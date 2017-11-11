School Specialty's (SCOO) CEO Joe Yorio on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

School Specialty, Inc (OTCQB:SCOO) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Glenn Wiener - Investor Relations

Joe Yorio - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Bohr - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Baehler - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kevin Tracey - Oberon Asset Management

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital Management

Walter Morris - Baraboo Growth

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the School Specialty’s Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference to our host Mr. Glenn Wiener, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Glenn Wiener

Thank You, Andrew and good morning everyone. Our call today is being webcast on our website www.schoolspecialty.com and you can access that in the Investor Relations section of the site. We also have a replay available for those who are unable to join us this morning. As you all know, we filed our Form 10-Q, issued our press release and posted the corresponding investor presentation on our website yesterday and all documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website as well. If anyone needs any copies, by all means, please feel free to reach out to me and I will send those to you as a request.

Joining us today are Joe Yorio, School Specialty’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Baehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. All will have prepared remarks today and will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

Before I turn the call over to Joe, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information contained herein, statements made on today’s call and webcast about School Specialty’s future financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also included those preceded or followed by the words anticipates, believes, could, estimates, expects, intends, may, plans, projects, should, targets and/or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on School Specialty’s current estimates and assumptions and as such, involve uncertainty and risk. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of the number of factors, including those described in the company’s Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements on today’s call and webcast speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except to the extent required under the federal securities law, School Specialty does not intend to update or review the forward-looking statements. We have made a lot of progress this year and we are really looking forward to closing out the year strong.

I would like to now turn the call over to Mr. Joe Yorio. And Joe, with that, take it away.

Joe Yorio

Thank you, Glenn. Good morning, everyone. Similar to last quarter, I have some prepared remarks and then Ryan and Kevin will provide some additional perspectives on the performance and then we will open up the call for questions.

So in the first 9 months of 2017, our top line, excluding the impact of the Triumph Learning acquisition, is tracking below our initial expectation for the year. However, we still expect to achieve very modest growth over prior year despite what proved to be a challenging back-to-school season industry wide due to delays, cutbacks and uncertainties around school budgets, as noted on our Q2 call. Fortunately, our mix continues to run slightly favorable with expectations and we are seeing progress with our margin management efforts, which have resulted in gross margins being ahead of expectation. Year-over-year order trends have improved post peak, and we are expecting a strong finish to the fiscal year.

Importantly, our industry discussions and research indicates that school budgets will be in better shape overall for 2018. And with our Team Sell model beginning to mature, we are optimistic our growth momentum will improve moving into next year. In addition to gross margin tracking favorable with expectations, we continue to manage SG&A expense effectively. Reported SG&A is down $1.1 million year-over-year. However, as you can see on Page 5 of our investor presentation, looking at SG&A on a more normalized basis, you can see improvement in excess of $3 million. These numbers may not jump up the page on a quarterly basis, but it is a strong indication that our continuous improvement culture, that we have built, is working.

We are 3 years into rebuilding of SSI and we have made steady, consistent net reductions to our cost structure over this time period. Measured on a trailing 12-month basis, our total SG&A, excluding restructuring costs, come down over 8% or nearly $19 million over this 3-year period while supporting an increase in TTM revenue from $628 million to $661 million over that same period.

While I am pleased with this progress, I am not in anyway satisfied and I believe the changes we are now making are more transformational in nature and have the potential to accelerate our pace of improvement. Changing our go-to-market strategy with team-based selling, improving our assortment, pricing, merchandising and marketing strategies through SM2P and revamping our e-commerce platform are no longer conceptual or in developmental stages. They are full blown deployments. These are major changes the way we operate and I feel we have only begun to impact our financial results. Similarly, while Process Excellence is helping to sustain our ongoing trends of expense reduction, it too is expected to have more of an increasing visible impact on our performance.

Finally, before I move into additional comments around these key initiatives, it is worth noting the exciting acquisition we completed in Q3. This acquisition is important for three reasons. First, it immediately expands our high margin and proprietary Instruction & Intervention product line. Not only does the Triumph product line consist of some longstanding, well regarded products, but it also contains a number of products that we feel will benefit from our expanded market reach that SSI represents. Second, Triumph possessed a vast amount of instructional content that our publishing team can leverage into efficient development of new products or product extensions. Finally, this acquisition will allow us to leverage the scalable sales and operating platform, we are developing. We expect to achieve meaningful SG&A synergies, which will enable this acquisition to be accretive to our shareholders and improve our operating margins. We look forward to the positive impact of this acquisition flowing through to our financials.

