IMI's (IMIAF) CEO Mark Selway on Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Call (Transcript)

IMI PLC (OTCPK:IMIAF) Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Conference Call November 9, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Mark Selway - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Shook - Finance Director

Roy Twite - Executive Director

Massimo Grassi - Managing Director, IMI Precision Engineering

Peter Spencer - Divisional Managing Director of IMI Hydronic Engineering

Analysts

Matthew Spurr - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Jones - Stifel Nicolaus & Company

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Larkam - Numis

Michael Blogg - Investec

Jonathan Hurn - Deutsche Bank AG

Edward Maravanyika - Och Ziff Capital Management

Sandeep Gandhi - Exane BNP

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing-by. Welcome to today's IMI plc Interim Management Statement Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, 9th of November, 2017.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Selway. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Selway

Thank you, Nadia and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for taking time out of your busy schedules to talk with us today. I have with me Dan Shook, Roy Twite, Massimo Grassi and Peter Spencer is traveling but he does join us on the phone.

I hope you’ve had a chance to read through the IMI’s statement today. I then propose to read it after the verbatim, but I will cover off a couple of highlights and then we’ll be happy to take your questions.

Overall, our key messages are that trading is good in Precision, its stable in hydraulics but excitement in Hydronic. But still pretty tough in terms of Critical Engineering. And most importantly, our strategy remains absolutely on track. Conditions have been pretty positive in the third quarter. Revenues increasing 11% when compared to the third quarter of 2017, and that include a year-to-date currency tailwind of about 8%. And I am pleased to say that the Group’s outlook expectations, which was set at the half year results, have now moved to the positive, which now puts us a way bit ahead of consensus, and which were [indiscernible] are down we read at 64.23 for the full year.

Most importantly, I am delighted to report that the strategic plan is absolutely on track, and continuing to make a real difference in our competitive positioning. We’ve got momentum in our operational improvements and the new product line is continuing to build in all three of our divisions.

In Critical, segment prospects still remained quite mixed, but we’re still 4% like-for-like order input growth in the year-to-date and that reflects the continued benefits of our Value Engineering program. And of course, the order successes in Petrochem that we saw in the first half of this year, and that will make next year’s first half order input comparators more difficult obviously. Oil and gas and power markets still remain quite uncertain. But the full year, we’ll see revenues down a way bit on 2016, but with margins a bit above last year.

Cost reductions are coming through. That and order placing will still mean that in the second half, we’ll deliver improvement on the first half of the year, and that increased profit expectations will flow in 2018.

Voice Restructuring program continues to deliver ahead of our plans. And they recently announced the last of implied rationalizations with the potential closure of our operation in Belgium at a cost of about £15 million. In Precision, revenue saw a continuation of the improvement that we’ve seen in the first half of this year. And in the third quarter, we’re like-for-like 9% higher than the same period last year. I do point out that last year’s comparative was rather weak.

Industrial automation was strong in all three regions, and finished up 11% when compared to the relatively soft conditions in the third quarter of last year. Commercial vehicle production continued to be stronger than expected in both North America and also in Europe, and that help mitigate some of the contract completion issues we flagged in our earlier announcements.

On the full year, we’re likely to be a bit stronger than we planned at the half year, and margins are expected to be ahead last year, even when you include the £4 million property benefit, which was in last year’s result and was not expected to recur this year. In Hydronic, revenues of 4% like-for-like higher than the third quarter of 2016, and with our new products and the stronger performance in Asia contributing to top-line growth in the full year.

So in conclusion, I am very pleased to confirm some good momentum since we last spoke you late in July. And that makes us confident that we can deliver a little better results in the market expectations for the full year. And with that, I'll now be delighted to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of Matthew Spurr. Please ask your question.

Matthew Spurr

I had a couple of questions, so the first one was on the order booking in Critical. So if I’m right in remembering, so H1, we said the margin in the order book was down 1.7 percentage points, now in one quarter, which looks like it's a reasonably small quarter, down orders this year and last year, and now that’s gone to flat now. So could you give us a bit more color on how that move so quickly in one quarter, whether it do with deliveries or whether it’s just to do with mix of the order intake?

Roy Twite

Yes, of course, the order book, as you know, is quite complex. It is a mixture of all of those things. It is a mixture of what we’ve shared and what we've booked. And it’s also a comparison to last year, Matthew. So you got to look year-on-year as well. But the good news is that the margin in the order book has improved since last year, albeit the same as last year. Now, it was 1.7% down at the half year and it has actually improved from the half year as well.

