Compagnie Financière Richemont's (CFRUY) CEO Burkhart Grund on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sophie Cagnard

Good morning, everyone. Burkhart Grund, Chief Financial Officer and I would like to thank you for joining the audio webcast today to review Richemont’s results for the six months ended 30, September 2017.

We would like to remind you that the press release and financial presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com, and that a replay of this audio webcast will be available on our website today at 3:00 p.m. Geneva Time.

Before we begin, may I draw your attention to the disclaimer on our presentation and press release regarding forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

First, Burkhart will take you through the highlights before reviewing group sales. I would then present the key development at Maisons’. Thereafter Burkhart will walk you through the financials and conclude. This presentation will be followed by Q&A session.

I will now hand you over to Burkhart.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Sophie. Good morning to everyone listening, thank you for your time. Today, Richemont is reporting a good set of numbers overall, as preannounced in October. These figures reflect a generally improved macro environment, as well as easier comparative figures, and favorable movements in period-end foreign exchange rates.

The past six months have been characterized by growth across all segments, regions, and distribution channels, as well as double-digit increases in jewelry and watch sales. I n total, sales increased by 10% at actual exchange rates and 12% at constant exchange rates. Excluding the inventory buybacks in the prior year period, group sales rose by 8% at constant exchange rates.

Operating profit grew by 46% to €1,166,000,000, reflecting improved sales and gross margin, as well as controlled growth in operating expenses. Excluding one-time items totaling €249 million in the prior year period, operating profit increased by 11%. The operating margin consequently rose to 21% of sales. Benefiting from a reversal in net finance income and from the strengthening of the euro versus the Swiss franc between September 2016 and September 2017, profit for the period increased by 80% to €974 million. Inventories decreased and cash flow from operations increased to €1,108,000,000. Net cash after the payment of €918 million of dividends, this month of September, rose to €4.61 billion.

Let me now walk you through the group sales performance. First, by region, then by distribution channel and then by product line, with numbers as always expressed in constant currencies. I start with our sales in Europe, which remains our second largest region with 29% of group sales. Sales were up by 3%, partly impacted by the strength of the euro. Performance was varied within the region, sales were stable in France, our fourth largest market in the world, while the UK continued to enjoy double-digit growth. Most other major markets posted moderate growth.

Let us now move to Asia-Pacific, our largest region with 39% of group sales. Sales in the region increased by 25%, driven by double-digit progression in most markets, led by mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea and Macau. A weaker Hong Kong dollar and easier comparative figures, following the prior year period’s inventory buybacks in that market, supported the return to double-digit growth of Hong Kong. All product categories posted growth, with jewelry and watches recording particularly strong year-on-year increases.

Let us now look at the Americas region, which recorded a 10% sales increase, driven by the strong performance of jewelry at Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget. Sales benefited from the reopening of the Cartier flagship store in New York in September 2016 and the opening of Van Cleef & Arpels Miami Design District store in March 2017. Peter Millar also recorded good growth. Overall, the region contributed 16% to group sales with U.S. remaining our largest market before China, with Hong Kong coming in at number three.

Let us now turn to Japan, where the 7% growth in sales was driven by higher domestic and tourist spending, benefiting from a weaker yen, as well as soft year-on-year comparative figures. Jewelry and watches led the growth in sales. This has been supported by the reopening of the Cartier flagship store in September 2016, and by the new Piaget and Van Cleef & Arpels Ginza flagship stores opened in November 2016, in April 2017, respectively. The country generated 8% of group sales.

And finally let us review the Middle East and Africa region, which represented 8% of group sales. Impacted by geopolitical uncertainties in the regions -- the region, sales progress by 3%. The good performance in watches and writing instruments was partly offset by weak sales in the other product categories.

Let us now review sales by distribution channel. The contribution of retail sales through the Maisons 1,150 directly operated stores has increased from 58% of group sales a year ago, to 59% now. All regions posted higher retail sales, with Asia Pacific, Japan and the Americas recording double-digit growth rates. Overall, retail sales grew by 13%, led by watches and jewelry.

Richemont’s wholesale business, which includes sales to franchise partners, increased by 11%, with all major product categories showing growth. Watch and clothing sales registered double-digit improvements, benefiting from the non-recurrence of the inventory buybacks of the prior year period. Excluding these initiatives, wholesale sales would have been broadly in line with the prior year period. Most regions recorded growth with Asia Pacific enjoying the strongest progression.

Lastly, let us now move to the sales breakdown by product line. All major product categories showed growth, with double-digit progression in jewelry and watches, which together account for 82% of Richemont sales. The jewelry performance was fueled by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget. The strong increase in watches was partly supported by the non-recurrence of the prior year period’s inventory buybacks. Clothing posted good growth in leather and more measured performance with a good contribution from Montblanc. Over to you Sophie.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Burkhart. The Jewellery Maisons segment, which includes a total sales of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, Maisons, including Cartier watches and leather, recorded a strong operating margin at 31%. The Specialist Watchmakers segment, which consolidates the results of 8 Watch Maisons, so their operating margin improved to 19%. The other businesses returned to profitability.

Let’s look at the reported sales and operating results by segment in more detail. We start with the Jewellery Maisons. They represented 56% of group sales and 77% of group contribution before corporate costs. The Jewellery Maisons reported a 15% improvement in sales, with good performance in jewellery and watches and progression in all regions. The higher sales partly reflected the non-recurrence of a prior year period’s watch inventory buybacks at Cartier, and also the enduring appeal of Cartier’s and Van Cleef & Arpels creations. As a result, both Maisons enjoyed double-digit sales growth. Overall, the Jewellery Maisons operating results improved by 30% and operating margin increased by 360 basis points to 31%. This is a return to a level broadly in line with the prior year period, excluding the previously mentioned initiative.

Let’s look at the main developments [covered] by 6 months. As usual, we start with Cartier, which reported double-digit growth in sales in most regions. Asia Pacific was particularly strong, partly due to the non-recurrence of a prior year period’s inventory buybacks. Excluding the impact of such initiatives, Cartier watch sales grew overall, supported by strong retail sales, which benefited from the optimization of the existing collections, the introduction of new references and the 6 months impact of its renovated flagship stores on New York’s Fifth Avenue and Tokyo’s Ginza district. Of note, is a particularly good performance of Tank, Ballon Bleu and relaunched Panthere collections. The Maisons also recorded strong jewellery sales, notably from Juste un Clou and Love collections. Cartier’s new high jewellery collection at Resonance [was in trade] this summer.

Let us now turn to Van Cleef & Arpels. Maisons reported double-digit sales growth with strong progression in most regions. The growth in jewellery was broad based from the highest price points with a newly launched Le Secret collection to more flexible price points with the Pegaze, Alhambra and relaunched Frivole collections. The retail network saw the opening of a new flagship stores in Tokyo Ginza and the addition of internal stores in Toronto Yorkdale and Munich.

Let us now move to our Specialist Watchmakers, where sales increased by 6% with improvements in both the retail and wholesale networks and retail outperforming wholesale. Performance was varied among the Maisons and the regions led by good growth in Asia Pacific. The performances of Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Officine Panerai were to be noted. Operating results recovered to €294 million, reflecting an improvement in sales with non-recurrence of inventory buybacks and fixed cost discipline. Consequently, the operating margin for the period increased to 19%.