Now, I would like to go a little deeper into our key strategic initiatives and some of the progress we have made throughout the year. First, the 21st Century Safe School value proposition. This is a concept that was born earlier – in the earlier part of the year and something we have talked about on prior calls. We have been in exploratory discussions with select customers over the past few quarters and more recently highlighted this initiative at an industry event and through some of our strategic partnerships and I have to say, it’s resonating well, not just within schools but with government, industry associations and communities. A safe school is not just about physical security. It’s about the overall learning environment, which encompasses physical, mental, social and emotional well-being and helps create the most productive learning environment and improves outcomes in classrooms.

At a recent industry event here in Cleveland this past quarter, I spoke about our vision for the 21st Century Safe School to a broad audience of teachers, principals, superintendents, procurement managers, school board members, government representatives and even parents and the receptivity to our message was overwhelming as all participants were aligned with a need for safer learning environments, starting in the earliest years of educations. We addressed questions like, how do children learn? How should a classroom be laid out? What are they taught? What is social and emotional learning? How can we prevent bullying both in and out of school? How can we best take into account the outside influences of ramping use of social media? Just naming a few. We live in a different world today and it’s vitally important for children to feel safe in their surroundings and school is a big part of their everyday lives.

While this may appear conceptual on the surface, our extensive product offering, services and ability to address wide facets of the educational environment allow us to sit credibly at the table with these key decision-makers, listen to their needs and offer solutions from designing and delivering 21st Century classroom furnishings to providing proprietary products to address teens with special needs, the supplemental and intervening curriculum to addressing physical safety and security needs of the students, teachers and their overall facilities, just to name a few areas. We can talk to our customers holistically about their needs. Recognize that at the core, this was never to augment our historical transactional approach to sales to a more strategic approach to sales, aligned with our team-based selling model. Next month, we will be in Baltimore to further discuss these concepts with key decision-makers and expand our opportunity to collaborate and the focus will remain the same. We are building momentum with our established SSI as the 21st Century Safe School partner and this will be a big part of our positioning for 2018 and years to come.

Second is Process Excellence. This continues to be the driving force of our strategy to drive productivity, efficiency and improve both top and bottom line. In its early phases, Process Excellence was about operations on our fulfillment centers. This year, Process Excellence projects are inflated throughout the company and virtually in all areas of our business. Lean was the buzzword in 2015 and ‘16, with a focus on eliminating waste, increasing speed and addressing areas of our business that needed a fix immediately. Last year, this expanded into more of a incorporated Six Sigma, which very much enables Lean’s speed, but is more centered around data and root cause solutions to increase throughput, quality and yield. In that same timeframe, we built the Center of Excellence, led by Joe Geltz, a black belt holds the position of SVP of Process Excellence that was also established in 2016. And we have an active training program as well as our Green Belt and Black Belt certification initiative. We started with just a few people, but we now have greatly expanded the number of Green Belts and Black Belts as well as employees in training. I firmly believe that over the next few years, Process Excellence will enable us to lower our fixed cost significantly with those savings falling directly to the bottom line.

Third, the Team Sell model and what we refer to as, SM2P, which is sales, marketing, merchandising and procurement, a new process of communication, collaboration, planning and category management. The heavy lifting for this for the most part is done. We built the Team Sell model and it’s in place and we would be employing that for years to come, which brings together inside and outside sales, category-specific selling resources, subject matter experts that are all integrated and aligned on our North American coverage model. This quarter, we are finalizing our strategy integrate customer care into this to better leverage their frequent customer touch points and complete the model. The key to this initiative is improving the frequency and effectiveness of customer interaction and more quickly adapting our offering to the specific needs of the market. SM2P refers to the fact that we now develop, execute and manage product category level strategic plans to form a collaboration of sales, marketing, merchandising and procurement. This is Phase 2 of the one-SSI transition.

What we offer? How we price and position our offerings? The campaigns that support that offerings and how we deliver to the market will benefit from the collective insights and collaboration of these disciplines, but to put it bluntly, this is not something our company has done to any material degree in the past. We are in a far better position today to understand our customers’ needs and in turn, better leverage our proprietary offerings and third-party relationships to deliver the best solution. Customer and market intelligence over the past two to three quarters has got much better and we are turning that intelligence into meaningful changes for 2018. Importantly, team-based selling, an SM2P, are directly aligned with developing the 21st Century Safe School value proposition and delivering it to the market.

I will close with as you can see in the press release in the investor presentation, I expect that we will deliver approximately 1% revenue growth for the year and beat the high-end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance, both factoring in the partial year impact of the Triumph acquisition. The progress we have made thus far in 2017 is not necessarily measurable in 2017 results. However, the progress we have made on the initiatives that will have a meaningful impact on our future performance is significant. I look forward to finishing the year strong and finalizing our plans for 2018.

With that, I am going to turn the call over to Ryan and he will provide additional insights to our business performance and outlook. Ryan?

