Arkema's (ARKAF) Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arkema SA (OTCPK:ARKAF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Thierry Lemonnier - CFO

Analysts

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Patrick Lambert - Raymond James

Thomas Wrigglesworth - Citigroup

Peter Clark - Societe Generale

Paul Walsh - Morgan Stanley

Emmanuel Matot - Oddo Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Arkema conference call on the third quarter 2017 results.

I will now hand over to Mr. Thierry Lemonnier, CFO. Sir, please go ahead.

Thierry Lemonnier

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to this conference call. With me today are Sophie Fouillat and Francois Ruas from Investor Relations. As usual, we have posted on our website, in addition to the press release, a set of slides which detail the third quarter performance that that I'm pleased to present to you today.

As U.S. team from the press release this morning Arkema achieved a very strong performance with an EBITDA significantly up at €355 million this is the 12th quarter in a row EBITDA growth year-over-year. We also generated the highest free cash flow ever in the quarter about €274 million, we just confirmed that positive momentum of the company which underlying the merits of our conformation and growth strategy.

Before looking at the results in more details, I would like to highlight a few key points. Firstly, we delivered strong sales growth at plus 10.5% year-on-over-year on constant scope of business and rate. Volumes are up 8% in high performance materials driven by strong demand in Asia for innovative polymer in the field of light weight materials for which automotive is the key segment that there is slow and consumer goods. We also benefited here from several expansions such as the doubling of our capacities in France for our specialty molecular seeds and the 25% is [indiscernible] expansion in China started in this year.

Price effect is once again positive at plus 7% with price increases both in specialties most businesses notably reflecting our actions to set higher input cost.

Secondly EBITDA at €355 million is up 17% than last year, this is very performance and this is an element satisfaction is driven by the three divisions and which are all significantly up compared to last year and has been achieved despite higher old material cost and a negative FX effect.

EBITDA margin at 17.6% is 110 basis points up compared to last year and is also up in the three divisions. The last point is obviously is the strong cash generation, as I said we have posted our highest free cash generation in the quarter with €274 million in flow. This lead to a strong decrease of our net debt at end of June at levels likely below €1.2 billion and a gearing ratio down to 27%.

Beyond this excellent financial performance, we have a few significant developments in the quarter aligned with our strategy to accelerate our development in two specialties.

In [indiscernible] we announced earlier this week a project to acquire Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is a leader resilient and soft flooring U.S. market, which is growing at a rate a bit below mid single digit and we are Bostik as a small market share in the U.S.

Together with the flop preparation of CNP acquired in May and the strong position of Bostik taking up with that this operation will enable Bostick to offer a full range of flooring solutions systems and to range its position in the U.S. flooring market.

The production is made under basis of an enterprise value of $205 million and we expect to close this deal at the very end of 2017 or the beginning of 2019. In line with our acquisition policy we are confident to decrease EBIT to EBITDA multiple paid down to 7 times after synergies we will lien four to five years thanks to the organic growth of the business development synergies with a a cost saving of Bostik and Xcel Brands products to their respective customers and cost synergies on procurement and G&A.

These acquisition is another set of our strategy to participate to the consolidation of the fragmented business market consistent with what we said at the recent CMD. During the quarter we also announced Middle-East, Japanese of a new production unit for industrial business in India in order to further expand our geographic presence in faster growing markets.

Now let's look in more detail to the third quarter performance at €2 billion sales are up 10% with a net positive 3.2% resulting from the integration of Den Braven and the disposal effective at [Indiscernible] business.

Currency effect was negative at minus 3.9% resulting mainly the stronger Euro versus the U.S. dollar. Price effect at plus 7% reflects the work of our teams to achieve the increase of selling prices to adapt to input cost of certain raw materials in our specialty businesses which represents 72% of our global sales, as well as a strong market condition in our most cyclical activities which account for the remaining 28% of our sales.