Let us start with Piaget, which delivered strong growth across regions, product lines and distribution channels. The Limelight Gala and Polo S watches and Possession jewellery performed well. At Vacheron Constantin, growth was driven by Asia Pacific, as well as by the Patrimony and Overseas collections. Lange & Sohne posted very good regional performance. Lange 1, part of Lange & Sohne iconic collection and Saxonia new references made a good response. Roger Dubuis recorded a strong performance in most regions. The Excalibur collection was successfully enriched with a new Excalibur Aventador. At Jaeger-LeCoultre, sales were broadly in line with the prior year period, driven by retail and supported notably by the performance of the Rendez-vous and Master Ultra Thin collections. At IWC, sales growth was led by Asia Pacific and the successful re-launch of Da Vinci collection, including references [indiscernible]. Now, Officine Panerai, where sales increased in all regions, led by Asia Pacific. Growth was broad based across collections with the Luminor collection performing particularly well. Finally, Baume & Mercier. The Maisons experienced growth in the Middle East and challenges elsewhere. The Clifton collection was enriched with addition of an elegant sport line with Clifton Club.

Now let us move to the other businesses, which posted a modest 3% increase in sales. The good growth recorded by Asia Pacific and Europe was partly offset by slowdowns in Japan and Middle East. In addition, the period under review only included three-month sales of Shanghai Tang, which was sold on the 30th of June. The largest contribution in value terms to the sales increase was driven once more by Montblanc. Most Maisons showed higher sales, including Alfred Dunhill and Lancel, which grew. Overall, the other businesses returned to profitability. In the prior year period, the operating results were affected by one-time items of €67 million, stemming from the inventory buybacks, as well as by the optimization of certain retail and wholesale locations. Results along the Maisons were mixed, let’s look in more detail at the development of some of them. So we’ll start with Montblanc, which recorded good sales performance, good progress in most regions and product lines. Writing instruments slowed due to growth after posting strong growth in the prior year period. Solid momentum in leather goods was maintained with a new Sartorial Jet and 4810 Westside collections. Watches performed well, fueled by the new Summit smartwatch and rejuvenated TimeWalker collection. The acceleration of a deployment of the retail concept launched last year, now in 56 internal stores, contributed to higher retail sales.

Let us turn to Chloe. Chloe enjoyed good media response to the first show of new Artistic Director Natacha Ramsay-Levi in September. Leather goods, the recently opened stores on New Bond Street in London and the online flagship store drove the increase in retail sales. The Maison continued to deploy its new retail concept across its 185 internal and franchise stores. Finally, Alfred Dunhill. Sales returned to growth, partially favored by easy comparatives after the inventory buybacks in H1 of last year. The sales progression was driven by Asia Pacific, clothing and online sales. Under new Creative Director, Mark Weston, the menswear offer was repetitive and introduced in stores in September.

This concludes the brief review of the Maisons. I now hand you back to Burkhart.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Sophie. Let me walk you through the rest of the P&L starting with gross profit. The 13% progression in gross profit led to a gross margin of 65.4%. The 190 basis point improvement in the gross margin versus the prior year period is largely explained by the non-recurrence of the prior year’s inventory buybacks and improved manufacturing capacity absorption, partly offset by negative 20 basis point foreign exchange impact.

Let us now look at our operating expenses by category. Selling and distribution expenses, which accounted for 60% of total operating expenses, rose by 3%. On a constant exchange rate basis, S&D expenses rose by 5%. This increase is primarily due to higher variable rental costs, notably in mainland China and other Asian markets, where rentals tend to be indexed to sales. Communication expenses were broadly in line with the prior year period and represented 8.6% of sales. Administration expenses grew by 5% or 7% on a constant exchange rate basis. This growth mainly reflected investments in ERP deployment and digital initiatives. As a result, the growth in net operating expenses was contained to 3%, at historic rates and to 5% at constant exchange rates.

Net operating expenses accounted for 45% of group sales compared to 48% a year ago. This reflects good cost control, given the continued investments in IT. Reported operating profit improved by 46% to €1,166,000,000 with an operating margin of 21%. Excluding the €249 million of one-time charges relating to inventory buybacks, distribution channels optimization in the prior year period, operating profit for the half year increased by 11%.

Let us now review the P&L items below operating profit, starting with finance income. For the period, monetary items generators an €84 million gain, thanks to favorable movements in period-end exchange rates. This compared to 0 in the prior year period. Our hedging program recorded a €91 million loss in the prior year period and a €5 million gain for the period under review. This represented a €96 million increase The combination of these factors led to a positive €181 million swing.

Let us now turn to the profit for the period. It increased by 80% to €974 million as a result, mainly of a higher operating profit and the €181 million positive reversal in net finance result. Our taxation charge rose to €248 million, largely reflecting the growth in operating profit. Our effective tax rate amounted to 20%, a level which we anticipate throughout for the full year.

I would like now to focus on our cash flow from operations. Cash flow from operations amounted to €1,108,000,000. The €442 million year-on-year improvement or 66% increase, reflected the previously mentioned operating profit growth and a lower absorption of cash for working capital as a consequence of decreased inventories. An overall inventory decrease of €110 million generated additional cash, compared to an outflow of €31 million in the prior year period. Gross inventories represented 20 months of cost of sales, an improvement over the 24 month of cost of sales in the prior year period. This underlines the continued discipline of our Maisons in the management of our inventories as well as increased sales. The receivables portfolio remains healthy at 94% current. The cash settlement of derivative contracts generated an €8 million outflow, compared to €60 million outflow in the prior year period, leading to a €52 million improvement. As a result, working capital needs amounted to €360 million, €58 million below last year.

Let us now turn to gross capital expenditure, which amounted to €161 million, representing 3% of group sales against 5% a year ago. Although this amount is down on the prior year period, the cash outflow for the year as a whole is likely to be similar, in the region €600 million. Half of the gross expenditure related to point of sales investments, including internal and franchise boutiques and corners. Investments were focused primarily on store innovation and relocation.

The most notable projects was Van Cleef & Arpels flagship store in Tokyo, Ginza; Cartier’s store in Ken and Chloe store in the London, New Bond Street. Equally worth mentioning are store openings for most of the Specialist Watchmakers in Toronto Yorkdale. Montblanc continued the rollout of its new concept with 18 additional locations in the period. 14% of the gross expenditure was related to manufacturing, predominantly reflecting the capitalization of research and development expenses. Other investments accounted for the remaining 29%. They included the purchase of distribution rights in the Middle East, the ongoing renovation of Richemont’s central logistics center at Villars-sur-Glane in Switzerland and continued IT infrastructure investments, with the deployment of our [Indiscernible] Gemini project and digital initiatives.

Let us now turn to free cash flow. Free cash inflow amounted to €205 million, a level broadly in line with the prior year period, despite the acquisition of a stake in Dufry, a travel retail specialist listed on the SIX Swiss exchange. This achievement reflects a much higher generation of cash from operations and lower cash tax payments.