Ryan Bohr

Thanks, Joe. I will first touch on comments we have made relating to education budget. We indicated that uncertainties, delays and in some cases reductions have impacted our ability to achieve our growth objectives in the current year. As you would expect, now that we are through the peak season, the majority of that impact has been solved. Nothing in the school budget funding data indicates budgets are in a downward trend. Rather, school budgets in many states are still recovering post-recession and that recovery has been slow and choppy.

On a nationwide basis, it is estimated that spend per student on current expenditures where the majority of our products would fall finally reached 2008 levels last year. Also, the demand on those dollars has evolved as schools are educating and providing additional services to a broader spectrum and more students. This can be good as it drives demand for many of our unique and proprietary products. And it can create challenges, because it necessitates greater allocation of budget dollars to teacher’s salaries, transportation among other areas.

In the 2016/2017 government fiscal year, 33 states reported general fund revenue collections lower than budget. This prompted 23 states to make midyear budget cuts, which directly impacted education funding in 20 of those states. Two consecutive years of relatively weak state revenue growth, revenue and revenue forecast concerns resulted in delays and uncertainty around 2017-2018 budgets. However, as the budgets have played out, states are forecasting modest improvements in revenue condition in the current budget year and revenue growth is expect to strengthen.

Importantly, while the governor’s proposed increases in general fund spending for fiscal 2018 is a modest 1% increase overall, 70% or over $6 billion of the proposed increases is recommended to go to K-12 education, only 11 states had recommended decreases. So, net-net, budgets continued to recover overall and our view is that industry conditions are improving. In assessing our revenue, the Supplies product line is the primary area where we expect to finish the year meaningfully below our 2017 growth expectations. Within Supplies, however, there are some bright spots. We continue to see good growth in Safety & Security and Special Needs, two areas of focus and differentiation for us. In addition, our School Smart and Sax brands, which are the number one and number one brands in the Supplies product line based on total revenue, are showing year-over-year growth. This is good not only from a revenue perspective, but also because growth in our proprietary brands has a favorable impact on gross margin. But let’s continue to probe a little deeper into Supplies.

Due to the size and breadth of the category, it can reveal important underlying trends in our business. The 20 states, referenced earlier, that enacted midyear budget cuts for K-12 education, account for approximately 30% of our Supplies revenue. Yet, they represent 67% of the year-over-year decline we have seen in Supplies bookings. In the aggregate, we have experienced a 5.4% decline in these states compared to a 1.1% decline in the balance of the states. This reveals a correlation between our performance, trends and the specific state challenges we have seen in the market. However, investments we have made in business intelligence tools enable us to now build strategic sales plans that target improved penetration levels on a spend per student basis, by product category at the district level. This will enhance our efforts to achieve growth through increased wallet share by deploying very targeted sales actions and marketing campaigns. We are confident we can achieve growth despite annual fluctuations in school budget allocations, which should be expected.

A second key trend is the continued strength we see in larger districts. Within the Supplies category, approximately 50% of year-to-date bookings have been generated from districts with greater than 5,000 students. While supply bookings overall are down approximately 2.4% year-to-date, this subset of the 2,300 largest districts is actually up 1.6%. This performance gap holds true in most product lines outside of Supplies as well. We are clearly more effective, not only in touching this segment of customers, but also in delivering the breadth of our offering. Generally, as we progress from the larger districts to the smaller districts, our year-over-year trends weaken. As we have looked into historical data, this is not necessarily a new phenomenon.

We recognized that as we have rolled out the new Team Sell model, our territory sales managers have focused on these large important customers as they should. However, we see improving our coverage and penetration of smaller districts as a key growth opportunity as well and we believe this can be done efficiently. Key changes in our business are being rolled out that directly address this. They include expansion of inside sales, fully integrating inside sales and customer care into the Team Sell model to provide deeper and broader market coverage, launching our new e-commerce platform, making our pricing and value proposition more transparent to the customer and last, improving the effectiveness of our digital marketing campaigns. The bottom line is that our value proposition has not been as effectively communicated to the 10,000 smaller districts in the country in the aggregate and our performance trends reflective. We have clearly shown that when we have an opportunity to communicate our unique value proposition even within the largest, most sophisticated districts in the country, we can take share, because that is clearly what we feel we are doing overall in those larger districts.

Touching on some other product line highlights, we continue to see strength in Furniture and expect overall growth for the year of approximately 7%. We see strength in both transactional purchases and purchases relating to projects. The outlook for spending on new school construction, school refurbishments and classroom modernization efforts remains favorable. We are also very pleased with the continued success of our classroom select furniture line, which is growing nearly double the rate we are experiencing in the overall category. We believe we have the right product and favorable market conditions which will enable us to continue to drive strong growth in this category.