Volumes are up 3.3% driven by an excellent growth in high performance materials as mentioned in my introduction. The 17.2% EBITDA growth is supported by all divisions within particular Bostik and Den Braven PPA expansion the benefits for renovation in advance materials and the strong performance of industrial specialties.

EBITDA margin at 17.6% is significantly up compared to the 16.5% of last year with G&A of €180 million slightly down compared to last year recurring operating income stood at €247 million up 30% on last year level. As a consequence, EBIT margin is also up 190 basis points at 12.2%.

Non-recurring charges amounted to €24 million corresponding mainly to the Bostik and Den Braven PPA amortization and to the first part of the insurance deductible related to the hurricane Harvey for €11 million. On financial results we are close to last year level at minus €27 million including the temporary increase of our financial cost following the €900 million bond issue made in the second quarter with 1.5% interest rate.

In October, we reimbursed €500 million bond with the 4% coupon this will have just the positive on our financial results as from Q4.

Taxes stood at €54 million including €3 million positive deferred tax relating to Bostik and Den Braven EBITDA. Excluding this items tax rate stands at 23% of recurring operating income, this reflects the geographical split of results in the quarter. For the full year we should end up with the tax rate at around 27% lower than initially expected and in line with the first 9 months. Adjusted net income stands at €158 million, 44% up on last year and €2.08 per share.

I will take this opportunity to highlight from the fourth quarter and in compliance with IAS 33 accounting principle. The competition of our earnings per share and diluted earnings per share will be made after -- on our net income a €33 million interest paid on the hybrid bond. You can find the adjusted EPS and diluted EPS for both the fourth quarter of 2016 and full year 2016 in our press release. This adjustment only concerns EPS and won't have any impact on the adjusted EPS.

Let's now go through the performance of our three business divisions. Sales in high performance materials were 14% up on last year with 8% volume growth. Volumes are up in all the business segments of the divisions driven by a strong demand in Asia in lightweight material, batteries, photovoltaics, sports and consumer electronics. This is a direct benefit on our innovation effort reinforced several areas of the growth in medium terms and several of these projects now comes to maturity. It's nice to see these efforts have been rewarded in our results. HPM also benefited from the ramp up of our new specialty molecular sieves unit in France.

The 7.9% scope effect mainly reflects the integration of Den Braven net of the divestment of the activated carbon business. Prices are up 2.2% the effective actions taken to perform higher cost of certain raw materials.

At €161 million EBITDA is up 15% supported both by Bostik expansion and Den Braven integration and cost synergies and by volume momentum in advance materials. EBITDA margins stood at 16.9% slightly up compared to last year.

Let's now move to Industrial Specialties sales are up 7% with prices up 11.5% reflecting good market conditions in both Fluorogases and MMA/PMMA. Volumes are overall stable as they were impacted by hurricane Harvey mainly in Thiochemicals.

EBITDA is up 15% on margins stand at 25.1% in the continuity of the second quarter. Fluorogases are back at very good level and better pricing last year mainly Europe and Asia MMA and PMMA continue to be tight whereas a performance of Thiochemicals remains overall solid. In Q4, we expect limited year on improvements in Fluorogases taking into account usual seasonality.

In coating solutions, sales are up 7% with prices up 11.4% reflecting better market conditions in acrylics along with volatile -- downstream.

Volumes are slightly down affected by the impact of Hurricane Harvey on U.S. acrylic sites which offset good volumes in coating resins.

The minus 1.8% perimeter effect reflects the divestment of the oxo-alcohol businesses in March. At €62 million EBITDA is up 15% compared to last year and EBITDA margin is up at 13.4%. As expected the gradual improvement of unit margins [indiscernible] in all three regions compared to the low level more than input effect in the downstream businesses.

A few comments now on cash flow and net debt, which are once again two quite sector points of the quarter, as already highlighted an excellent cash generation with €247 million free cash flow, above the already high level of last year. This strong performance reflects higher EBITDA and the fleet management of our working capital is the context of rising raw material prices with a working capital and annualized sales ratio decreasing from 16.8% last year to 15.5% this year. As a consequence of this strong cash generation net debt decreased sharply to slightly below $1.2 billion at the end of September compared to close to €1.5 billion at the end of June.