Now our balance sheet, which remains very strong with equity accounting for 76% of the total. Net cash rose to €4.61 billion at the end of September 2017, slightly above the level of €4.55 billion at September 2016. Compared to the 31st of March 2017, the net cash position is €1,181,000,000 lower, reflecting a cash out flow primarily relating to the annual dividend payment.

Let me wrap up the financial review with some concluding comments. In this morning’s statement, our Chairman, Mr. Rupert, commented that Richemont has embarked on a transformation journey to address the rapidly changing needs of luxury consumers and stay relevant to consumers -- to customers in a digital world. We’re focusing on customers, ensuring seamless experiences across our stores and digital presence, enhancing product quality, design and creativity. We will continue to selectively invest, particularly in digital initiatives. On that front we’re looking forward to welcoming our new CTO who will join in January. We are also finalizing the integration of certain of our fashion and accessories Maisons into the group’s shared services. This should improve consistency, efficiency and leverage over time.

For the second half of the financial year, Richemont faces demanding comparative figures in a volatile exchange rate environment. As a reminder, in the second half of last year, operating profit benefited from a €178 million pretax real estate gain. The group has a leading position in the branded jewelry market, where there is good demand for the quality craftsmanship of our creative collections. Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget are well positioned to capitalize on the growth potential of branded jewelry, whose share is still under-represented within the total fine jewelry market.

The luxury watch market in general has shown signs of improvements, though the level of inventory in the wholesale channel is not at the level we would like to see it, with implications on the pace of future growth. This being said, our solid balance sheet gives us a competitive advantage. It provides the necessary flexibility to support our Maisons throughout our transformation journey and it allows us to act for the best long-term interest of the group in mind. Once more, we would like to reiterate our confidence in the long-term prospects of our Maisons, which enjoy distinctive heritage and strong brand equity.

Thank you. Sophie and I will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Zuzanna Pusz from Berenberg.

Zuzanna Pusz

I have three questions please. First of all, on the general environment, and I think it was mentioned in the morning -- I mean to the press that you think that inventory levels are still relatively high in the system. So I was just wondering if you could share with us generally your thoughts on the situation in the market, maybe also specifically by region, do you see that other players also continue to work on their inventory levels, or is this something that only Richemont is focusing on? A second thing -- so my second question would be about the retail business. Clearly the environment has substantially improved and it also looks like in September you had an acceleration in growth in retail, but I was just wondering if you could maybe share with us the actual underlying sellout trend, because I understand there’s been a substantial scope effect that we’ve seen year-to-date. So I guess, just to give us an idea of what we’ll expect in the second half when the store openings annualize. And then finally on Europe.

Sophie Cagnard

Zuzanna, I think we’re going to try to stick to two questions maximum, please.

Zuzanna Pusz

Okay, sorry. Then these are my two questions then.

Burkhart Grund

Let’s start with the first question on the watch business. Let me try to give you a bit of a broader perspective on that. We’ve said in the past that we -- I mean if you look at the two channels, the retail channel for us clearly is always a leading indicator and the time lag might differ, depending on the inventory situation in the wholesale channel. We have experienced close to double digits sellout growth in watches in own retail channel, which we take as a positive sign as to the creativity, the quality and also the competitive price positioning of our watches. The situation in the wholesale channel in our assessment is different. We still see inventory levels, which are above normal and which are above normal for what we would consider as an adequate level. We cannot really comment on what our competitors are doing in the market, because we also focus clearly on the relative performance and positioning of our Maisons. The previous year’s period has seen inventory buybacks, we’ve talked about that last year and for the full year as well. If you back those out, we have on the wholesale side more or less a business trend, which is in line with the previous year, broadly in line. I might remind you that we have said that we focus clearly on normalizing the inventory situation in the trade for our brands, and in order to be able to do that we also focus on sell-in, which has to be below sell-out. With that, the inventory situation will normalize over time. We have seen picked-up or increased sell-out also at our wholesale partners and -- but still the inventory situation is evident in the market. The second question, you were referring to retail and retail sell-out. We have said that, overall, Zuzanna watch sales performed strongly, and that also translated into high single digit like-for-like sales increases in our own store network. So I think that once again an indication of the strength of demand, for watches and jewelry in our own network.

Zuzanna Pusz

And just one clarification, I would say, follow- up, that we don’t come to my first question. On the inventory then, how much long time you think it will take for the inventory levels to normalize?

Burkhart Grund

Well, that depends on sell-out, to be clear. That refers once again only to the situation of our brands. We cannot comment on the competition.

Operator

The next question is from Melanie Flouquet, JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Burkhart Grund

Melanie, go ahead.

Operator

In that case, we’ll take the next question from Mr. Thomas Chauvet, Citi. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chauvet

Two questions please. The first one if we -- on the operating leverage in the first half. If we strip out all the one-offs of last year, inventory buyback, Dunhill et cetera, you didn’t seem to have much operating leverage in the first half, that’s about 11% EBIT growth. I think that’s about 120 bps margin improvement underlying. And consensus expectations for the rest of the year and next year suggests a strong improvement in operating leverage. So can you perhaps give us some guidance on gross margin, OpEx, for the remainder of the year, for next year as well, so we understand how you may be able to achieve these trends, which as I said, is an acceleration and improvement in operating leverage in the second half of the year, next year in a, as you said, more volatile demand environment and FX is going against you, at least on the top line?

And secondly, with today’s appointments of the COO, Jerome Lambert and Head of Specialist Watches, Emmanuel Perrin, Mr. Rupert said, you have the right management team to address industry challenges. Can you perhaps define what you think are still the challenges for the group in the next two, three years, and what other adjustments do the business models you need to do, be it maybe more buyback of inventory, maybe more downsizing of production capacity or even distribution in -- since back in May you said there was no need to rationalize distribution. That seems a little bit counter-intuitive to me, given the subdued demand underlying in watches, excess inventories et cetera. And so any comments on further downsizing of the business model would be appreciated.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you for the questions. Well, we don’t guide on the full year, and I think we clarified that in the month of May, and my Chairman was certainly listening in, will certainly disapprove with no uncertain terms if I start doing that now. So let me then jump to the second question, which is relating to the management changes. I think if you look at the appointment, both Jerome Lambert, as the Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Emmanuel Perrin, who will join the Senior Executive Committee responsible for the Specialist Watchmakers Distribution strategies, I think you see a bit of a sharpening here of the organization and the general setup. If you look at it, you now have three Senior Executives, Mr. Lambert, Mr. Vigneron and Mr. Bos running or managing the Maisons we have. Mr. Lambert will be supported for Specialist Watchmakers in this task by Mr. Emmanuel Perrin. And then you have clearly three functions, especially human resources and technology with the new CTO, who will join in January, plus finance supporting and guiding the business. So I think that clearly is a more sharpened or focused organization going forward.

Progressive challenges. Now the challenges, and what we’ve said in the recent past, clearly, short term, even mid-term, are, I would say, twofold. So first of all, we’re focusing, and that has been made clearer through the appointment of Emmanuel Perrin. We’re focusing on the distribution model for our Specialist Watchmakers, who as you might know, traditionally have been wholesale only, and in the last five years have started to build their own directly operated store network and are now facing an additional challenge, which is the ecommerce distribution, which is starting to disrupt for the watch industry as a whole, the business model. So this is a challenge we are working on right now, and that blends into the greater challenge that the industry is facing, which is the omni-channel challenge. And the thinking with Richemont is evolving.