As each quarter passes, we feel more and more confident that we have turned the corner in what is now referred to as our Instruction & Intervention category. While our results through Q3, excluding sales associated with the Triumph Learning acquisition, are essentially flat, we are seeing double-digit bookings growth year-over-year in Q4 and expect to deliver modest organic growth for the year. Our restructured team of I&I category sales specialists, coupled with new products and then integration into the Team Sell model is beginning to deliver results. This momentum, combined with the new products and selling synergies achieved through the Triumph acquisition, helps support a strong level of excitement for this high-margin category. The sales cycle for the Agendas category is essentially complete for the year and we expect to finish down approximately 18%. In 2016/2017, we have undergone leadership, operational and product changes in this area and not all of those changes have gone as smoothly as we would have liked and our performance was impacted. Much of this has been addressed at this point and we are more stable heading into 2018. While this product line continues to face challenges, we expect a better performance in the upcoming years.

AV Tech has been performing below our internal expectations and we expect the product line to be down approximately 5% for the full year. Our product development efforts, however, improved in 2017 and we are introducing some needed new items along with key product enhancements for 2018. Coupled with some changes to our pricing strategy, these actions position us for improved performance in 2018. As Joe noted in his comments, many of the changes being implemented in 2016 and 2017 are transformative in nature. Importantly, initiatives such as Team Selling, SM2P-based category management, Process Excellence and the e-commerce platform replacement are maturing to the point that we will begin to see a more significant, quantifiable impact on our business. Importantly, the initiatives noted above address both growth and bottom line margin improvement.

Moving to SG&A, our efforts to manage our cost structure continue to yield results. As a percentage of revenue, variable SG&A is running at approximately 7.5% of revenue year-to-date and showing approximately a 70 basis point improvement year-over-year, which is generally consistent with our internal plans. As you can see detailed on Page 7 of the investor presentation, our fixed SG&A is up approximately $500,000 year-to-date on a normalized basis. However, our internal outlook supports an expectation that both fixed and variable SG&A will be down for the full year.

I would like to briefly touch on the Triumph Learning acquisition. The integration is going well and we expect it will be substantially complete by the end of Q1 2018. At that time, we expect to have migrated the business on to our ERP platform, integrated retained personnel into our departments, significantly downsize leased office space and transitioned fulfillments of the Triumph product line into our Nashville facility. As implied in the investor presentation, we expect the Triumph product line to contribute approximately $7 million of revenue in fiscal 2017 and have a $1.5 million positive impact on adjusted EBITDA, which excludes transaction and non-recurring integration costs.

In summary, we expect to finish the year strong and are confident in our guidance that we expect to deliver adjusted EBITDA at the high end of our range or approximately $54 million. We are finalizing our plans for 2018 which will incorporate a number of key changes to our business. We are confident that the various initiatives in place will result in stronger top and bottom line growth in 2018.

With that, I will turn the call over to my colleague, Kevin Baehler, who will provide perspective on other aspects of our financial performance and outlook. Kevin?

Kevin Baehler

Thanks, Ryan and good morning. Similar to prior quarters, our release and investor presentations provide a significant level of detail into our results. Rather than reviewing the details in those materials, my comments instead will add additional context into those financial results, working capital trends and other balance sheet insights. I will start by reminding you that in 2017 our fiscal calendar affects quarterly comparisons with the prior fiscal year quarter. As referenced in our materials and as discussed during our second quarter call, the calendar shift in 2017 has contributed to our comparable period revenue changes in Q3 as well as some comparable period working capital changes. Due to our 52, 53-week fiscal year convention, fiscal ‘17, a 52-week fiscal year, began on January 1, 2017, while fiscal 2016, a 53-week fiscal year, began on December 27,2015. Accordingly, each of our first three fiscal quarters of 2017 began and ended approximately 1 week later than the comparable periods of fiscal 2016.

In our press release and investor presentation, we refer to this as a 1 week shift. This shift combined with our seasonality impacts the year-over-year comparability of quarterly revenues, gross profits and working capital accounts. Those categories, most significantly impacted in Q2 and Q3, were Supplies and Agendas. The impact of the week shift is most noticeable in our peak season, in other words, Q2 and Q3, but the impact neutralizes itself over the course of the full fiscal year. Keep in mind though, that fiscal 2017 is a 52-week fiscal year, while fiscal 2016 was 53 weeks. The additional week in fiscal 2016 was during our fourth quarter, which included 14 weeks and ran from the period of September 24 through December 31, while this year’s fourth quarter will be 13 weeks, covering the period October 1, through December 30. This will have an impact, not only on comparable revenues and GP for the fourth quarter, but also impact comparative SG&A costs favorably. For example, we will have 1 less week of payroll costs in Q4 2017 as compared to last year’s Q4. This will contribute to the overall SG&A favorability which Ryan mentioned.

