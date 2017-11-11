E.ON's (ENAKF) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE NPV (OTCPK:ENAKF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Executives

Marc Spieker – CFO

Alex Karnick – Head of IR

Analysts

Vincent Gilles – Credit Suisse

Michel Debs – Citigroup

Deepa Venkateswaran – Bernstein

Peter Bisztyga – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sofia Savvantidou - Exane BNP Paribas

Alberto Gandolfi – Goldman Sachs

Lueder Schumacher - Societe Generale

Alex Karnick

Yes, good morning. It's Alex Karnick from the Investor Relations team. We've published our nine months financials this morning. As usual, you'll find everything on our web site. Today, I'm joined by Marc Spieker, the CFO, and he's going to lead you through a short presentation, after which you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Please limit yourself to two per person.

And with that, I hand over to Marc. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome to our nine month earnings call also from my side.

As Alex indicated, it's going to be a short and crisp call, so let's start with a quick look at the highlights of the first nine months of this year.

Our nine month EBIT was approximately EUR190 million below prior year. This is still entirely attributable to the first quarter when we saw EBIT declining by approximately EUR500 million due to the various challenges coming together in our retail and our non-core operations. The strong EBIT increase of EUR300 million in the second quarter, that have already recovered significant ground, and we were able to continue on this positive path also during Q3.

Looking at the isolated third quarter. EBITDA increased by approximately EUR40 million year-over-year and, we were, thereby, able to further close the gap from Q1. Adjusted net income came in at nearly EUR1 billion for nine months 2017 and, thus, more than 50% above the same period last year. This is largely attributable to lower interest accretion charges for nuclear provisions and the lower tax rate.

Our economic net debt improved by roughly EUR6.5 billion since year end 2016 and another almost EUR2 billion versus our H1 2017 numbers. The improvement was primarily driven by the receipt of the nuclear-fuel tax, the capital increase as well as a continuous strong operating cash flow and relatively low CapEx in the first nine months.

With EUR2.1 billion of EBIT and nearly EUR1 billion of adjusted net income achieved during the first nine months and a seasonally strong Q4 yet to come, I confirm today our guidance for 2017 once again.

Now let me focus on the operational performance in the first nine months of this year. EBIT, without divested operations, came in EUR165 million below prior year. This is, as I mentioned already, entirely attributable to the first quarter.

Looking at the isolated Q3, performance was solid. EBIT increased by nearly EUR40 million year-over-year. This was mainly due to a continued strong performance in our networks business but also slightly positive developments in our retail segment as well as in noncore nuclear.

Let me explain these effects in more detail. Our Energy Networks segment continued its strong performance. EBIT in the first nine months increased by EUR220 million or 18% year-over-year, with all regions contributing positively.

Germany and the Czech Republic benefited from higher allowed revenues, while EBIT in Sweden grew 20% year-over-year on the back of tariff increases. Improvements on the regulatory side in Hungary and temporary benefits from the regulatory system in Romania also added to the positive EBIT development.

EBIT in Customer Solutions for nine months was down slightly less than EUR200 million year-over-year, driven by Q1. EBIT isolated Q3 improved by EUR15 million over last year, adding to the EUR50 million recovery in Q2. Key driver for this was a successful quarter in Germany, where EBIT improved by almost EUR30 million. This positive development is mainly attributable to our price increases effective as of May this year.

In the U.K, we are able to stabilize customer numbers in Q3, but on aggregate, we were still 200,000 customers below the level at the start of the year. Together with higher eco costs, the prepayment meter price cap and negative FX effect, our EBIT declined by approximately EUR80 million during the first nine months of the year.

U.K. market remains challenging due to its regulatory, political and competitive dynamics. However, we are putting all our efforts in retaining our customers and attract new customers with innovative products and increased sales activities, but our focus remains on efficiency and cost control.