If you look at it, the way it has been traditionally done, the focus was looking from the inside out, saying well, we -- internal -- we have wholesale channel, we have a retail channel, we have an ecommerce channel, and we try to manage that separately, with resource allocation, especially inventory to each of those three channels. Now if you step back and think this through, this probably is the model that is model of the past, because the customer of today does not share our point of view on that. He or she -- mainly she -- want to acquire a product, when, where and how she wants, and that means that for a customer the experience and the road to purchase, so to say, accounts and not -- here she’s not thinking about where they are buying providing this product. For them, wholesale, retail, ecommerce does not exist as a separate channel, but for them is all part of the same experience. It has to be transversal, it has to blend in. So that is I would say the much bigger challenge that the industry is facing and we are no exception to that.

Let me just comment on one point you mentioned on the distribution side. We have said in the past, and I think you’re referring to that, that we’re not managing actively a store closure program in the wholesale channel. What we have stated at the same time is that we believe the traditional wholesale trade, especially in watches will overtime disappear. Now this -- and we added, this is not a new phenomenon, we have seen that happening in other parts of the luxury goods industry, for example, in the pen business, the pen specialist business, or in the leather goods business, or the leather goods specialists, we have seen those trends before, and we think the supplies as well going forward to the independent retail trade in watches. So that’s just as a matter of clarification.

Thomas Chauvet

Thank you. Just maybe rephrasing my first question, then I understand you won’t provide the gross margin cost guidance anymore. Are you satisfied with the level of operating leverage you had in the first half, and how should we think about cost inflation -- 5% constant FX cost inflation for Richemont? Is that the new normal from here? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Now, listen, what we said in the past, once again just as reminder, we’ve said that if we look at a new normal sales trend, which can be anywhere between mid-single digit sustainable growth in a normal year, to high single digit in a good year to probably zero in a bad year, we have said that expense growth has to respect the golden rule, meaning it has to be low sales growth, so that we are able to boost leverage. I think that has been the case, sales historic rate rose by 10% and expense growth has been 3% or 12% at constant and 5% for expense growth. So I think we have [good] leverage out of that. And as a result adding then the exceptional one-offs we had last year, we have an increase of the operating contribution of 46%, underlying 11%.

Operator

The next question from Helen Brand, UBS.

Helen Brand

So just two questions from me, then I’ll split the two. And first of all on price mix, which we know had been coming down a little bit over the last couple of years. Are you now happy with the pricing architecture of the watch category across your brands [indiscernible] mix perspective there. And secondly, it looks like you may have taken some small price increases in some regions in September after the recent euro strength. Can you confirm that and should we expect any more price increases going forward? And secondly, just on the gross margin, you said you --

Burkhart Grund

So is that 1 question?

Helen Brand

That’s one question, yes. My second question if I can, was just on gross margin, and you said you benefited from better manufacturing absorption there. Where are you now on capacity utilization relative to the lows and is there more improvement to go here? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

So I’ll respond to your three questions. Well, price mix, I mean we have that question quite often and I think it’s -- and let me just repeat what we usually answer and that applies also for this time around, it does not really make a huge difference for us at which price points we sell, because gross margins, more commercial margins for most of our product categories are more or less aligned. There are some exceptions that we also pointed out, for example, if you look into the -- in 1 segment of the jewellery market, the bridal business, it’s more -- margins are a tad lower, because you cannot really market the creativity of the brand on a wedding band, a wedding band looks like another wedding band, so that tends to be more, I would say, a commodity approach. So prices are more in line, a bit lower than on the rest of the lines, but it does not really have a significant impact. So price mix between the different price points does not really make a big difference for us. We are quite satisfied with the way -- for example, if you at look at the Jewellery Maisons or if you look at Cartier and Van Cleef, the price points -- the higher price points have been selling and the entry price points have been selling on different materials, on different collections, so we’re quite happy with the overall spread across all price points. For the margin mix it does not make a big difference. And a positive effect we’ve had, especially for the Specialist Watchmakers and Cartier coming out of the mix, which has shifted more to steel watches now, a bit more. We have seen that in the manufacturing cost absorption, which actually have had positive impact on the gross margin of this year. So there is a link between your first and your third question there. The price increases you have seen, they are part of a regular pricing scheme that we have, which is fair pricing for our customers around the world. Now if exchange rates move with a certain price lag -- time lag, we adjust both ways, be it up, be it down, so that we can ensure our customers that around the world they will be able to buy the same product at the same price around the world. So there are technical increases and decreases that we regularly do. That is nothing new, that is nothing out of the ordinary.

Operator

The next question is from Melanie Flouquet, JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Melanie Flouquet

I have to two questions and that also on gross margins. The first one is on your stock plans. This year the net -- this first half the net crucial stores, although some of this was strong [indiscernible]. I was wondering whether you can share with us whether they are big projects, either in terms of openings or refurbishments over the course of the year ahead, because clearly for instance, given the Ginza and the New York store -- flagship -- at Cartier had a big swing factor on the numbers in the last two years. So I was wondering whether there are any projects which we should be aware of in the next 18 months, either openings or refurbishments. The other question is on CRM and ERP costs that seem to have ramped up quite meaningfully in the first half. I was wondering whether we should expect this to continue, and notably in the phase of, you’ve had a very tough comp on this specific line in the second half given the real estate gain, so I wanted to get a better understanding of how we can model this line.

Burkhart Grund

Yes. Can you just rephrase the first part of the question? I didn’t really get it, it’s probably me.

Melanie Flouquet

On the stores…

Burkhart Grund

The end of the store, well, I got that, on the cost side?

Melanie Flouquet

So the second question is on CRM, on the ERP and the digital costs, which you’ve put in the uneven cost line, I believe. I was wondering whether -- what we should expect moving forward. There was a deep catchup effect in H1, it was up 5%, we didn’t expect that sort of growth, 7% excluding currency. So I was wondering what is happening, what should we expect out of this line moving forward. Do you have a lot more investments to put through in these projects?

Burkhart Grund

Listen, on both lines, I mean, what you’re trying in a very elegant way is to have some guidance, but let me try to help you with what I can give you. The store plans, we pointed out in the recent past that especially the Mansion and the Cartier flagship store reopening as well in Ginza and now we -- the Van Cleef store in Ginza and Tokyo as well. Those are, especially the Mansion are authentic projects, multi-year projects and it’s hard to break that out. Apart from that, if you look what we’ve said that we still guide on a CapEx number for the full year of around €600 million. I mean, I think that’s part of the explanation. We had a lower CapEx number in the first half of the year compared to the previous year, 3% on sales, let’s say, only, but for the entire year we remain more or less in the range of €600 million. So I think that it’s more of a timing issue than anything else. And I think that is helpful for you.

