New York REIT's (NYRT) CEO Wendy Silverstein on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 9, 2017 09:30 ET

Executives

Amy Gruchen - Investor Relations

Wendy Silverstein - Chief Executive Officer

John Garilli - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sheila McGrath - Evercore

Michael Lewis - SunTrust

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Andrew Walker - Rangeley

Eric Newman - Towerview

Jordan Sherman - Ranger Global

Amy Gruchen

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the New York REIT third quarter 2017 management conference call. With us today from senior management are Wendy Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer, John Garilli, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the management team.

This morning, November 9, we issued a press release disclosing certain financial information about New York REIT and providing updates on the liquidation process. The press release is available on our website at www.nyrt.com in the Company News section and will be furnished on Form 8-K with the SEC. The call script will also be furnished on Form 8-K.

Additionally, we are hosting a live webcast of today's call, which you can also access in the website's Company News section. At this time, management would like to inform you that certain statements made during this conference call, which are not historical, might constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are detailed in the press release and from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Wendy Silverstein. Wendy?

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you, Amy. Good morning and thank you all for joining today’s call. I will keep my remarks brief and leave plenty of time to answer all of your questions. As expected, the third and fourth quarters have been extremely active at NYRT. We expect to be busy through year end and into the first quarter of 2018.

Let me quickly review what we have accomplished to-date. In the third quarter, we closed on the sale of 50 Varick. In mid-October, we completed the previously announced sale of a 48.7% interest in Worldwide Plaza to a joint venture of SLG and RXR. We also sold an additional 4 buildings, 245 West 17th Street also known as the Twitter building; 218 West 18th Street, or the Red Bull building; 229 West 36th Street; and 256 West 38th Street. We also announced the purchase and sale agreement on 1440 Broadway, which we expect to close before year end. We are in advanced discussions on three additional buildings with those deals expected to close either by year end or early next year. The remainder of the portfolio is being actively marketed with most of the remaining assets at various stages of bidding and due diligence. To-date, excluding Worldwide Plaza and 1440 we have sold assets with a gross sales price of $805 million and repaid $517 million of debt.

I would like to breakdown how management came to our estimate of value, which is currently $8.52 per share compared to the NAV in our financial statements of $7.93 per share. The difference is approximately $99 million and is entirely related to Worldwide Plaza. Let me describe the basis for this difference. First, for all of the assets excluding Worldwide Plaza, we are currently ascribing a value of $3.84 per share. Of the $3.84 per share, $3.14 per share represents the estimated proceeds from assets that have either been sold with all that 50 Varick sold during the fourth quarter or undersigned purchase and sale agreements with hard money deposits or are in advanced negotiations on purchase and sale agreements. The remaining $0.70 of the total $2.84 represents the estimated value for assets that are being actively marketed, but are not yet under contract. We believe we have markdown the carrying value of these assets sufficiently to reflect current market conditions. But of course, there is less clarity here than in the assets that are sold or under contract.

The next component of our estimated value is reflected in the $2.07 per share dividend we have just declared. This dividend will be paid on November 28 to holders of our shares on November 20. This dividend is payable from the net excess proceeds from the partial interest sale and refinancing of Worldwide Plaza. Together with the $3.84 that brings us to $5.91 per share. The balance of the estimated value was $8.52 per share is $2.61, which reflects our estimate of the value of Worldwide Plaza. Please note, this estimate is different from the amount that we carried Worldwide Plaza on our financial statements. I spent a lot of time on our last call describing the rational for our joint venture on Worldwide Plaza. Management’s conviction around our strategy for this asset remains very strong.

As we discussed, the asset was refinanced in the fourth quarter with a $1.2 billion, 10-year interest only mortgage with a blended interest rate of 3.98%. Net cash proceeds from the sale of the 48.7% interest and excess refinancing proceeds net of all the elevated costs was $344.3 million. With respect to Worldwide Plaza, management believes that the combined team of SL Green and RXR will add the necessary talent, expertise and capital, along with the capital contributed by NYRT to bring this Class A asset with its blue chip tenant roster to its full potential. This may take up to 3 or 4 years given the size of the building, which is a little over 2 million square feet, the scope and nature of the capital investment and to allow time for the critical milestones in leasing and asset repositionings to take place.

Management estimates that once these actions are implemented and come to fruition, the value of the property could be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion on an undiscounted basis. Using a $2 billion future value for Worldwide Plaza, for example, would produce a residual value of $2.19 per share. In addition, we had contractual rents, which generate a predictable cash flow for the Worldwide Plaza during the estimated 4-year hold period, which net of expenses, we estimate would produce an additional $0.42 per share over the 4-year hold period. This estimate of cash flow is also undiscounted.

As you can see, while it may take some time, certainly some talent and only some luck, there is the potential to greatly increase the value of this asset over time. Of course, management’s estimate, like any estimate or projection, is subject to various assumptions and uncertainties, including the joint venture’s ability to execute on the business plans, tenants paying the rental obligations, the equity capital and financing markets and New York City market conditions generally. There is no assurance that the joint venture will be successful in taking these various actions and that these actions will impact result in the estimated increase in the value of the property.