EBIT in the Customer Solutions other segment improved slightly in the isolated third quarter. However, EBIT for the first nine months was still down approximately EUR60 million year-on-year, driven mainly by the energy procurement crisis in Romania in the first quarter. EBIT in Renewables declined roughly EUR60 million in the first nine months as last year's EBIT included a mid-double-digit book gain from the sale of a stake in the Arkona offshore farm.

Earnings of our non-core nuclear business PreussenElektra came in slightly above prior year's level despite the six month outage I've talked of earlier this year. The non-reoccurring nuclear-fuel tax payments of 2016 and two positive one-offs, one in Q2 relating to the new jet fuel tax refund; and the second one-off effect in Q3 relating to the KFK solution, so the solution around the medium and long-term storage in Germany. Those two one-off effects contributed so that we were able to more than compensate for lower prices and the additional depreciation of asset retirement costs.

Let us now move to the next page and take a look at the bottom line, i.e. our adjusted net income, which came in at EUR965 million for the first nine months 2017. It was up by roughly EUR320 million or 51% over prior year. The main reason for the strong increase continues to be the improvement of our nuclear interest accretion charges following the KFK solution.

Interest income declined slightly, driven mainly by the sale of part of our financial assets in conjunction with the payment of EUR10 billion relating to the KFK agreement at the beginning of July. The amount of income taxes expenses was unchanged year-on-year in absolute terms, with the tax rate, however, declining from 32% to 25%.

Let me now turn to the positive development of our economic net debt. Our economic net debt improved by another almost EUR2 billion versus the half-year numbers, leading to a total decline of roughly EUR6.5 billion compared to year end 2016. The significant improvement was, on the one hand, due to the nuclear-fuel tax plus interest refund in June as well as the capital increase in March. In addition, economic net debt benefited from a seasonally strong cash generation of our business, especially in our networks and Customer Solutions segments.

Our cash conversion, excluding the one-off effects from the nuclear-fuel tax or the KFK solution, stood at a high level of 120%. This is mainly driven by seasonal effects in Q3 and will result in a somewhat lower cash conversion rate as per end of the year.

Economic net debt also benefited from a normal seasonal distribution of CapEx over the year. Up to the end of September, we spent approximately 60% of our CapEx budget for 2017, with a sizable chunk to follow in Q4.

Furthermore, pension provisions decreased by a total amount of approximately EUR400 million, driven by marginally higher discount rates as well as roughly EUR200 million funding of our pension obligations in Germany and U.K.

We have also started to execute on our noncore disposal plan during the last quarter. Those divestments have reduced our economic net debt by an almost triple digit million amount in Q3.

While we are making very good progress on our de-leveraging plan, I would like to remind that both the strong operating cash flow as well as the relatively low CapEx level contains seasonal effects that will revert to more normal levels over Q4. In addition, the cash received from the refund of the nuclear-fuel tax also benefited from a timing aspect.

We collected the tax and the interest payment also for the minority shareholders in some of our nuclear power plants. We will have to and we'll pass on their share in the amount of a meaningful triple-digit million euro figure in the Q4 of this year. And overall, I would, therefore, expect our economic net debt position at year end to be somewhat above the current level.

However, be assured that we remain committed to rigorously deliver on our de-leveraging plan that we confirmed with our half-year 2017 results. It includes our decision on whether to tender our unit per shares in the proposed offering by Fortum in early 2018 as well as the transfer of our stake in Nord Stream one into our pension fund.

We are also confident to book a large chunk of the envisioned reduction of our nuclear decommissioning costs with full year 2017 results already, and we'll continue to execute on our noncore disposal program.

All of the targeted measures remain unchanged, and I repeat what we have said at our half-year results presentation. The refund of the nuclear-fuel tax earlier this year paves the way for potential overachievement of our target debt level of 4X EBITDA. This means we are optimistic to potentially create balance sheet headroom in the not-too-distant future, which we could then use for profitable growth investments and dividends. As communicated in August, we will provide you a detailed update with our full year results in March of next year.

Moving to the next page. With EUR2.1 billion of EBIT and adjusted net income of roughly EUR1 billion locked in after nine months, we are well on track to achieve our full year targets. The positive development of our network segment is expected to continue in Q4 and should enable us to compensate for the challenging situation our U.K. retail business.