Part of that is obviously the cost reduction and part of that is the mix, and that we've now got more aftermarket in the order book and the aftermarket is actually better margins than it was at the half year. So yes, some positives in there. I could expect it to move around a bit, Matthew. But at least as we point towards next year, that’s obviously a better addition than where we were at the half year.

Matthew Spurr

And then one on Precision as well, please. So that's a nice growth in Q3. What drop through are you seeing in that, because you've got IA growing and you've got some of the niche segments, perhaps not growing as fast as IA, you've got CV growing as well. So I guess there is little bit of mix to consider there as well, please?

Roy Twite

In Q3, we had, I would say, a good drop through, which is we usually expected Precision, which is around 35%. So we are quite glad that we are capturing and leveraging the improved market condition, and we have a good impact to the bottom line.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Mark Davies Jones. Please ask your question.

Mark Jones

Just an obvious one really on what has changed on the margin outlook within Hydronics, regarding it's a slightly lower margins year-on-year in the second half. Obviously, there's investments in new products. But I would imagine that was anticipated. Has everything changed in mix or in your volume expectations to reduce that margin guidance?

Daniel Shook

Yes, look -- it’s Dan. [indiscernible] remarks, so I don’t need to - don't let me overplay under any circumstance. We’re a bit disappointed. We obviously are seeing material price increases coming through. There are price increases that we put through the system that are starting to recover that, and that’s got some momentum as we come into the final quarter of the year. We have been, as you’re aware, putting out new Janus, will be our pay system across all the sales companies. That had bit of an impact in the quarter. There was some express freight that had to go through the consequence to that work. It’s not massive. Again, our view is you’re starting to see the revenue line move, new products are starting to have an impact in this business. I’d like to see more coming through in terms of the drop through.

Mark Jones

Fair enough. And since we have Roy there, can I ask a question on Critical? You’ve said some encouraging news on the margin outlook for ‘18. But just trying to get a sense of where the volume trends are going. Obviously, it's a weak order quarter this quarter that read too much into a brief period like that? But the moving parts of that going into next year. There’s some very negative noises coming up around the power market, seen those against based on some other bleak things. Are you seeing any further deterioration there and equally are seeing any bottoming in markets like LNG, perhaps a little sooner than anticipated, because trends there seem to be getting a little bit stronger?

Roy Twite

Yes, good question Mark. Mark, power itself seeing the stuff from Siemens and the overall power stacks. And I think the global power market down 23% year-to-date in terms of the market. So our power New Construction year-to-date is down to 7% to 10%. So, yes, it's tough. And China, I think has got worse. So I think that’s right. I think the good news is that we’ve won projects in Petrochem. As you know, some big projects at the beginning of this year, we’re at 4% order growth year-to-date.

Our sales since the beginning of the year, win first quarter and we were way up. I’d say guys, we’ll do well this year to hold order intake above last year, I still feel that. And I still feel that next year we’ll do well. It will count a little bit of growth, and I mean a little bit. I mean, 1% or 2% that sort of number, Mark, that’s where my head is at the moment.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Alexander Virgo. Please ask your question.

Alexander Virgo

Just a quick one, I wonder to say if we could stick with Roy and if you could talk about the momentum you’ve had on your Value Engineering projects, because it looks you’ve delivered about £100 million in year-to-date, which I think was probably a bit ahead or at least. Is that in line with what you targeted for the full year? So what are the prospects for the balance of the year? And maybe you could talk a little bit about what you need to do as you’ve done this time last year, talk about what you need to get in terms of December. I suppose ends up being. But just so, closing out the year, what’s the gap that we need to see?

Roy Twite

Yes, on the Value Engineering, I’m really encouraged because as we presented in Fradley at our Investor Day and need to [indiscernible] is really helping me spearhead that project. It’s really coal-fired across the division. And I felt when we put the £100 million target in for the full year. It’s going to be a stretch that was actually our internal policy deployment target, at the time. And as you said, we now achieved out the nine months, and we will push hard for the rest of the year, obviously.

It does of course depend on the big projects that are out there to wait. And as you know, Alex, there hasn’t been that many and every competitor has been chasing it. And I’m happy our win rates have been very high year-to-date on the back of that. And the market doesn’t help us, but I’m happy with what we’ve won. In terms of closing out the year, yes, we’ve still got a big December, not quite as big as last year. In fact, our book to ship now is about £8 billion lower than it was at the end of the third quarter last year. But we’re still very much subject to customers not coming into those final inspections, Alex. So I think where we put guidance is a very sensible place, given what’s happening in the markets at the moment.

