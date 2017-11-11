Endeavour Mining's (EDVMF) CEO Sébastien de Montessus on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Sébastien de Montessus - CEO, President & Executive Director

Vincent Benoit - CFO & EVP, Corporate Development

Jeremy Langford - COO & EVP Projects

Patrick Bouisset - EVP, Exploration & Growth

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Greetings, and welcome to Endeavour Mining's Third Quarter 2017 Webcast. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining Endeavour's Q3 Results Presentation. Sebastien de Montessus, CEO and President, and can I start by saying it is a pleasure to be talking to you again. First slide, obviously, is our disclaimer that you should have read. The next slide, as usual I would like to start by talking you through the highlights of the quarter and the year-to-date results. We will also hear from Vincent, our CFO; Jeremy, our Chief Operating Officer; and Patrick, our Exploration and Growth EVP before we open the call up to your questions.

As you might have seen by following our news flow, this has been a very busy period for Endeavour, as we continue to make progress across all of our four strategic pillars. I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my thanks to the whole team for their work this quarter, during a particularly eventful quarter. I will go into each of these pillars in a little more detail in the upcoming slides, but I would like to flag up front that the largest achievement both for the quarter and the year is undoubtedly the successful construction and commissioning of our Hounde new flagship.

The project, once more, was completed ahead of schedule, below budget, and with an impeccable safety record, 7 million hours without any LTI. So, to go through each of our pillars in more detail starting with the first one, operational excellence, and our first priority, safety.

Our safety records on our operations continue to be strong. Only three LTI across our six operations since the beginning of the year, although already three are too many. On the construction side, which is always a challenging environment, the team is proud to have completed Hounde with no lost time injuries, continuing on their perfect track record following the Agbaou build 3 years ago. It's something we as a group, and me in particular as CEO, are very proud of, and I'd like to congratulate in particular our construction team again for this milestone achievement.

Next, in terms of our key metrics, we remain in line with our group guidance. Good year-to-date performance despite a weaker Q3, which we have previously flagged based on seasonal effects and also some challenges on assets that are still in turnaround mode, such as Tabakoto and Ity. But, overall, the underperformance was offset by strong performance at Nzema demonstrating again the good turnaround we have done on this asset before selling it.

While we have sold Nzema, the transaction has yet to close, and by pushing production and results at Nzema, we will be able to maximize the sale value as the price is dependent on meeting cash flow targets over the next quarters. With overall production of 459,000 ounces so far this year, we are on track to produce above 600,000 ounces for the year and this excludes Hounde 's contribution.

Group all-in sustaining cost is broadly stable, at under $905 per ounce despite the weaker production and the impact of the Euro appreciation. We expect the all-in sustaining to start trending consistently below $900 in Q4, in particular with the addition of Hounde .

On the cash flow side, we have so far generated free cash flow before gross projects of $100 million, leaving us on track to fall within the guided range of between $125 million and $155 million for the year as a whole.

We have here updated our expectations for the full year, based on inclusion of Hounde which has declared commercial production faster than originally anticipated. We now expect Hounde to add a further 30,000 to 35,000 ounces in the fourth quarter. This will take our expected production up to 630,000 to 675,000 ounces for the full year. Similarly, Hounde will reduce our group all-in sustaining costs slightly for 2017, and we now expect the group all-in sustaining costs for the year to come in below $900 per ounce. We have also updated our free cash flow guidance to include Hounde , and also to increase our exploration budget by $5 million following the success we have had so far this year.

Turning now to our second pillar, project development and construction, this slide sets out our project pipeline over the next 5 years. With Hounde now completed and commissioned, the team has now moved to Ity where construction of the CIL project has begun, and it is expected to take around 20 months, with the first gold pour expected by mid-2019. During this time, we will also be working in parallel on optimizing our newly-acquired Kalana project, while continuing our green field exploration program to identify further projects.

It all means that the team will be well-synchronized and will be busy for quite some time to come. Throughout this time, we will continue to pursue our exploration program, with the aim of having a pipeline of new projects at the beginning of the next decade. Growth, and in particular internal growth, is expected there.