On the cost side, and we spoke about European deployment and digital, there is a big part of that is linked to deployment of the Gemini of our ERP that we did for two of our Fashion & Accessories Maisons in the first half of the year. That is a big project that has come and has gone live over summer. So that is an impact you’re seeing there clearly. Now for the full year, as you know, we will not guide on that.

Melanie Flouquet

Just [indiscernible] no big project we should be aware of in the next 12 to 18 months of this size of any magnitude like in Mansion?

Burkhart Grund

You mean in terms of store network? Well, Melanie, we wouldn’t put that out there brand by brand.

Sophie Cagnard

I can check Melanie, I don’t think so.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Jon Cox of Kepler. Please go ahead.

Jon Cox

Couple of questions from my side. Just on the Specialist Watchmaking division, there was obviously a big jump in the operating margin improvement there. I just want to get a handle on how much of that was from buybacks last year and I think to remember there wasn’t very much in the Specialist Watchmakers at least in H1, and how much is the, as you mentioned, maybe better gross margin gains in terms of capacity for the year, for the Watchmakers? The second question is actually, I saw you told the press that you guys now own 7.5% of Dufry. I think the original one mentioned was 5%. I wonder if you just give us a bit more granularity on that, why you’ve gone to 7.5%. I think originally you said you weren’t going to go above 5%. And any sort of cooperation deals you may have with Dufry? Currently any thoughts on [indiscernible] that sort of stuff? Thanks very much.

Burkhart Grund

First question is Specialist Watchmakers EBIT improvement or operating contribution improvement. You are right, I mean, we’ve had the one-off effect of the first half of last year. We’ve spoken about buy-backs, which were concentrated on Cartier and to a very small part on one of the Fashion & Accessories Maisons. We have had a very, very small part in one of the Specialist Watchmakers. So that is not materially impacting the contribution of the Specialist Watchmakers this year. What we have, as you’ve seen, it’s quite a moderate sales increase, which was clearly retail led for the Specialist Watchmakers. So that is a positive obviously in -- positive impact on the commercial margin. We’ve had inventory provisions and an un-absorption of manufacturing cost in the first half of last year for the Specialist Watchmakers, which have not been repeated as such. So that’s a positive on the gross margin side. And then the rest is, I would say, good or adequate cost management for the current environment, which leads to quite a significant increase in the contribution, to 7% growth.

Dufry, we have disclosed a 5% stake following the regulation of the Swiss -- the SIX Swiss Exchange. That stake is at 7.5%. There’s not a lot of granularity to give on that one. We increased from 5% to 7.5% and that’s where we stand. We said that during the road show in the month of May and June that we had no plans to significantly increase the stake. We are at 7.5% now. That’s I would say the story that is true. Yet, the more interesting part of the story for me is that we have said with the management of Dufry and our Maisons, we have worked on the business opportunities that we will now realize over the next few years. I think there is a deployment plan that has been worked out with the management and that is an interesting part attached to that at this point.

Jon Cox

Just as an add-on to that, would that be mainly in the sort of lower end price points, like soft luxury, maybe entry level luxury watches, or is everything on the table there in terms of even potentially high-end jewelry high-end watches?

Burkhart Grund

No. I would say, I mean, if you look at our distribution where we are quite strong with our other partner in DFS that is predominantly, I would say, in the watch and jewelry segment and it’s much more focused on an Asian footprint, which is their footprint, even though they are branching out into other geographies. Dufry has a different regional footprint and we think there are more opportunities to be had on the fashion, accessories and leather goods, small leather goods product categories and that’s what we’re working on right now with them. That’s the predominant part of the expansion that we envision for the future with that partner.

Operator

The next question is from [indiscernible] from Raymond James.

Unidentified Analyst

The first one is on the month of September, it seems that you have an acceleration in Americas and Asia-Pacific and a deceleration in Japan. Can you may be precise the reason of this acceleration and if it’s evolving in the same way in October? And the next question on the tax rate, can you confirm that you expect 20% tax rate in full year? Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

We do not provide any specific guidance on a single month. We have done that in the past, we have stopped, because we don’t think it adds anything to the quality of analysis, because 1 month in our business, where we might have from 1 month to the other significant one-off effects linked to the sale of high-priced items, does distort, I think, the mid-term analysis. So we don’t do that anymore. So I’m sorry cannot comment on the month of September. We said, as we said in the presentation, 20% tax rate, effective tax rate for the half year and that is the rate that we project for the full year.

Operator

The next question is from Rey Wium from Standard Bank.

Rey Wium

Just some clarifications. I just want to dive into the other units. If you thought of this, the losses and write-backs of last year, the profit actually went back from €27 million to €6 million. So I was just curious about what has sort of -- or where the pain has been and if you can maybe just elaborate a little bit on that. And then just a quick clarification. I mean, obviously, the inventory movement has been quite substantial. The way I would look at that, we’ve got to at least something about 460 days. Do you see further scope to reduce the inventory days further?

Burkhart Grund

The first question is quite straightforward to answer. We have, that’s what we just said during our comments, we have sold our Shanghai Tang business. And if you back that out that’s a one-off that we see in that category -- if you back that out, then the result is broadly in line with previous year when you back out the charge -- the exceptional charges of last year. So we’re roughly on a similar level there. The second on the inventory side, we have reduced, as you see, from 24 months cost of sales last year to about 20 months this year. This has been obviously helped by, I would say, the healthy growth in watches and jewelry. We believe it’s a good level of inventory, around that level. And I will not guide on anything different going forward.

Rey Wium

But just quickly in the cash flow statement, disposal of subsidiaries, I mean, there was a payment of €14 million. So does that also relate to Shanghai Tang?

Burkhart Grund

Broadly speaking, yes.

Operator

Next question from Rogerio Fujimori of RBC.

Rogerio Fujimori

Could you please let us know, or give us an idea of how much retail accounts out of your total watch business, or at least how much it represents part of Cartier watches or Specialist Watchmakers, it would help us a lot? And given your continued success in jewellery of Cartier and Van Cleef, I was just wondering if you could update us on progress in developing Piaget, your third jewellery pillar?

Burkhart Grund

On the first one, we don’t really break that out. What we’ve seen over the first half year is that retail share is 59% of group sales, slightly up from 58% last year at the same -- for the same period, and at 60% for the full year of last year. So obviously with the, I’d say, mechanical effect of the inventory buybacks, both last year and then the rebound, but it’s a mechanical rebound this year and wholesale sales, we’re broadly more or less at the same range. We won’t break that out for Cartier or for the Specialist Watchmakers individually. And -- excuse me, what was the second question? [indiscernible] Sorry, Piaget has -- and we also pointed out the strength of jewellery comes from Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget at the same time. So Piaget jewellery sales have for some years now increased their share in the sales -- of the overall sales of Piaget and have been growing quite healthy double digit for this period. So there is strong progress, both on the, I would say, entry price or welcoming jewellery collections, as well as high jewelry collections at Piaget.

