradually de-accelerated [ph] our energy base on internal expectations of downgrade in the ERM.

This way, as you can see in the chart, our level of contracting by quarter in 2017 before and after the implementation of our strategy, before GSF verified in each of the period. So we can observe on the grey part the reduction of the exposure to the short-term market, a result of an implementation of our commercial strategy to mitigate risk.

As a reference at the beginning of the year, we had contracting level for the third quarter of 85%, after the effort of our commercial team to implement our strategy. We reduced this level of hiring to 67% compared to a verified average GSF of 62%, which is equivalent to a decrease in the ERM of 38%.

The mitigation time was also effected in reducing our contracting level in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 82% at the beginning of the year to 72% and we will continue with the mitigation plan this quarter, should it be necessary and if we have the opportunity to maximize our commercial margin.

This strategy allow the company to mitigate much of its exposure in the short-term market and thus avoided additional energy purchase cost of BRL130 million in the short-term market in the first nine months of this year corresponded to 189 gigawatt hour de-contracting and 692 gigawatt hour to the purchase of energy specifically at a lower price than the spot market.

Now, we go to slide number seven, we present the amount of energy contracted and available for sale in and the new composition of our portfolio. In the chart, it is possible to verify our hydro position contracted in light blue as well as the contracting level of the hydraulic portion of our portfolio.

As a result of our commercial strategy and mitigation of hydrological risk, we have 79% contracting level for 2017 as Julian mentioned and 78% for 2018. In 2017, this level considers the amount of energy purchased to minimize the effects of the hydrological risk shown in the hash part of the chart.

Starting in 2018, we can see the increase in our long-term PPAs for renewable energy projects. With the integration of these projects, we have 100% of their contracted energy. It is possible to know the increase in the average sale price of energy as well as the volume of energy sold. In this chart, we also disclose the average selling in pricing of our portfolio, including the new PPAs from renewable sources, a result of the acquisitions made in recent months.

I now turn to Clarissa Sadock who will continue with the financial results of the company.

Clarissa Sadock

Thank you very much, Cyrino, good afternoon to everyone. On Slide eight, we present the net revenue, and the OpEx of the company. The revenue grew 14%. The main reason of this growth is Alto Sertao II in our portfolio. This contributes with 2 months in our net revenue, and the light blue we have our revenue hydraulic sources that remain at the same level of 2016, despite a lower level of contracting. We were able to maintain these revenue due to the average cost of the contract.

Now, let me go to expenses. We have an increase of expenses with energy purchase. This cost was not [ph] higher due to all the activities that was made by the commercial team, as mentioned by Cyrino. The PMSO for the quarter, we have an increase of BRL7 million [ph] which is expected to increase associated to the acquisition of new businesses. If we exclude this cost related to growth, our PMSO would be at the same level of the quarter last year.

Now on Slide nine, the EBITDA for the quarter was BRL170 million [ph]. And here, we can see a large impact of the sustainability of the ERM. And that's why, I think, we should look at the EBITDA for the nine first months to analyze the results of the company.

If we consider the nine months of EBITDA, it amounted to BRL632 million -- whose main positive contribution was the two months of [Indiscernible] to operation and will also have the variation of the hydro source. We had a reduction of BRL50 million due to the hydraulic scenario that was mitigated by the commercial team effort.

Looking at net income, in addition to all the items I mentioned, we can also see a variation of BRL20 million. This is the higher volume of debt for -- related to growth, especially Alto Sertao II whose -- and a small contribution with Boa Hora Solar Complex.

To finish this slide, the most important information is the distribution of proceeds for the quarter. And once again, we are confirming the quarterly reals [ph]. We had an income of BRL38 million and adjusted by reserves and related to Alto Sertao II, we come to the amount of BRL42 million that will be distributed in the -- in November. And the -- it will be traded ex benefits [ph] from November -- from tomorrow, November 8.

On Slide number 10, we show there the debt on the company. They amounts to BRL2.6 billion, and the increase of our debt is associated to the growth of the company. Without the growth, the debt would have moved from BRL1 billion to BRL800 million, a reduction of 20%.

On the graph, to the right, we can see the amortization schedule with debt that we’ve described Alto Sertao II and we demonstrate here that in spite of the growth of the debt, we have an increase, which was significant in the average payment term from two to four years.

Now, moving on to Slide 12. Before turning the call to Italo, I would like to mention our strategy for growth. As Julian and Italo [ph] have already mentioned from situations, we want to reach 2020 with 50% of our EBITDA with non-hydraulic sources and we work on some fronts to reach this strategy and the main front has been the acquisition of assets that are in operation or in -- that are in their final operation phase -- construction phase, and we have been focused on the renewable, solar and wind energy.

A second front is the distributed energy, due to the transformation of the sector, we cannot deny it considering all the technological advances that we have seen and we are also taking our position, working with distributed energy, our focus on solar energy and wind energy, as well as co-generation using gas.