On the next slide, Hounde . Hounde has so far been a great success. Very proud of the team, as I said, and what they have accomplished -- not just the ability to declare commercial production 2 months ahead of schedule and $15 million below budget, but most importantly the fact that the mine is starting to operate at nameplate capacity, and meeting the different criteria that was set in the feasibility study. Q4 from that standpoint will be a good proxy on how to expect Hounde 's performance for next year.

Ity CIL, the team has now moved on to Ity, which is set to become our next flagship. I wanted to remind you of why we are so excited about this project. This slide gives some more detail on how we see the production profile over the first 10 years of the mine. The production profile has improved compared to the previous study, thanks to the upsize mill capacity, and by bringing in higher-grade discoveries such as Bakatouo up front in the mine plan. This leads to an annual average production of 235,000 ounces over the first 5 years, at an all-in sustaining cost of under $500 per ounce. Our goal is, however, to backfill after year 6 to maintain production above 200,000 ounces per year, and we are confident that there is considerable scope for that given the exploration potential that we have. This gives us exceptional project economics with an IR of more than 20%, even if the gold price were to fall below $1 at $100,000 an ounce.

The next project in the pipeline is Kalana, and while the construction team is focused on Ity, we are already thinking ahead. Even on the existing study, the economics at Kalana are attractive with our rich production of just short 150,000 ounce per year at an all-in sustaining of around $560 for the first five years, delivering strong returns at current prices. But, we believe there is the opportunity to do more there, having integrated Avnel and seized the small-scale underground operation. We are looking at optimizing the current plan with a focus on increasing the plan capacity and annual production, improving the synergies with the rest of the group, and seeing how exploration can deliver even greater upside.

Patrick's team in particular have already set an exploration plan for Kalana, and we are expecting some results as part of the updated feasibility study expected in Q4 next year.

Moving to our third pillar, exploration. Exploration is of course a key part of our strategy, since our decision to refresh and invigorate our expiration activity. This time last year, we set ourselves the demanding target of discovering indicated resources of 10 million to 15 million ounces of gold over the 5-year period. To that end, we increased our exploration budget and this is already paying off. We've added this year 1 million ounces at Ity so far, and have made promising discoveries at both Hounde and Karma where we have focused on near-mine activities.

Of significant interest, we have also kicked off our green field exploration program this year, and we look forward to sharing the initial results next week during our investor day. All in all, I am expecting that by the end of this year, we will have booked around 2 million ounces of indicated resources since we launched this ambitious exploration program 12 months ago.

Portfolio management, our fourth pillar. As you know, at Endeavour, our strategy is all about ensuring the highest quality portfolio of assets with long lives and low cost, represented by the bottom-right quadrant here, my so-called magic box. We have already made great progress in bringing on new projects that fit into this box, and reducing costs at existing operations. And for those that don't have the right characteristics, we have moved to divest them. This was the case with Youga last year, and most recently with Nzema. Our current top priority is Tabakoto, where we expect to take a decision made next year based on the result of the exploration program and also all the cost reduction initiatives going on on-site. But overall, you can see that we are hiking well towards our 2019 objectives of having all our assets in this magic box.

I would like now to hand over to Vincent, to talk us through the financial slides in greater details. Vincent?

Vincent Benoit

Yes, thank you, Sebastien. So, on slide 15, you will see a little bit more of a breakdown of our production and cost profile over the past year, and by individual mine. As Sebastien mentioned, the third quarter was slightly weaker than the second quarter, as we anticipated, partly due to the rainy season, but also partly due to first lower-grade ore at Tabakoto with transition from Kofi C to Kofi B, and second, Ity's transition phase from ipish [ph] to CIL as we have decided to preserve Bakatouo's high-grade pit for the upcoming CIL plant. Those effects are partly offset by the improved performance at Nzema, thanks to the completion of the cut-back in the first quarter.

However, the fourth quarter exploration is stronger, and we do expect to see improvement at Ity and Karma in the fourth quarter '17. We also have additional optimization program in place at Tabakoto which Jeremy will talk through shortly in the section dedicated to operations.