For the renewable segment, we expect increasingly favorable wind conditions for the last quarter. As expected, our non-core business will be further impacted by lower hedge prices and higher depreciation of assets.

We continue to be well on track with the execution of our Phoenix efficiency program, which will also support EBIT development in Q4 already.

With this outlook for the fourth quarter, I confidently confirm the guidance for 2017 of an EBIT between EUR2.8 billion and EUR3.1 billion, and an adjusted net income of between EUR1.2 billion and EUR1.45 billion.

As we have demonstrated consistently since the beginning of 2016, E.ON is delivering step-by-step. It's delivering on strategic transformation, the nuclear derisking as well as on leverage reduction and dividend payout for 2018 onwards, which we raised for the second time this year with our half-year results.

Today's results are yet again once step further on the delivery on economic net debt reduction in full year guidance.

I look forward to speak to you in March of next year when we will present to you our newly calibrated Capital Market story and the updated midterm outlook for EBIT and EPS growth as well as the precise dividend payout range.

Rest assured, we strive to offer a total shareholder return proposition, which is competitive to our peers and an adequate reflection of the strength and resilience of our business model.

With these closing remarks, I would like to thank you very much for your attention and hand over to Alex for the Q&A session.

Alex Karnick

Yes. Thank you, Marc. Operator, please open the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Vincent Gilles, Crédit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Vincent Gilles

Yes, good morning everyone. Marc, one generic question, one very precise question. The first one is obviously, we'd be interested to hear your views on the action taken by SSE and Innogy in the U.K. Not asking you whether you're going to do the same. What we would all here -- we'd like to hear is what the reaction of the company competitor is? The second question is -- significantly more precise is Page 28 of the interim report. You had this line, "income from other securities, interest and similar income," for the amount of EUR975 million in the first nine months of 2017, obviously influenced by using a slightly different discount rate. But if you could help us see through that number, what is due to the discount rate change, what is due to maybe other elements, it would be very helpful.

Marc Spieker

Okay. Vincent. So I'm going to start with the first question, and then in parallel, which is challenging. I tried to flip pages and find the decline, and then you will also get a precise answer on your question. On SSE and Innogy, our strategy and our focus on the U.K. market do not change due to the announcement of the intent by the two companies. We continue to focus on improving our product offerings for our customers beyond the pure commodity product and, hence, ensuring that we will improve our customer loyalty and even be able in a competitive market environment to gain new customers. At the same point in time, we have a clear commitment to keeping the U.K. business profitable, sustainably profitable and, hence, the focus on efficiency and cost control remains unchanged.

We are acting, what I see as a position of strength as even during the last years -- of such challenging, competitive environment, we have kept the business consistently profitable and pretty well in the profit. And hence, do not now suddenly change our strategic view on the business, and this also includes that from today's point of view, we are not considering kind of any actions similar to that. But we focus on the growing concern of our business. With regard to your second question, the -- on Page 28. Actually, Alex is now just handing me over a piece of paper, and maybe Alex, in the meantime, if you already know the answer, why don't you give it? If I can't read what you put on the paper.

Alex Karnick

So Vincent, hi it's Alex. We have EUR500 million of interest income from the KFK payment in there.

Vincent Gilles

Okay, and the rest would be due to changing discount rate then, I think?

Alex Karnick

Correct.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you very much. Very helpful.

Marc Spieker

Yes. Sorry, Vincent, Michel. It's really up to you. But also please keep in mind that in the line item, which you just referred to, you will also see the impact from a lower -- going forward also from a lower financial income because we transferred more than EUR6 billion -- or we released more than EUR6 billion of financial assets, liquidated them and transferred them as part of the KFK solution. So next to the one-off effect, which Alex mentioned, on a continuous basis, we'll see there an impact from lower returns on financial assets, because simply the positional financial assets had materially decreased with the KFK solution. Okay, sorry, now Michel, over to you.