I would also like to provide some additional details regarding restructuring-related costs, interest expense and taxes. Restructuring-related expenses were approximately $3.3 million in the first 9 months of fiscal 2017. The key elements included expenses related to a review of potential strategic alternatives, expenses including severance associated with facility shutdown, consolidations and other functional or operational consolidations. Third, expenses related to the termination of a pre-2014 contract associated with discontinued product. And fourth, costs associated with the purchase or Triumph Learning, including acquisition-related costs, due diligence cost and integration-related costs. Approximately $900,000 of these Triumph-related costs were incurred in our third quarter. As Ryan indicated, the integration of Triumph Learning is progressing according to plan and expected to be completed by the end of Q1 next year. We expect remaining integration-related expenses incurred over the next two quarters, Q4 of this year and first quarter of 2018, to be less than $1.5 million in total.

Total interest expense for the first 9 months of fiscal 2017 decreased by $1.5 million as compared to the first 9 months of fiscal 2016 and cash interest expense decreased by $2.1 million due to the combination of lower outstanding borrowings and lower borrowing costs associated with our Q2 debt refinancing. As we enter Q4, our net debt level is up slightly as compared to the prior year. However, we do expect cash interest in Q4 2017 to be down versus last year’s fourth quarter due to the lower borrowing cost and the impact of 1 less week. For the full year, cash interest expense is expected to be down year-over-year by approximately $2.8 million.

With respect to income taxes, our year-to-date effective tax rate was 19.8%. This approximates our current estimate for the full year effective tax rate as well as our cash tax rate for 2017. This is higher than our previous tax estimates, which were approximately 5% and the increase is due to our lower net operating losses, which are carried into 2017. Upon the finalization of our fiscal 2016 tax return, available net operating losses will reduce based on a final categorization of last year’s tax loss generated on the sale of an unconsolidated facility. A majority of the loss on sale was determined to be capital versus ordinary, resulting in a reduced net operating loss generated in 2016 and thus less NOL carried into 2017 to offset 2017 taxable income.

While the 2017 cash tax rate will be higher than originally estimated, our estimated cash taxes over the next 3 years are expected to remain consistent with our prior thinking. That is cash taxes in 2018 are estimated to be in the low to mid 20% range, lower 30% range in 2019 and more consistent with statutory rates by 2020. Cash tax rates will be lower than the statutory rates over the next 2 years as we continue to benefit from deferred tax asset utilization. You may have noticed in our Form 10-Q that we indicated that valuation reserves against deferred tax assets are being evaluated and maybe reversed in whole or in part over the next 12 months. While the reversal of valuation allowances will lower our reported effective tax rate in those periods, the treatment of valuation allowances does not impact our cash taxes.

Moving on to the balance sheet, working capital at September month end, excluding acquired Triumph Learning, net working capital of $2.6 million was down $3.9 million as compared to the end of September 2016. While the impact of the 1 week shift, particularly, in accounts receivable and inventory, contributes to the year-over-year working capital decrease, we are pleased with our working capital management and the key elements of accounts receivables inventory and accounts payable are modestly favorable to our internal plans. Adding a bit more color to our year-over-year overall debt increase in – overall net debt increase of $5 million at the end of September 2017. On a trailing 12-month basis, our average net debt is down $14.5 million from $170.9 million as of September 2016 to $156.4 million as of September 2017. Our average ABL balance on a trailing 12-month basis is down $3.6 million despite making $6.2 million in term loan principal payments, drawing $11.4 million on the ABL in 2017 to complete the debt refinancing and drawing $4.1 million from the ABL to fund a portion of the Triumph Learning acquisition.

Our ABL excess availability as of September was $71.6 million. Our term loan balance increased by $13.3 million in the quarter as we drew $14 million on the delay-draw feature to fund a portion of the acquisition price of Triumph Learning and repaid $700,000 as a scheduled principal payment. Despite the incremental borrowing on the term loan, we remained very comfortable with the current debt facilities in terms of projected availability, cushion associated with required covenants and flexibility for potential future acquisitions. Our fixed charge coverage ratio at the end of Q3 was 2.62x against a minimum required covenant of 1.60x and our senior leverage ratio at the end of Q3 was 2.99 turns against a minimum covenant ratio of 4.0 turns.

In summary, balance sheet and cash flow expectations for the full year remain consistent with our original plan and we remain comfortable with our debt facilities and capacity. With that, I turn the call back over to Joe.

Joe Yorio

Thank you, Kevin. So with that, operator, we can open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kevin Tracey with Oberon Asset Management. Your line is now open.

Kevin Tracey

Thanks. Firstly, what has been the historical growth profile of Triumph over the past few years?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, Triumph, this product line did exceptionally well in years past, but the regulatory environment has caused challenges with that. It, kind of, has been fluctuated between no child left behind common core and then the emerging ESSA standards, so overall that product line had been declining. However, we believe that one, the instructional value of the product line and the content is very strong. The emerging ESSA standards will be favorable to that product line. And also that there is an element of focus that we bring to that market that we think it will benefit as well. So historically, it had been in some recent declined, but we’re very optimistic that we can move that product line forward, particularly when you combine that product line with our other Instruction & Intervention products.