Next slide, on the year-to-date basis, the slide shows the bridge between the 416,000 ounces produced for the first 9 months of '16 against the 459,000 ounces so far this year. We saw the removal of the ounces from Youga, which has now been sold, combined with the slight reduction in production of Agbaou, moving to fresh ore, and more importantly at Ity for the reasons stated earlier. Again, this we have the strong increase in Nzema that we have talked about, and the addition of Karma. Overall, this has resulted in a 43,000 ounce increase in production while all-in sustaining costs have remained broadly flat compared to last year.

Looking more closely at free cash flow, we sold 370,000 ounces of gold in the first 9 months with the increase largely coming from the addition of the Karma mine. Also, prices were slightly lower as the result of the inclusion of 15,000 ounces under the Karma stream that we sell at 20% of gold price value.

Total cash costs have increased because of Karma's scope change as stated before. Exploration CapEx was slightly higher as you can see on the line denoted with a 3, as a result of our new strategic focus on exploration in 2017. Year-to-date we have invested $30 million more than last year in exploration. So, all-in sustaining margin amounts to $107 million for the first 9 months, excluding Nzema, and $144 million including Nzema, which compared to $133 million last year.

Working capital variation effect has come back to normal compared to last year, and is nil year-to-date. Once you factor in the impact of working capital over the period, taxes and interest paid, we end the period with a net free cash flow from operations of $59 million compared to $13 million last year.

On this next slide, we have used that cash. You can see that we have used that cash in a number of ways, primarily to fund our growth project, that Hounde and Karma optimization, and you can see in the first insight. Gross projects amount to $221 million for the first 9 months of '17, of which $186 million for Hounde , $22 million for Karma optimization, and $13 million for the CIL project of Ity. There was also $54 million spent in the additional 25% stake in Ity that we announced earlier this year. Against those outflows, we received equity proceeds from La Mancha for $77 million year-to-date. We have also received another $30 million of La Mancha in November, which has finalized the exercise of its anti-division rights to come back to 29.9%.

Concerning the new LCF in September successfully upsized it from $250 million to $500 million at better terms, which provides us the necessary flexibility to push forward the company's growth projects. We drew down on our LCF for $160 million year-to-date in order to finance our growth project. Our net debt by the end of the period stands at $191 million inclusive of the La Mancha placement, which is below 1 times our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Overall, in the next slide, overall between now and '19 we need to fund $440 million for our growth projects, which are Hounde remaining CapEx and Ity CIL. On the results side, we are in a very strong position to finance our future growth plans, as you can see here, the existing cash and facilities are $325 million plus the proceeds from the sales on Nzema, $65 million, and the Ity equipment financing, $60 million. We are fully funded to deliver the Ity CIL project. And that is without taking into account any of the cash flow coming from our operations. It's a very strong place to be.

Turning to net earnings and margin, for the 9 months period, we had an all-in sustaining margin of $144 million which stripping out Nzema, comes to $107 million. From there, you can add back $40 million of sustaining and exploration capital, and then deducting $6 million for exploration expenses, $90 million of depreciation and depletion, $20 million of finance cost and $12 million of taxes, that leaves us with an adjusted earnings of $19 million, or $0.10 per share.

And with that, I would like now to hand over to our COO Jeremy Langford, and also to Patrick to take you through each of our operations in more detail.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks very much, Vincent, and good afternoon everyone, from Abidjan. I guess first cab off the rank is Agbaou, and really a pretty solid quarter considering a couple of high-impact events at the asset, which management did a fantastic job in containing, actually. Particularly, I think it was 257 millimeters of rain in August, in which we lost access to the north pit high-grade material due to a miner's flip. This has now been rectified.

The Q3 results were solid, and in a nutshell for Agbaou we expect a solid run home. There's no major shutdowns for the plant for the remainder of the year, and the dry season is well upon us. In short, Agbaou still producing good quality, low-cost, reliable results month-in, month-out. Patrick, would you like to speak about exploration?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, hi, everybody. We have been quite busy, especially in the Q2 and Q3 in Agbaou, where we have been going on drilling additional targets beside pit extensions, namely south extension, Agbaou South, and also a little bit on Niafouta. Results are being interpreted right now. Also, we have been engaged in a deep exploration program below the north pit, where we had some very interesting results which we'll mention next week when we talk about that. Tabakoto to you, Jeremy.