Michel Debs

Thank you very much. Good morning gentlemen. Two short questions from me. The first one is you mentioned that we have started executing the disposal of noncore assets, the EUR1 billion that is part of the deleveraging program. Can you give us a sense of the ultimate dilution at the earnings and free cash levels from those assets? Will it be material or not? And maybe we can have a range in terms of numbers? And my second question has to do with your supply division in Germany. Could you please help us better understand what is happening there by possibly commenting on customer numbers and margins and the outlook for that business?

Marc Spieker

Yes. So on the first point, the noncore disposal program, so far, we haven't given an indication what the dilution intake is. We always said that it is all baked into our guidance which we gave. So the noncore disposal program, we have stayed away from giving concrete dilution guidance, but made it clear that we do not expect any material impact in terms of midterm guidance.

So it was all baked into our midterm guidance from earlier this year. I also always said that it's going to be very small participation, it's partly minority holdings, which hence, then on an EBIT level, have an under-proportionate earnings contribution because it already takes share in net income, and so on and so forth. So I think it's something which, in essence, you shouldn't kind of bother too much about or kind of try to be too creative to find out what the impact would be. And we already have a number of offers now in for further assets.

So I'm also confident that until March next year, our full year results, we will be able to communicate on more signings as part of the program. The supply business in Germany, in terms of customer numbers, actually saw a similar dynamic if you look at the absolute numbers compared to the U.K. A bit different market environment and drivers behind it. But it's an outcome we also saw in Germany in the first quarter this year, a reduction in our customer numbers by approximately 200,000 customers from 6.1 million to 5.9 million customer accounts. And since then, we have been able to stabilize the customer numbers.

So we see that our efforts to improve customer loyalty and increase effectiveness and efficiency of our customer acquisition activities bear fruit. And hence, we are also positive that we will see a continued sustainably profitable business in Germany. The political and regulatory framework is far away completely different to what we are discussing in the U.K. By the way, it's also different in all of our other retail markets. I'd like to stress that point that in -- the environment, the U.K. sales [ph] business is a unique one. We can't see similar trends in any of our other markets.

Michel Debs

Thank you.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. I have two questions. One is looking more at your pipeline of investments in the U.S. Are you able to comment, given the recent tax proposals in the U.S. how that changes your view or not, and also your assessment on the probability of these changes going through? And my second question is slightly boring and technical. It's just price in Elektra. Would you be able to quantify what is the -- what are the sum total of these one-off changes that you had in Q2 and Q3? And what's the clean number for price in Elektra in these nine month stage?

Marc Spieker

Deepa, I'll take the questions by the order. I'll start with the U.S. pipeline and the tax reform. I mean, it will not now come as a surprise to you if I say that it's too early now to draw any definitive conclusions. The last time a U.S. tax reform of that magnitude was passed was back in the 1980s, and it took, back then, 18 months to bring it from first draft to final enactment. And so I do expect a longer process on this.

With regard to the piece affecting our renewables business, which you are alluding to, I would like to highlight that if I look at the overall ticket size, what those measures would contribute to the U.S. government budget or state budget, I would just like to highlight its minor part. So there are far bigger tickets, which require -- would probably attract stronger debate. And we still see in the U.S. important political stakeholders being firmly supportive of the existing scheme, which already assumes a gradual decrease in the compensation.

And this is where we are also fully convinced this is the right way to gradually decrease the compensation but stick to the currently agreed plans. Now specific changes or impact, short term, I think the first important message is that for those wind parks which are currently under construction, we are especially confident that there are no major economic impacts on them.

When it then comes to the approval and development of wind parks going forward, then obviously, we would make sure that we -- if we commit any spend, then we would prioritize or exclusively commit material amounts to those projects which are not affected by the draft legislation. So we would kind of not now bank on a possible outcome, but where we have certainty even under the draft legislation if you know constraint to move further ahead with new investment and new capital commitments and where there is a risk that if draft legislation in that way, which we don't believe.

