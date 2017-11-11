Hooper Holmes' (HH) CEO Henry Dubois on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hooper Holmes, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HH)

Good day everyone and welcome to Hooper Holmes Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Investor Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Andrew Berger. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Berger

Thanks, and good morning everyone. This presentation contains forward-looking statements as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current beliefs and expectations, but actual results or performance may differ materially from what is expressed in the forward-looking statement.

The company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statement, except as required by law. This presentation contains information from third-party sources, including data from studies conducted by others and market data and industry forecasts obtained from industry publication.

Although the company believes that such information is reliable, the company has not independently verified any of this information and the company does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information. Any reference to documents not included in the presentation itself qualified by the full text and contents of those documents.

During our prepared comments or responses to your questions, we may offer incremental metrics to provide greater insight into the dynamics of our business or our quarterly results such as references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and other measures of financial performance. Please be advised that this additional detail may be onetime in nature, and we may or may not provide an update in the future. These and other financial measures may also have been prepared on a non-GAAP basis.

By now, you should have received a copy of the news release, which was issued this morning. You should also have an access to the copy of the slides accompanying management's presentation, which is available on the website. Participating on the call today are Henry Dubois, Hooper Holmes' Chief Executive Officer; Steven Balthazor, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Clermont, President of Hooper Holmes.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Henry. Henry?

Henry Dubois

Thank you, Andy, and thank you all for joining us today. Please turn to Slide 3 in the deck Andy mentioned. When we discuss our second quarter results in August, we reported that we had hit over 70% of our target for annualized synergies from our merger with Provant. That our new sales contracts year-to-date totaled over $11 million in annualized revenue on a run rate basis, and that we're projecting an exceptionally strong fourth quarter.

This morning I'm pleased to report that we have now exceeded our $7 million target for annualized merger synergies; that our new sales contracts grew an additional 17% in the third quarter and now totaled over $14 million in annualized revenue on a run rate basis and that we're seeing an exceptionally strong busy season, which began in late September. As a result, we expect 2017 to set a new annual record for screenings completed. This morning we reported third quarter revenue of $14 million, a 58% improvement on a sequential basis from the second quarter of 2017, and a 44% improvement compared to Q3, 2016. While this growth reflects the expected merger -- our merger with Provant Health Solutions, we had anticipated additional volumes in Q3.

Like other businesses, our Q3 revenue results were impacted by events outside of our control, such as the hurricanes and the California wildfires. These disasters resulted in a rescheduling of services from September to October, comprising about $600,000 in revenue. In addition, the supply chain of our sample kit business was disrupted by the lack of core components in August and September, with an additional $150,000 impact. Without these events, our revenues for the third quarter would have been approximately $14.8 million.

Our business plan is on track and we are experiencing a strong fourth quarter, however, given the shortfall in Q3 and the fact that this is the first busy season for our combined company, we are prudently adjusting our revenue guidance to a range of $51 million to $54 million for last 9 months of 2017 reflecting our expectation of between $26 million and $29 million in fourth quarter revenue.

Regarding adjusted EBITDA, we made the decision to defer implementation of several integration initiatives to ensure a strong customer service for our highest volume lease in months. For example we have delayed optimizing 2 warehouse and logistics operations into 1 and deferred consolidating scheduling into a single system until after the busy season.

This shift will reduce fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to about $4 million or breakeven for the 9-month period. While the delay impacts the current period expense, we expect to realize the full run rate benefits of these initiatives in 2018. We continue to project over $5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018, inclusive of our slower quarters.

Before we look at the numbers, I'd like to thank Steven Balthazor for his 2 years of service to Hooper Holmes as Chief Financial Officer. Steven has made great contributions to our company and with his decision to step back as mentioned in a September 8-K, we will soon be welcoming Kevin Johnson as our CFO. As a little background on Kevin, he has been CFO and Controller for several technology companies. He has strong public company and accounting experience and began his career at Ernst & Young.

Now, let me turn it over to Steven.

Steven Balthazor

Thank you, Henry. Please turn to Slide 4. First, I'd like to note that our year-to-date financial statements represent GAAP accounting rules and therefore only include Provant's financial performance from May 11, 2017, the date of the merger through the end of September, 2017. As we have discussed, the merger has increased our concentration of revenue in the late third to fourth quarters. Third quarter revenue was $14 million, a 58% sequential improvement from the second quarter 2017, and a 44% improvement compared to Q3, 2016.

Revenue was divided relatively evenly between direct and channel partner revenue. Gross profits increased to $3.1 million, an improvement compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was a negative $1.5 million, a sequential improvement of 32% from the second quarter of 2017. We expect positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter as margins improved due to increased volume and the recognition of synergy cost savings. In terms of our access to capital, we plan to repay $4 million of borrowings against our credit facility in the fourth quarter. We believe our current business plan provide sufficient liquidity under our projections, and we have no plans to raise additional capital at this time.

And with that let me turn the call back to Henry.

Henry Dubois

Thanks Steven. To give you a frame of reference for the increased volumes we are seeing in busy season, I'd like to point out that we completed about 190,000 screening and flu units in the third quarter of 2017. Our October results alone will reflect over 225,000 units or nearly 20% more volume in one month than we did in the entire third quarter.