Operator

Next question from Luca Solca, Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Mr. Luca your line is open. We will take the next question from Elena Mariani, Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Elena Mariani

Two questions from me as well. The first on your comments to the press with regards to current trading. I think you’ve mentioned that you’ve seen strength in jewellery continuing in the recent months. I was wondering whether you could share with us some more details around that in particular, which product lines within Cartier have performed well, if you can? And linked to this one, still part of the first question, you have written in your statement a pretty cautious message on the second half of the year. Can I just confirm that this is just related to the fact that on a reported basis, we are obviously going to see a much smaller growth rate, but this is not just -- it’s not related basically to the underlying trends that is just making reference to reported growth? And my second question, going back to your comments around distribution earlier in the call, it’s very clear what you’ve mentioned about your wholesale partners and the fact that you don’t want to actively manage a store closure program. But can you comment on how your approach to wholesale distribution is changing, in particular with regards to how you effectively manage your network of third-party partners and you’re sell-in, if there is anything that you could share on this point in terms of how you’re approach is changing that would be great?

Burkhart Grund

Okay. Yeah, jewellery, I mean, we’ve said jewellery or if we look at the bigger picture, jewellery sales, which predominantly are with Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and as mentioned, Piaget, they are in the context of a jewellery market, which if you look at estimations from industry sources, the market is estimated to grow low single digit currently. I mean, it’s difficult to say, because it’s a market where the unbranded piece is much bigger than the branded piece or the branded share. But we would say there is an underlying growth dynamic in the market for the branded part, which I formulate it very cautiously, which over the long term seems to be taking 1% of share per year. I’m saying that cautiously, because it’s really difficult to come through reliable data on that. So there is a fundamental positive dynamic for branded jewellery taking over share from unbranded jewellery. So we benefit from that, especially when we have some of the best names in the industry in the group, mainly Cartier, Van Cleef. So if you look at that, there is an underlying strength or growth strengths in jewellery sales, both on the very high end, meaning the high jewelry business and the mid-price and the entry price segment today for the jewellery, but it’s also for the jewellery part of our sales in the group, which I must remind you, are 39% of our overall sales that tends to be overlooked at times with a strong focus on 41% watch share in the group sales that we have. So I’d say, and I would leave it at that, there is an underlying continued growth dynamic across all the jewellery Maisons and across the price points.

Your second question, yes, we refer to reported growth, we found it was important to point that out, especially, because we have had in the second half of the year -- I mean in the first half of this year, a positive rebound linked to more a mechanical effect comparing to the buyback impact and the exceptional one-off items of €249 million in the first half of last year. And then, if we look at the second half of the year, last year we had the sale of a Paris real estate portfolio with an exceptional one-off gain, pre-tax gain of €178 million. And we had a normalizing business, which started in the second half of the last year. So just to point out, reported growth in the first half of last year was much lower, exceptional one-offs; this year, much higher, in reference also to exceptional one-off of the previous year’s period. And for the second half of the year, we have started to grow again previous year and so we will be running up into stronger comparables and we have had an exceptional gain as well on real estate sales off of the previous year. So yes, that refers to reported growth.

On the watch wholesale distribution, well, some elements of context, or referring to your question, what has changed and where is your approach changing. I would say, if we look at the watch trade and what is happening in the industry, there is two things that we focus on. The first one is, there is a consolidation trend in the industry where we see, as I said before, some of the smaller players exiting the market, because honestly, it’s a tough place out there, especially when you’re disrupted by the digital side of the business.

And we see the bigger players consolidating, sometimes with the help of private equity capital which is coming in. So if you look at our major partners, they are consolidating and trying to expand their share of the overall market. As a consequence, we are in a process of shaping up as well, by putting in place, well, one could say, a key account management approach, so that across the brands, also Specialist Watchmakers, plus Cartier, plus Montblanc, we have a more coordinated approach, so that we can better lever the strength of our Maisons with these wholesale partners -- with these big wholesale partners. So we’re focusing on key account management there. And then I would say the second point of focus is the inventory situation in the market, where we, as a response, clearly focus on managing sell-in, so that is below sell-out. So that over time watch inventories should trend downward.

Operator

We will try again with Mr. Luca Solca, Exane BNP Paribas.

Luca Solca

I think you clarified on wholesale distribution. I was just wondering what you see as the priorities for your incoming Chief Digital Officer and how you see the opportunity for ecommerce, considering that some of the brands, especially in the Specialist Watchmakers area, are currently discounted on the Internet, I look at Krona24, for example, and we see that a number of brands there, including Piaget or [Indiscernible] discounted presumably by multibrand watch retailers trying to reduce their inventory position. So it does seem that the approach to wholesale and the approach to ecommerce have to go hand-in-hand. So I wonder what your thoughts and what your priorities are on this area? And then secondly, if you see that your position in [Indiscernible]?

Burkhart Grund

That’s already two questions.

Luca Solca

[Indiscernible] okay, fair enough.

Burkhart Grund

Yes, I mean -- just a clarification, it’s not a CDO coming in, it’s a CTO coming in, Chief Technology Officer, which -- he will, in his portfolio, have a broadest scope of -- meaning, if you make it simple the ERP and the digital. So these two pieces will be in his portfolio. And it’s important to stress that, because the scope and the function of these two technological arenas are very different. You could say it’s the core system and the front end to the customer that he will take over on the technological side here. And that goes hand-in-hand with, well what are the digital opportunities. I think, especially with the focus on the Specialist Watchmakers that you are mentioning, I think if you look at the -- I mean, we’ve been doing e-Commerce in the group by building our capabilities, first, starting in the Americas in the U.S., then moving into Europe, and then into Asia, and are pushing out into Southeast Asia. So we’re consistently building that up. And one could say that in -- if you look at the portfolio of -- if you look at our brands, one could say that there are some leaders and some laggards, in terms of taking up this digital or e-commerce opportunity. I would say, the Maisons which have traditionally a very strong retail focus, meaning the jewellery Maisons and also, for example, Montblanc, they are much closer to understanding the customer needs, and they understood very early that there is an opportunity to connect with their customers also through e-commerce, and that’s why they’re leading in this field. And if you look at, for example, let’s say a jewellery brand or Montblanc and if you take the size of the e-commerce business, for example, in the U.S., that is probably #4, #5 in the network, if you take that as a freestanding boutique. So there is significant potential in there. Montblanc, in most of the markets where it is even higher up, sometimes the e-commerce boutique is the strongest boutique in the network. Obviously, also, because of price points for Montblanc are more favorable for an e-commerce distribution. So I would say there are some advancements also in there if you look at the e-commerce side. And the watch brands, historically, or let’s say in the recent past have been more of a laggard, which has a very simple reason that in the last 5 years they have been busy building an internally- owned store network, retail boutiques, and which already -- if you are more coming from a traditional wholesale-oriented business model, has been a challenge, basically you have to learn to work directly with your customers, instead of through an intermediary. And they only have recently started to seriously look at the e-commerce part of it. So I would say the opportunities are clear, they lie in the Specialist Watchmakers scaling up on e-commerce.

Operator

The next question is from Antoine Belge of HSBC.

Antoine Belge

Two questions. Actually I think you made very interesting comment about that potential disruption or even more than potential, so just to be certain now that more focusing on wholesale, I am going to play a little bit the devil’s advocate there. Is there a risk that -- I don’t know -- you would end up having to close, I don’t know, 5% or 10% of your own sort of network in the next, I don’t know, 5 or 10 years if that disruption is not just linked to wholesale. And then I noticed that in the communication expenses were flat in H1. Were there any question of timing, of expenses or phasing different from previous years?