But if that found its way to find enactment in the current shape, then on those impacts, we would not take any material financial commitment. And I think that is a prudent and adequate handling of the current situation. But again, I think this topic will follow for us a number of quarterly closings and conference calls, and this will not be the last shape we will discuss. On PreussenElektra, I mentioned two one-off effects, one related to the KFK solution and the other one to the nuclear-fuel tax. Both -- or each individually are in the magnitude of mid- to high double-digit million euro. So if you take them together, you will end up with something between 100 and 200. And then for your calculation, I would just take the average of that range. And then you have say, indication of the one-off effects, which affect our nine month results.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Could you just clarify that you have enough projects in the meantime such that you are not basically waiting for the law to be enacted or not? That you have enough, let's say, less-risky projects which are clearly grandfathered even if the tax changes come and that for the next six months to six months, you don't need to change your investment plan dramatically.

Marc Spieker

I wouldn't -- I would not like now to deep dive into the subtleties now of the draft legislation, but in short, you need to differentiate. Clearly, not all projects are affected by the draft legislation. And yes, we have projects in the pipeline which are not affected by that. But it's also not the case that we have now projects up during the upcoming months. We would have to take a financial investment decision. So for the next month, there's no material changes, anyhow. And yes, I see -- a share of our pipeline would not be affected by this draft legislation.

However, as this is current stage, it's too early to draw conclusions. We have seen changes in such legislation before. So just again, I would not like here to communicate and come to any premature final conclusions. We will, of course, observe that situation, lobby and put in our weight in the U.S. as an industry to change the legislation to what we think is actually a good framework already.

Deepa Venkateswaran

All right. Thank you.

Peter Bisztyga

Yes. Good morning. So two kind of related questions on power prices, actually. First one is could you tell us whether PreussenElektra has got any meaningful hedging for 2020 and beyond? And secondly, can you give a sense of how comfortable you feel that you can pass through what being some fairly substantial increase in wholesale power prices down the forward curve onto your customers, your B2B and B2C customers? Any thoughts on that would be appreciated.

Marc Spieker

Peter, on PreussenElektra, as always, the 2020 year only kicks in, in our reporting next year, and I can't make an exception now. You may have noticed that if you look at the progress for the 2019 hedging, which we always report exposed every quarter, you will see little movement compared to last quarter, and this may invite you not to draw conclusions from 2020.

On the wholesale prices, I would take a -- give a differentiated answer on the one side, obviously. It is always a specific challenge for retail business in a rising price environment to take customers alongside the need to then also increase prices at some stage for end customers.

However, in that context, I would specifically refer actually to the increased competition, which we have seen in many markets. And what we have observed during the last, specifically two years to three years, a lot of new entrants making offers on the back of decreasing prices. And we, as a long-term -- or a midterm procurement strategy, so rising prices will not immediately affect our procurement position. And I think it remains to be seen how competitors are positioned in order to cope with the rising price environment.

And so at the end, I also see rising prices as an opportunity because it opens up a space to actually demonstrate to our customers that different, maybe to some new entrants, we are taking the longer view on them and are able to offer a competitive price even in a rising price environment. More specific, I can't be on the topic.

Peter Bisztyga

All right. Thank you.

Sofia Savvantidou

Yes good morning. Thanks for taking my question. One from me on something I've asked you before in your quarterly results. Just on the CapEx on the German distribution business, it remains quite low versus last year. I think, down 25% at the nine month point. Just to check on whether you still feel that it will end up slight year-on-year? And if so, why is that big gap in the first nine months of the year? And then two, if it's not going to end up flat, in the comments that you have made that you see scope to be increasing, you're replacement CapEx in German networks by about EUR100 million, what is the starting point? Is this the level we should be seeing in 2017? Or is the level the higher level that we saw in 2016?