Alexander Virgo

And then may be one for Precision and Massimo. Can you talk a little bit about the progress and traction you’ve made with the product launches at Hannover? And how much that may have or may not have contributed to the strong growth, or we’re just looking at big pick up in underlying demand?

Daniel Shook

So we are quite pleased on where we are with the larger new products. To answer first the second part of your question, continuation on new product is marginal so far, because we presented the product at Hannover in April. And so we are now really taking over with the new product. So contribution is marginal. But we are very pleased, for example with ISOLine, which is the new actuator, which is one of our major product family. We have the conversion rate that exceeded 50%. So we are selling now more than half of the new product and we are replacing progressively the old one. So we are quite pleased, but still the impact is marginal on our results.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of David Larkam. Please ask your question.

David Larkam

First is on Critical, the site closure you were talking about, when will that take effect? I mean, it takes a long time to deliver these things in Europe. Is it 2019 benefit? And then Precision, could you just talk a little bit may be sequentially, obviously, the big growth we’ve seen in the quarter is against the weak comp, as you said, I think minus three last year. So that give us a feel sequentially.

Mark Selway

I’ll take the one on Critical. So David, I think when we told at the half year and I think probably -- actually we managed to consolidate ourselves well in the past. We actually sold off a small business stakes to our partners, which was non-core in the last couple of months. And actually in the last few weeks, we've announced disclosure at Belgium. As you quite rightly said, the £15 million cost it's going to be a two to three year payback. As you know, we’ve been actually getting ahead of those plans recently. But we will get most of that benefit into 2018 along with some of the carryover benefit from this year on some of the projects that we’ve done this year.

I mean, if you look at what we’ve managed to do this year, I think, we’re going to spend about £28 million on rationalization and then the total benefit hit in the P&L this year will be about £20 million into the operating profit. Clearly, some of that comes from projects from last year, David. But that gives you the overall frame of it.

David Larkam

And so in that sounds, it should be an absolutely £5 million plus next year with the site closure?

Mark Selway

From Belgium?

David Larkam

Yes…

Mark Selway

Yes, I mean, you expect the two to three year pay back on the £15 million given the right area, yes.

Daniel Shook

And David, I think in terms of the Precision third quarter just to square that off, we did see a very, very good third quarter in industrial automation this time around. The fourth quarter, you remember last year was quite strong. So that was really the start of the recovery. So we’re still seeing some lumpiness in our order book, by the way guys. We see from week-to-week quite a bit of variability, particularly in North America. But it is starting to crystalize into an improved momentum that we can track.

And I’ll be disappointed if we didn’t see the final quarter coming at maybe plus five on industrial automation. But as I said, it’s still quite variable week-to-week. We are seeing a lot of variation in the order book and the orders being placed from stockers, particularly.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Robert Davis. Please ask your question.

Robert Davis

Two questions from me, one was on the critical business. I noticed some of the U.S. peers on the downside tend to give slightly more positive outlooks. I guess, particularly there’s some of the more shorter cycle or small or mid-size projects relative to some of the large ones. Are you seeing a similar trend there? I guess, is there any differentiation between the large and medium size projects? And then the second one is just on the commercial vehicles outlook. I guess, what is driving that underlying improvement and what is your expectations heading into next year? Because I know you have those -- this year, you have contract roll off and then another one into ’18. So has there been any update or any changes or additions to those? Thanks.

Roy Twite

So Robert, its Roy. Just to sound completely clear are you talking about our new construction with the U.S. base?

Robert Davis

Well, there’s pretty -- I mean, guys from like Crane and CIRCOR and some of the other U.S. peers, it called out some of the more mid and small size projects activity picking up. It wasn’t specifically in power. It was more in the oil and gas segment. I just wondered do you seeing similar trends there?

Roy Twite

I would say power. Well, let's put it this way. There is less of the big projects in power, less of the gigawatt projects are used. But what happened in China that slows right down, particularly our CIRCOR power. So I would say, yes, if you look at it that way. Then the mix is moved to smaller medium-sized projects in power think year. I think, on LNG it's really -- infrastructure in power and infrastructure energy are very important for us. I think, as I said really at the beginning, we’re working hard in the market on quotations on the engineering work, but the projects are not internally moving forward yet. So what we’re hoping is, as I pointed out at Fradley is that we’re going to start to see orders more in 2019. And we are working on some outlook, but I still think that they won’t come to us quickly in the LNG market.