While management seeks to maximize value, we are also very mindful of the desire of shareholders to receive a return of capital sooner rather than later. And our right to seek liquidity for our position at any time offers NYRT maximum flexibility to do so at the most opportune time for our shareholders. I would like to go into some detail on how and why the NAV reflected as the financial statements varies from management’s estimate of future value. The difference is entirely related to how we are treating Worldwide Plaza for accounting purposes.

Generally speaking, under GAAP accounting for liquidation, management is asked to estimate the exact timing of asset sales and the spot price at which we expect to sell each asset. From these 2 data points, we exempt the amount of cash flow we expect to receive in the interim holding period as well as to evaluate and estimate all related expenses, including operating expenses as well as cost and expenses associated with the sale. Because we recently entered into the joint venture transaction for Worldwide Plaza for the liquidation accounting purposes, we use the value ascribed in that transaction as the carrying value. Specifically, for accounting purposes, the value for Worldwide Plaza in the third quarter financial statements is equal to $1.725 billion. This is essentially the value ascribed or deemed as a result of our joint venture transactions. Further, since the joint venture and refinancing did not close until early in the fourth quarter, the financial statements use NYRT’s actual ownership of Worldwide Plaza at the end of the third quarter, which was 98.8%.

Similarly, since the refinancing took place in October, the financial statement uses the 9/30/17 debt balance of $875 million. The defeasance costs of $109 million was, however, deducted as accrued and a transfer tax of $57 million is assumed to be paid as if the asset was sold, so net cash flow for one year of approximately $13 million is added in. If you do the math, $1.725 billion less $875 million of debt, less $9 million for minority interest, less $109 million of defeasance cost accrued, less $57 million of transfer tax, plus $13 million of net cash flow, you get to a total value for Worldwide Plaza of $687 million, or $4.09 per share. When added to the $3.84 per share for the other assets, you will arrive at the NAV of $7.93 as presented on the 9/30/17 financial statements.

In the fourth quarter and going forward, the financial statements will reflect the actual results of entering into the JV, including the refinancing of the debt with $1.2 billion, but the assumptions that the asset will be sold within 1 year will stay the same. Thus the carrying value for liquidation purposes will not equal our estimate as future value based on the joint ventures business plans for the property.

Overall, with respect to our revised NAV estimate, we now have a great deal of more knowledge to more accurately assess the value of the remaining assets based on actual sales or bids or at the very least, a better understanding of the marketplace realities. The market for most of our assets is quite liquid as there were multiple bidders for each asset. We believe that there is plenty of capital and the financing markets are wide open and fairly aggressive. However, it is equally clear that pricing, in most cases, is well off its prior peak. With the exception of 1440 Broadway, we had very little vacancy in our office portfolio. We would generally please with the results of our sales process for all of the well occupied office buildings, which sold at/or around our expected pricings.

In the case of 1440, our estimate was wrong. There is no question that in many leasing submarkets in New York City, tenants are demanding more from the landlord in the form of concessions including higher TIs and more free rent and perspective buyers underwrote the most recent market defect in their analysis. While we were somewhat disappointed in the price we achieved for 1440 Broadway, we are confident that based on the robust and competitive bidding process, we achieved a price that reflects what is fair market value today.

With regards to the remaining assets, we are finding that the well-leased retail assets are still attractive to many buyers at approximately the prices we projected. Not surprisingly, vacant retail is more difficult for both buyers and sellers to determine a fair price given the uncertainty surrounding demand from perspective retail tenants. Based on what we have learned, we have done our best to mark these assets to a price reflected in our revised estimate of NAV that we believe accurately reflects the current market values.

I will now turn to the hotel market, which in New York City can only be described as tough. Results at our hotel, the Viceroy, has not been encouraging. After covering high fixed costs primarily from the ground lease and union labor, the hotel is basically breaking even. To make the math work, perspective buyers have to get comfortable with the already high and escalating ground lease payments, underwrite a significant operational turnaround and factor in the cost to terminate the existing manager. The location and the physical condition of the building, which is less than 5 years old, are, of course, still very good. We will continue to search for the right buyer for this asset and have adjusted our pricing expectations accordingly.

At this point, I would like to turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

Our first question will come from the line of Sheila McGrath, Evercore.

Sheila McGrath

Hi yes good morning. Wendy, I just want to clarify on the 852 calculation, is that from the press release, is that assuming a $2 billion implied value of Worldwide Plaza?

Wendy Silverstein

The answer is, it is implying a $2 billion future value for the residual of Worldwide Plaza, assuming a 4-year hold period and the cash flow from the property during that 4-year hold period as well, yes.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. So the difference between the if you wouldn’t mind just giving us one more time, the difference between that 793 and the 852 is 100% from Worldwide Plaza, part of it’s the cash flow and part of it’s your assumed depreciation, is that correct?