Burkhart Grund

Digital disruption and retail, that is the question you’re asking, right?

Antoine Belge

Yes.

Burkhart Grund

I think it is something that we’re following quite closely. Obviously, today, I would say the focus is clearly on managing the wholesale business or the watch wholesale business, specifically through this difficult phase and as I said before, it is not an easy situation for some of our watch partners out there, who are being seriously disrupted. The outcome is not -- and I’m referring to the wholesale channel, the outcome is today quite frankly not clear who is going to survive and who is also -- of the players that start to go today scaling up themselves their e-commerce capabilities. The picture is quite unclear, there is a lot of initiatives out there. There is the e-commerce pure players, there is the traditional retailers that build e-commerce capabilities, some better than others. And the final outcome on that side is not clear yet. And we’re trying to also find a way there, knowing that we already have an e-commerce capability on our own. Now will have an impact over time on retail? Possibly. We’re monitoring that once again, we don’t see it yet.

But I would say that goes into a generalized monitoring of our retail network. We look at the store profitability, the store productivity, and we see also elements of the -- let’s say, omnichannel sales experience spilling over into boutiques, meaning a customer who buys online comes to a boutiques to have it serviced, a watch for example. And that offer is also interesting, let’s say, customer relationship perspectives, because we might be able to capture this customer that we have not seen before, because he bought on e-commerce, not necessarily with our own store. I mean, we might be able to lever on that opportunity when he comes to the boutique to have his watch serviced. So it’s an open question, I would say. But as the buildup of a distribution network of directly operated stores, it takes time, takes -- as I said, the Specialist Watchmakers we have been scaling up for five years now. I think we will probably also see trends in both directions going forward that will be -- that will play out in the mid-term. Short term, we don’t see it; mid-term who knows? Depends on what the overall impact on the industry will be.

Sophie Cagnard

There was a question on A&P, or it’s just a phasing...

Burkhart Grund

Yeah, A&P, it’s phasing, traditionally you have a bigger part of spend in the second half of the year. It’s phasing, but apart from that we’re quite comfortable with this level.

Antoine Belge

So just to make sure I understand. So when you say you’re comfortable, is it with a flat evolution or more with the sort of having a flat ratio as a percentage of sales over the full year compared maybe to last year, taking into consideration that maybe your yearly evolution is more meaningful than just an half year evolution?

Burkhart Grund

Yeah, but a yearly evolution would provide guidance, which I’m not going to give. I’m saying, I’m quite comfortable with 8.6% as of 30, of September.

Operator

Next question from Mario Ortelli of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Mario Ortelli

First question, if I may, on online. In the markets in which your Maisons has got a significant mass, a significant critical mass online, I think about for example, Montblanc and Cartier in the U.S., the profitability of online sale is higher than the one-off the retail shop and do you think that going forward, where considering the development of online channel, the profitability of sales online for your brand would be more profitable than in the retail store? The second question is about leather goods, nowadays it’s just 7% of the total business of the group, but you have invested in building up operating facilities in Florence, some of your brands like Montblanc develop leather goods very successfully, part of the relaunch of Dunhill is focused on leather goods. Should we think of that you will invest more in leather goods and brands like Cartier will try to develop more of a leather goods. Many years ago it was an important part of your business, then was discontinued or resized down.

Burkhart Grund

Okay. Mario, the first question, online, the profitability of the online channel, I’m not going to answer that question, because I think you can answer the question yourself. If you have an operation, let’s say, e-commerce operation that you embed in an existing distribution center, you add a call center and the technology behind and that is scalable, I think that, that is an answer, compared to building a retail network store by store with fixed cost commitment in lease and CapEx depreciation. So does that give enough of elements of context to answer the question?

Mario Ortelli

Let’s make in a different way the question. In your forecast, in your three year plan, do you have a margin expansion of some brands, given that this shift from a traditional distribution to online and can you give us an idea of how much is going to be relevant?

Burkhart Grund

Well, if you have the three year plan, I would be glad to have it. But I don’t give guidance for the remainder of the year, how would I give guidance for the three years to come. Let us probably go to the second part for the second question, the leather goods. We have not been very good, I would say, on the soft side of business or the soft side of the business model, meaning fashion and accessories, Maisons leather goods invest. We’ve come to the realization through a success story that we’ve had with Montblanc that there is a supply chain model that is very different from the one in which we excel, which is jewellery and watches. Jewellery and watches is a relatively small number of units, high value items that have a specific sourcing and distribution necessity and we manage that very well.

And as opposed to that soft leather -- soft goods, especially leather goods, require totally different supply chain setup and that is not only sourcing or manufacturing, subcontracting, but that is also demand planning, talking about several collections a year for fashion, larger number of SKUs that change more quickly, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. So we have traditionally been very good in that. Montblanc has made it a success through a leather hub that they -- leather -- leather hub that they built in Florence where they have integrated all these capabilities and capacities.

And we have come to the realization that if we scale that up, we can have a good starting point to explore leather goods opportunities that we have for some of the Maisons of the group. Montblanc, strong in leather; Chloe, strong leather already. Dunhill used to be strong in leather in the past. Cartier used to have a significant leather and small leather goods business, gifting and all that, perfect product for that from which they have walked away. In large part also because the success of jewellery and watches has been so strong over the recent decade.

And Cartier is looking into -- going back into that part of the business, in that part of the market and for that we need scalability, we need the development capacities and that we are actively building right now by extending the Montblanc leather hub into additional operation where all the other brands can benefit from. So, yes, there -- we think there are significant opportunities in leather goods, but before we really, really lever that up on the product development side, we need to have the supply chain capabilities and we’re building that up now.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. John Guy of MainFirst.

John Guy

My first one is on jewellery Maisons. When we look at the underlying margin, having stripped out the buybacks and so on from last year, it looked like there was an underlying decline of around 70 basis points. So all the leverages effectively come through from the Watchmakers up around 590 basis points on an underlying basis. Within jewellery, what caused the deleverage, whether any additional expenses or investments over the half on an underlying basis? That’s my first question.

Burkhart Grund

Okay. Let me answer that quickly. There is no deleveraging on the jewellery side. We are -- if we strip out the effect, the exceptional impact of or effect of last year, we are broadly in line with this year’s level.

John Guy

Okay. Just on that, looked like there was a 70 basis points change, I think it was [31.7%] last year, but I guess broadly neutral?

Burkhart Grund

No [indiscernible] neutral.

John Guy

Okay, great. Thanks for the clarification on that. My second question, just around gross margin, 190 basis points that we’ve seen in the first half, the inventory impact I think was 150 basis points and you mentioned FX was down 20 basis points for this first half of the year. So is it fair to assume that the bulk has just been around price mix you mentioned is still -- clearly had a positive impact at the margin in terms of the SKU reductions in some areas, I think within Cartier. Has that been a meaningful impact there or is there more to come?