Marc Spieker

Sofi, on the CapEx for the German distribution business, we actually are relatively confident with our forecast for the full year, and so we expect that we will invest the total CapEx budget which we earmarked. One of the reasons for that is that actually we already know that we have actually invested, so to say, the money, i.e. physically put things in place, is modeled on IFRS cash flow. It's cash-based CapEx term. And partly, it's a seasonal CapEx profile, where of course, invest over proportionately during summertime, which makes a lot of the sewer works much easier.

And so we know what we have actually done, and it's just partly the fulfillment and payment process which is lagging, which will kick in then during the fourth quarter. That is one of the reasons why seasonally also you see always a lot of CapEx in the fourth quarter. It's a spillover from the second quarter and third quarter of high physical activity in the business.

The second question, with regard to the midterm opportunities to increase CapEx spend should take the average 2016, 2017 German CapEx amount of EUR800 million to EUR850 million per annum. That is the starting base when we talk about opportunities to increase our CapEx.

Sofia Savvantidou

Great. Thank you very much.

Alberto Gandolfi

Yes. Good morning. Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Just a couple on my end as well. First one, I understand you're going to talk about full -- your redeployment of capital, the full year results. But for now, would it be possible to talk about perhaps your balance sheet headroom? What would you be comfortable with in terms of net debt EBITDA? Considering your discounting right now, your provisions with very low rates, would it be okay to assume 4 in the quarter, 4.5x economic net debt-to-EBITDA as perhaps your re-leveraging point? And secondly, you've been providing a guidance since -- effective at the beginning of the year and you were talking about the upper end of the guidance, particularly on your EBIT, if some nonrecurring items were to be booked, which weren't, but you still seem to be either midrange or a little bit higher. So I was wondering, how come you've not narrowed your guidance considering that there's just about 1.5 months to go to year end? And what could be presenting surprises to you from now to your end, which might deviate from effectively restricting the guidance?

Marc Spieker

Yes, Alberto. Let me start with the guidance question, your second one. I think we narrowed the guidance range already with our half-year results call. Remember that we initially included in our guidance range, the potential impact of a possible legislation on our networks business in Germany. The famous, [Foreign Language]. That's a great German word to remember. Actually, this is a law, which at the end, turned all very positive for us. But that's a very different case. What we were unsure about is a significant kind of timing event from that.

When the law finally got passed, this time, it didn't happen. And at that stage, as of half-year results, we said that we will turn out below -- slightly below the midpoint of our guidance. And I think that is a pretty narrow commitment which we gave at the time. And there's no change from that commitment at this stage. So in essence, there's also then the answer to the question of what could happen in the remainder of the year. I would not now like to go through our risk register and in upside and downside, but just take the narrowed guidance from half year.

On the redeployment of capital net debt, bear in mind, as you referred to the low discount rate that with regard to our nuclear provisions, we already reflected this in the definition of our economic net debt. And the nuclear provisions, which go into our economic net debt, are lower by approximately EUR1 billion than our balance sheet provision for it. And the reason for that is that we're already at the beginning of this year said at a certain point in time, it simply doesn't make sense to symmetrically manage your leverage with ever-more decreasing interest rates. And this is why we capped for the floor -- or a cap on the provisions. So we said as long as the real discount rate is negative, we will not -- we will stop using balance sheet amounts, make an adjustment and freeze the amount at a real discount rate of zero.

This currently leaves you with a difference already of EUR1 billion. So this is already reflected in our economic net debt numbers. And apart from that, I reiterated in my speech in the beginning, we are -- we stay fully committed to the delevaraging measures which we identified earlier this year. We will deliver on them step-by-step. I was also clear on it would not all happen by end of this year, some things like a reduction in nuclear provisions, some further disposal proceeds you will see by year end.