Wendy Silverstein

Correct. Essentially, yes. But just so everybody knows, my script, which we normally don’t do will be filed with an 8-K, a little right after the call. So everything that I have said will be available for people to reread so it appears as clear as possible. Because it is a little bit of an apple and orange from the standpoint of as we said, the third quarter accounting presentation doesn’t fully reflect the impact of the transaction, the refinancing that took place in the fourth quarter. But essentially, the difference between the accounting absolute and the management future value, if you will, is all regarding Worldwide Plaza.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And then selling less than the 50% interest, I thought, would limit the transfer tax. But you have transfer tax in there?

Wendy Silverstein

That, again, is part of the accounting estimate or the accounting assumption because, again, under liquidation accounting, which is why we are trying to deliver the point that liquidation accounting puts you into a fairly narrow field in terms of financial statements presentation, it’s really built to assume that all assets are sold in the near term. So, of course, management, of course, has the latitude to hold onto these assets longer, which shows to exercise that latitude, but from a financial statement presentation standpoint, what liquidation accounting dictates is that assets to be sold in the near term. So the presentation assumes that the asset is, A, valued at $1.725 billion, that doesn’t change; and B, that it’s sold within one year. So it does include one year of cash flow, net cash flow, meaning cash flow from the property, less the operating expenses. But it does assume that it’s sold, which would trigger uphold transfer tax because as the buyer of the 100% and then a seller of the 50% interest within the 3-year period will trigger 100% transfer tax, which is what’s reflected in the accounting presentation. Obviously, to the extent of that doesn’t become a reality, in reality, those things would not be triggered.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And then the 852, does that assume some savings on transfer tax?

Wendy Silverstein

It assumes by virtue of the fact that it’s sold, assumed to be sold in 4 years for purposes of this presentation, of course, something different may happen. But assuming it resolved in 4 years and assuming yet that we sold 49% to a third party because we have the right to put 1.2% to SL Green and RXR by virtue of the time passing, and the 49%, the assumption would be that there’s no transfer tax on that number.

Sheila McGrath

Okay, and then I will get back in the queue in a second, but just on the on dividend of only 207 on selling the first part of Worldwide Plaza, why isn’t there a dividend higher since you have already closed on a lot of transactions?

Wendy Silverstein

It’s there’s no particular reason other than what we had indicated earlier that we expected to pay a dividend based on the net cash proceeds from the refinancing and the sale of the interest. Yes, there is more cash. Obviously, at some point, all of the cash is either used to pay down debt and then to pay a dividend in no particular order. And the management and the board has just not made a further decision or recommendation with respect to the dividend policy.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. I will get back in the line.

Wendy Silverstein

Thanks, Sheila.

The next question will come from the line of Michael Lewis, SunTrust.

Michael Lewis

Thank you. One of the changes in value here was the $75 million decrease in Worldwide Plaza from the last quarter and maybe you could just give a little color on what that was and why it wasn’t visible a quarter ago, when you gave the last estimate?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes. That’s a good question, Michael. The comment that I made last time was not based at all on what the presentation quite frankly, which until we went through this exercise for purposes of putting together the third quarter financial statements. It was not at all clear to us how the accountants would interpret this from a liquidation accounting standpoint. Everything that I have just gone through to describe what, in fact, liquidation accounting requires is, as I have described it, I won’t go through it again, it’s obviously very different than what management’s plan is in reality, which is to hold this asset longer and to implement the business plan as we have described it and we believe that it will lead to a substantial increase in value for the building. Those management beliefs and estimates are not what is allowed to be disclosed under liquidation accounting. So under liquidation accounting, again, they value the asset at the deemed value, which is a good deemed value because the transaction does took place and it’s currently worth $1.725 billion. They further assume that it’s sold within a 12-month period. That is the appropriate financial accounting treatment, which, again, because of this narrowly defined passive liquidation accounting gives you is, in fact, very different from management’s estimate and what we believe is our business plan to hold the asset longer and to create value. Whether or not it happens, it’s a reasonable gap, but that is the plan.

Michael Lewis

Okay, I understand. On the last conference call, I thought John said that you would update your net liquidation value estimate in a press release if a sale materially changed it. I think that happened with 1440 Broadway. But so why don’t you estimate it or why don’t you re-estimate it in that press release? And do you think in the future if you do sales, if it’s different, will you let us know at that point or do you expect it to just do this quarterly?

Wendy Silverstein

I like John answer that question.

John Garilli

Sure. So at it relates to the 1440 piece, yes, there was a large hit due to the NAV because we were coming out with the earnings release this week and we knew that, that was coming out. We did not include that write-down on the 1440 release, specifically knowing it was going to be covered here today a few days later on a go-forward basis, it would be dependent on, I think, the materiality, and we look at it. But generally speaking, we will update quarterly unless you have got a really huge material to the overall number [indiscernible] specific asset.