Jeremy Langford

Thank you very much, Patrick. Look, ladies and gents, Tabakoto had a pretty tough quarter. In particular, it had two key events which made the Q3 progress pretty tough for it. There was a 10-day national strike, if everyone recalls. All mining companies in the country of Mali, and it effectively really, really dented the quarter targets. We must be cognizant that with any stoppage at a mine site, it's not the duration in days only that costs you. It's the lead-in and the lead-out that compounds the stoppage. So, basically to ramp down and ramp up the workforce in and out of a stoppage is not just the actual duration of the strike.

On top of that, we had a flood which flooded Tabakoto and Segala underground assets, and cut the Kofi road, preventing open-pit material coming back to the ground pad at Tabakoto. The rain event was pretty close to a 1-in-100-year event, and it did impact the quarter heavily. So, with these two major events, I think actually Tabakoto did a pretty good job, all-in-all.

Our cost reduction programs are in full swing at Tabakoto, and 2018 will be the main benefactors of these schemes. I'm pretty proud to discuss the results of our redundancy program, which with approximately 300 persons have been -- expats and nationals, actually -- will be made redundant during Q4, and this has been extremely well-applauded by both the local and state authorities. And like I said before, the management on site did a fantastic effort to manage a very strenuous situation. The Q4 production forecast is solid. Costs will remain a challenge at Tabakoto, as we expect, but the actual production physicals, i.e., ounces poured, we are in line with. Over to you, Patrick.

Patrick Bouisset

Okay. On Tabakoto itself, you see on the map, the first thing that you may want to notice is that we have been adding some exploration block, namely Netekoto block, which is made actually of two blocks that were added to our portfolio and at exactly on the prolongation on the Kofi North exploration block, all along the Senegalo-Malian prolific shear zone, where you're seeing in the Randgold area, around Loudo.

Our exploration was focused mainly twofold. The first one was looking at some targets that were different last year, on Tabakoto block itself. These studies and work has been finished very recently, and we are integrating all the results while we have been preparing also the next year target to be drilled in Tabakoto. As far as Kofi block is concerned, we have been working a little bit around Kofi C and Kofi B to see whether or not they could be some extension of these two deposits. We have been working also in the northern part of the block also preparing the green field exploration campaign about to start at the northern part of Kofi, together what will be addressed on the Netekoto block. And, exploration underground on our mine has been going on, especially on the Tabakoto underground where we have been quite aggressive and we had some interesting results.

As part of the Segala underground, exploration was affected by the flooding and all the events, and has been slightly delayed, but remains on track for the company to be finished either at the end of this year or beginning of next year. So, basically that's it, and we'll talk more next week during the investor days.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks, Patrick. Let's just talk about Ity Heap, which -- and I guess early in Q3 as Vincent and Sebastien alluded to earlier, management made a decision to preserve the Bakatouo ore, namely, the ore with the soluble copper in it, and preserve this for the CIL project. So, the net result of that was it was always going to impact Q3 results. Recovery rates declined of course, upon the stacked Bakatouo ore, and we started to preserve that for the CIL.

Access to all the pits during Q3 actually was impacted, as well. We had really heavy rainfall in Cote d'Ivoire as well, up to the west part as well, not just the [indiscernible], and it forced the site management to stack a greater portion of the ladder right stockpile which of course we know is low-grade. We then made the decision to pull all the diggers back to the Zia pit, and leave the rest of it alone because it was simply just too wet. Bakatouo was completely underwater at one stage. And we mitigated the risk successfully to the production to Q4.

I guess in short, Q4 for Ity is all about consistent utilization and preparing for Q1 next year, of course. Worth noting, last month, October, Ity stacked the greatest number of tonnes in its history, as a heap leach operation, which is a really pleasing result overall. There's no exploration I'm going to talk about in between the next slide.