And business strategy to expand our portfolio and also, finding new solutions is only possible because we have made changes to our internal processes. And also a new market intelligence area that we have included in the company, with all the changes that happened internally, we can ensure the adherence of our strategy and the demand [ph] we have been receiving from our clients.

I would now like to turn the call to Italo, so that he can talk about the evolution of strategy along this quarter. Thank you.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Clarissa. In order to consolidate this strategy that was described by Clarissa, that is to reach 2020 with long-term agreements, which are not related to hydraulic sources. We have already made acquisition to investors, as commented by Julian, and I would like to make some comments on -- for acquisition processes and integration process of all the assets already acquired in our platform.

On Slide 13, on August 3, we concluded the acquisition of Alto Sertao II wind farm complex which has 386 megawatt of installed capacity, located in the City of Caetite, Bahia. The complex is in full commercial operation.

The total energy generated by it is contracted up to 2033 or 2035. This auction of LER regulated or LEN which is related to reserves. From the closing of the operation, we started the integration plan with the support of AES Corporation. It has the -- all the know-how in other complexes across the world. And we use this knowledge to the best we could to proceed with this integration.

The main fronts related to the operation of the assets are already 100% integrated. And we look for the continuous improvement of the availability of the machines through adequate maintenance and preparation of machines in the field. It's worth remembering that the parts are already being operated and monitored in Bauru city, which is our new integrated operation center. And I will discuss in details about the characteristics of the center.

On Slide 14, we show that, we have also successfully completed the acquisition of Boa Hora Solar Complex. It has a total projected capacity of 91 megawatts peak and has energy contracted for 20 years. As you probably can remember, after acquisition, the purchase agreement of Boa Hora in August, we started the process of changing the technical characteristics to transfer [Indiscernible] to Sao Paulo state.

Last Friday, after the work with our regulatory team, the transfer of the contracts to the state of Sao Paulo, was approved by all the consent parties contributing to the expansion of our installed capacity in the state.

The asset will now be located in municipality of Ouroeste, next to our Agua Vermelha Plant. The works are scheduled to begin in December 2017 and the commercial operation is estimated to start in November 2018. The total amount of this acquisition was BRL75 million, and the estimated CapEx will be approximately BRL600 million.

Moving on to the next slide. We show details of the investment agreement made during this quarter to purchase Bauru Solar Complex, and a very important [Indiscernible] execution of our expansion and diversification strategy.

The complex has 180 megawatt peak of installed capacity and was granted at the 2017 LER with contracted energy for 20 years. The development is located in the municipality of Guaimbe, has commercial operation scheduled for May 2018 and already have 35% of physical progress in this work.

The total value of investments is BRL650 million. Out of this total, BRL470 million will be invested in debt to finance the construction of the complex. The disbursement of the remaining amount of BRL180 million will be made up from the closing of the operation.

The complex is being built by Cobra do Brasil and becomes the property of AES Tiete Energia S.A. complying with all previous conditions of the agreement. The structure of the agreement allow us to mitigate risk related to the projects' work and has the first-line financial guarantee for the disbursement made before the closing adding the capacity of this project to the Boa Hora Solar Complex will 72% of our total commitment to expand our total capacity in the state of Sao Paulo.

As Julian mentioned, it's also with great satisfaction that we present on Slide 16, the inauguration of a new asset operation center located in our Bauru city. Our operation center has state-of-the-art technology for monitoring all company's assets. More than BRL20 million were invented in 2016.

The main investment items were datacenter deployment, intelligent micro-grid, dam safety control, reservoir rim monitoring system and wind and [Indiscernible] assets. We'd like to remind you that all assets located in Bahia or in Sao Paulo will be -- in other locations will be controlled by this operation center.

The centralized asset management allows the company to reduce its operating cost and at the same time increase the performance and availability of its ventures with greater agility to address any nonstandard behavior.

Centralized monitoring is key, guarantee operational efficiency in all of the company's business fronts. [Indiscernible] the operation center will also be our monitoring and research center for new technologies, which will allow the evolution and development of new products for our commercial team.

Thank you all. And I'll turn the call back to Julian Nebreda for this final consideration.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Italo. Before moving on to the Q&A session, I would like to report the main points of this quarter. First is the company's commercial strategy, which is the most relevant point in terms of results in this nine months 2017 reaching dollar [ph] positioning and we added intelligence and technology to be more agile and to anticipate market trends and risks.

With this, we avoided an additional cost of approximately BRL130 million that accumulated into the third quarter of 2017 equivalent to approximately 690 megawatt hour and 192 gigawatt of this contracting in the regulated market.

Another important point is our growth plan. With the announcement of our strategies one year ago, we did the purchase of three renewable assets with long-term contracts. The first one, Alto Sertao II has already contributed BRL51 million to the company's EBITDA in the first two months of operation.

The third point that stands out is the commitment to maintain the practice of distribution of earnings. We had once again the full distribution which will occur until November 30 of this year.