Kevin Tracey

Okay. And then on the Agendas business, what exactly went wrong and what are some of the changes you have made to improve the performance?

Ryan Bohr

Yes. We have been working on restructuring that operating platform and the reason being, it relied heavily on some antiquated and kind of custom developed software to manage that business. The process of transitioning that in the past year has not gone as well as we had expected, and it made the selling process and the customization process more difficult than it should have been. We transitioned the sales leadership of that organization and with that transition, the productivity of that team was not as effective as we had wanted and also we have been working to integrate that selling motion into our brother salesforce.com application to bring efficiencies to it, and that took a little along than that we expected. So the bottom line is our – the effectiveness with which we service the customer and the effectiveness with which our sales team was able to deploy their efforts in 2017 just wasn’t as good as we had expected. So many of those things have been addressed as we noted and we are optimistic that we can be better.

Kevin Tracey

Okay. And can you give us an update on the competitive environment, what are you seeing out of Amazon and Staples and Office Depot? Has there been any changes to your contract terms of pricing or anything else you call out?

Joe Yorio

This is Joe. So with Amazon, as we mentioned on previous calls, I mean, Amazon is both a competitor and a partner with us. They are a customer. We are a customer of theirs and we continue to see that relationship grow and we see more opportunity to go after that more direct-to-teacher business, so more of a B2C model. So we see a good partnership there. As far as Amazon, they are contingent to try to make forays into the bids portion of the business. Our large customers that are very contractual and they have not been very successful there at all. Staples and Depot, we continue to split with them on what you consider the crossover between school supplies and office product supplies, which is more of the supply business that we spoke about, but when you get into our special categories, they are not a competitor for us. And then we do have individual competitors in those specific categories such as an Excelligence or Lakeshore or Dick Blick, but as I mentioned in my comments, the market as whole has been down. And I would challenge you that if you look at their numbers, they are probably down even more than we have been. And as Ryan mentioned in his comments about the larger customers, we have actually continued to take share with those larger customers as we have expanded our full breadth of our product offering into them.

Kevin Tracey

Okay. And do you expect the Science business to grow in 2018?

Ryan Bohr

Yes. The growth prospects for that business remain strong. We had not expected 2017 to be as strong as it is because of the fact that one of the key drivers of our business is the known level of kind of state adoptions, so that kind of the bigger opportunities in the market weren’t as robust in 2017. However, the strength we have seen in other non-adoptions states as well as some other channels have proven very, very strong in 2017 and we expect that, that strength will continue.

Kevin Tracey

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Joe Yorio

You are welcome. Thanks for the questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Patrick Retzer with Retzer Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Patrick Retzer

Good morning, gentlemen. So, on a year-over-year basis, Q3 was a bit soft compared to last year’s Q3 partially due to these budgetary issues with some of the schools partially due to where the quarter fell on the calendar and partially due to some large orders that were booked in Q3 last year but slipped to Q4 this year?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, all very fair, Pat. And the only thing I wouldn’t just going to add a piece of color to your comment. I wouldn’t look it to large orders slipping in the Science category I believe is what you would be referring to. That is simply the timing of those customers’ activity, that’s a different group of customers last year than it is this year and it was also different timing associated with that, so not necessarily a slippage but more just a timing of these activities with some of these major new opportunities.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So what’s capturing those in Q4 and it looks like you have done an excellent job controlling expenses you will have some help from the Triumph Learning acquisition. So, on a full year basis, if you still think you will be at the high end of your EBITDA guidance and hit the free cash flow guidance?

Joe Yorio

Correct.

Ryan Bohr

Yes, we do. And one thing is that we know that obviously some elements of SG&A, year-over-year variability have timing elements of them as well, Pat. So when we look out into the fourth quarter, at a very granular level, we know where some of those timing changes will come through and that will help kind of as we finish the year.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. And then based on whatever visibility you have into next year, you believe these budgetary issues at some of the school districts will be less than they were this year?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, all of the industry data that we see, which show that it should be more favorable climate kind of in the current – what is now their current budget year and in kind of going forward. There is a strong continued push essentially across the board to continue to increase education funding and part of that, Pat, is that we have a much better understanding on how some of these fluctuations from state to state impact us and it can help as we planned our business and our growth strategies to account for it.

Joe Yorio

And Pat, in addition to that, as I mentioned in my comments, we were just at a large event, the Council of Great City Schools, which is the largest 70 urban school districts in the United States in excess of about 70 million students in those school districts and we got that same feedback form them as they were looking at their budgets into 2018 they saw some favorability, particularly in the furniture areas. So that gives us confidence that based on the industry reports we are looking at and some first-hand conversations that we see at the budgets being more favorable in 2018.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So it looks like you paid about 80% of revenue for Triumph Learning, on a normalized full year basis, do you have any idea what the EBITDA contribution should be from that business?