So, the Ity CIL project, slide 27, is progressing along really nicely, actually, with $116 million to date committed into Q3. Site work is well underway as you can see from the picture on the slide, there, and the TSF accommodation camp, plants and earthworks are all well underway and the first batch of earth moving equipment from Komatsu has arrived on site and is operational. The Hounde construction team have pretty much demobilized from Hounde and are having a little bit of a rest, not too much, and will be heading straight to Ity. I expect to see solid progress over the festive season. While everyone's on holiday, we'll be doing earthworks there at Ity. At this stage, the progress seems in line with all metrics, slightly ahead on a couple, but we have a long way to go, as we know. Patrick, would you like to talk about Ity exploration?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes. So, for exploration in Ity, you know 2017 activity has been very high in the first two quarters, and has been slightly decreased in Q3 just to allow the team to take some breaks and also to write some very necessary reports that were due after the very strong campaign we had in the first part of the year. The result of this year, our exploration in Ity is outstanding because we were able to add over 1 million ounces of new indicated resource to compare to the base we had last year. In Q3, namely, we have been going on drilling a little bit on Ity area, where we made another small discovery on the site of the Ity pit, so this will be investigated a little bit next year. Meanwhile, we have been also advancing on some northernmost targets like Vavoua or Morgan Yacetouo, including more border auger campaign drilling that's still going on right now.

And, we have been also drilling the La Plaque area, where we announced a discovery, and right now we are drilling, delineating La Plaque to get at this initial resource as quick as possible. Also, something to mention that we finally completed, a large-scale airborne geophysical campaign covering all the key trends we control, and these geophysics, high resolution, is being integrated and interpreted to prepare next year's target which for us will be very active again on the greater Ity area. To you.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks, Patrick. Over to Nzema now, and look, really ladies and gentlemen, too much to say. Q3 is an extremely pleasing quarter, with Nzema having delivered one of its -- the highest month ever in gold production during its history. Testimony to Peter Hannigan, the GM at Nzema, and his team.

Moving forward, Nzema we expect to meet its production and AISC guidances for the year, with the operation production and lowering in costs of course, and as stated on the slide there we're waiting for formal government approval to close out the sale transaction of Nzema.

Moving across to Karma now, and the rain didn't limit itself to just Cote d'Ivoire. Actually, Burkina Faso got its fair share of it as well, and to the main part, Q3 at Karma was impacted with a couple of minor slips in the Rambo and GGII pits, which forced us to reallocate fleet, remobilize, and move to other accessible areas.

Commission of the new front end is complete, and currently operating at nameplate capacity. High utilization is the key factor for us here, ladies and gents, as we move through this quarter and into Q4. We also expect to bring online the new ADR circuit within the coming weeks. We're running water and solutions through that as we speak. And I must say that the new ADR circuit, when we're switching from the old one to the new one, does not impact gold production at all.

So, to stocking pad works, and moving along nicely and tracking in line with project metrics, and the 200-man camp is now operational and complete. Our focus for the remainder of Q4 moving forward is to focus on sustained availability and utilization, and assessing the production fleet for 2018's production as we move towards Kao.

We expect for Karma to meet guidance for 2017 pretty much, with costs a little higher than we would have liked. That said, the works that have gone on at this mine are substantial this year, and we're well-placed for Q4 and beyond. Patrick?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, so on Karma, basically we have almost finished the exploration program plan for the year. We drilled almost 40,000 meters for the $4 million exploration budget that was planned. In 2017, accordingly, the focus was drilling a new target, Yabongso, which is located 14 kilometers away from the plant. It's a success. We are analyzing the result, and we hope to incorporate these results in the end of the year statement. We have been drilling also some extension in Rambo, and the Goulagou corridor, and also we made a step-out discovery on the [indiscernible] on the North Kao deposit, which is also under study right now.

We have been also working on consolidating on our exploration portfolio nearby, and we'll talk a little bit more about that in the coming investor days next week.

Jeremy Langford

Thanks, Patrick. Following on to Hounde , and look, I won't go into too much details. Sebastien and the latest releases, I guess, have said enough. All the metrics have been exceeded in the shareholder company's favor, I guess, and the construction team has demobilized. The operation is working at nameplate capacity across all areas.

At the moment, as I talk to you today, we've got about 560,000 tonnes of ore on the run, at an average grade of 2.47 grams, and our horizon for guidance for Q4 is, as Sebastien mentioned earlier, somewhere between 30,000 and 35,000 ounces at $550 to $600 all in.