Wendy Silverstein

The truth is other than Worldwide Plaza and 1440, there really aren’t that many individual assets that could have a material impact. I think as you could see, based on what we have just described as the revised NAV because we have an accounting revised NAV and we have a management-revised NAV, there’s a lot of moving pieces to this. And to isolate it on one particular deal, it also it’s at risk of distorting the whole picture. But I hear you why you would have wanted it. It’s a very tough call. As John said, at the end of the day, our call was that the whole picture was coming out in relatively short order. It was our judgment that the best thing to do was to release all of the information at one time so that investors could get a complete picture.

Michael Lewis

Okay, that’s fair. And one last one, kind of a bigger-picture question. In December of ‘16 when Winthrop was named the adviser, the stock was trading at $9.75. I think on the last call, you said you didn’t understand why the stock was where it was. So my question is, in hindsight, do you think liquidation was the best plan, especially now in light of you are holding a big piece of your largest asset for 4 more years? Do you think that’s was the best way to go?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes, I mean, there’s a couple of moving pieces here. But first, if you look at what I believe the premise of the liquidation should be was that New York REIT, which had a mandate to buy assets in New York City, did not have any cost of capital advantage at all. Quite frankly, I think it would have been extraordinarily difficult given the various circumstances surrounding the company to actually issue equity. And the second piece of it is, most REITs, when they are paying the dividend, are covering that dividend with cash flow from operations. That was not the case in New York REIT. And so it didn’t really have the viability to be a REIT long term. And it certainly didn’t have the wherewithal to continue paying the dividend at the pace that it was without continuing to either sell or lever assets. When any company, not just New York REIT, is paying a dividend well above its taxable income and its free cash flow of funds available for distribution, in a way, it’s liquidating without having announced the liquidation. With that said we unfortunately, in 2017 and I don’t need to rattle off the statistics because you guys are all sophisticated investors. But this was not a bold market for assets, generally speaking, but certainly not in New York City. The volume of sales activity was way down. The financing markets were much more robust than the investment sale markets. But with that said, every asset that we had sold so far was very, very well bid. And there’s a lot of guesswork that goes on at any period of time where people guess what other assets are worse. But the truth of the matter is, when you go to the market and you sell them in a robust bidding process that is the definition of fair market value. And I feel highly confident that what we have done here has gotten today’s fair market value for investors. And believe me, we are working very, very hard on achieving that every day.

Michael Lewis

Thank you.

The next question will come from the line of Mitch Germain, JMP Securities.

Mitch Germain

Hi good morning.

Wendy Silverstein

Hi Mitch.

Mitch Germain

Wendy, you just walk me through the $75 million change in the value of those 5 assets. I mean, is the bulk of that seems to be 1440. Is there a way to kind of get gain some insight as to the puts and takes of how that applies to each property?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes. Mitch, it’s going to be in the Q, which is going to come out a little later today, but I’m going to ask John to walk you through it right now. But you are right that the vast majority or John, if you don’t have it in front of you.

John Garilli

No, I do. I do. Yes, I do.

Wendy Silverstein

Okay. The vast majority of it is 1440, but go ahead.

John Garilli

Yes. So on 1440, it’s just over $61 million of that $75 million based on the contract there. The other one that was kind of significant here was Twitter was $11.7 million. The 18th Street was down $5.8 million, and 36th Street was actually up $6 million, and 38th Street was about $2.5 million down from our original projections.

Wendy Silverstein

From the $9.20 because that would start with the $9.25.

John Garilli

Based on their earnings, yes.

Wendy Silverstein

Yes.

Mitch Germain

Got it. That’s very helpful. Next question for me. If I just want to understand. I think you talked about the $3.84. $3.14 was one bucket plus $0.70, the other. So the $3.14, that includes assets that either were announced sold subsequent to the quarter or are actively marketed. So some of those are assets that are still in the market right now that like think of, like, 34th Street or whatever. I am just trying to understand what comprised each?

Wendy Silverstein

Let me break it down again because basically, in what I was trying to help the investors do is risk-adjust what each components of NAV is. And so what I said is that the $3.14 is literally based on assets that have already been sold or where we have a hard money deposit a lot 1440 or where I am telling you we are very, very close on the purchase and sale agreement so that I am representing that as being a very low probability of numbers that will move. The other $0.70 represents assets that are currently being marketed. Some of them, actually, we are in PSA negotiations, but they are not as far along and close to being signed as the category of the $3.14.

Mitch Germain

Understood. So they are assets like maybe 3 one on 34th Street, that could be part of that $3.14?

Wendy Silverstein

Correct.

Mitch Germain

Just hasn’t been announced yet? Okay. Got you. I wanted to circle back to the $75 million decrease for the mortgage premium and the defeasance cost for Worldwide Plaza because, I guess, I am just trying to reconcile that with regards to because that’s about $0.40 or so. Then the have you guys I’m just trying to I’m having challenges, Wendy, with the liquidation versus the NAV and where that $75 million sits versus your comments last time you spoke to us with the gross of the sale of the Worldwide Plaza. Just help me out there?