I will now share a few words, for the end of the year, from a micro economic standpoint we're listing so far and do not expect any material change in market conditions compared to Q3, compared to last year, raw material cost we continue to be higher and the Euro will be stronger lesser than the U.S. dollar.

In this context we will continue to focus on our internal drivers, including the expansion of Bostik with integration of Den Braven and the benefits from our innovation in advance materials. We should also continue to benefit from our initiatives in the field of operational excellence and we will continue to adapt our pricing policy to higher raw material costs.

Taking into account this different factor than the traditional yearend seasonality and based on the strong achievement so far, we now target for the full year an EBITDA in the upper hand of our guidance published in August of €1.31 billion to €1.35 billion which means that we raise our initial full year guidance for the second time of the year, this good news reflects our confidence in our development this year.

To conclude my presentation, we delivered very good mix in cash generation, which demonstrate the quality of our portfolio that is reflected yet in our valuation multiple, guidance is a very solid one on which you can count as the conclusion is a mix and set of results.

So, thank you very much for your attention and I'm now ready to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Martin Roediger from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Martin Roediger

Three questions from my side, coming back to your EBITDA guidance which implies basically a slight decrease in EBITDA in Q4, year-over-year and we know your seasonality. Is there any issue we should be aware of in Q4 or maybe you can help us and how about the start into Q4 what you see in your order books there is any squeeze from raw materials for example?

And second question is on your volume growth. I understand this is largely driven by Asia notably China. Can you also talk about demand in other regions such as Europe and North America and maybe in that context quantify the volume impact from Hurricane Harvey?

And third question is on cash flow obviously very stable networking capital development is there any item in the networking capital we should be aware of which is not sustainable? Thank you.

Thierry Lemonnier

First on the guidance let's say that we said also a slight decrease that says that it means a stable Q4 more than a decrease but this as you told that at 135 on the basis of the achievements so far, we guided towards a stable Q4 on consolidated basis which was a share high and in the [Indiscernible] which was more favorable in terms of raw material prices and U.S. dollars hike. So, to answer to your question no we don’t have any concern we have not seen this sculpture during the first week of the quarter which is just Veterans Days excitement due to the quality of the first quarter of last year and the strong performance of most of our activities last year.

So, if you were to analyze in more detail we could say that we expect the contribution from Den Braven to offset the negative FX effect and the volume growth to offset the continuing raw material price effect on margins because they are continuing already raw material prices as always in a pleasure way some delay in adjusting and selling prices, so that's of no use. There is no specific concern around the guidance that we have given on the first quarter.

On volume growth in fact the demand in advanced materials is strong everywhere in Asia we benefitted from the contribution from our new capacity in EBITDA so it was more marked than in Europe where from most of our product lines were running at full capacity but globally it's more related to the specific situation than to a deterrence for demand.

For the net cash flow, no there is no specific were not to mention the good cash generation is a consequence of [Indiscernible] obviously EBITDA growth and working capital closed management and the CapEx which also kept at level which is comparable to last year.

Martin Roediger

And the volume impact from hurricane Harvey.

Thierry Lemonnier

it's very limited, the activities which we are hit by Harvey acrylics and most of the acrylics in the coating solution segment, and Thiochemicals in specialty industrial segment. That have various impact four or five sites and two in Thiochemicals and two in acrylics. And the SIS 1 which is organic peroxide site is relatively full in terms of volume contribution.

Operator

The next question is from Patrick Lambert from Raymond James. Sir, please go ahead.

Patrick Lambert

Hi good morning everybody and congrats for Q3. Two questions, and first one is about the 11.5% price increases in industrial specialties. If you could help us to split that a bit into different buckets if there is any impact that fluid -- coming back. And related to that the volumes Thiochemicals impact of Harvey, if I look at my model it's a well mid-single digit volume impact for Q3. If you could confirm that on the Thiochemical a bit?