I think finally as we plan to go into 2018, compensation and relocation works have already begun for the Bouere deposit some 12 kilometers to the west of Hounde , and we're currently looking at the best timing on mining and processing this high-grade, coarse-vein hosted ore. This could be as early as Q3 next year. But, all in all, Q3 not much for Hounde other than completing construction, and we're well into operations as I sit here now.

I'll close off and hand over to Patrick to close off for the Hounde exploration. Patrick?

Patrick Bouisset

Yes, so for Hounde it was a big year, 2017, because after 2 to 3 years where no drilling had been undertaken, we started again exploration after a lot of synthesis, a lot of regolith mapping, a lot of geological mapping, a lot of short-phase geophysics being done. So, this year we addressed by drilling some of the possible Bouere extension, and especially we addressed the highest-grade exploration target we had in our portfolio, namely the Kari and the Kari Pump area, and also the Sia/Sianikoui area.

To date, we are investigating all the results we've got. We can say that we've got the good discovery in the Kari Pump area, which will be communicated more next week, and also right now we are still drilling on Sia/Sianikoui for the second part of the reconnaissance drilling. We have been also drilling a little bit some calibration, a small, widespread campaign in Grand-Espoir, with a few interesting mineralization in Bombi. So, this 2017 year was very good all over for us for the restart of exploration. It confirmed all the good we were thinking of the Kari area and also the Sia/Sianikoui area, and everything will be ready to have an even more aggressive exploration campaign in 2018.

So, that's all for me. I'll pass the word to Sebastien for the conclusion.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you, Vincent, Jeremy, and Patrick. So, to wrap up I just want to conclude by showing how all this fits into our strategy. You've heard how the inclusion of Hounde has resulted in an improved guidance on all our key metrics, with the effect of increasing our immediate cash flow from production to $165 million for 2017. Our near-term growth prospects are incredibly strong, with Hounde now up and running, the Ity CIL project under way with first gold pour expected by mid-2019, and work being done on Kalana with a view to complete the optimization study there by Q4 2018, Q4 next year.

And in the longer term, our focus on exploration gives us confidence of significant future upside, with us tracking well to meet our five-year strategy of discovery 10 million to 15 million ounces of indicated resources. As a final slide, I'll just say that all we've been mentioning means that we are well on target to meet our 2019 objectives, with a balanced portfolio and mix of assets. We should be producing above to 800,000 ounces of gold a year, and an all-in sustaining cost of less than $800 per ounce, and with mine life in excess of 10 years. So, I would say that Endeavour is progressing well towards these objectives, 2019 objectives. It's a work in progress, but progressing well.

With all that, I would be happy to take any questions you may have, and operator, over to you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Rahul Paul from Canaccord Genuity.

Rahul Paul

You mentioned positive grade reconciliation at Hounde . I know it's early days, but you have been mining for a while. You have a big stockpile. Are you able to comment in further detail on the reconciliation, how much grade reconciliation are you seeing? And any ideas as to what the reasons might be, is it conservative capping or lower dilution? Or is it something else?

Jeremy Langford

The resource model at Vindaloo, we always considered conservative. And we did that with [indiscernible] in December 2013. It's coming back positive, because of just that it wasn't overestimated. And none of the studies and models that we're doing now are aggressive like you tend to be when you're a junior with only one mine in operation, or one mine in development only. So certainly, we are seeing a positive ticker in terms of tonnes, grade, and certainly more oxide material than we thought we had there at first. The pits are just coming through the transition layer now, and we were firmly in the mill for a good four weeks at 4.6 gram head grade. So yes, we're very pleased with the results, and I'm looking at the stockpile now. Inventories, I can give -- I'll pass them down to Martino after this presentation, just to give you the actual deltas if you like of the grade control model back to the resource model.

Rahul Paul

Sure, and then it looks like it may be a conservative model. So, in that regard, do you expect - I mean, are you hoping to maybe intend to build some of that into the model when you update things at year-end? Or would you like to wait a little longer so you have maybe more mining and milling data behind you?