Wendy Silverstein

Sure. I think it’s not easy. And so it’s why we have tried to be so laborious in terms of laying it out because it’s not easy, and we will continue on a one-on-one basis. I hope the script being published also helps people walk through it. But I think the easiest thing to keep in mind is that the $3.84, if you will, is common between both the accounting estimate of NAV and management’s estimates of NAV. So that whole group of assets, which, truthfully, is everything other than Worldwide Plaza, you can assume that they are the same. The treatment with respect to Worldwide Plaza is just so different because the accounting under the liquidation accounting A, assumes that the value was $1.725 billion and static; B, it assumes that it’s sold within a year. We accrued for the defeasance but did not take the debt from $875 million to $1.2 billion. So there’s actually a large equity, if you will, embedded in there. But at the same time, on the true NAV, the $2.07 is embedded in that equity because of the debt, if you will. But here, in the real world, I hate to say, but we are paying that in the form of the dividend. So I think the reconciliations really are the balance sheet is different, the 1 year time frame for holding the asset versus the 4 years under the management estimate; and of course, the major difference is $1.725 billion versus $2 billion, undiscounted but assumes to be 4 years in the future.

Mitch Germain

Okay. And then how does the capital reserve that you guys are scheduled to contribute to Worldwide Plaza, how does that work into this calculation?

Wendy Silverstein

I will let John answer it, but it’s obviously counted in.

John Garilli

Yes. So that transaction happened in October. So on 9/30, it’s a little funky spot. In October, that $90 million is what we are using to create some of that appreciation between the $1.725 billion and what we expect or hope to get to the $2 billion number. So that $90 million is going to be reinvested. So, if we don’t feel we are going to get the benefit of it, we won’t reinvest the $90 million, but that will add value in the future period if I don’t invest it. And if I do invest we are hoping that it adds value at more than the dollar – per dollar.

Mitch Germain

Great. I think the last question for, go ahead.

Wendy Silverstein

Yes, go ahead. No, I am sorry. Go ahead.

Mitch Germain

No, you go ahead, please.

Wendy Silverstein

No, I just wanted to say that remember that in both cases whether you are looking at liquidation accounting or management’s estimates, it’s the same thing, which is cumulative cash flow. So, one way or another, the cash is always taken into account. And as John said, it’s either taken into account, because it’s on the balance sheet or which it will be for purposes of liquidation accounting in the fourth quarter, okay. But in the management estimate of $2 billion, we have assumed that money is invested alongside our joint venture partners’ money and that they be less than $90 million. I don’t want to be too literal about that. That’s just the reserve. We are assuming that there is at least $1 of value created for every dollar and hopefully a return also on that capital, but whatever money is not used obviously goes back to the investors.

Mitch Germain

So is the appreciation of the value invested included in your estimate or is it just the value invested?

Wendy Silverstein

No, it’s appreciation of the value invested as well. It’s not – I mean, if you assume a $1.725 billion starting basis and assume that in this adjusted assumption that we get – invest $160 million and the basis would go with either to $1.885 billion. And so whatever you want to call that, $1.9 billion, our assumption was $2 billion. We have put a range. We said it could be $1.9 billion and it could be as high as Q2. Remember, this is a little over 2 million square foot building. It’s a Class A building. The bones and infrastructure and condition of the building are very good. The location is directionally in the right place and that is close to the far west side, but very close to good transportation. So, $1,000 a foot, which is why we are here given the $2 billion, does not seem like a crazy number at all, assuming that we have done the repositioning, the reenergizing and some critical lease renewals. That’s the underpinning to our assumptions there.

Mitch Germain

Just on that, I mean, I know the leases have about 9 years or so average term left, right, correct?

Wendy Silverstein

If you blend, but the more leases – clearly two critical tenants in the building which is Nomura and Cravath. Cravath, which we don’t want to get into a lot of detail, but there maybe some opportunity to do something with them sooner and so that’s something that we are looking at.

Mitch Germain

Got it. Alright. Last one for me, Wendy. Appreciate it. The dividend, I kind of recognized that you mentioned it last quarter and obviously, it’s in line with what your commentary was previously, but there has been a significant amount of progress made since then. Why sit on the cash?

Wendy Silverstein

I don’t think that there is – what’s a strategy to close foot on the cash. It’s a major strategic decision that needs to be discussed and decided at the board level. The issue of how much we used to pay down debt versus when the dividend is a discussion that the board will have and we just don’t have anything further to share at this point, but I can assure you that sitting on cash is not a strategy.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

Your next question will come from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Wendy. I just have a question. I am a little – basically, the transparency of this has been a little bothersome for me as far as you guys sticking by ridiculous numbers not too long ago, like the $9.21 number after you – on the worldwide conference call. For you guys to standby that, how could you have been – what were you missing that you could possibly say that you felt that the value was still $9.21 and now you guys are coming out less than 2 months later saying it’s $7.93? It’s just a very short period of time. It’s a very short period of time and there hasn’t been any – there hasn’t been a significant, earth-shattering movement in New York real estate since then?