The third question is about -- that type of question 8% volume growth in HPM and if you could refine that in terms of underlying technical polymers volumes versus adhesives that will be very helpful.

And the last one on CapEx, with the big projects, the ramp up of polyamide in Asia the Thiochemicals also in Asia could you help us give us the envelope of growth CapEx you envision in 2018 and '19 for those projects on top of the underlying CapEx, that will be great. Thanks.

Thierry Lemonnier

Okay Patrick. So, we'll just say all very different questions. In the quarter, industrial specialty, the margin effect is there on to our businesses but geography more marked for the PMMA and fluorogases are now back to I would say almost normal level. We'll have recovered the €100 million EBITDA lost in 2014 by the end of this year which is one year ahead of our initial plan. And we are now back at strong level, high level of margin performance.

PMMA is still benefiting from good market conditions. And the performance is also higher than last year. Now as you know, we expect some normalization at the one point in time, when precisely it's early probably not before the beginning of 2018. But we are obviously expecting that to occur the next year.

In terms of volumes, well that performance of Thiochemicals has been pretty strong and the volume impact of our in the U.S. if you look at segment as a whole is relatively limited, I would say a few limited percentage is positively limited.

Patrick Lambert

And for Thiochemcials is that the right way, mid-single digit.

Thierry Lemonnier

Yes, absolutely your assumption is correct. For CapEx, your question about the 8% in HPN, so all businesses progressed just there are differences between the different product line a business where below the average at I would say GDP, GDP plus, while technical polymer were significantly above.

Patrick Lambert

Sounds good. CapEx flow.

Thierry Lemonnier

For CapEx while it’s a too early, that I guess in 2019, for 2019 we will be around 500, if I was to make a guess at this stage in 550 is relatively good estimate for 2018. In fact, you can start from the 5.5% ratio on sale so recurring CapEx and add around €100 million at Thiochemcial Malaysian investment and the first CapEx in polymer.

Operator

The next question is from Thomas Wrigglesworth from Citigroup. Sir please go ahead.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Just first question from me, on closing solutions, obviously we're seeing margins stable at this kind of 13.4% in the nine months of the year. And how can you unpack how much of that is the upstream in terms of that margin improvement versus the downstream approaching residents and obviously you talked about the volume impact here, could you quantify the volume impacting solutions in the quarter, what would be volume growth have been without that hurricane impact.

Thierry Lemonnier

Good morning Thomas, so in terms of margin we don’t [indiscernible] between the two parts but it's clear that the impact of the better, acrylic spread partially compensated by margin pressure on the downstream. However globally margin is improving for the segment again is improving and we should end the year somewhere between low and mid cycle as anticipated and we are still confident that in 2019 the segment should be back at mid-cycle conditions that is around 15%.

For volumes effect due to however I would say that is probably around 2 points which means that without FX volume effect which have been positive for the segment.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, and just a follow-up on that, pass through and would you expect the downstream to slowly pass through costs by what over the next months to two quarters is that realistic?

Thierry Lemonnier

It will continue, it takes some time and the remarks that I will do they need for overall business is downstream businesses for certain raw material we have to face very significant increase and because they are different elements which are related to the price of all specific type situations, you are familiar with most situations but it's difficult to adjust downstream prices immediately when you have to face a price increase of around 50% for certain raw material, it's the order of magnitude so it takes several quarter to buyback to the customer and so far even if it's never has quick as we could dream it, we are able to persist so it will be probably a speed -- it will continue in Q4 first and it will grow on certainly during certain months in 2018. But yes, we are confident to successfully pass those increase.

Operator

The next question is from [Indiscernible]. Sir, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Three questions if I may. And the first one is on high performance materials. I'm curious we've seen that year-over-year the margins now improved after decline in Q2, and could you split this up a bit and what of that is explained by a better mix with the strong growth and advance materials which have higher margins than adhesives. And did adhesives also sequentially also improved in order to pass through the raw material have been [Indiscernible].