Jeremy Langford

Certainly we want a little bit more milling data behind us, just to see how this material behaves. It is behaving very well in a couple of different senses. It's leaching very, very quickly, the oxide, and we're seeing more go to gravity than we expected. There's a bit of quartz in this stuff in Vindaloo, which we didn't expect to see, and the testimony to that is we saw quite a few bit of underground workings and a couple of tunnels that we didn't think we'd see, in a ground intrusion which we expected to see. So, certainly when we redo the model at the end of the year, taking into account the completion and getting ready for our 2018 resource reserve statement, we will certainly have a look at that as we do with all our sites.

Sébastien de Montessus

Rahul, It's fair to say that we need at least 2 or 3 quarters to see how the numbers goes, and how it's trending compared to the feasibility study before taking any changes to that.

Jeremy Langford

Yes, agreed.

Rahul Paul

I understand. And then, when do you -- at Hounde again, when do you expect the mill feed to move to predominantly fresh short feed?

Jeremy Langford

Look, Rahul, the sooner the better. I've got a six-megawatt SAG mill drawing 400 kilowatts at the moment, and we're running it as an AG mill with no charge. So, a slight power imbalance. But, we're starting to, we've been blasting for about the past 6 weeks now, predominantly waste, but we expect to start seeing that material being fed through the circuit the mid part of December. And the circuit is very, very keen forward as well. Throughput will go up, and I think we'll see a more optimized milling circuit, CIL plant, as a result. The circuit's not designed for 100% oxide-free, which it's been receiving, and we're really, really keen to get some rock into the circuit because I think it'll make it perform even better.

Rahul Paul

And then last question from me, this year the exploration focus is iffy in terms of the spending, and we also saw some really good results. Hounde was much lower down the list. Where do you expect Hounde to fall in terms of exploration priority for 2018?

Sébastien de Montessus

Hounde , I mean, you will see -- I mean, we expect really [indiscernible] results at Hounde beginning of next week, so that Patrick can address specifically the exploration program during the investor days. And in any case, all the presentation will be put online at the end of next week for the ones which are not attending. It's fair to say that Hounde is becoming the priority now. I think we've demonstrated over the last three years at Ity the potential, and the prospectivity of the Ity belt. We've been able to get the right numbers to come up with the feasibility study that we published in September, so I think the concept there is working, and we need to continue to do it obviously, to fill up the years 6 to 10 at the right levels. But, I'm not expecting any difficulties there based on what has been already done.

Hounde is becoming a priority because we want to demonstrate that both Ity and Hounde are two large flagships going forward, have this 10-year mine life at the right production level and the right all-in sustaining level. And clearly, Hounde is as prolific, I think, than the Ity belt, and I think that what Patrick will show next week will be very encouraging for everyone. I think it's fair to say that Hounde will be the highest budget -- I mean on exploration -- for next year.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question today comes from Dan Rollins from RBC.

Dan Rollins

Just want to focus on Tabakoto. Obviously, the costs seem to be a lot higher than anticipated going into the year. I know you're about to look at doing some cost savings there from the administration side and for the labor force side, but -- and I know you've mentioned that potentially by mid next year you'll have a decision on there. Do you actually think you can actually get Tabakoto to a level where it can fit the strategic criteria you continue to lay out, and focus on 10-year mine life with AISC below $800?

Sébastien de Montessus

Once you've cleared the landscape with the different assets, it's obvious that Tabakoto is becoming the most challenging one for us. But, as I said earlier, I think Tabakoto didn't have the right management attention in the past. It's a complex operation, that's something that needs to be clearly understood. It's two underground mines plus high-grade shallow open pit materials. But, I think that what we've been looking at is strong underperformance at the underground side, and lack of productivity in that part, hence the Tabakoto Zero Base plan that we launched back in March. We basically had two main streams. The first one is exploration, to try to identify the further high-grade shallow open pit material, but also to identify and understand better the potential in terms of geology and discovery to bring Tabakoto in the 10-year-plus mine life. That's one stream that Patrick is working on, and we'll be expecting some further results on this next year.