Mark Selway

So that's what I see at the moment.

Roy Twite

And Massimo, do want to take the CV?

Massimo Grassi

So CV has been quite I mean pleasant surprise this year, because you may remember about one year ago when we were building the budget for ’17 we’re expecting the market quite negative in North America by about 10% and also Europe, expecting a negative trend about -- minus 4% to minus 6%. As a matter of fact, today, we’re experiencing a positive market in both regions. And for ’17, we expect a growth of about 9% of the market and in Europe of about 3%, so much better than expected.

And you may remember that we have anticipated about £13 million of contracts coming to an end. And actually, the £13 million will rather be £14 million. And so we had an acceleration of this phase out. But all in all, we are very, very pleased with our performances in CV, which is as we see the result of a favorable market. Looking at next year, we are quite positive, both for North America and for Europe. But when you look at also what the other players are considering for next year, there is a huge range of estimation with 800 basis points of difference between one and the other, the two extreme in North America. We are looking about probably 1,000 basis points difference for Europe.

So certainly a market, which is still a very volatile, but for the moment we are very, very pleased of what we are experiencing, both in America and in Europe. I can anticipate that this contract coming to end that's again this year will impact us by £14 million reduced sales will be reduced to about £10 million in 2018.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Michael Blogg. Please ask your question.

Michael Blogg

First of all, can I ask about the implication for phasing of revenue in 2018 from the state of the order book?

Mark Selway

In terms of [multiple speakers] Michael, are you asking about first half, second half split in terms of…

Michael Blogg

Yes, that’s right…

Mark Selway

Michael, as usually you’re well -- I mean, we literally started pulling the budgets together. At the moment that's certainly not being presented to the board here or anything like that. So in terms of that level of data, I would say that the first half of next year, it's probably going to be okay in terms of sales. Clearly, we’ll be down in terms of orders Michael, because of data that was cash in orders we’ve got. It could be as much as so 15% down in the first half in terms of orders. But sales I want to talk will be slightly ahead in the first half of next year. If I just look out of the order books play down this year, because of those large orders regarding the first half. And I know the overall shape of next year will be, as I said, maybe 1% or 2% growth, Michael.

Michael Blogg

The second question, I mean, I don’t track the weather in Germany. But it sounds to me as though what you've achieved in Hydronic even if it’s disappointing in terms of margin. You’ve had no real benefit from a colder snap from last year or anything like that?

Roy Twite

No, I think that’s right, Michael. I promised I wasn’t going to say anything about the weather [indiscernible] [22.36]. But the fact of the matter is we are relying in this last quarter on us being cold. We’re not expecting it’s going to be any warmer this year than it was last year, so net-net, we’re not factoring there is going to be a lot of progress in terms of cold snap, but we’re not expecting this is going to be dramatically the other waiver.

Michael Blogg

I did have another question, but I’ve forgotten it. So I come back in later. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from the line of Jonathan Hurn. Please ask your question.

Jonathan Hurn

Just few questions from me please just firstly on Precision and Automation, in particular. Also, you talk about growth regionally in Q3. I wonder if you can just give us a little bit more detail on the grades rates by region. And if you saw a pick-up in Norgren Express coming through in the quarter, that was the first question.

Roy Twite

As Mark already mentioned, we are growing at 11% for the division and we are growing in all the regions. So in Asia, we have 23% growth, mainly driven by excellent results in China. So we are very pleased. In Americas, we are growing at 11%, which we believe being a bit higher than the market and in Europe we are growing at 7%, so quite healthy growth across the different regions. But again, please remember that Q3 this year was quite soft. So these numbers are very good, but the comparative to last year is quite easy.

And then your second part of the question was about Norgren Express. Norgren Express we are pleased. We have a bit, I would say, bumpy beginning of the year for different reasons, mainly because of the United States. But we are now very pleased of our results and the contribution of our Norgren Express, up even if very difficult to measure directly because we can track sales realized through the Norgren Express app. But the feedback we are receiving everywhere we have launched the application are extremely positive. So we are in decent position, actually in a very good position with our Norgren Express business.

Jonathan Hurn

And second question is just coming back to Critical, and sorry if I’ve missed this. But just in terms of the strength in the aftermarket, can you just give us some color on the segments, where the strength in the aftermarket was, please?