Now please turn to Slide 5. As I mentioned, we have already exceeded our $7 million target for annualized synergies through the merger with Provant. We expect to recognize about $3 million of these synergy cost savings in our full year 2017 results from initiatives already implemented and we are ahead of plan. These synergies come from consolidating many of our operating systems around one platform for screenings, portal and coaching, combining duplicative functions and eliminating underused office space.

As we continue integration, we expect to increase our synergy cost savings in the fourth quarter. We believe these synergies will further reduce our cost structure and continue to strengthen our financial performance. We believe these additional operating efficiencies position us well for continued growth in an exciting growing corporate wellness market.

I'd like to turn it over to Mark Clermont, our President to give an overview of the market, the key trends and how we see our opportunities. Mark?

Mark Clermont

Thank you, Henry. Please turn to Slide 6. We serve 2 primary markets, clinical research and corporate wellness. Both of these markets leverage our deep health provider network and national staffing and deployment capabilities. In clinical research, our total addressable market is estimated at $1.8 billion where Hooper Homes capitalizes on its FDA and ISO certified medical kitting operation and complex sample collection processes to provide secure, consistent and empathetic services to longitudinal study participants. For example, we are proud of our 5-year relationship supporting Westat in a national institute to help tobacco study.

Demand for our services remain strong as evidenced by such wins at the Add Health Program sponsored by the NIH and the UNC Carolina Population Center. The corporate wellness market is large and growing. It is a market measured in the tens of billions of dollars including all of the purchases by employers, vendors, benefits providers and individuals.

Today, nearly 80% of employers offer wellness benefits because they recognize the table stakes these programs represent to existing and prospective employees. Today's younger tech-savvy employees are quick to adopt wellness programs and digital health platforms, and employers and employees alike recognize the long-term benefits that a healthy lifestyle creates. Against this backdrop, the scale and strength of our combined entity is being recognized by more and more customers. We are seeing the evidence as our channel partners request more support as their businesses grow, and we receive larger and more robust RFPs.

In the months ahead, we intend to capitalize on our opportunities by introducing a new digitally-enabled coaching platform. We will be able to deliver effective behavior-changing coaching services anytime, anywhere through any method employees and their spouses choose. Moreover, we look forward to seeing our best-in-class workplace biometrics screening capabilities to serve as a critical launch pad for Myriad point providers, such as nutrition mindfulness, resiliency, diabetes management, et cetera. Customers recognize the value of our services, and we are seeing the proof in new sales growth.

Let me turn it back over to Henry for the overview.

Henry Dubois

Thanks, Mark. We believe the new platform Mark mentioned, will make our services even more attractive, especially for today's mobile-intensive customers. We also expect our integration work to produce new benefits for channel partners and direct customers through reduced cycle times and faster data reporting. As Mark said, we believe our new sales wins show that customers are excited about our value proposition.

Now please turn to Slide 7 and let's take a look at our sales progress since our last call. On the clinical research side, Mark already mentioned the Add Health Longitudinal Study, which we welcomed to our client roster during the third quarter. On the direct customer side, our clients benefit from the quality of our service across the full spectrum of wellness offerings, from screenings to coaching support, for our wellness portal, for our analytics, and incentive management capabilities.

We were particularly successful in the healthcare space during the quarter, adding 2 hospital systems and a national-assisted living facility. We also welcomed a largest retail consumer brand and a Big 4 accounting firm. As the chart shows, new sales in third quarter were about equally divided between clinical research organizations and direct customers. Looking ahead, we expect to see continued growth in all areas including increased revenue from current and new clinical research customers. These sales results are helping us build a more stable and balanced business.

Now please turn to Slide 8. To recap, we made significant progress, integrating the merger with Provant Health Solutions in the third quarter. We have exceeded our $7 million target for annualized merger synergies and expect to implement additional initiatives that will increase our run rate savings before year-end. Customers are responding to our value proposition. We added more new sales contracts in the third quarter. New sales added year-to-date, now totaled over $14 million in annualized revenue on a run rate basis. We're seeing an exceptionally strong busy season, which began in late September and we expect 2017 to set a new annual record for screenings completed.

As we stated at the beginning of the call, we expect to achieve between $26 million and $29 million in revenue in the fourth quarter. We are deferring some integration savings in order to deliver strong customer service quality during our busiest weeks and months. These savings will be recognized in 2018, while we reduce our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to approximately $4 million as mentioned previously. We continue to project over $5 million adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018.

Finally, with our powerful new suite of capabilities, we believe it is time to boost awareness of our value proposition, and we have been working on new initiatives, which you'll see us roll out in the first quarter of 2018. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to share our value proposition, operating model, and outlook with prospective investors in New York, Boston and Los Angeles and at conferences in Los Angeles and Florida.

Before going to questions, I'd like to thank our channel partners and customers for their continued trust and support, and all our health professionals and employees for their commitment in these very busy months.

And now, Steven, Mark and I will take your questions.

Henry Dubois

Well, thank you again, for all coming and participating in this call. I guess we answered all the questions by our speech and our prepared remarks. That's what we tried to do. Thank you for coming and we look forward to continue making progress. Thank you.