Wendy Silverstein

Al, let me see if I can try and make this as clear as possible. $7.93 is not in my opinion management’s estimate, okay. So in $9.21, there was also a value for Worldwide Plaza that we believe would not go down is the word that I used, okay, at the time I couldn’t have possibly imagined because there’s very few people, including amongst the accountants that are experts. That’s how you take each individual situation in liquidation accounting and 50 Varick into the ground whole service. Again, liquidation accounting assumes that everything is sold in the short term. That is what’s reflected in the accounting presentation because it is in accordance with liquidation accounting. With that said, when management made the decision that the value-maximizing strategy for Worldwide Plaza was to hold on the half of it, refinance it, bring in great joint venture partners towards this asset and create substantial value, that was an investment decision, and we stand by it, okay, which is why we are looking at and giving you management’s estimate of $8.52. What wasn’t known at the time that we did the Worldwide Plaza conference call was where we were going to come out on 1440. And let me tell you, this job of making forward estimates on multiple assets for what will happen in a marketplace that’s not static, it’s dynamic, at any point in time is not that easy. I encourage you to take a shot at it yourself. We’re doing the best that we can.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ll do it.

Wendy Silverstein

No, no, no, hold on. Doing the best we can and I said this clearly, I missed on 1440. It was $62 million of a difference. It’s a big hit, I missed it, I apologize.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I couldn’t agree more than it is difficult and it is dynamic and it’s tough to predict the market 3 months, 4 months, 5 months out, which I – is why I find it even more ridiculous that you’re still confident with $2 million – $2 billion number 4 years out. I mean, how can you say what you just said about how difficult it is to value real estate yet tell us that you feel you’re going to gain $300-plus million over the next 4 years on Worldwide Plaza?

Wendy Silverstein

No, I’m not gaining – we’re not suggesting that we’re gaining $300 million by waving the magic wand. There is an assumption that there’s a substantial investment to get there of, call it, $160 million that’s why we set aside money to do it. This is called real estate vesting. You’re either a believer, and it’s done all the time and I’ve actually tried to break it out so each individual investor can handicap the likelihood and do their own underwriting. I’m merely sharing with you what mine is and why the management team because remember what the alternative was. The alternative was that we sold the building, and net, just from the proceeds, was $1.610 billion before it backed out $57 million of transfer tax and everything else that goes along with closing a deal. I thought that was a valued destruction for the shareholders that was permanent and that it was being sold way below market. So it’s binary, you’re either a buyer or a seller. And at that price, we made our management team made the decision that we were a buyer at that price, not a seller. But, what, if you would have rather had at $1.610 billion, it’s sell, that’s your investment decision. We think the upside is there, but at each individual’s ability, we try to break it out into its component parts. You can handicap each part, come up with your own NAV and obviously, do your investing accordingly.

Your next question will be from the line of Sheila McGrath, Evercore.

Sheila McGrath

Wendy, just back on the Worldwide Plaza math, by my numbers, it doesn’t look like you’re assuming a big increase. If you take the $1.725 billion, if you invest about, I guess, 160 to 180 because SL Green will invest as well, that you get to 1.9 billion and then the tax savings – the transfer tax savings, you’re almost to the 2 billion. So am I understanding that correctly?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes, you are.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And then just moving towards the liquidation of all the assets, except for the second part of Worldwide Plaza, do you still think that it’s feasible to do that by March 2018?

Wendy Silverstein

I do, Sheila. And the only thing that I could see potentially happening is that there’s some small assets that for whatever reason, we decide that we can maximize value by doing a little bit of leasing first. But I don’t actually expect that to be the case. The trickiest assets that we have in this portfolio, which I try to be pretty clear as to what’s going on with the Viceroy Hotel, is probably the one that we will have the most fun with at the end.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And then just on the – kind of reviewing. You’re not retaining cash. You declared the one dividend. You – is it safe for us to expect that you’ll be reviewing the dividend policy sooner rather than later on the other retained cash?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes, absolutely.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And then if you wouldn’t mind just updating us on where that sale process stands for 34th Street and I think at 61st Street?

Wendy Silverstein

As I said, all of those assets – I think I’ve already told you that 34th Street is in what I call the $3.14 category. That’s all really what I have to say about that one. And everything else is in various stages literally, almost every asset is in various stages of discussion with somebody and as I said, there’s a lot of them. Just some of them are very – excuse me small, but other than the hotel, I still feel good about getting it done by call it the end of March.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And then one last thing, just this liquidation versus the other, it just gets confusing. But if we look at the $7.93, if we assume Worldwide Plaza is $1.725 billion and $4.09 is from Worldwide Plaza, how much of the $4.09 has been realized in cash?