Burkhart Grund

No, I would say -- once again, on the price mix between different collections, we don’t really see -- it is really -- does not really make the big difference to us. What does make a difference in the short term, apart from what I said, the inventory provisions and the manufacturing cost absorption, which are the major -- the bulk of the 190 basis points there is the geographical mix of our sales, because you have duties and all that, so that once we make those shifts from one region to the other, that impacts over the mid-term, clearly. But that once again is a minor effect.

Operator

The next question is from Francesca Di Pasquantonio of Deutsche Bank.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

I have two questions, the first is on Cartier. I have seen in the presentation that a few of the new watches have just been launched in September. And I would like a clarification, was it a launch across channels or initially in your own retail network, and the wholesale rollout is going to come in the second half? The second question that I have is Piaget and it’s a bit more longer term. As you are developing the jewelry offering for Piaget and you know quite successfully. Are you planning around an increase in the footprint of Piaget and maybe of the average size of the stores. And then a third, if I may, I have noticed you have Serapian [ph] listed in the others, when did that happen? Thank you, bye.

Burkhart Grund

Okay Cartier, honestly I am just a humble finance guy, I don’t know about that launch. Francesca, you are referring to which launch?

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

To the watch launches, so in your slides you list the product launches for Cartier and -- BallonBleu, steel & diamonds, Tank Americaine and Francaise, and Ronde Solo, they are listed as September launches. So my...

Sophie Cagnard

They have not really impacted the numbers yet.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes. Okay, that’s what I wanted to clarify.

Burkhart Grund

Okay, good, so that is settled without me giving an answer. Piaget, okay, yes, -- I mean, Piaget, just a bit of context. Piaget has been focusing over the last decade strongly on building a watch business in Asia and in recent years they have started focusing on the jewelry side, because we said it for some time now, there are significant growth opportunities for Piaget, who has -- in the past has been quite strong in jewelry already, so there is a heritage there and people clearly recognize that. I think that in part also explains the success, the recent success of -- and the strong growth of the jewelry business in Piaget. The question arises, well, will there be an increase in footprint or in size of the boutiques? I would say the first step that we’re looking at right now and that the treasury management is concentrating on is looking at the store concept, which is clearly today probably to watch-oriented and probably male watch-oriented for being able to display properly the jewelry part, which is naturally more female than men. So they’re focusing on developing or on upgrading that store concept, which will then be -- step by step it’s being rolled out over the next few years. And we don’t really go on to brands, but -- and they’re also looking at their geographical footprint to have that a bit more balanced, so -- because today they are quite focused on Asia. That’s as far as I would go in comments. It would necessarily mean to increase the store size, but we will have to look at that on a boutique by boutique individual basis. And [indiscernible] that has been in the acquisition of manufacturing capacity that we have done in the first half of this year. It is not significant, it is not material. And as I said, that’s a complementary piece to scale up leather goods development capacity and -- so that we can accelerate, because we have some brands at the group who now want to -- who are lining up to join this joint capability that we have built up in France and [indiscernible] -- their development capability helps us to do that much quicker. They have their own product range, which to distribute in few boutiques mainly concentrated on Italy and a bit in wholesale, mainly concentrated in Italy as well.

Sophie Cagnard

What do you think of [indiscernible] Francesca?

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Sorry.

Sophie Cagnard

What do you think of [indiscernible] Francesca?

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

I was actually surprised, it’s a very nice brand, so pretty exclusive, so I was surprised.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Julian Easthope of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Julian Easthope

Just a question on the watch segment if I may. I think for some time now your retail book business has been significantly outperforming the wholesale watch business and yet if you look at the combined pairing, they kind of -- the watches together, they actually sort of matches all checks for us. Isn’t it just the fact that your retail business, because you sell things better and they look much better in-store, you are just taking market share from the wholesalers. But in that case it can be a fact of life from this point forward. It is not necessarily destocking, it’s just what’s happening out there. And the second question regards some of the smaller watch companies or watch retailers that are going under. Are you actually taking stock back from them or does the stock actually get put into the markets and you have the potential to actually disrupt the market when it goes back in and is that’s a big issue or is it a small issue?

Burkhart Grund

Okay. Well, are we taking market share from watch retailers? That’s a difficult question to answer and probably at the same time an easy question to answer. I mean we’ve been saying that we think the independent watch retailer, as has happened in other segments of the market before, let’s say writing instruments or leather distribution, so there is the independent retailer who is slowly exiting the market. And in response to that we have opened, over the last five years, own retail store network with the Specialist Watchmakers or for the Specialist Watchmakers. Now what is causing the other that it’s difficult to say. Obviously, I think there are benefits which go over and above just replacing sales. That we’ll lose in one channel, because the partners are closing and that we gain in another channel by running it through our own boutiques and that is customer proximity, customer understanding, because I would say, the Specialist Watchmakers are still on a learning curve on that one. So yes, there’s probably a shift, but that has more natural causes, because these partners are slowly exiting the market. We said it before we don’t have a program where we say, we actively close down a great number of independent watch retailers, because we think for one reason or the other this is necessary. But it is a natural decline and that will continue for the foreseeable future.

Now you were referring to, let’s say, the mechanics of stock buybacks, if we look at what we did last year, the intention clearly was, and this is what we executed it, to take excess inventory that was weighing heavily on the balance sheet of our trade partners to take that out of the market and take that out of the market permanently, meaning we buy back, we deconstruct, or we destroy to take that stock permanently off the market. If you buy back from one partner and you then ship it to another partner, the risk is that you remain with excess inventory in the market, who will find way into unauthorized distribution channels, where the products, the creation stuff that we have will be discounted and that will impact brand equity over the long term. So I think we took a brave step there last year and brought back this inventory and took it permanently out of the market. That is our approach, we cannot comment on what the other competitors in the market are doing or should do.

Julian Easthope

This is specifically if one of your watch retailers goes bankrupt and this is the stock they have in stock, where I can actually go in -- also disrupt the market. I just wondered whether you buy that [Indiscernible]. So it’s basically -- it’s on bankruptcy you do buy back stock. And now are there many of those bankruptcy taking place?

Burkhart Grund

No. I mean, last year what we clearly did and I mean the biggest part of [Indiscernible] for the €9 million one-off items we put out there for the first half of last year, that was a voluntary inventory buyback and these were mainly concentrated on Cartier. And in the second half of last year was concentrated on the Specialist Watchmakers. We went partner by partner, sat down with them. looked at their inventory situation and where there was excess inventory that was not turning and the concentration of that inventory more than -- almost two thirds of those buybacks happened in Asia, where we had the biggest fallout of, let’s say, the over-extension of the gifting business in China, that further went to Hong-Kong and when that gifting business ended, we had the biggest over-stocks sitting in Asia, sitting in Hong-Kong. We went specifically to the dealers and repurchased inventory that we oversold that they overbought, admittedly, in different circumstances when the market was still booming. So that inventory was lying there for two to three year and was not turning and we helped them repair the balance sheet. So that is not that they went bankrupt, that they went out of business. It was clearly designed to help our trade partners get rid of their excess inventory. Once again, if you don’t do that it goes into unauthorized distribution channels.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. So this concludes our audio webcast. Thank you very much for joining and now we look forward to reading your reports. Bye-bye.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you very much.