Then on the volume growth in high performance materials I mean obviously the 8.2% are super good and is this now a new run rate we can assume or is it at least likely to assume that it's better than what we have seen in recent quarters and going forward?

And then the last one on fluorogases, actually one of your competitors in Mexico was saying that the price situation in China and Asia in general is very favorable and they are skeptical whether this is going to remain going forward. And do you share this concern and how should this impact 2018 potentially? Thank you very much.

Thierry Lemonnier

Okay, so three questions. I will start with the second one. Just as the 8% volume growth is not something on which we count forever or what we expect is HPN to continue to grow at GDP plus which is something that we should achieved in Q4, the 8% is benefiting for us.

I mentioned the new capacity the ramp up of the molecular sieves unit in France as well as [indiscernible] in Q3 of last year which was relatively favorable. So, to answer your question, yes, we expect growth to continue in HPM. But certainly not each quarter as 8%. And I can confirm our assumption one that we mentioned during our last Capital Market Day which is a growth rate of GDP plus with some differences between the different product lines those associated to development in batteries and light weight materials being higher than some others.

In terms of split of the growth, yes, we have obviously a mixed effect and molecular sieves and Honfleur has significant impact underneath. While we at Bostik level, the pressure due to higher raw material price is higher, which means that the impact is not as important. So, there are differences and on the higher range of the split you have mostly PVDF and molecular sieve.

For Fluorogases, no we have no specific concern. I understand and I have seen because of some questions that we have recently after profit warning issued by the distributors in the U.S. There are a lot of nervousness about Fluorogases market condition for us, has not changed. We are confident for the coming months and coming quarters that the performance of fluorogases will remain at level comparable to the one that we will deliver in 2017. So, if we leave apart the seasonality effect that you know because obviously the activity of Fluorogases is higher during the start of the year and during the second half. And especially in the first quarter, we have no specific concern around pricing and volumes in Fluorogases.

Operator

The next question is from Peter Clark from Societe Generale. Sir, please go ahead.

Peter Clark

Just two questions, and which will be you still down a bit more on the strong performance that you're seeing particularly. If I take technical polymers first of all, I mean looking at my numbers playing with what you give us. I mean it clearly looks like it's double digit volume growth. So, what you're saying effectively as you just had a little lumpy quarter in terms of volume of orders coming in the sales for that particular business. Is still going to be very stronger going fourth, but Q3 was a bit of an outlier in that regard?

And then on the Industrial Specialties margins which I mean is flat on Q2, is short 300 basis points from a year earlier year its 500 basis points higher than the previous peak. And you used to have guidance for a normalized level below 20%, '17 to '19 I think it was, I mean quite clearly the trends look favorable for a while yet, but quite clearly this is been a leg up in performance which looks at least at sustainable level higher than your old normalized guidance range, just wondering what's your thoughts on that, industrial specialties margin is. Thank you.

Thierry Lemonnier

Good morning Peter, in terms of volume growth in the technical polymer, yes, you’re right it’s a double-digit growth, is it sustainable as I said, in certain applications taking into accounts the limit that we may have on our capacities that we could continue to deliver on average the growth that we can expect from the segment is GDP plus, with some differences. As I said depending on end markets applications and capacity constraints and the GDP plus guidance remains the lead despite a very strong Q3 that we had in HPM and technical polymer.

For industrial specialties it's true that margins have been extremely high since the beginning of the year, we have deliver the 25% EBITDA margin almost for three quarter, the decrease obviously we did in the third quarter despite the normal seasonality that we could expect, don’t forget that we have a small coming from the fact that we have no sales in chemicals in the Thiochemicals U.S. while have there is a marginal EBITDA so it increase a little bit, so margin but its limited to deliver less than 1 point.

Now does it change our objectives in terms of normalized margin, no at this stage, we're still expecting the normalization of PMMA let's wait for the new capacities to be put on stream to possibly revaluate this margin but for the time being we have no reason to revise or apply this margin and for 2017 taking into account the first quarter and we will probably and deliver, which at a lever which lower than the 25% as top nine months, slightly lower.