Wendy Silverstein

Well, really, the $2.07 because that’s kind of the apple and orange because the $2.07 came from the refinancing and the sale, which is not realized – I’m sorry, is not recognized in the third quarter other than the full for the defeasance. And I’ll turn this over to John for – I mean, it’s – again, it’s a little bit to reconcile. But I think when you read through the script again that’s going to be filed, we’ve tried to lay out the math really clearly so you could see where the net bottom line comes from.

John Garilli

Right. And the 2.07 is really the proceeds that we received from the Worldwide Plaza transaction. So of that $4 and change that’s Worldwide Plaza as of 9-30, the 2.07 is part of that, and then your remainder would be the difference. And again, as we close the transactions, as money gets reinvested, you’ll see movement on that as we move through and start recognizing additional cash flows, call it at extended holding period that number will go up as well.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And last question – last question. On the Worldwide Plaza, the 4-year holding period. I thought the last time that we discussed the holding period, it would be more like 2. I’m just wondering...

Wendy Silverstein

Yes. What I said, Sheila, and I realized because I should tell by some of the questions that Marc Holliday was getting on his call, what we were signaling at that point was that it was going to be more than – it was going to be at least 2 years because I wanted to signal that we were going to go into a liquidating – into the non-traded entity because that was a material piece of information. We had never said how much more than 2. So this time, we’re trying to be very specific as to how we underwrote the business plan. With that said, because you have – again, liquidation accounting, as I explained at the beginning, does make you pick a spot value and a spot time at which you expect to exit even though it’s on an undiscounted basis. So that’s what the $8.52 reflects. It reflects a spot time and a spot value on an undiscounted basis as it relates to Worldwide Plaza. So as I said, we have unfettered right to sell our interest at any point in time. So depending upon how the business plan plays out, depending upon what market conditions are, it is possible that we will sell – I don’t think it will be before 2 years, so I do believe that no matter what – the asset will be transferred to the non-traded entity. But it could well turn out that it’s going to be sold and monetized before 4 years. But again, we have to pick a scenario. That’s the scenario we chose.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question will be from the line of Mitch Germain, JMP Securities.

Mitch Germain

I say sell it and take a vacation, Wendy. I – curious in terms of when you’re selling these properties and you’re paying down debt, are you paying the portion of the debt that’s allocated to these assets? And then what should we think about that mezz piece of debt? And where does that stand today?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes. Mitch, I’m going to let John answer the specifics, but generally speaking, if it’s on the what we call PLL, the plan of liquidation line with CS, other than 50 Varick, which is the first sale, which was a part pay down, everything else basically is 110% of its – the lease frame. So there’s been some hyper-amortization, if you will. The current outstanding balance of the loan as of today is $267 million. But John, you can give any of the specifics as to what – how much debt was paid down, I think. And I’m sorry, but the asset under the PLL, so obviously, just – we just pay off the debt at par.

Mitch Germain

Okay.

John Garilli

So we’ve got a separate financing that gets paid off directly. And then with the other ones that are on the Credit Suisse loan, there is a relief amount allocated to part of its mortgage, part of it is mezz, and you’re paying off 110% of the allocated loan amounts for each asset. And as Wendy indicated, the balance as of today is $268 million. That $268 million loan matures in the middle of December. We do have a 1-year extension right. And that’s part of the consideration for the evaluation of what’s going on here with the additional proceeds.

Mitch Germain

And is that remaining balance tied to assets? Or can you just pay it down tomorrow if that’s the – an option?

John Garilli

The Paydown is an option, yes. And – but there are, like, 8 assets left that are collateral for the loans, or if I were to sell that asset, I would be required to make a payment. But it does allow for payoff until debt maturity without selling the assets.

Mitch Germain

Got it. Okay. Last one for me, Wendy. What is this process telling you about the New York City investment sales market?

Wendy Silverstein

I think, Mitch, the answer is that the market is liquid. We saw a lot more private capital certainly than we did the public companies, obviously with the exception of SL Green and Columbia. But generally speaking, I think it was a lot more private money than it was public. With respect to 1440 in particular, we really got caught off guard by – and again, which just gets to the fact that the markets are dynamic, not static, that some very recent market feedback from the leasing side of the market, where I think people are feeling more and more pressure. I should say, landlords are feeling more and more pressure from the tenants’ demand for – especially in Midtown and certain submarkets for what they want. And that really hit the underwriting. So if I look at where it was off, the amount of TI concession, free rent concession, when we entered these things 6 months ago, the market was different. And so it’s clearly a – it’s a tenant market. I don’t need to tell you the specifics of – I don’t know what the market would have been if New York REIT wasn’t in the market selling a bunch of assets. I think we actually has won with statistics significantly, but a lot of bidder show up, so I still feel like it’s very liquid the clearing prices are clearly off the peak. And I guess, the other thing that I’ve learned is anything that’s well occupied is still selling well. There’s still a real bid for core.

Mitch Germain

That’s helpful.

Your next question will be from the line of Andrew Walker, Rangeley.