Thank you once again for your interest in the company and for accompanying us on another call. I would now like to open the Q&A session. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we are now going to start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Carolina Carneiro from Santander.

Carolina Carneiro

Good afternoon everyone. I have two questions. The first question, considering that we still have a significant impact in one action and related also to a public consultation when there could be some changes here in the legal hallmark and we could also solve the dispute of the liabilities and GSF in some companies, but we heard nothing more about this topic. And the proposal you used to make -- mixing of the privatization, it seems that the government is heading in a different direction. So I would like to know if there is any update in the legal hallmark especially in relation to the GSF from the free market and the dispute? This would be my first question.

The second question only to confirm information that was published, you were focused on the growth strategy in renewable, which we believe to be quite interesting but considering this, would you be ruling out your participation in the two auctions that are going to be held at the end of the year, and is it just -- and A, are you considering taking part in those auctions? Thank you.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Caroline. In relation to the public consultation, see the government is still committed to the commented to the terms of the public consultation that we have no details about the topic. And the government is about to present their proposal to the Congress but we do not have much information about this negotiations. And what we know is that the government is committed to delivering a proposal of reform to the Congress in the next week.

In relation to hydrological, let's say, this is a very important topic to the company. We need to review our hydrological risk. We use a model that we use when the country had high levels in our reservoir. And now with the introduction of renewables, with the growth of the country the hydrological risk has now to be reevaluated.

In relation to the past, considering our processes, we are in negotiations with the government discussing the free market as it used to be in the past, so we are working to try to find a solution. And my personal impression is that the government is also interested in finding a solution or finding a solution that would involve ANEEL, the industry and that -- and we are executing this joint deal. But I don't know if Italo would like to mention something.

Italo Freitas

Yes, this is Italo speaking now. The government is doing a good job in putting proposals on the table. And as Julian said, the industry is making effort and offering flexibility to negotiate and to find a common solution where everybody would win. The point now is to wait and see how this inclusion is going to be approved in all the negotiations. And in relation to the auction of December, we are focused on the M&A, but we are also taking, evaluating or considering participating in the auction of December with Solar Complex -- solar project. And we have introduced something to what we did last year. Solar project can be built quickly and it sets the financial strategy of the company and this is a decision that has not been taken yet, so we are still evaluating and we show some interest.

Carolina Carneiro

Thank you.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Carolina.

Operator

Next question [Indiscernible] through our webcast.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. In the beginning of the quarterly report the target of 50% of EBITDA from non-water sources, what concerns me is I don't see the EBITDA target for 2020, what is the expectation of the EBITDA for three years ahead?

Julian Nebreda

Thank you very much [Indiscernible]. Clarissa, could you please answer this question.

Clarissa Sadock

Good afternoon. We still do not have guidance for the market for 2020. As an approximation, you could see the EBITDA of the last 12 months of the last year. The EBITDA of 2016, 2017 have an important impact of the GSF and we don't have the same expectation for 2020. But is a reference for what the non-water EBITDA would be for 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Clarissa.

Operator

The next question from [Indiscernible] through webcast.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning to everyone. With the increase of the net debt of the company, the measures to regulate the indebtedness could result in a drop in the payout?

Julian Nebreda

I believe that our strategic view is an optimum capital structure where we can maintain relatively stable throughout time and this is what we see. I believe that we are close to this optimum structure, something that we constantly asses. One of them will be to reassure the payout in the future. We are creating a structure that generates value to the company that in the short and long-term have given us good results.

So we do not see a review -- you can this month -- you can see the results in this quarter. Alto Sertao that represents two month, represented BRL10 million in the company's results [ph], 25% of the results of the company. So I believe this is the clear sample that the strategy of reviewing the capital structure to put in our portfolio renewable products with long-term contract is a way to reassure the good value to our shareholders and to reassure the dividend payouts. And dividend payout is one of the things that we promised our shareholders.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Julian for final remarks.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you very much. Final words. This was a complicated quarter, especially, due to the hydrologic situation in the country. I would like to highlight an important thing that Clarissa mentioned. Although we have a more complicated hydrologic situation than 2016, you can see that we're almost with the same results and our profit BRL50 million.

This shows that our strategy of commercial intelligence and being more active in the market, purchasing energy and constantly reviewing our position. Our strategy is to bring projects of non-hydraulic sources with longer contract and we review of our shareholder's restructuring will put us a line for renewable energy.

I believe that this quarter ratifies our decision that we're on the right pathway and that we are constantly assessing what we do. So I believe that this was the quarter that show our strategic view and our commitment in fulfilling our strategic view and materializing everything.

I would like to thank everybody once again for participating in this call from giving us the opportunity to show you what we're doing and all of us are at your disposal to answer any questions you may have. Thank you very much and have a good afternoon. Bye-bye.

Operator

AES Tiete Energia conference call has come to an end. I would like to thank everybody for their participation and have a very good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.