The second stream is really driven on cost, and we've been working on three different items for cost. Obviously, HR labor cost has been an important one, and the fact that we've been able to over Q3, to do this redundancy program over 300 people, and the fact that since the beginning of the year we've been able to reduce again significantly the number of ex-patriots on site, from 120 to 75, and we expect to continue to decrease this. We are expecting just on the HR side, on the labor cost, a $10 million savings for the full year next year out of $40 million. So, it's close to 25%, 20% decrease in the labor cost. The second level that we're working on, is on productivity and in particular, the underground productivity. We are doing a benchmarking between two options. One, which is to go back to a contractor approach for the underground, which was the case in the past three or four years ago, and I think that given the current performance that we have it's something that we need to look further in terms of comparison with investing into new equipment.

We have pretty old equipment, with low availability, and therefore the productivity overall and the throughput that we're getting from the two underground mines is pretty low. Our thoughts with Jeremy is that if those mines were operating properly, we should be able to have strong production by just underground feed, and get on top whatever we can get from exploration success for high-grade shallow materials. And therefore, we need to fix the productivity on the underground side. And that's really our key priority with Jeremy over the next two quarters, in order to be in a position to really take the right decision around Tabakoto. But, if you look at what we've done for example for Nzema, in 2016 Nzema was around $1,000 to $1,100 in terms of all-in sustaining. We had planned to improve significantly those costs, and this year, you can see that Nzema, since the beginning of the year, has been operating in the $850, $900 max, all-in sustaining.

The objective is to do the same with Tabakoto, making sure that by mid-next year, we have sound operation there so that whatever the results of the strategic analysis, if we believe that this asset can't meet our criteria then it will be an asset for sale. But at least, it will be a sound asset for sale, and if we decide to keep it, it means that we've been successful in getting it into the right key criteria. So, it's clearly today, after Nzema and Karma, it has been a big focus for us with the significant turnaround by getting this new content and commission in Q3, and I believe that Karma is now in safe hands and should come out with good results starting from Q4. Tabakoto is really the asset that Jeremy, the guys, and myself, are going to spend some time on. And that's why I was saying earlier, work in progress. I mean, Endeavour is a work in progress company. We set a plan with an objective by 2019, to reach all our assets into that magic box. We are half way of this, and clearly Tabakoto is the only remaining asset that to date doesn't fit those criteria.

Dan Rollins

Jeremy, just back to Hounde , you mentioned that you're hitting some old workings in the Vindaloo pit. I assume these are fairly small in nature, and won't have any issues with the mining sequence? From a safety aspect?

Jeremy Langford

No, not at all. Not at all, Dan. It's mainly just clumps of just old tree stumps, and that's actually quite large tram material actually. So, we're not really picking it, if you like. You can see it when it's propped up on the ground, we get the spotters to pick it out, and we've just put a couple of picking stations in on CVO 1 and CVO 2. So, it's not impacting throughput at all, and there's no material that's not by nature. It's just basically good old pieces of tree.

Dan Rollins

And then just on Agbaou, as you get into more fresh rock obviously that mill continues to work very, very well. Are you still expecting a similar decline in throughput rates as you get that fresh rock coming up, or do you think you have maybe a bit, 5% or 10% extra throughput in there when you get to more majority, the fresh rock?

Jeremy Langford

The throughput has to come off. It will, [indiscernible] but what percentage? Look, I can't answer that question right now, but what I will say is the circuit is designed for 100% fresh. So, it should do nameplate plus the design contingency we always put in our designs, on purely fresh rock material. It's never had the opportunity to do that yet, because we've been spoiled by choice at Agbaou as you know. And if we're going to get the [indiscernible] soft stuff through very quick, that's what we've been doing in the past. But certainly, as the operation moves through to 2018 it's going to be in a position where the fresh to oxide blend, we'll sample that blend, is going to be greater than it has been in the past. So, but circuit-wise, the circuit will provide [indiscernible] so it can do 100% fresh rock.

[Operator Instructions]. Okay gentlemen, we have no further questions today. I'll hand back over to you for any closing remarks. Thank you very much.

Sébastien de Montessus

Thank you very much Operator, thank you all for attending this Q3 presentation, and looking forward to see some of you at Karma and Hounde next week. Thank you very much, and have a nice day.

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today. You may now disconnect.