Mark Selway

So if you look at the -- this is the year-to-date Jonathan, yes. So if I look at the year-to-date, LNG is the big upside. So LNG year-to-date we’ve done £22 million versus £8 million last year. So that's the LNG install base really coming through. This year, power is flat, Jonathan at £104 million versus last year, which I don’t think is too bad given what's happened to maintenance budgets. And in power I would say, under a lot of pressure. Nickel is up from £25 million last year to £million this year. And that really is around -- we got a large order from Europe. If you remember, the Europeans, in particular, been holding up order and you can expect really for the last couple of years. So that’s come through but that won’t repeat next year. And then the rest is bit up and a bit down, really Jonathan.

Jonathan Hurn

And just one quick follow-up, just coming back to that order rate win rate. I think last when we heard you, it was 65% going through first half. I mean has maintained at that level or has been a slight decline from there please?

Mark Selway

Yes, it's as I said well over 55% is exceptional in terms of those market share. It’s closer to 60% now Jonathan, which if we told you something like that without giving too much money away in terms of margins then that’s going to be a very strong result, obviously. I mean, you can see the margins in the order book coming back a bit. And as I said, power value is mixed. But we’re working really hard now using Value Engineering and holding on to what price we can start to improve the margin start giving and taking up again.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Edward Maravanyika. Please ask your question.

Edward Maravanyika

Just a quick one on Precision, what’s the quantum of margin improvement in Precision that you expect overall second half year-on-year in light of strong revenue growth?

Mark Selway

Look, it’s a bit early to be absolute. I've got to be honest, Edward. We've had a good drop through in terms of Q3. As I said, we do see some variability in the order taking week-to-week, and whether it’s in the aftermarket through and Norgren Express, or whether it’s sturdy those things have a big impact on margins. So look although we can really identify is that we're expecting in the full year margins to be stronger than last year, despite the fact that we’re not going to see the £4 million of property benefit this year that we had in the numbers in last year. So I think that’s about the take I can give you with a quarter of hard work left to go.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Ryan Gregory. Please ask your question.

Ryan Gregory

I’ve got two, please, first on Precision first one, the utilization rate. I think you talked to 65% by year-end. I presume that you're above that now. So just wondering where you think you might be at year-end. And also if that demand continues to be as strong as it has been, where you think you might be in first half of next year? That's first question. And then second one on pricing. Have you been able to offset the headwinds you have seen from raw materials or maybe even take a little bit of margin yourself given very strong demand you’re seeing? Thank you.

Mark Selway

Look, if I could take the second one in terms pricing, I mean, it’s an issue across the board. They have seen commodity movements on place to say that we are able to recover genuine legitimate economic increases. There is not a lot of elasticity in the market. However, it’s very difficult to overachieve at this point in the cycle. And both Massimo and Peter have been working on the inflation equation and we feel we're in pretty good shape as we come to the back end of this year. I think in terms of utilization, Massimo, we were at 66% is really what we talk to when we were at Fradley. That's going to improve as we in-source some of the things and our expectation is that the second half of next year, it should be 70%ish on where it is in the road, yes.

Roy Twite

And so coming from about 50% when we started the program, we ended September with 66% of utilization. So we are in line with our expectations and our target. So we are very pleased on where we are with this whole stream of our Janus program. And then I think Ryan on the second part of the first question, which was…

Ryan Gregory

Just looking for first half 2018, where do you think the utilization rates could…

Roy Twite

We are obviously targeting 75% is -- I mean we'll be renegotiated but this is what we are targeting for end of next year.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Jack O'Brien. Please ask your question.

Jack O'Brien

Just the first one on how you're thinking about free cash flow conversion for the full year, and perhaps just a reminder of what we should be expecting for exceptional restructuring costs, I've got £35 million [indiscernible] [30.57] so just an update there would be useful. And then, I guess secondly a slightly more cheesy one. And perhaps given many have been asked already. But just the latest on M&A and what you're seeing there? And if there are any interesting opportunities you're working on? Thank you.

Roy Twite

Jack, let me take the M&A one. First, look we are working on -- they can't speak properly on businesses that are smaller in size or private equity owned. It's always a bit of a roll of the dice as to when they become available. But look we've got in each of the divisions some really well defined targets. We’re working hard as an executive and the chair and my-self to make sure that we build [technical difficulty] [31.46] to the table. It is a role of a dice as to when that will take place.