Andrew Walker

Hi, guys. Thanks for giving so much detail on the – on the updates and everything. Just a couple of questions. Did I hear you right that if you hold the – if you hold one Worldwide for your entire holding period on the – on your remaining piece, you’ll be able to – you won’t have to pay the transfer tax on it?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes. I don’t want to get into the whole treaties on transfer tax, and it’s not a black-and-white area, but generally speaking, there’s an understanding that the rules of transfer tax in New York City are, if you transfer more than 51% within a 3-year period, there’s a look back in the tax rate, if you will. So since we’ve bought and sold over 50% now in a very short period, to the extent we do anything else within a 3-year period, we are confident that it will, in fact, trigger a transfer tax. The longer away we are from the 3-year period, the less likely that instead if we sell at 49%, we will owe a transfer tax. But nothing could be determined beforehand, it’s clearly not what will – it’s not a driving decision in our investment decisions, it’s just it is a factor, and it’s just a fact of life in New York City, that transfer tax is our expenses. But if we sell 49% after a certain holding period, the fact that you don’t know, the transfer tax.

Andrew Walker

Completely got it. And – but just one more follow-up on the transfer tax. So when you report your current liquidation NAV, the liquidation NAV, that number would have – if you sold today, it would have the transfer tax. But when you guys provided the management kind of forward-looking 2020 estimate, did that include the transfer tax in it?

Wendy Silverstein

It did not.

Andrew Walker

It did not. Okay. Perfect. Let’s see. And then you mentioned that your liquidation balance – your liquidation balance sheet going forward, it has to include a balance of New York – or of one Worldwide as if you sold it within a year. So does that mean that you guys are going to be fair-valuing one Worldwide each quarter going forward?

John Garilli

Yes. Each quarter as we go through it and again, it would be dependent on wheret we can get accomplished on the business plan. And once we have a measurable impact to the value, then we can look at that. But until we start seeing some of the results of the investing of the funds pursuant to that business plan, we’ll probably going to be at that $1.725 billion number for next quarter. That’s all-in quarter unless something significant happens in December or something.

Andrew Walker

Yes, yes. Absolutely. Just checking up. And then I guess, the last question that everybody’s thinking about, the $3-plus in cash that you guys will have by the end of the year. Just looking at the price today versus what you guys are – kind of the management NAV, would you guys be tempted to use that to repurchase shares? Or is this still pay all the dividends out going to liquidating trust and then pay out the one Worldwide proceeds at the end?

Wendy Silverstein

Generally speaking, the real answer is as of now and for the foreseeable future – and I’m not commenting whether I think the share buyback is good, bad or neutral – we have the practical manner can do it. You can tell by the level of activity that we have going on that we are in constant possession of material nonpublic information. It’s really – it’s not even a question that’s on our radar screen at this point. Potentially, later on, when we have nothing but Worldwide Plaza left, maybe it’s a consideration. But right now, it’s not on the radar screen. It’s not a realistic question for us to be able to answer because we can’t do it.

Andrew Walker

Okay. Well, that will makes sense. I know this has been tough and there has been some tough calls, but at least appreciate all the clarity on the call. So, thanks a lot guys.

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you.

John Garilli

Thank you.

Your next question will be from the line of Eric Newman, Towerview.

Wendy Silverstein

Hi, Eric.

Eric Newman

Hi, good morning. Just one more thing on the use of cash, I know we’ve kind been over this a few times as a board decision. But if we look at the assets other than Worldwide as we get to the end of the first quarter, is there any other need that you see for holding that cash so if debt has been paid down to a level that’s comfortable? And is there any other use other than really returning it as this is a liquidation to shareholders?

Wendy Silverstein

No, no, there’s no other use.

Eric Newman

Great. Thank you.

Wendy Silverstein

I mean, as I – it’s – obviously, there are some small level of working capital and minimum net worth that we have to keep a lot for certain reasons. But the answer is, obviously, the plan is to pay down debt and return excess proceeds to the shareholders.

Eric Newman

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Jordan Sherman

Yes, thanks. I apologize if I missed it. Have you disclosed the composition of the distribution in – at the end of November?

Wendy Silverstein

I am sorry, I am not sure I understand the question.

Jordan Sherman

Return on capital...

John Garilli

Yes. Since we are in liquidation, it is going to be deemed a cash liquidating distribution. And for tax purposes that is treated as a return of capital to the extent that the individual investor has basis in the stock. Since we don’t know what anyone’s individual basis is, I can’t unilaterally say that although I am pretty sure everybody has got at least $2.07 a basis, but it’s going to be a...

Jordan Sherman

But from your side, it’s all return on capital?

John Garilli

Correct.

Jordan Sherman

Okay, thank you very much.

Wendy Silverstein

If that’s all the questions, I would like to thank you all for joining us today. And I would like to say on behalf of the board, myself and the management team we will continue to work hard on behalf of the shareholders to deliver the maximum value possible. We are out there everyday doing our best and trying to kill it for you.