Others like the contribution of Nord Stream 1, or if we take a respective decision on the unit per shares in January 2018, any proceeds from that. And that would come during next year. So that for year end, I would not kind of envision that we will already be over-shooting or beat our target, but it's clear that the perspective is we will over-deliver on that one; and what we will then do, I have to bear and ask for your patience. We will tell you precisely in March next year.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Vincent Gilles

Yes, it's me again. Thanks for that. Two very precise questions. The first one is in page 19 of the report, you talk about net book earnings increasing due to delayed repayment of personnel costs. Can you shed a bit of light on this? I guess, what we're all trying here is to sort out what is recurring from what is one-off, and that could be a one-off, could not be a one-off. Second thing is on the table that takes us from the reported EBIT to the adjusted EBITDA, you have EUR2.6 billion of other non-operating earnings. We had EUR2.77 billion in the first half, of which EUR1.1 billion was Uniper. Maybe you can help us break down that number again to follow what exactly is in it and again what is recurring, what is one-off there.

Marc Spieker

Okay. So let me first start with the delayed repayment of personnel costs. This is somewhat a tricky item. I try to keep it simple and short. Essentially, it is reflecting the movement of pension provisions or pension obligations in our network operations on the basis of changing discount rates. And now the specialty in Germany is that change -- so first of all, good news, changes in the provision are reimbursed, so we can collect any increase by our carriers. But also in a decreasing -- with decreasing provisions, this lowers our revenue -- allowed revenue.

In Germany, we have the specific case that the reference interest rate was changed from a seven year average to a 10-year average two years ago, and this is why the -- in the discount rate came up, and against, of course, observed trend of lower discount rates during the past. But this one-off increasing rate meant that the provisions actually came down and that we happened to compensate with a certain time lag.

So generally, you see a trend, the decreasing interest rate environment burdening the -- or increasing the provisions and, hence, providing for additional income. And in Germany, the special situation will mean that we will see a certain reversal during next year on that. The non-operating earnings which you referred to are predominantly due to the nuclear-fuel tax payment. And the second, a key part of that are the equity earnings of Uniper, where you can essentially take a 47% share in Uniper's reported net income.

And then there are certain adjustments on our level because as part of the equity consolidation, which we introduced with our full year results last year, there were certain on-top adjustments -- we'll not go into details, but in essence, take a 47% share of Uniper's reported net income. These are the two single biggest items in the non-operating earnings.

Alex Karnick

We can go to the details off-line, Vincent.

Vincent Gilles

Yes. We sure can. Thank you.

Lueder Schumacher

Yes, just one question from on the E.ON code of communication. You said that full year net debt should be somewhat above the nine months number. Could we take this as, I don't know, a trend? And should come in below EUR21 billion? Or are you not willing to be more specific on that?

Marc Spieker

I can keep it short. No, we are not willing to be more precise, Lueder. We will stay with our statement.

Lueder Schumacher

Worth a try. Thanks.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you very much. I just had a follow-up question. So reading your interim report, you've made some commentary around the Customer Solutions, and I think the gist of the message is that things are generally tougher. Would you be able to comment on whether anything has materially changed in this quarter and maybe just summarize how you see competition evolving maybe in the markets outside U.K., including Romania and Germany?

Marc Spieker

Thank you, Deepa. As a general comment, I really appreciate that a lot of you seem to be really reading our interim report in detail, which makes me confident because we really put a lot of effort into that. I would pass it on to our colleagues here internally. But now on your point, with regard to the Customer Solutions business, no, you don't -- you do not find now a subtle or an attempt to subtly tell you something via the interim report which we haven't spelled out clearly during this year.

And it reflects what I also commented in the call earlier that in U.K., we have a very specific market environment, and we're, at this stage, far from clear what the political and regulatory intervention may mean.

I think, we have positioned ourselves very clearly and delivered a competitive answer to the challenge which politicians posed with regard to the standard variable tariff. And so for us, anyhow, any regulation would be obsolete because we basically answer, which takes the political setback into account.

For all the other markets, we see competition is working, which means that as part of a normal competition, we will be working on improving our customer offerings and managing the cost base at the same point in time. The double challenge is normal course of business. Nothing specific and -- above all, nothing which now has changed, and we would now start to comment up on a different word.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Thank you.

Alex Karnick

And with that, we would like to thank you for your questions, for your participation. As always, the IR team is available for follow-on.

And with that, we say thank you, and goodbye.