Peter Clark

But well above for '17 to '19 of course.

Thierry Lemonnier

Yes, starting with 25 for nine months, I guess this include. Okay thank you Peter.

Operator

That next question is from Paul Walsh from Morgan Stanley. Sir, please go ahead.

Paul Walsh

A couple really, the first question, I just wonder if you could remind us how much synergies or how much EBITDA contribution from synergies that's still left to come how much you are expecting to fall through in 2017 and what's the target to the next year obviously lots of deals coming through just the total numbers would be helpful for context.

And my second question really is about the strength in Q3 that we've seen across the sector and I'm just curious to hear from you guys whether or not you think some of that might have been the benefits of the hurricane outages that we saw in North America i.e. did you see restocking as people started to expect prices to come up in to year-end because of those outages giving us one of the reasons why volumes have been so strong.

And in the same vein the environmental spot checks and the winter pollution controls in China have also restricted capacity across the lot of product giving that's also helped to drive some lead stocking again for fear of shortages moving into year-end. I'm just trying to figure out you talked about some 8% volume growth in HPM not being sustained, I am just trying to figure out it's actually hurricanes and the situation in China has conspired to create a pretty strong environment for Q3 that we shouldn’t necessarily see it sustainable? Thank you.

Thierry Lemonnier

First on the synergies, we have communicated just in a for synergies between the Bostik and Den Braven at €30 million that we expect to deliver on the period of time of five years, so we are fully on track and we have not changed this objective and we have no reason for the time being to change it.

Now on the second question which is a complex one, I would say first on the HPM the answer is no we have not benefitted from any specific situation either on price, on volumes related to Hurricane Harvey. The main impact that we see coming from our relative source for material mentioned is in China is the tight situation for certain raw material and higher prices which explain as I said earlier why for certain raw materials we have to face very significant price increase so for us it's more with negative elements than the positive element and what we are doing is to pass as rapidly as possible those price increases as long as they last, but certainly they will not last forever. And it also depends on each raw material you have some tight situation in [Indiscernible] you have tight situation in [Indiscernible] and other are raw materials. And so, it's a lot of different specific situations and we are risking very much with that and it is also for per year and which is raw material [Indiscernible] it's something for us, it is an element of challenge and then the positive element.

For China it would be more for positive on the fact that due to the fact that what we are seeing in China is the most stringent global environmental safety and environmental reasons. And we are well positioned on those two elements so for us not a positive for the future.

Operator

The next question is from Emmanuel Matot from Oddo Securities. Sir, please go ahead.

Emmanuel Matot

First in acrylic polymers what's the situation in general? Any difference to mention where are you in recycling in Europe and in US?

Second in additive, could you give us now an idea of the geographical mix of your sales on a pro forma basis. Meaning taking into account Bostik, Den Braven, CMP and Xcel Brands?

And my last is about tax hike, which was really low Q3 when you changed your guidance for this year with a tax hike at 27% if I understand well. But what shall we expect on a normalized way in the medium term. Thank you very much.

Thierry Lemonnier

Okay so good morning Emmanuel. So, for acrylic acid, we have not seen any significant change as regard to the situation that we have in Q2, so we are progressively seeing a global improvement with as you said, as you mentioned some differences between the geographical areas in the U.S. But now we are back to normal situation.

And China because of non-volatile environment but which is also under positive trend. And as I said earlier we are still very confident on our assumption that market conditions should continue to improve regularly and to be back at the mid-cycle conditions in 2019.

For additive, it's too early to provide you this information. Let's first close the acquisition of Xcel Brands and we will see how to answer to this question which is obviously perfectly justified. But it's too early today to give you the elements which will be approximate figure so I will prefer to wait for some months I would say.