We have to be careful, there is hard multiples being paid for all assets at the moment and we’ve got to make sure we're targeting those with the best synergies. So look, lots on our plate. I'll be disappointed if we didn’t see something at some point in the relative future, but it’s a bit of a roll of the dice. And we won’t overplay when we do it. So I think that’s it on acquisitions. Jack, lots of work, lots of ambition. We’ve got to wait and see where right one come across the table.

Daniel Shook

On exceptional, you’re right, we did flagged 35 at the half year. We actually were anticipating we were headed towards Roy's plant closure. So that number does include the anticipated costs that we’ll incur this year as we go through that process. So that number is still a good number for 2017. On cash, absolutely with the growth on the top line in Pete and Massimo’s area, there will be some need for a better working capital. But the efficiencies that we have been getting we’re expecting to continue, so from those days metrics, we're looking for both those divisions to come show some improvement. So I think free cash flow should be still pretty solid for the year.

Mark Selway

It is fair to say, Jack that we’ve build up some inventory. We are seeing some strength in some geographies particularly in North America in Industrial Automation and Massimo is going to build up some inventory to make sure that you can service that market. But as Dan said, we got good momentum in terms of the improvement program across working capital. So there will be a balance offset I expect.

Jack O'Brien

And perhaps just one final question on Hydronic. Obviously, plenty of new product launches coming through, but organic growth still stuck in the low single digits. Do you think we can expect in 2018 given the relatively benign backdrop mid single digit growth. How you think about that?

Roy Twite

I’d love to see that. But I think quite honestly, we've got some great new products. We're picking up some market share. There is some toughness out in the market. Our competitors are pricing reasonably aggressively. We would find that growth this year was a bit stronger and we would certainly hope that we’re going to be -- we’ve been strong again into 2018. But look, I think if you factor that we'd do another year in 2018 of where we are this year with an expectation of we’re working hard to do better than that, I think that’s the right place to be at this point.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from the line of Sandeep Gandhi. Please ask your question.

Sandeep Gandhi

So just on, Precision, given the improving end market momentum. Can you just give us an update on what this means for project Janus Phase II and the rationalization of the manufacturing footprint. I guess with the added volume coming through, is it now less likely we’ll have. How is it there? Thanks.

Roy Twite

Sandeep, let me take that first up and I’ll hand over to Massimo to put some meat on the bones. But we’d always said that Phase II was really about -- it's the marketing showing much momentum. Massimo was able to announce when people visited Fradley, but we’ve been successful in another major CV contract. The one has revenue line until 2020-ish, but that’s quite significant and it does have utilization of their higher cost plans. So that’s been a helpful thing. Obviously, the industrial automation market is moving forward pretty well and we’ve seen more progress in commercial vehicles, both in North America and also in Europe. So there is a second phase, which is more about the efficiencies of manufacturing and supply chain. That phase is being worked through at the moment and Massimo may be you could put some more meat on that.

Massimo Grassi

Yes, Phase is really progressing well. We are delivering what we expected, and we are very pleased with the different workflow like in-sourcing, like localizations. So this is continuing and will continue also for the first part of 2018. Phase II of Janus, as Mark already mentioned would rather be if the market continues to be favorable, focus on improving our efficiencies, looking at SG&A, looking at our processes in terms of supply chain and SLOP. So this will rather be our focus for the second phase of Janus if the market conditions remain favorable.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Michael Blogg. Please ask your question.

Michael Blogg

The question I had forgotten about was just asking, Roy, please. On the mis-lead long leads items in offshore oil and gas. Are you seeing any change there? We’re hearing from some other places that perhaps there is a little bit of positive development?

Roy Twite

Michael, offshore oil and gas, we don’t have that much in offshore oil and gas. It’s not like LNG or New Construction Power. So I am quite impressed -- this time where guys have an eye on. It’s very early days. Clearly, the oil price is up a bit whether that sustains will be interesting. If it did sustain then obviously some projects on the sidelines that I think will eventually start to move forward again, Michael. So I think probably about six months, I hope, things look a little bit better. And personally for us to -- move with these LNG projects. So, I'm hoping that one or two of these does actually move forward.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions].

Mark Selway

So I think, Natalie, with that we’ve taken all the questions that has been answered. Thank you most kindly for being on the line. Just in summarizing, trading is good in Precision. We’re very stable in Hydronic and still reasonably tough in Critical. But we have moved our expectations into the positive area, and we’re quite pleased with what we’ve got in front for us for the final quarter of this year. So thank you very much for calling in and with that we’ll wrap it up. Thank you.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect. Have a nice day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.