Ryan Bohr

No, that’s not something – we have a good feel, Pat. That’s not something that we are kind of setting out there. We provided a fair amount of detail on how we expect it to perform for the stub period this year and then certainly it will be factored into our 2018 plan, but it’s a relatively higher margin product category and we expect some pretty strong cost synergies. And I think when you comment a little bit about what we paid, do remember that, factored into that is the seasonality or the timing of the working capital that – so we acquired the business towards a peak in net working capital and so therefore that’s reflected in there. So, it’s really kind of we reflected as purchase price, but we also got a higher level of assets. So that lowers your number slightly.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So looking at next year, I mean, what are you guys excited about? What are the opportunities for significant revenue growth or growth in areas that have higher margins, things like that?

Joe Yorio

Well, so I think that the key things go back to the strategic initiatives, the continuing maturity of our Team Sell model, because at the end of the day, I mean, as we look at the base supply business – the basic supply business, that’s a flat to slightly increasing business or slightly decreasing business. Our strength lies in our categories. As we deploy the Team Sell model further, as we integrate the inside sales team further, as we bring the customer care team into that fold, it’s executing on those categories, Early Childhood, Special Needs, Physical Education, Safety & Security, all with higher margin profiles and all in an area where we are going to be much more competitive than Staple, Depot Max, Amazon, any customers like that. So, that’s really some of the key initiatives. And then as we mentioned some of the areas that are down, we need to get stronger on the AV Tech arena, either looking at our current business or looking at some potential opportunities there. And then the furniture business, the furniture business continues to be strong business for us both in the loose side and the project side of the business and that’s also heavily integrated into the Team Sell model. So, it really lies on, we have got to execute on the Team Sell model, as we will continue to flush out the value proposition of 21st Century Safe School and talk more to the decision-makers at the superintendent and school board level. That gives us further confidence that in those larger schools as well as – what we are able to do in the smaller schools we know the share is down. We can grow the larger schools with much more profitable category business and we can make a further penetration to the smaller schools where we haven’t penetrated very well, just because of for whatever reason we weren’t attacking them as we should and we think the inside sales model and the customer care integrated into the Team Sell as well as our work with Amazon will help us penetrate those smaller customers further.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. I am intrigued by the 21st Century Safe School program, how do you charge for that? Is that strictly sales of product or is there consulting involved? And then secondly what is the market? Is it strictly new construction or is it schools that are being completely refurbished or can you go into operating schools and make changes while they are still functioning?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, Pat. Let me just – I think it maybe helpful to just kind of clarify a little bit more specifically, when we are referring to 21st Century Safe School value proposition, what that really refers to is our ability to pull together our entire offering, which is very broad when you think of all the elements of a school districts need that we have the ability to touch. When you bring it all together and you layer on the fact that, that can also address key aspects of the safety questions and concerns of a district that we are unique and we want to sit down and holistically have those conversations with our customers, so that we can help tie it altogether. So, it’s more of a bringing together in a cohesive manner, our value proposition and addressing their very specific needs then it is selling something called 21st Century Safe School. It can take into consideration, consultative work, such as around Safety & Security, such as around classroom design and what are the right products to address the specific needs, but it can also be as very straightforward as just addressing the furnishing needs within a school. So look at it as really bringing together and better positioning our entire value proposition.

Joe Yorio

And so it really, Pat, it touches on all the questions you have. It could be for new construction. It can be refurbishment. It could be working with the existing schools on our operational platform and it could be consulting from the Safety & Security side under the Guardian side talking about the physical security of students. It could be from the emotional and social which are the big buzzwords now in education social and emotional learning. What are you teaching to students? How are you teaching them? How is the classroom laid out to be most effective to teach them what you are teaching them? How are you making sure they are protected from everything in the social media? So, it’s a very comprehensive, but the big positioning for us, as Ryan mentioned is it’s our ability to not specifically just deal with the people in procurement or the people that are buying the products, but more the people who are making decisions for the entire school. So, still working with the teachers, still working with the procurement managers, but not working with the superintendents, working with the school boards, understanding their challenges and opportunities and how we can work together collaboratively. So, it positions us much greater to be a partner and not a transactional vendor.

Ryan Bohr

Yes. And I will just add one final point. Just look at it very simply, if a school is undergoing a refurbishment or a new construction project and they are building or addressing an Early Childhood center, okay. There are many of our competitors that will approach that from one angle. We can provide the furnishings for that new setting. Our objective is to be sitting down with that architect or designer or the school district in articulating the fact that we can bring the furnishings, we can bring supplies, we can help address security, safety issues in that facility. So, we bring a broader and more comprehensive and cohesive solution to that project or initiative and less of a product by product view of that opportunity and that differentiates us from our competitors in different categories.