For the tax credit, my first comment is that we have be very careful about quarterly tax rate, because you may have someone one-off which has significant impact on the quarter and which can be dilutive of the other year. So, it's more relevant of the ratio, but however 23% achieved in Q3 is very good tax rate and positive element. And it beyond that it will be straight the downward trends of our tax rate as in reamplification. And it does not take into accounting any positive element coming from the 3% tax on dividend which has been given up in France. So, any anticipation of any kind. So, to come back to the point if we look at the other edge for the first 9 months is we are 27% that is 3 point below last year however for the same period of time and we expect the end to be the full year to be at 27% that is 2 points below the rate of last year and we consider that it is something that reflects better our geographical split of activity on geographical basis. So, 27% is a percentage which is not relatable this year but we can continue to deliver other in the future. Not taking into account obviously any assumption on the possible tax prediction in the U.S, which as you know for us could be very significant.

Operator

The next question is from [indiscernible] from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I had one question on free cash flow, the commodity businesses especially the PMMA has been very, very strong and that sort of reflected in the flow during Q3 of sales to EBITDA growth. Can you just help us understand how much of the free cash flow improvement over this year, for three quarter or in Q3 is being driven by PMMA and other commodity pricing improvement verses say the rest of the business?

So actually, trying to understand as was discussed earlier in the call, if there is a normalization, how to factor that into state of free cash flow generation on a normalized basis.

And the second question I had was on fluorogases where you said you expect limited improvement year-over-year in Q4 because of seasonality, seasonality is mainly Q on Q, so I'm still not sure why should that impact the year-over-year improvement for fluorogases. Thank you.

Thierry Lemonnier

Okay, we will start with the second point, when we say that we expect limited improvement in Q4, it is because of [indiscernible] early point, but this is already and the seasonality is on quarter to quarter sequentially but at the end the Q4 business is lower than the Q2 business that is the reason for the statement that we are making, just business effect because of Q4 and the Q4 the fuel gas activities is lower than Q2.

In terms of net cash flow the cash is obviously related to the EBITDA level, in which PMMA contributes significantly so if PMMA situation was to normalize that means lower EBITDA, less cash flow generated from PMMA but on the other hand we expect it to be compensated by higher cash flow generated by acrylic acid for example. So, it is something that we need to judge globally. So, to your point, if we look at PMMA loan you're right but globally we have to look at EBITDA and not split by your businesses.

Operator

The next question is from Jeff [Indiscernible] from UBS. Sir, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just got a couple of questions to ask. First of all, just coming back on fluorogases. Are you fine that the slower gas business has gone worse in Q4 compared to where it was last year and therefore you expect the profit contribution to be gone year-on-year in fluorogases and if that is the case then you can just explain what has changed from where we were in Q4 last year?

And secondly could you just comment on where additives margins are relevant to where they in Q2.

And on your comments on raw materials are you finding it more difficult to pass through raw material prices in the fourth quarter? And therefore, that is why you are more conservative on the guidance for year-on-year?

Thierry Lemonnier

For our fluorogases the answer is no we don’t expect the Q4 of this year to be worse than last year we expect it to be better than last year slightly better but since once again the basis is lower in Q4 than in Q3 or Q2 the impact will be much more limited that's all. But it's not because we expect lower performance in Q4 in this year than last year.

In EBITDAs the margins I would say are comparable sequentially and that means that the raw material impact is comparable in Q3 and Q2?

Now the last point about the raw material price what I was saying is that as you know we pass generally price increase with the certain delay but it's more difficult when you have very high increase which is a case of certain raw materials so it takes more time but it's still possible and we will continue to price increase in Q4.

Operator

We have no further questions.

Thierry Lemonnier

Okay. So, thank you very. So, it appears that during this Q&A session that as some of you were are let say little bit burden by our guidance. I hope that it's clear now that it does not reflect any specific concern on our EBITDAs their consequence of higher veterans based effect on fourth quarter with its specific seasonality, so what is more important in my opinion is of just as lever and quality of the performance which should lead to the progressive re-rating of the share.

So, this concludes the call. Thank you for your participation. Hope to see you soon. Good bye to everybody.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.