Patrick Retzer

I was going to say, so you have no other competitor at that level, correct?

Ryan Bohr

There is folks that participate in varying degrees and varying pieces out there, but we believe that we are unique in our ability to bring it all together.

Joe Yorio

They operate in specific silos, but no one can bring it together in the whole comprehensive nature as we can.

Patrick Retzer

Okay, great. And moving on a different topic a bit, I see the note that you said you are in the process of confirming around that holder account, do you have any idea about where you are on that?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, we do...

Patrick Retzer

For the uplifting?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, it is increasing. We have seen that we are not where we need to be yet. So there is still a number of increases that we need to achieve. And so we are certainly continuing our efforts to speak to folks better articulate the story in the market and generate interest. So, we do have an update we are not there yet and we are still on the path.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Walter Morris with Baraboo Growth. Your line is now open.

Walter Morris

Good morning, gentlemen.

Joe Yorio

Good morning, Walter.

Walter Morris

First, let me congratulate you on the breadth and quality of your disclosure. It really makes it a lot easier for those participants on the call, the degree to which you have laid out the financials and the business outlook, so congratulations on that. We really appreciate it. Most of my questions have been answered, but it is certainly encouraging that the macro demand factors for your business appear to be improving and I am presuming that a lot of that is ultimately tied to local property values, which have recovered significantly since the great downturn in 2008. I presume there is lag times between higher tax assessments and higher tax receipts, but is it fair to say that it’s likely that assuming property values stay up and/or continue to rise that the intermediate term outlook for school funding should be very favorable or relatively favorable for a number of years into the future?

Ryan Bohr

Yes, that’s the information that we see. And I think that you are correct that there is a bit of a lag time when the economic and real estate market improvements begin to really find their way into the revenue coffers of the states. But also and we noted this on the Q2 conversation that some of those increases have been outpaced by pension and healthcare and benefits, cost increases at the state level. So, that’s kind of the – it’s what they are able to use that increased revenue for has been one of the challenges. So, certainly as revenues continue to grow, it helps alleviate that. And you are also correct with respect to the lag time impact. The spend per student across the country peaked in the ‘08/09 period, but it didn’t actually trough until about 2 to 3 years later. So, there is clearly a lag in kind of how these market trends impact state budgets.

Walter Morris

Thank you. And can you give us a little update on your acquisition pipeline, it looks like or it sounds like you have been pleased with the Triumph acquisition and integration to-date. How significant is the acquisition pipeline? And is it likely we will be seeing additional acquisitions as we move through 2018?

Joe Yorio

So Walter, the pipeline is as far as we continue to look at our target, it’s pretty robust. And there are several areas we know that we need help in and one of the ones I have talked about numerous times on various calls is the ed tech arena. I think as we look at – as we roll Triumph in and get the complete integration by the end of Q1, we are continuing to look at potential acquisition partners and it would be our goal to absolutely execute at a minimum another one in 2018. But I guess it would all depend on how large of an acquisition is and how easily the integration is, because at the end of the day, the thing that we want to take confidence from Triumph is we made a good acquisition. We are integrating it in pretty seamlessly and it will be accretive quickly. And so as we look at other potential acquisitions, we got to fit those parameters to make sure that we can integrate smoothly, continue to run our business and be accretive to shareholders pretty quickly.

Walter Morris

Thank you. My final question is it sounds like the curriculum business is having a somewhat better year than you expected going into the year. Can you talk about adoptions in ‘18 and ‘19 and what your expected trend in top and bottom line is for the curriculum segment of your business? I think it’s particularly important, because that business is generally viewed as higher quality and higher valuation multiple than distribution businesses and I think you have been particularly successful in that area in recent years. Can you give us an update on the intermediate term outlook there?

Ryan Bohr

Yes. As it relates to our curriculum business which is predominantly our core science offering, the way that we report information today is the outlook for 2018, I would say, is relatively stable to consistent with ‘16 – excuse me ‘17 where we – where the adoption calendars would show some pretty strong growth opportunities is really when we get into ‘19 and ‘20. So certainly, the outlook for the next several years is very good and the outlook in ‘19 and ‘20 is particularly strong. So, we are very pleased and very excited about that. I just want to add to your comment, you understood that we are largely a distribution company, but at the end of the day, you have seen a lot of focus on us developing and expanding our lines of proprietary products. So within that distribution company, we have a growing breadth of what are our products. And I referenced the strength in the furniture area, for example, so yes, we are a distributor, but we also look at ourselves as an innovative product company as well and that will hopefully continue to lend to our value creation strategy.

Walter Morris

Thank you, gentlemen. Appreciate the updates.

Joe Yorio

Thanks, Walter.

Operator

Ladies and Gentlemen, this concludes today’s Q&A session and the call. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Joe Yorio

Thank you everyone for your support. Have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.